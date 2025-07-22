Live Coverage: Will Capital One (COF) Stock Beat Q2 Earnings Projections? 247 Wall Street

Key Points Analysts expect 34% revenue growth as Capital One benefits from Discover integration and card volume strength.

EPS recovery continues after Q1 beat; focus shifts to credit quality and loan growth trajectory.

Capital One (NYSE: COF) will report Q2 2025 earnings after the close, with expectations riding high after a strong Q1 beat. The company’s $35B acquisition of Discover continues to loom over the stock, but core fundamentals in consumer lending, credit card volumes, and deposit stability remain front and center.

What to Expect When COF Reports Q2 2025 Results

Revenue: $12.7 billion

$12.7 billion EPS (Normalized): $3.56

Full-year forecasts call for:

FY 2025 Revenue: $53.29 billion

$53.29 billion FY 2025 EPS: $15.25

That marks a +36.3% y/y increase in revenue, with EPS growth of 9.2%, suggesting operating leverage and efficiency gains despite elevated marketing and tech investments.

Key Areas to Watch When COF Reports Tonight

Here are the key themes investors will be watching:

1. Credit Metrics & Delinquency Trends

Investors will zero in on net charge-off rates, 30+ day delinquencies, and provision expenses after Q1 saw improvement in early-stage delinquencies.

2. Discover Integration Outlook

With the acquisition expected to close in 2025, any new guidance around deal synergies, cost saves, or product rationalization will be market-moving.

3. Net Interest Margin & Deposit Flow

NIM stability and deposit retention are critical as rates stay high. Commentary on deposit mix shift and funding costs will guide sentiment.

4. Spending & Marketing Efficiency

COF ramped up digital and brand marketing. Investors will gauge whether it’s translating into durable customer growth or pressuring margins.

5. Commercial Lending Outlook

Signs of stress or slowing demand in small business and corporate portfolios could be a red flag amid uneven economic indicators.

