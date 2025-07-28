Is $15 a Pipe Dream for Rumble Stock? DimaBerlin / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Rumble stock previously zoomed to $15 due to election-related developments.

It’s possible for Rumble stock to revisit $15 as the company increases its cryptocurrency holdings.

Casual observers probably recognize Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) as a conservative-leaning video-sharing and livestreaming platform. That’s certainly a major part of Rumble’s business model, but there’s more to the story and other catalysts could send RUM stock back to $15.

If the future path of Rumble stock depended entirely on the popularity ratings of President Donald Trump, it would be very difficult to predict the share price. However, RUM stock can gain value irrespective of political sentiment. So, let’s clear up some misconceptions about Rumble and decide whether the stock is ready to rumble in 2025’s second half.

The Power of Politics

Back in September of 2024, Rumble stock traded at around $5 and getting it all the way up to $15 may have seemed like a pipe dream. Yet, even pipe dreams can come true during unusual circumstances.

There’s no need to rehash the rapid series of events that took place in the final months of 2024. Suffice it to say that Trump won the presidential election and soon revealed plans for sweeping policy changes.

With that, RUM stock rallied past $15 and topped out at $17.40 in late December of last year. Thus, Rumble stock has already hit $15 but it took a major political event to make that happen.

Because of the platform’s conservative political inclinations, Rumble has historically been associated with Trump and his supporters. The association was further solidified on February 10, 2025, when the White House established an official social-media channel on Rumble’s platform.

Yet, RUM stock has remained below $10 for a while. This underscores the limited role that politics will likely play in catalyzing RUM stock throughout the remainder of 2025.

Sure, there will be midterm Congressional elections in the U.S., but they won’t occur until the second half of 2026. For the time being, then, Rumble’s shareholders shouldn’t depend entirely on political events when building a bullish thesis.

A Cloud-Computing Catalyst?

To plot a path to $15 for RUM stock, investors should consider that Rumble is more than a social-media platform. It’s also a cloud-computing company, albeit not the most well-known one.

In the U.S., Rumble won’t be able to compete on the same level as tech giants like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). Yet, Rumble could establish a foothold in Latin America’s cloud-computing market.

Earlier this year, Rumble disclosed a cloud-services agreement with the Government of El Salvador. Per this agreement, Rumble is expected to provide cloud storage, cloud computing, databases, and other products/services to El Salvador.

In the press release, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski seemed to attach a political angle to this agreement. “[N]o one wants to risk being technologically silenced because an activist in Silicon Valley doesn’t like what you think or say,” Pavlovski asserted.

It’s difficult to know whether El Salvador’s government chose Rumble primarily for political alignment, financial expediency, or other reasons. In any case, RUM stock could power its way back to $15 if Rumble forms more cloud-services partnerships with governments in Latin America and elsewhere.

Rumble’s Crypto Connections

Cloud computing is a crucial component of Rumble’s business model, but there’s another aspect that RUM stock traders should pay attention to. In particular, Rumble is quickly becoming a cryptocurrency-focused company.

This makes sense as Trump and many conservative voters tend to support cryptocurrency and other digital assets. Furthermore, in late 2024, blockchain-enabled platform Tether reportedly agreed to invest $775 million in Rumble.

This year, Rumble has built up a massive stockpile of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). In March, the company added 188 BTC, valued at $17.1 million at that time, to its corporate treasury. This turned out to be a profitable investment as Bitcoin currently trades near $119,000 and Rumble paid an average price of $91,000 per BTC.

Fast-forward to March 31, and Rumble’s Bitcoin hoard had increased to 210.82 BTC. By May 8, the company’s Bitcoin holdings were valued at $21.3 million. When Rumble releases its next quarterly financial report in August, it will be interesting to find out where the company’s crypto stockpile stands.

The Most Probable Path to $15

Political events and a cloud-computing push into Latin America might help Rumble’s market capitalization expand in the coming months. If any factor will be Rumble’s biggest catalyst, though, it will probably be the company’s focus on cryptocurrency.

Like Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Rumble is amassing a growing stockpile of cryptocurrency and especially Bitcoin. Consequently, if the Bitcoin price shoots higher, RUM stock could catch a big bullish wave.

The best bet, then, is for Rumble’s loyal shareholders to monitor the Bitcoin price and look for the company’s upcoming quarterly financial report. If Rumble continues to add to its Bitcoin holdings and the BTC price heads higher, RUM stock just might reach $15 sooner rather than later.

