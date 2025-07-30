Live: Will eBay Rally After Q2 Earnings After the Bell? Canva

Key Points eBay shares have been on a roll across the past year. Can the company keep up the momentum? We’ll find out when eBay reports today shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Here are the key figures Wall Street expects tonight: Revenue Consensus: $2.64 billion Adjusted EPS Consensus: $1.30 Net Income (GAAP): $439 million

eBay (Nasdaq: EBAY) has quietly become an under-the-radar AI winner. The company’s shares are up 26% year-to-date and 42% across the past year. We’ll see if the company can keep up the momentum when it reports second quarter earnings after the bell today.

Let’s take a look back at what eBay reported last quarter.

What eBay Reported in the First Quarter

Adjusted EPS: $1.38 (Beat)

Revenue: $2.6 billion (Slight Beat)

On April 30th eBay reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, showing a revenue of $2.6 billion, marking a 1% increase year-over-year. The company achieved a non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.38, surpassing Wall Street’s estimated EPS figures.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) also grew by 1% to $18.8 billion. eBay’s non-GAAP operating margin was 29.8%, slightly down from the previous year.

The company returned $759 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. CEO Jamie Iannone highlighted the positive impact of focus categories and geo-specific investments. eBay also expanded its Authenticity Guarantee service and closed the acquisition of Caramel to enhance its automotive transaction capabilities. The company declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.29 per share.

