Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Spark Optimism as Traders Await Santa Claus Rally

The markets are looking to end the week on a positive note as a wave of optimism hits traders and investors. All three of the major stock market averages are higher out of the gate ahead of key inflation data that could sway sentiment in either direction. For now, technology is among the better performing sectors of the day as the Nasdaq Composite looks to potentially extend its year-to-date performance of 22.2%. With the broader markets following tech’s lead, the S&P 500 is barreling toward a fresh all-time high finish.

The AI revolution is spilling over into all corners of the industry. Most recently, Foxconn, a supplier to the likes of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), has reportedly generated November revenue to the tune of $27 billion, a whopping 26% increase year-over-year.

Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) has announced plans to scoop up the streaming and film assets of Warner Bros. in a massive $72 billion transaction. The content streaming giant predicts a “stronger entertainment industry” with “more opportunities for the creative community” while also delivering greater shareholder value. As the buyer, NFLX shares are down 2.5% in response but holding above the $100-per-share threshold.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,928.76 Up 77.82 (+0.16%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,610.10 Up 104.27 (+0.44%)

S&P 500: 6,874.31 Up 19.19 (+0.29%)

Market Movers

Wall Street analyst firm Truist has lifted its price target on Google parent Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) to $350 per share, up from a previous estimate of $320, while maintaining its “buy” rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (Nasdaq: SOFI) stock is experiencing some profit taking after the fintech company announced a $1.5 billion share buyback program, erasing recent gains in share price that has nearly doubled year-to-date.

Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) stock is under pressure, falling 2.7% after a Cloudflare hiccup left traders scrambling.