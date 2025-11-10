S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 10: S&P 500 (SPY) Flying on Potential End to Shutdown
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live November 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Soars as Government Shutdown Nears End

Quick Read

  • The U.S. Senate has passed a procedural vote permitting a vote to fund the federal government and end the shutdown.
  • Tyson Foods beat on earnings this morning.
By Joel South

Nov 10, 2025  |  Updated 11:21 AM ET

A Poor Prognosis for Oracle

Live

Erste Group analyst Hans Engel downgraded Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to hold this morning.

On the one hand, Engel likes how Oracle is expanding its cloud business by building new cloud data centers. On the other hand, though, the analyst says Oracle’s core software business is in “slight” decline. Debt is rising and return on assets is declining, and Engel warns that Oracle’s free cash flow will “be impacted by the very high investments and that the operating margin will also fall slightly over the next few years.”

Investors seem fine with that, though. Oracle stock is up 0.8% despite the downgrade.

This Market is Banana Oil!

Live

In fruit news, Dole (NYSE: DOLE) missed earnings by a couple cents this morning, reporting a $0.16 per share profit. Sales exceeded expectations, however, at $2.3 billion, and Dole management said it has “momentum” as it approaches the end of the year.

“Full year Adjusted EBITDA should be at the upper end of our targeted range of $380 million to $390 million,” said Dole, and the company is lowering its guidance for 2025 capital expenditure to “approximately $85 million,” meaning Dole will get to keep more of its cash flow.

Dole stock is up nearly 8% on the news, and the Voo’s gain has already increased to 1.2%.

 

 

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Eight Democratic senators broke ranks with their party over the weekend, getting the ball rolling towards a vote that could end the nation’s longest-ever federal government shutdown, which has already lasted 41 days. The compromise that catalyzed their move did not include an extension of Obamacare health insurance subsidies, as the Democrats had desired; it does however contain a pledge by Republicans to hold a December vote on extending the subsidies.

Most importantly, an end to the shutdown would reinstate funding for SNAP food subsidy benefits, permit payment of government workers such that air traffic controllers would return to work in full force, permit air travel to resume at normal levels — and generally get the government running like normal again. First, though, the Senate will need to move past procedural votes to approve a Continuing Resolution funding the government, and then the House of Representatives will need to hold its own vote to approve the Senate’s version of this CR — and of course, the President will need to sign the bill once both houses have approved.

Investors are thrilled at the prospect, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opened 1% higher Monday morning.

Earnings

Meanwhile on Wall Street, a new batch of earnings reports are on deck.

S&P 500 component Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) beat earnings by 28 cents, reporting a $1.15 per share profit. Revenue came in light at $13.9 billion, but in today’s optimistic market these numbers seem still good enough to send Tyson stock up nearly 4%.

Instacart (Nasdaq: CART) beat by a penny this morning, reporting Q3 profit of $0.51 per share. Revenue of $939 million was $6 million more than Wall Street expected, but Instacart stock is down 2%.

Barrick Mining (NYSE: B) missed earnings this morning, reporting a $0.58 per share adjusted profit where Wall Street wanted to see $0.61. Revenue also came in light at $4.15 billion, but Barrick stock is also up 6%.

