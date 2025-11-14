S&P 500
6,761.30
+0.22%
Dow Jones
47,284.60
-0.51%
Nasdaq 100
25,121.80
+0.43%
Russell 2000
2,395.32
+0.35%
FTSE 100
9,704.00
-0.50%
Nikkei 225
50,543.00
+0.81%
Stock Market Live November 14: S&P 500 (SPY) Falls as Tech Gets Hit Hard Again

Investing

CoreWeave Can’t Stop Falling. Is It Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?

Quick Read

  • CoreWeave (CRWV) cut full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $5.05B-$5.15B from $5.35B due to construction delays at a major data center partner.
  • CoreWeave stock dropped 26% after earnings and now trades 60% below its 52-week high.
  • Adjusted operating margin fell to 16% in Q3 from 21% a year ago while interest expenses tripled to $311M.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) released its third quarter earnings last week, delivering impressive results that topped analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings. Yet it wasn’t what happened in the past that shook investors; rather it was what it said was happening in the future.

This was not a beat-and-raise quarter, and in fact, management offered up an outlook lower than what it previously forecast. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks drive higher on seemingly unending growth, and a company that says not only is that growth slowing, but going into reverse, will pay a heavy price.

CoreWeave’s stock has lost 26% of its value since the earnings report, but shares were already falling before that, closing lower in 10 of the last 11 days. The stock is falling another 7% in premarket trading this morning. Yet with shares now down about 60% from their 52-week high, is CoreWeave stock simply too cheap to ignore?

A Robust Performance

The AI cloud provider reported revenue of $1.365 billion, beating estimates of $1.3 billion and marking a 134% year-over-year increase. Its net loss narrowed to $110 million, or $0.22 per share, better than the anticipated $0.51 loss per share. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $838 million, exceeding the $808 million forecast, while the revenue backlog doubled quarter-over-quarter to $55.6 billion. 

Key highlights included being the first to deploy Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) GB300 NVL72 systems and securing a $14 billion multi-year deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), plus expanding its OpenAI partnership to $22 billion in commitments.

However, the positive beats were overshadowed by lowered full-year 2025 guidance. CoreWeave now expects revenue between $5.05 billion and $5.15 billion, down from a prior outlook that reached up to $5.35 billion. This revision stems from delays in construction at an unnamed major data center partner. Although the contract was extended to preserve the total deal value, the postponement will shift revenue recognition and negatively affect Q4 results. The announcement accelerated a decline that was already well underway.

AI’s First Major Reality Check

This development marks the first significant jolt to the AI sector’s unchecked optimism. For months, stocks like CoreWeave have soared on the promise of explosive growth in AI infrastructure, fueled by surging demand for computing power. But CoreWeave’s announcement serves as a stark reminder that real-world hurdles can disrupt even the hottest trends.

The delays highlight vulnerabilities in the supply chain for AI data centers, where rapid scaling meets logistical bottlenecks. For CoreWeave, this means deferred capacity deployment, even as its active power reached 590 megawatts and contracted power hit 2.9 gigawatts. While the company emphasized that the issue is isolated and temporary, it underscores broader risks facing AI enablers.

Other firms riding AI tailwinds could face similar pressures. Valuations across the sector remain elevated, with many trading at multiples that assume flawless execution. CoreWeave’s experience suggests that growth projections may need tempering, especially as energy consumption becomes a flashpoint. 

Data centers already account for a growing share of global electricity use, and constraints on power grids could lead to more delays industry-wide.

Valuation Still Stretched Amid Margin Pressures

Even after the sharp correction, CoreWeave trades at about 9x forward sales based on its revised guidance — a premium for a company still posting losses. The net loss, while improved, reflects heavy investments in expansion. More concerning is the erosion in profitability metrics: adjusted operating margin fell to 16% in Q3 from 21% a year ago. This decline stems from rising infrastructure costs and intense competition for scarce resources such as GPUs and skilled talent.

The company is grappling with escalating capital expenditures to build out 32 data centers, a process prone to setbacks akin to large-scale construction projects. Management noted progress in lowering financing costs, but interest expenses tripled to $311 million in Q3, up from $104 million last year. While backlog growth signals robust demand, converting that to revenue depends on timely infrastructure rollout. If delays persist or spread to partners, it could further compress margins and delay breakeven.

