S&P 500
6,763.50
+0.53%
Dow Jones
46,852.00
+0.39%
Nasdaq 100
25,099.10
+0.83%
Russell 2000
2,486.14
+0.94%
FTSE 100
9,576.70
+0.78%
Nikkei 225
48,152.90
+0.10%
Stock Market Live October 8: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises As Airports Show Shutdown Strain
Home > Investing > Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Oct 8)

Investing

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Oct 8)

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Oct 8)

By Joel South

Oct 8, 2025  |  Updated 8:30 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • U.S.-China trade relations present headwinds, but Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) is also the dominant AI chipmaker in the market, and the company’s profitability remains strong.

  • Capex continues to be a strong focus as the company continues to hyperscale its production.

  • If you’re looking for some stocks with huge potential, make sure to grab a free copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report. It features a software stock we’re confident has 10× potential.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 16.9% over the past 90 days, and it announced a multi-billion-dollar strategic partnership with Intel and a $100 billion investment in OpenAI in recent days. The stock is 89.5% higher than six months ago, easily outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in that time. However, the rebound from the spring low has sparked mixed reactions. While some analysts have raised price targets, others caution about ongoing headwinds due to uncertainty surrounding future U.S.-China trade relations and the potential for stricter regulations.

Nvidia, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker, has been navigating a pivotal moment since posting mixed first-quarter earnings, which one analyst called a victory. The second-quarter report was stellar on the top and bottom lines, but its guidance fell short of high expectations. Note that recent gains for the chipmaker helped wipe away the steep drop the stock suffered early in 2025, after it reported it would take a $5.5 billion charge tied to H20 chip export restrictions to China.

Despite this, the company’s pivot to U.S. AI infrastructure investments and new chip designs for China signals resilience. With analysts eyeing robust data center demand, 24/7 Wall St. here explores whether Nvidia can sustain its recovery and drive further growth.

Why Invest in Nvidia?

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Nvidia faces significant hurdles as it navigates U.S.-China trade restrictions and intense market expectations. In the first quarter, export controls on its H20 AI chip—which had been designed specifically to circumvent export restrictions on advanced technology to China—led to the substantial write-down noted above. Analysts believed the ban could result in a $9 billion revenue hit. Some $700 million would affect fiscal first-quarter results, with the remaining $8 billion spread across the second and third quarters.

New U.S. tariffs and China’s retaliatory measures also threatened supply chain costs, particularly for components sourced globally, while competition from Huawei’s Ascend chips grows. These factors had analysts warning of margin pressure. Yet, Nvidia’s profitability remains robust. The company has reportedly raised prices 10% to 15% on some of its most popular GPUs as a result of the tariffs. Gaming processor prices jumped 5% to 10%, while it hiked high-end AI GPUs as much as 15% to account for surging manufacturing costs and to keep its earnings stable.

Yet investments in U.S. AI infrastructure, supported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s  $165 billion Arizona fab expansion, bolster Nvidia’s supply chains and are backed by its $37.6 billion cash reserve.

Of special note is the deal that CEO Jensen Huang announced as part of Trump’s visit to Riyadh. Nvidia will sell 18,000 of its GB300 Blackwell chips—its most advanced—to Saudi Arabia’s Humain for use in data centers with 500 megawatts of capacity.

Additionally, the AI market is projected to grow at a 37% CAGR through 2030, according to Grand View Research. This supports Nvidia’s $170 billion fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, a 30% increase over the $130.5 billion it generated in 2025.

Nvidia as a Company

Nvidia
BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In its second-quarter earnings report, Nvidia revenue totaled a record $46.7 billion, including $41.1 billion from its data center division. The total was up 56% year over year, largely fueled by the voracious demand for its AI chips.

The chipmaker invested $3.2 billion in capital expenditures in fiscal 2025, expanding Blackwell accelerator production and AI infrastructure. The company’s capex has spiked over 200% this year to more than $3 billion to meet hyperscaler demand.

U.S.-China trade restrictions still pose risks, even with the potential thaw, tariffs could raise costs, which would explain the price hikes reportedly implemented. A 39% operating expense increase to $3.7 billion for R&D offset Nvidia’s adjusted operating income of $25.1 billion.

Yet, Nvidia’s growth is not solely tied to data centers. The company expanded its automotive segment, with a 103% year-over-year increase to $570 million, driven by partnerships with Toyota and Aurora Innovation for autonomous vehicles. This diversifies Nvidia’s portfolio amid tariff uncertainties.

Nvidia has projected fiscal third-quarter revenue of $54 billion, plus or minus 2%. This outlook does not assume any shipments of its H20 chips to China.

Nvidia as a Stock

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

This has been a rollercoaster year for Nvidia shareholders. The stock dropped to a 52-week low of $86.62 in April. After the announced pause in U.S.-China tariffs and the first-quarter results, the share price recovered. It just hit an all-time high of $191.05, bringing the company’s market cap to more than $4.6 trillion.

