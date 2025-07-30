Live: Qualcomm (QCOM) Sinks After Announcing Earnings Canva

Key Points Qualcomm reports earnings tonight after the bell.

Last quarter the company sold off after earnings. The primary reason for the sell-off was Wall Street’s disappointment with Qualcomm’s guidance. For this quarter, Wall Street expects: Revenue: $10.35 billion Adjusted EPS: $2.71 billion

We’ll be updating this live blog throughout the trading day and then posting live news & analysis immediately after Qualcomm’s earnings hit. If you want to know why Qualcomm’s share price is either soaring or falling tonight, all you have to do is leave this page open in a browser tab and new updates will post automatically as we post them.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Qualcomm (Nasdaq: QCOM) reports earnings after the market closes today. The company has declined 9% across the year compared to 7.6% gains for the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Nasdaq: SOXX).

Across the past five years, shares are up 53.5% while the SOXX is up 154%. The point being: it’s been a long streak of underperformance for Qualcomm. Yet, earnings present an opportunity for the company to turn its story around.

With that said, let’s look back at Qualcomm’s first-quarter earnings.

What Qualcomm Reported in the First Quarter

Qualcomm reported its first-quarter earnings on April 30th and investors weren’t pleased; the stock plunged the next day. Yet, even after the sharp decline after last quarter’s earnings Qualcomm has rebounded enough in recent months that shares are up about 9% from where they traded at market close on April 30.

Here’s what Qualcomm last reported that led to an extreme sell-off the next day:

After market close on April 30th, Qualcomm reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending March 30, 2025.

The company achieved GAAP revenues of $11.0 billion, marking a 17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) stood at $2.85, reflecting a 17% year-over-year growth.

The company’s net income for the quarter was $2.812 billion, a 21% increase from the previous year.

Qualcomm’s QCT segment, which includes its semiconductor business, saw a significant 25% year-over-year growth in earnings before taxes (EBT).

The company also highlighted a 38% year-over-year increase in combined automotive and IoT revenues, underscoring its diversification strategy.

Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, Qualcomm remains focused on its technology roadmap and operational efficiencies. The company returned $2.7 billion to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.

Those numbers might look strong, but Wall Street was disappointed in Qualcomm’s guidance for this quarter. The company projected revenue at a midpoint of $10.3 billion, which was below Wall Street’s expectations of $10.35 billion in sales for the current quarter.

