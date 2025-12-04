Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over Delta Airlines, Salesforce, and Toast

Goldman Sachs just reiterated its buy rating on Salesforce following earnings.

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

With the holidays, healthy revenues, and demand for premium travel, airline stocks are just starting to take flight again.

Look at Delta (NYSE: DAL), for example. After slipping to $65, DAL is now up to $67.49 and could push even higher following a Citi upgrade to a buy rating with a $77 price target.

Citi also upgraded American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) to a buy with a $19 price target, and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) with a $132 price target.

Analysts are also bullish on stocks, including:

Salesforce

Goldman Sachs just reiterated its buy rating on Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) following earnings.

As noted by the firm, it now has a $385 price target following CRM earnings, especially with revenue and guidance in line with expectations. EPS of $3.25 beat estimates by 39 cents. Revenue of $10.26 billion, up 8.7% year over year, was in line with estimates.

Analysts at Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on CRM with a $375 price target. Evercore reiterated an outperform rating with a $340 price target. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on CRM with a $405 price target. Wells Fargo analysts reiterated an equal weight rating on CRM with a $265 price target.

Toast

After a rough year, Toast (NYSE: TOST) is a buy, according to JPMorgan.

The firm has an overweight rating on the stock with a $43 price target. “We like Toast as a disruptive player in a restaurant industry that is overdue for IT modernization, and we appreciate the strong, organic brand it has developed, particularly in the SMB end of the market,” added the firm, as quoted by CNBC.

“TOST is among the fastest growers in the comp group from FY24-28E with materially improving profitability, justifying a lofty multiple and supporting our Overweight rating.”