While some insiders have been selling shares, analyst sentiment remains bullish. Of 63 analysts who cover the stock, 57 recommend buying shares, 10 of them with Strong Buy ratings. Their consensus one-year price target has risen to $214.49. That target signals about 16% upside potential from its current price. Targets range from $100 to $270 per share.

Barclays, Citigroup, and KeyBanc recently maintained Buy-equivalent ratings. After the report, J.P. Morgan reiterated its bullish stance on Nvidia, raising its price target and emphasizing the company’s long-term growth prospects in the expanding AI and accelerated computing markets.

Estimate Price Target Change From Current Price
Low $100.00 −45.6%
Median $214.49 14.9%
High $275.00 48.6%

Nvidia’s AI dominance, 93% data center growth, and automotive partnerships with Toyota positioned the company for gains in 2025. However, tariff risks and DeepSeek’s competitive AI models require caution. The AI market’s growth and the chipmaker’s $47 billion second-quarter revenue position Nvidia to achieve its $170 billion full-year revenue target, while its cash buffer and Stargate Project role offer stability. Still, valuation concerns linger. Nvidia is a buy for growth-oriented investors, but others should use caution.

24/7 Wall St.’s year-end price target for Nvidia is $194.30 per share, implying 5.0% upside from the current price per share. That estimate accounts for tariff risks, competition from DeepSeek, and potential Blackwell supply constraints. It also reflects Nvidia’s AI dominance and second-quarter 2026 revenue guidance. Because the target estimate is below the analysts’ mean, it reflects a cautious but realistic outlook.

After OpenAI Deal, Is Nvidia’s AI Empire Inviting a Regulatory Crackdown?

 

The image featured for this article is © pestoverde / Flickr

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?
Rich Duprey | Jul 29, 2025

Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?

In a historic milestone, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the first company to reach a staggering $4.3 trillion market valuation, eclipsing…
Up 18% in 2025, Can Nvidia Soar Even Higher This Year?
Rich Duprey | Jul 7, 2025

Up 18% in 2025, Can Nvidia Soar Even Higher This Year?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a standout performer in 2025, climbing 18% year-to-date, driven by its dominance in the artificial intelligence…
Prediction: Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Will Soar Following Earnings
Chris MacDonald | Nov 20, 2024

Prediction: Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Will Soar Following Earnings

Nvidia’s stock has continued to gain traction ahead of Wednesday’s earnings report. On Tuesday’s session, the stock ended nearly 5%…
Buy, Sell or Hold: NVIDIA Stock At $195
Rich Duprey | Sep 19, 2025

Buy, Sell or Hold: NVIDIA Stock At $195

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains the unrivaled leader in artificial intelligence (AI) chip technology, continuing to reshape the tech landscape with its…
Nvidia Price Prediction: Wall Street Expects a 20% Gain This Year
Rich Duprey | Jan 16, 2025

Nvidia Price Prediction: Wall Street Expects a 20% Gain This Year

Since ChatGPT was introduced in late 2022, artificial intelligence has driven Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) forward to 900% gains. It is now…
Nvidia Will Hit $5 Trillion Before End of 2025 Because Microsoft and Meta Said This
Rich Duprey | Aug 1, 2025

Nvidia Will Hit $5 Trillion Before End of 2025 Because Microsoft and Meta Said This

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) ascent to a $4.3 trillion market capitalization has cemented its status as a titan in the tech world…
2 Stock Split Stocks To Buy Hand-Over-Fist in May
Rich Duprey | May 1, 2025

2 Stock Split Stocks To Buy Hand-Over-Fist in May

The value of a stock split is exactly zero. A company divides its existing shares into multiple shares, reducing the…
U.S.-EU Trade Pact Powers Tech Stocks: Top 3 Picks for Investors
Rich Duprey | Jul 28, 2025

U.S.-EU Trade Pact Powers Tech Stocks: Top 3 Picks for Investors

A Transformative Deal with Tech at the Forefront The U.S. and EU finalized a framework trade agreement, a landmark deal…
Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Hits $115 Billion On Nvidia Recovery.
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 24, 2025

Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Hits $115 Billion On Nvidia Recovery.

CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth fell after a sharp drop in Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price earlier this year. There…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 12,545,737
+$10.26
+6.80%
$161.13
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 4,560,816
+$9.52
+6.55%
$154.81
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 3,399,994
+$2.96
+6.14%
$51.13
AMD
AMD Vol: 64,649,155
+$12.82
+6.06%
$224.33
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 3,838,050
+$9.21
+5.96%
$163.73

Top Losing Stocks

Fair Isaac
FICO Vol: 396,787
-$171.47
9.12%
$1,708.08
Live Nation Entertainment
LYV Vol: 1,624,836
-$5.77
3.72%
$149.56
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 33,798
-$29.61
3.09%
$930.00
Tyson Foods
TSN Vol: 1,656,314
-$1.39
2.56%
$52.82
Intercontinental Exchange
ICE Vol: 1,887,946
-$4.12
2.54%
$157.86