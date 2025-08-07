Live: Will Block Inc. (XYZ) Soar After Q2 Earnings Today? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Revenue to rise +2.2% YoY, but EPS expected to fall 27% as margins compress and macro caution weighs on guide.

Cash App Borrow expansion enabled by FDIC approval, expected to drive gross profit in H2.

Afterpay retroactive BNPL feature launching broadly, creating potential for increased engagement and deposit growth.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Block Inc. (Nasdaq: XYZ) is set to report Q2 2025 results after the close today, with investors closely watching for signs of operating leverage and monetization progress across Cash App and Square. Wall Street expects a sharp year-over-year EPS decline despite modest revenue growth, as cost pressures and mix shifts weigh on margins.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Block’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect

Quarter Ending June 2025

Revenue: $5.77B

EPS (Normalized): $0.68

Full-Year 2025

Revenue: $25.13B

EPS (Normalized): $2.74

Full-Year 2026

Revenue: $27.86B

EPS (Normalized): $3.83

Q2 revenue would grow just 2.2% YoY, while EPS is expected to fall ~27% YoY vs. $0.93 in Q2 2024 — highlighting a compression in profitability despite top-line gains.

Key Areas to Watch

Cash App Borrow expansion and unit economics

Block received FDIC approval to originate Cash App Borrow loans through its in-house bank, enabling the company to double the number of eligible users and improve unit economics. Management expects Borrow to be a key driver of gross profit acceleration in H2 2025, supported by short-duration loans and real-time underwriting models.

Retroactive BNPL via Afterpay and new lending mechanics

The new Cash App Afterpay feature lets users split past purchases made with their Cash Card. Attach rates were strong in the initial rollout, and management plans to scale eligibility in Q3–Q4. Early signs suggest BNPL is enhancing customer stickiness and may encourage payroll deposit conversion.

Square share gains and field sales ramp

Square delivered 9% YoY gross profit growth in Q1, outpacing benchmarks. Block plans to accelerate field sales hiring in H2 after signing large clients like Bambu Dessert & Drinks. These efforts support continued expansion into mid-market verticals and complex sellers.

Proto mining hardware and developer ecosystem

Block reiterated plans to launch Bitcoin mining chips and systems under Project Proto in H2. Positioned as a ~$3–6B market opportunity, Proto is being built in the U.S. and open-sourced to enable developer experimentation. Management sees this as a potential platform play similar to early-stage Cash App.

Macro caution embedded in H2 guidance

Despite early April stabilization, Block revised its 2025 gross profit outlook to reflect increased macro risk, especially on Cash App card spend and discretionary behavior. The company is preserving flexibility to cut back on investments if conditions worsen.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Choose Your Fit Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Get started today! (sponsor)