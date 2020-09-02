These Are the 140 AMC Theaters That Will Open This Week

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) will reopen 140 theaters this week. Once they are open, about 70% of its locations nationwide will emerge from the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The entertainment company still has to be concerned about whether people will show up. The theaters, listed below, are based all across the country. Notably, the company will reopen its first theaters in the huge California market.



AMC expects the primary draw to get customers to return is Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” a much-anticipated movie made by famous director Christopher Nolan. The film cost over $200 million to make. The interest in the film is so tremendous that if possible theatergoers don’t return, it is a sign that they may not for some time.

AMC says it will make every attempt to keep its theaters free of COVID-19. That does not mean it can keep out asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, among either its workers or people who attend the movies. Its “AMC Safe and Clean” plans for theaters have been set up in a partnership with Clorox. Theaters will be cleaned more regularly than in the past and moviegoers will be seated farther apart than usual. Masks will be required.



This weekend’s openings represent the largest potential hurdle AMC has faced in its history. These are the 140 locations that will open:

AMC THEATRES REOPENING BETWEEN AUG. 31 and SEPTEMBER 4

*All locations opening September 3 unless otherwise noted

Albany, GA

AMC CLASSIC Tifton 6

Atlanta, GA

AMC DINE-IN Buckhead 6 (Aug. 31)

AMC CLASSIC LaGrange 10

AMC CLASSIC Snellville 12 (Aug. 31)

Austin, TX

AMC DINE-IN Tech Ridge 10

Billings, MT

AMC CLASSIC Billings 10

Bluefield, WV

AMC CLASSIC Bluefield 8

Boston, MA

AMC CLASSIC Londonderry10

Cedar Rapids, IA

AMC CLASSIC Dubuque 14

Champaign, IL

AMC CLASSIC Mattoon 10

AMC CLASSIC Village Mall 6

Chattanooga, TN

AMC CLASSIC Battlefield 10

AMC CLASSIC Bradley Square 12

Carbondale, IL

AMC University Place 8 (Aug. 31)

Chicago

AMC CLASSIC Morris 10

AMC Oakbrook Center 4

AMC CLASSIC Peru 8

Cincinnati, OH

AMC CLASSIC Hamilton 8

Cleveland, OH

AMC CLASSIC Ashtabula 6

AMC CLASSIC Solon 16

Columbia, GA

AMC CLASSIC Auburn 14

AMC CLASSIC Peachtree 8 (Aug. 31)

AMC CLASSIC Ritz 13

Columbia, SC

AMC CLASSIC Columbia 10

Dallas, TX

AMC CLASSIC Forney 12

AMC CLASSIC Irving 10

Denver, CO

AMC CLASSIC Fort Collins 10

AMC Twenty Mile 10 (Aug. 31)

Des Moines, IA

AMC CLASSIC Cobblestone 9

AMC CLASSIC Southridge 12

Dothan, AL

AMC CLASSIC Dothan 6

Eau Claire, WI

AMC CLASSIC Oakwood 12

El Paso, TX

AMC CLASSIC East Pointe 12

Evansville, IN

AMC CLASSIC Madisonville 8

Fargo, ND

AMC CLASSIC Grand Forks 10

Fort Smith, AR

AMC CLASSIC Fort Smith 14

Fort Wayne, IN

AMC CLASSIC Marion 12

Galesburg, IL

AMC CLASSIC Galesburg 8

Green Bay, WI

AMC Classic Manitowoc 10

Harrisburg, PA

AMC CLASSIC Chambersburg 7

AMC CLASSIC Hampden 8

Hartsville, SC

AMC CLASSIC Hartsville 2

Houston, TX

AMC Houston 8

Indianapolis, IN

AMC CLASSIC Bloomington 11

AMC CLASSIC Columbus 12 (Aug. 31)

AMC CLASSIC Crawfordsville 8

AMC CLASSIC Richmond 11

Jacksonville, FL

AMC CLASSIC Yulee 10

Johnson Creek, WI

AMC CLASSIC Johnson Creek 12

Johnstown, PA

AMC CLASSIC Logan Valley 8

Knoxville, TN

AMC CLASSIC East Towne 10

AMC CLASSIC Knoxville 16 (Aug. 31)

AMC CLASSIC Windsor Square 7

Lincoln, NE

AMC CLASSIC Grand Island 7

Little Rock, AR

AMC CLASSIC Central City 10

AMC Chenal 9 (Aug. 31)

