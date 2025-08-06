Live: e.l.f. Beauty Reports Earnings Today - Will It Issue a Big Beat?

Key Points
-
e.l.f Beauty reports after the bell tonight. We expect earnings to hit newswires at around 4:05 p.m. ET.
-
Here are the key figures Wall Street will be expecting today:
- Revenue: $353.8 million
- Adjusted EPS: $.84
- GAAP EPS: $.65
- EBITDA: $74.5 million
-
The moment e.l.f.’s earnings hit the newswires, we’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis. All you have to do is simply stay on this page and new updates will appear.
-
Live Updates
Detailed Earnings Summary
[Ticker: ELF]
ELF | e.l.f. Beauty Q1’26 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.89 [✅]; [DOWN] -19% YoY
- Revenue: $353.7M [✅]; [UP] +9% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 69% [✅]; [DOWN] -215 bps YoY
- Net Income: $33.3M [✅]; [DOWN] -30% YoY
- Adj. EBITDA: $87.1M; [UP] +12% YoY
First Fiscal Half Outlook:
- Revenue: Above 9% growth [➖]
- The Company is not providing a full year Fiscal 2026 financial outlook due to the wide range of potential outcomes related to tariffs.
- For the first half of Fiscal 2026, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 20%, down from approximately 23% in the first half of Fiscal 2025, primarily due to higher tariff costs.
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $48.7M [➖]; [DOWN] -4% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $177.3M [➖]; [UP] +7% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $27.2M;
- Effective Tax Rate: 34.8% (vs. 0.7% YoY)
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $170.0M; [UP] +56% YoY
- Long-term Debt: $256.7M; [DOWN] -1.5% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Tarang Amin: “Our strong Q1 results, including 210 basis points of market share gains, are a continuation of the consistent, category-leading growth we’ve delivered over the past 26 quarters. The combination of our value proposition, powerhouse innovation and disruptive marketing engine continue to fuel our results. We remain excited by the significant whitespace we see ahead as we strive to make the best of beauty accessible for all.”
ELF Shares Up
It’s a slight revenue beat at $353.7 million and a larger EPS beat at $.89 per share.
Shares are immediately up 6%.
e.l.f. Shares Rallying
Here’s something to monitor heading into earnings: e.l.f. shares are rallying this afternoon. Shares fell to about $108 per share at 10 a.m., but have now jumped to $111.89 as of 2:38 p.m. ET.
That’s a 1.87% gain for the day. We expect e.l.f. to report shortly after the closing bell this afternoon.
What Wall Street Expects e.l.f. to Report This Quarter
Here’s what Wall Street expects e.l.f. to report this quarter. Remember that e.l.f. didn’t issue guidance for this fiscal year due to the impact of tariffs, so Wall Street is ‘flying blind’ more than usual.
Wall Street Q1 Fiscal 2026 Consensus:
- Revenue: $353.8 million
- Adjusted EPS: $.84
- GAAP EPS: $.65
- EBITDA: $74.5 million
Looking ahead to Fiscal Q2, Wall Street expects the company to deliver $366 million in sales. It’s unclear what kind of guidance the company will offer, given they pulled guidance last quarter.
e.l.f. Beauty starts out its Fiscal 2026 today when it reports Fiscal Q1 earnings after the bell. Owning shares of e.l.f. has been a roller coaster ride for years. Shares are up 420% since May 2022, but have seen peaks and valleys along the way. The most recent valley came in April, when shares bottomed at less than $50 per share.
Today, things are looking much better for e.l.f. shareholders, the stock has more than doubled since the bottom and now trades for $111 per share headed into tonight’s report. Yet, even with that rebound, shares are still down 9% year-to-date.
We expect e.l.f. earnings to hit newswires at around 4:05 p.m. ET this afternoon.
Here’s a look back at what e.l.f. reported last quarter.
ELF | e.l.f. Beauty Q4’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.78 [✅]; UP +47% YoY
- Revenue: $332.6M [✅]; UP +4% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 71.0% [✅]; UP +50 bps YoY
- Net Income: $28.3M [✅]; UP +94% YoY
- Adj. Net Income: $45.2M [✅]; UP +46% YoY
- Adj. EBITDA: $81.4M [✅]; UP +99% YoY
Q4’25 Outlook:
- Revenue: Not provided [➖]
- Due to the wide range of potential outcomes related to tariffs, the Company is not providing a Fiscal 2026 financial outlook at this time.
Other Key Q4 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $44.3M [✅]; UP +160% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $173.3M [✅]; DOWN -12% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $133.8M; UP +88% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 35.8% (vs. 27.5% YoY)
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $148.7M; UP +37% YoY
- Total Debt: $256.7M; DOWN -2% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Tarang Amin: “In this dynamic environment, we continue to deliver industry-leading results. In Fiscal 2025, we grew net sales 28%, gained 190 basis points of market share in the U.S. and continued our international expansion strategy. We believe we have the right strategy to drive continued category-leading sales and market share growth in the years to come, and believe the acquisition of rhode will further strengthen and diversify our portfolio of fast-growing disruptive brands.”
