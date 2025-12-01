Live Nasdaq Composite: Stocks Start December on Sour Note as Tech Retreats
- Nvidia (NVDA) is investing $2B in Synopsys through an expanded partnership to revolutionize design and engineering with AI.
- Morgan Stanley is bullish on Alphabet as rising demand for Google’s TPU AI solution positions the stock for strong gains.
- Wedbush predicts technology stocks will drive 2026 market performance with AI derivatives activity fueling continued growth.
Live Updates
BofA Economists on Interest Rates
Bank of America economists now believe the Fed will start cutting rates next week, but say front-loading the easing narrows what’s left in the toolkit. If policymakers deliver a total of 75 basis points in cuts by year-end, BofA estimates the Fed would be left with only about 50 bps of room in 2026. The bank also warns that early, aggressive cuts risk tipping policy into outright accommodative territory just as fiscal stimulus is kicking in.
Tech stocks have narrowed their losses but remain lower on the day.
Casino Stocks Rise
Hedge fund traders are betting on casinos, and stocks are seeing green today. Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is gaining 4.4%; MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) is tacking on 1%; Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) is up fractionally. Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen alongside partner Hard Rock has reportedly received the regulatory green light to move forward with plans to develop a casino in New York.
The broader markets remain under pressure, with the Nasdaq Composite now down 0.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Calls
BMO analysts have upgraded Old Dominion (Nasdaq: ODFL) stock to “outperform” amid the freight company’s disciplined approach. The stock is up 4.4% on the news.
Guggenheim analysts have reemphasized their “buy” rating on Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) stock after reports that Meta could be shifting from Nvidia’s GPUs to Google’s TPUs.
The markets are kicking off the month of December on the downside, with all three of the major stock market averages trading in the red this morning, including a 0.87% drop in the Nasdaq Composite. Alphabet’s (Nasdaq: GOOGL) Google remains in the spotlight but is down 1.6% today. Morgan Stanley analysts are bullish on GOOGL, saying the stock is poised to reap a windfall amid rising demand for its TPU AI solution.
There could be a new chairman at the helm of the Federal Reserve by the end of this year. Reports indicate that President Trump is considering a handful of potential replacements for Jerome Powell, including current and past Fed governors as well as a BlackRock executive. According to betters on Kalshi, the top choice is reportedly Kevin Hassett.
Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,500.30 Down 216.12 (-0.44%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,176.51 Down 189.95 (-0.81%)
S&P 500: 6810.97 Down 35 Down 36.74 (-0.54%)
Market Movers
Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) has reclaimed the headlines, revealing an expanded partnership with Synopsys (Nasdaq: SNPS) to “revolutionize design and engineering across industries” through which the AI leader will invest a cool $2 billion in Synopsys stock. SNPS stock is celebrating, up 4.2%, while NVDA stock is gaining fractionally.
Wedbush’s Dan Ives believes that technology stocks will continue to drive market performance in 2026 amid derivatives activity tied to the AI revolution. The analyst firm is shaking up next year’s AI winner list, dropping stocks like SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and replacing them with names like CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV), IREN Limited (Nasdaq: IREN) and Shopify (Nasdaq: SHOP).
Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) is tumbling 3.8% today with the bitcoin price stuck below the $90,000 per coin level.
Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is falling by 1.7% today in some likely profit taking after Friday’s rally. Intel is the subject of reports that it could be supplying its chips to iPhone maker Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL).