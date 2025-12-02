Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Stocks Lead Markets Out of Doldrums
Quick Read
- Shopify (SHOP) merchants generated $14.6B in sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, up 27% year-over-year.
- MongoDB (MDB) stock surged 26% after the AI database company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- AMD and HP Enterprise expanded their partnership to accelerate open and scalable AI infrastructure using AMD compute technologies.
Live Updates
Boeing Stock Soars
While it’s not a Nasdaq stock, Boeing (NYSE: BA) is also helping to strengthen market sentiment today. The aerospace stock is up over 8% after the finance chief tipped his hand to rising 737 and 787 model planes in 2026.
All three of the major stock market averages are holding their gains.
Wall Street Calls
Analyst firm Rosenblatt has begun coverage on OneStream (Nasdaq: OS) with a “buy” rating amid expanding margins at the software company.
Citi analysts have reemphasized their “buy” ratings on Nvidia and Synopsis stocks on the heels of the companies’ recently announced partnership.
Wells Fargo analysts like Amazon stock, reiterating a “overweight” rating and lifting the price target by $3 to $295 per share.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
The markets are out for redemption this morning after a rocky start to the week. Technology stocks are leading the way, including a 2.3% jump in Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), which is helping to buoy broader market sentiment. All three of the major stock market averages are seeing green today as the markets barrel toward the end of the year.
In a signal of a strong consumer, Shopify (Nasdaq: SHOP) reported that merchants on its platform rang up a record $14.6 billion in sales over the Black Friday to Cyber Monday stretch, a 27% jump year-over-year. Meanwhile, the markets are bracing for an announcement from President Trump this afternoon, speculating on the potential impact to stocks.
Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,422.20 Up 132.87 (+0.26%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,375.54 Up 99.05 (+0.43%)
S&P 500: 6,833.04 Up 21.51 (+0.32%)
Market Movers
Dell Technologies (Nasdaq: DELL) stock is rising 3.1% after CEO Michael Dell and his wife Susan have announced a $6.25 billion investment to bankroll a charitable fund for America’s kids, a strategy inspired by hedge fund manager Brad Gerstner.
Wells Fargo nudged its price target on Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) to $295 from $292 and reaffirmed its “overweight” call on the stock.
Technology partnerships continue to unfold in the current AI revolution. Most recently, Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) and HP Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) are expanding their tie-up to speed up “the next generation of open, scalable AI infrastructure built on AMD leadership compute technologies,” according to the companies. AMD stock is gaining nearly 2% while HP is up 0.80%.
AI Database stock MongoDB (Nasdaq: MDB) is advancing by 26% on a stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings print.