Macon, GA

AMC CLASSIC Dublin 8

AMC CLASSIC Milledgeville 6

Madison, WI

AMC Madison 6

Mankato, MN

AMC CLASSIC Mankato 6

Marion, IL

AMC CLASSIC Illinois Centre 8

Memphis, TN

AMC CLASSIC Dyersburg 9

Minneapolis, MN

AMC CLASSIC Apple Valley 15

Mobile, AL

AMC CLASSIC Wharf 15

Mount Vernon, IL

AMC Mount Vernon 8

Nashville, TN

AMC CLASSIC Governors Square 10

AMC CLASSIC Madison 10

Oklahoma City, OK

AMC CLASSIC Crossroads Mall 16 (Aug. 31)

AMC CLASSIC Hornbeck 2

AMC CLASSIC Oakwood Mall 8

AMC CLASSIC Ponca City 4

AMC CLASSIC Robinson Crossing 6

AMC Movies 6

AMC Shawnee Cinema Center 8

Omaha, NE

AMC CLASSIC Westroads 14 (Aug. 31)

Orlando, FL

AMC Avenue 16

AMC CLASSIC New Smyrna 12 (Aug. 31)

Peoria, IL

AMC CLASSIC Normal 14

AMC CLASSIC Sunnyland 10

Philadelphia, PA

AMC DINE-IN Fashion District 8 (Sept. 8)

AMC CLASSIC Granite Run 8

AMC North Broad Street 7 (Sept. 8)

AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (Sept. 8)

AMC Woodhaven 10 (Aug. 31)

Phoenix, AZ

AMC Ahwatukee 24

AMC Arizona Center 24

AMC Arrowhead Town Center 14

AMC Centerpointe 11

AMC Deer Valley 17

AMC Desert Ridge 18

AMC DINE-IN Esplanade 14

AMC Mesa Grand 14

AMC Superstition East 12

AMC Surprise 14

AMC Westgate 14

Pittsburg, KS

AMC CLASSIC Pittsburg 8

Pittsburgh, PA

AMC CLASSIC Clarion 7

AMC CLASSIC Morgantown 12

AMC CLASSIC Mount Lebanon 6

AMC CLASSIC South Hills Village 10 (Aug. 31)

AMC CLASSIC South Pike 10

AMC CLASSIC Union Town 6

Poplar Bluff, MO

AMC Poplar Bluff 8

Quincy, IL

AMC CLASSIC Quincy 6

Roanoke, VA

AMC CLASSIC Roanoke 10 (Aug. 31)

AMC CLASSIC Salem Valley 8

Rockford, IL

AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8

Provo, UT

AMC Provo 12

Savannah, GA

AMC CLASSIC Savannah 10 (Aug. 31)

San Diego, CA

AMC Chula Vista 10 (Sept. 4)

AMC Fashion Valley 18 (Sept. 4)

AMC La Jolla 12 (Sept. 4)

AMC Mission Valley 20 (Sept. 4)

AMC Otay Ranch 12 (Sept. 4

AMC Plaza Bonita 14 (Sept. 4)

AMC DINE-IN Poway 10 (Sept. 4)

Sherman, TX

AMC CLASSIC Ardmore 8

South Bend, IN

AMC CLASSIC Elkhart 14

Springfield, IL

AMC CLASSIC Decatur 10

AMC CLASSIC Hickory Point 12

St. Louis, MO

AMC CLASSIC Centralia 5

AMC CLASSIC Eastgate 6

AMC CLASSIC Farmington 4

Tampa, FL

AMC Lakeshore 8 (Aug. 31)

AMC CLASSIC Palm Harbor 10

AMC Riverview 14

Terra Haute, IN

AMC CLASSIC Vincennes 8

Tri-Cities, TN

AMC CLASSIC Towne Crossing 8

Tucson, AZ

AMC Foothills 15

Tulsa, OK

AMC CLASSIC Owasso 12

Tyler, TX

AMC Lufkin 9

AMC CLASSIC Nacogdoches 6

Warrensburg, MO

AMC CLASSIC Warrensburg 10

Wheeling, WV

AMC CLASSIC Ohio Valley Mall 11

Wichita Falls, TX

AMC Sikes Senter 10

Wichita, KS

AMC CLASSIC Hays 8

AMC CLASSIC Salina 10

Wilkes Barre, PA

AMC CLASSIC Bloomsburg 11

AMC CLASSIC Williamsport 11