Live: e.l.f. Beauty Reports Earnings Today - Will It Issue a Big Beat?

Key Points e.l.f Beauty reports after the bell tonight. We expect earnings to hit newswires at around 4:05 p.m. ET.

Here are the key figures Wall Street will be expecting today: Revenue: $353.8 million Adjusted EPS: $.84 GAAP EPS: $.65 EBITDA: $74.5 million

The moment e.l.f.’s earnings hit the newswires, we’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis. All you have to do is simply stay on this page and new updates will appear.

e.l.f. Beauty starts out its Fiscal 2026 today when it reports Fiscal Q1 earnings after the bell. Owning shares of e.l.f. has been a roller coaster ride for years. Shares are up 420% since May 2022, but have seen peaks and valleys along the way. The most recent valley came in April, when shares bottomed at less than $50 per share.

Today, things are looking much better for e.l.f. shareholders, the stock has more than doubled since the bottom and now trades for $111 per share headed into tonight’s report. Yet, even with that rebound, shares are still down 9% year-to-date.

We expect e.l.f. earnings to hit newswires at around 4:05 p.m. ET this afternoon.

Here’s a look back at what e.l.f. reported last quarter.

ELF | e.l.f. Beauty Q4’25 Earnings Highlights:

Adj. EPS: $0.78 [✅]; UP +47% YoY

$0.78 [✅]; UP +47% YoY Revenue: $332.6M [✅]; UP +4% YoY

$332.6M [✅]; UP +4% YoY Adj. Gross Margin: 71.0% [✅]; UP +50 bps YoY

71.0% [✅]; UP +50 bps YoY Net Income: $28.3M [✅]; UP +94% YoY

$28.3M [✅]; UP +94% YoY Adj. Net Income: $45.2M [✅]; UP +46% YoY

$45.2M [✅]; UP +46% YoY Adj. EBITDA: $81.4M [✅]; UP +99% YoY

Q4’25 Outlook:

Revenue: Not provided [➖] Due to the wide range of potential outcomes related to tariffs, the Company is not providing a Fiscal 2026 financial outlook at this time.

Not provided [➖]

Other Key Q4 Metrics:

Adj. Operating Income: $44.3M [✅]; UP +160% YoY

$44.3M [✅]; UP +160% YoY Adj. Operating Expenses: $173.3M [✅]; DOWN -12% YoY

$173.3M [✅]; DOWN -12% YoY Free Cash Flow: $133.8M; UP +88% YoY

$133.8M; UP +88% YoY Effective Tax Rate: 35.8% (vs. 27.5% YoY)

35.8% (vs. 27.5% YoY) Cash and Cash Equivalents: $148.7M; UP +37% YoY

$148.7M; UP +37% YoY Total Debt: $256.7M; DOWN -2% YoY

CEO Commentary:

Tarang Amin: “In this dynamic environment, we continue to deliver industry-leading results. In Fiscal 2025, we grew net sales 28%, gained 190 basis points of market share in the U.S. and continued our international expansion strategy. We believe we have the right strategy to drive continued category-leading sales and market share growth in the years to come, and believe the acquisition of rhode will further strengthen and diversify our portfolio of fast-growing disruptive brands.”

