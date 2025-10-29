Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Shares Jump on Strong Q3 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Cognizant Technology Solutions beat on both earnings and revenue Wednesday morning, extending a streak of consistent outperformance while signaling that its AI strategy is beginning to pay off.

As a result Cognizant’s management maintained its full-year guidance, with revenue growth forecast from 6.0% to 6.3%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) beat on both earnings and revenue Wednesday morning, extending a streak of consistent outperformance while signaling that its AI strategy is beginning to pay off. The stock was trading near $67 in early action, holding steady after a volatile September that had sent shares down sharply before a recovery in recent weeks.

Fifth Quarter of Growth Momentum

Cognizant delivered $5.42 billion in revenue for the third quarter, beating the $5.32 billion consensus by roughly $100 million. Earnings per share came in at $1.39, above the $1.29 estimate. What matters more than the beats themselves is the consistency. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year organic revenue growth, and the 2.8% sequential expansion in constant currency was the strongest since 2022. That’s not just a beat. That’s a company finding its footing after years of uncertainty.

The 7.4% year-over-year revenue growth came with operating margin expansion of 70 basis points to 16.0%, a sign that scale is working in management’s favor. North America drove much of the strength, while Products and Resources segment posted 12.6% growth. Health Sciences and Financial Services, the company’s two largest segments, grew 5.9% and 6.2% respectively. Nothing flashy, but nothing weak either.

Large Deals Signal Real Demand

CEO Ravi Kumar S. highlighted six large deals signed in Q3, bringing the year-to-date total to 16. More important: the year-to-date total contract value (TCV) for large deals grew 40% compared to the same period last year. That’s the kind of metric that separates noise from genuine momentum. When clients commit to large, multi-year engagements, it signals confidence in both the vendor and the work ahead.

I’d keep an eye on this number going forward. Large deals are typically where AI-led services show up first, and Cognizant’s management emphasized that its “three vector AI builder strategy” is gaining traction. The company is positioning itself around AI on the edge, AI-led platforms, and AI-powered IP. Early bets, yes, but they’re moving from abstract to concrete.

Bookings Softened, but Context Matters

The one number that didn’t shine was bookings, which declined in the quarter. That’s worth noting, though not alarming given the strength in large deal signings year-to-date. Bookings can be lumpy quarter to quarter, and a single weak period doesn’t erase the 16 large deals already signed this year.

Key Numbers

Free cash flow of $1.23 billion underscores that growth isn’t coming at the expense of cash generation. That matters for a company that returned $1.5 billion to shareholders year-to-date through dividends and buybacks.

Guidance Holds Steady

Management guided full-year 2025 revenue growth to 6.0% to 6.3% in constant currency, unchanged from prior guidance. For Q4, they’re calling for $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion in revenue. Full-year EPS guidance sits at $5.22 to $5.26, implying the company expects Q4 to deliver roughly $0.83 to $0.87 per share. That’s slightly above the quarterly average so far this year, suggesting management sees momentum carrying into the final quarter.

Kumar struck an optimistic tone on the AI investments, noting that early moves into edge computing and platform-based services “will help power growth in the years ahead.” He also emphasized discipline around large deal execution. That’s the right balance for a company trying to prove it’s not just riding the AI wave but building something sustainable.