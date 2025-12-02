Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Stocks Lead Markets Out of Doldrums

Updates appear automatically as they are published.

The markets are out for redemption this morning after a rocky start to the week. Technology stocks are leading the way, including a 2.3% jump in Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), which is helping to buoy broader market sentiment. All three of the major stock market averages are seeing green today as the markets barrel toward the end of the year.

In a signal of a strong consumer, Shopify (Nasdaq: SHOP) reported that merchants on its platform rang up a record $14.6 billion in sales over the Black Friday to Cyber Monday stretch, a 27% jump year-over-year. Meanwhile, the markets are bracing for an announcement from President Trump this afternoon, speculating on the potential impact to stocks.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,422.20 Up 132.87 (+0.26%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,375.54 Up 99.05 (+0.43%)

S&P 500: 6,833.04 Up 21.51 (+0.32%)

Market Movers

Dell Technologies (Nasdaq: DELL) stock is rising 3.1% after CEO Michael Dell and his wife Susan have announced a $6.25 billion investment to bankroll a charitable fund for America’s kids, a strategy inspired by hedge fund manager Brad Gerstner.

Wells Fargo nudged its price target on Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) to $295 from $292 and reaffirmed its “overweight” call on the stock.

Technology partnerships continue to unfold in the current AI revolution. Most recently, Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) and HP Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) are expanding their tie-up to speed up “the next generation of open, scalable AI infrastructure built on AMD leadership compute technologies,” according to the companies. AMD stock is gaining nearly 2% while HP is up 0.80%.

AI Database stock MongoDB (Nasdaq: MDB) is advancing by 26% on a stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings print.