Broader sector concerns add to the caution. Questions about AI’s long-term scalability are mounting, particularly around sustainable energy use. As more companies report earnings, there is a “contagion risk” and similar disclosures on resource bottlenecks could trigger a reevaluation of AI stocks. For now, CoreWeave’s setback appears contained, but it exposes the fragility of hyper-growth narratives.

Key Takeaway

This isn’t the end for CoreWeave — the company’s strong backlog and key partnerships position it well in the AI cloud space. However, at current levels, the stock remains pricey relative to its risks and ongoing losses. Sector-wide issues, from energy constraints to supply chain snarls, are likely to surface more frequently. If peers start reporting comparable delays, CoreWeave could face a further downward rerating. 

There’s still plenty of downside potential for CoreWeave, so the prudent move is to wait for the dust to settle, monitor for additional hiccups across the industry, and reassess entry points once stability returns.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

3 Things We Learned from CoreWeave’s Blowout Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Nov 11, 2025

3 Things We Learned from CoreWeave’s Blowout Q3 Earnings

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) recently reported Q3 earnings that showed negative EPS of 22 cents and revenue of $1.36 billion, which…
Live: Complete CoreWeave (CRWV) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Joel South | Nov 10, 2025

Live: Complete CoreWeave (CRWV) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Already Up 322%, Can CoreWeave Hit $400 by 2028?
Rich Duprey | Oct 14, 2025

Already Up 322%, Can CoreWeave Hit $400 by 2028?

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) has ridden the artificial intelligence (AI) wave to new heights since its March IPO, with shares surging 322%…
This AI Infrastructure Is Down 34%, but Can’t Stop Winning. Is It a Buy?
Rich Duprey | Sep 30, 2025

This AI Infrastructure Is Down 34%, but Can’t Stop Winning. Is It a Buy?

Pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) exploded onto the public market in March, riding the AI…
CoreWeave Tanks 15% Despite AI Growth Surge. Time to Back Up the Truck?
Rich Duprey | Aug 13, 2025

CoreWeave Tanks 15% Despite AI Growth Surge. Time to Back Up the Truck?

Mixing Stellar Growth With Stinging Losses CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is a leading AI cloud computing provider that just released its…
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow
Joel South | May 14, 2025

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow

Live Updates Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Jim Cramer says he is blown away by the growth of Coreweave, and here are the top 5 reasons why
Rich Duprey | Jun 30, 2025

Jim Cramer says he is blown away by the growth of Coreweave, and here are the top 5 reasons why

The AI Powerhouse Captivating Jim Cramer CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) has quickly become an artificial intelligence (AI) cloud-computing dynamo, providing  high-performance graphics…
Nvidia Reports Earnings Next Week. How Big of a Blowout Will It Be?
Rich Duprey | Nov 14, 2025

Nvidia Reports Earnings Next Week. How Big of a Blowout Will It Be?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands as the undisputed leader in artificial intelligence (AI) chips, powering data centers and enabling breakthroughs in generative…
Oracle Earnings Light Match Under AI Sector. Here Are the 3 Biggest Winners
Rich Duprey | Sep 10, 2025

Oracle Earnings Light Match Under AI Sector. Here Are the 3 Biggest Winners

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) ignited the stock market after dropping its fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings and sent its own stock soaring 40%…

Top Gaining Stocks

DoorDash
DASH Vol: 7,624,973
+$11.42
+5.85%
$206.63
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 26,370,062
+$12.27
+5.18%
$249.22
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,054,015
+$23.35
+4.18%
$581.52
Valero Energy
VLO Vol: 1,833,293
+$6.92
+3.94%
$182.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 28,761,025
+$0.82
+3.68%
$22.96

Top Losing Stocks

Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 13,317,227
-$2.06
4.23%
$46.58
Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 698,028
-$2.32
3.70%
$60.40
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 13,932,296
-$2.15
3.29%
$63.18
Xylem
XYL Vol: 1,093,417
-$4.30
2.92%
$142.97
Nike
NKE Vol: 10,035,973
-$1.91
2.89%
$64.12