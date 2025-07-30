Live: Will AI Growth Help NetGear (NTGR) Beat Earnings Tonight? Canva

Key Points NetGear reports earnings after the bell tonight.

Here are the expectations from Wall Street to watch when the company reports: Revenue: $162.1 million Adjusted EPS: -$.15 Gross Margin: 34.5%

NetGear (Nasdaq: NTGR) reports second-quarter earnings after the bell tonight. The stock is down 8% so far in 2025, but if you turn back the clock slightly further and look at a one-year chart, shares are up 57%.

Will shares continue trading sideways or could a second-half of 2025 rally be in store? The answer to that question will largely depend on what Q2 earnings NetGear reports tonight.

With that being said, let’s look back at what NetGear reported last quarter.

NetGear’s First Quarter Earnings

NetGear last reported earnings on April 30th and shares soared the next day. Let’s look at what NetGear reported and why Wall Street was so enthusiastic.

NetGear reported its financial results for Q1 2025 on April 30th, showing a net revenue of $162.1 million, a slight decrease of 1.5% year-over-year.

The company achieved a non-GAAP gross margin of 35.0%, up 550 basis points from the previous year.

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.02, a significant improvement from a loss of $(0.28) in the prior year.

The company highlighted strong performance in its ProAV managed switches and efficient supply chain management.

NetGear also completed an acquisition of VAAG Systems to enhance its software development capabilities.

The company repurchased approximately $7.5 million of common stock and ended the quarter with $392 million in cash and short-term investments.

Looking ahead, NETGEAR expects Q2 revenue to range between $155 million and $170 million, with a focus on improving its software capabilities and product portfolio.

