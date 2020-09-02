These Are the 140 AMC Theaters That Will Open This Week

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) will reopen 140 theaters this week. Once they are open, about 70% of its locations nationwide will emerge from the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The entertainment company still has to be concerned about whether people will show up. The theaters, listed below, are based all across the country. Notably, the company will reopen its first theaters in the huge California market.
AMC expects the primary draw to get customers to return is Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” a much-anticipated movie made by famous director Christopher Nolan. The film cost over $200 million to make. The interest in the film is so tremendous that if possible theatergoers don’t return, it is a sign that they may not for some time.
AMC says it will make every attempt to keep its theaters free of COVID-19. That does not mean it can keep out asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, among either its workers or people who attend the movies. Its “AMC Safe and Clean” plans for theaters have been set up in a partnership with Clorox. Theaters will be cleaned more regularly than in the past and moviegoers will be seated farther apart than usual. Masks will be required.
This weekend’s openings represent the largest potential hurdle AMC has faced in its history. These are the 140 locations that will open:
AMC THEATRES REOPENING BETWEEN AUG. 31 and SEPTEMBER 4
*All locations opening September 3 unless otherwise noted
Albany, GA
AMC CLASSIC Tifton 6
Atlanta, GA
AMC DINE-IN Buckhead 6 (Aug. 31)
AMC CLASSIC LaGrange 10
AMC CLASSIC Snellville 12 (Aug. 31)
Austin, TX
AMC DINE-IN Tech Ridge 10
Billings, MT
AMC CLASSIC Billings 10
Bluefield, WV
AMC CLASSIC Bluefield 8
Boston, MA
AMC CLASSIC Londonderry10
Cedar Rapids, IA
AMC CLASSIC Dubuque 14
Champaign, IL
AMC CLASSIC Mattoon 10
AMC CLASSIC Village Mall 6
Chattanooga, TN
AMC CLASSIC Battlefield 10
AMC CLASSIC Bradley Square 12
Carbondale, IL
AMC University Place 8 (Aug. 31)
Chicago
AMC CLASSIC Morris 10
AMC Oakbrook Center 4
AMC CLASSIC Peru 8
Cincinnati, OH
AMC CLASSIC Hamilton 8
Cleveland, OH
AMC CLASSIC Ashtabula 6
AMC CLASSIC Solon 16
Columbia, GA
AMC CLASSIC Auburn 14
AMC CLASSIC Peachtree 8 (Aug. 31)
AMC CLASSIC Ritz 13
Columbia, SC
AMC CLASSIC Columbia 10
Dallas, TX
AMC CLASSIC Forney 12
AMC CLASSIC Irving 10
Denver, CO
AMC CLASSIC Fort Collins 10
AMC Twenty Mile 10 (Aug. 31)
Des Moines, IA
AMC CLASSIC Cobblestone 9
AMC CLASSIC Southridge 12
Dothan, AL
AMC CLASSIC Dothan 6
Eau Claire, WI
AMC CLASSIC Oakwood 12
El Paso, TX
AMC CLASSIC East Pointe 12
Evansville, IN
AMC CLASSIC Madisonville 8
Fargo, ND
AMC CLASSIC Grand Forks 10
Fort Smith, AR
AMC CLASSIC Fort Smith 14
Fort Wayne, IN
AMC CLASSIC Marion 12
Galesburg, IL
AMC CLASSIC Galesburg 8
Green Bay, WI
AMC Classic Manitowoc 10
Harrisburg, PA
AMC CLASSIC Chambersburg 7
AMC CLASSIC Hampden 8
Hartsville, SC
AMC CLASSIC Hartsville 2
Houston, TX
AMC Houston 8
Indianapolis, IN
AMC CLASSIC Bloomington 11
AMC CLASSIC Columbus 12 (Aug. 31)
AMC CLASSIC Crawfordsville 8
AMC CLASSIC Richmond 11
Jacksonville, FL
AMC CLASSIC Yulee 10
Johnson Creek, WI
AMC CLASSIC Johnson Creek 12
Johnstown, PA
AMC CLASSIC Logan Valley 8
Knoxville, TN
AMC CLASSIC East Towne 10
AMC CLASSIC Knoxville 16 (Aug. 31)
AMC CLASSIC Windsor Square 7
Lincoln, NE
AMC CLASSIC Grand Island 7
Little Rock, AR
AMC CLASSIC Central City 10
AMC Chenal 9 (Aug. 31)
Macon, GA
AMC CLASSIC Dublin 8
AMC CLASSIC Milledgeville 6
Madison, WI
AMC Madison 6
Mankato, MN
AMC CLASSIC Mankato 6
Marion, IL
AMC CLASSIC Illinois Centre 8
Memphis, TN
AMC CLASSIC Dyersburg 9
Minneapolis, MN
AMC CLASSIC Apple Valley 15
Mobile, AL
AMC CLASSIC Wharf 15
Mount Vernon, IL
AMC Mount Vernon 8
Nashville, TN
AMC CLASSIC Governors Square 10
AMC CLASSIC Madison 10
Oklahoma City, OK
AMC CLASSIC Crossroads Mall 16 (Aug. 31)
AMC CLASSIC Hornbeck 2
AMC CLASSIC Oakwood Mall 8
AMC CLASSIC Ponca City 4
AMC CLASSIC Robinson Crossing 6
AMC Movies 6
AMC Shawnee Cinema Center 8
Omaha, NE
AMC CLASSIC Westroads 14 (Aug. 31)
Orlando, FL
AMC Avenue 16
AMC CLASSIC New Smyrna 12 (Aug. 31)
Peoria, IL
AMC CLASSIC Normal 14
AMC CLASSIC Sunnyland 10
Philadelphia, PA
AMC DINE-IN Fashion District 8 (Sept. 8)
AMC CLASSIC Granite Run 8
AMC North Broad Street 7 (Sept. 8)
AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (Sept. 8)
AMC Woodhaven 10 (Aug. 31)
Phoenix, AZ
AMC Ahwatukee 24
AMC Arizona Center 24
AMC Arrowhead Town Center 14
AMC Centerpointe 11
AMC Deer Valley 17
AMC Desert Ridge 18
AMC DINE-IN Esplanade 14
AMC Mesa Grand 14
AMC Superstition East 12
AMC Surprise 14
AMC Westgate 14
Pittsburg, KS
AMC CLASSIC Pittsburg 8
Pittsburgh, PA
AMC CLASSIC Clarion 7
AMC CLASSIC Morgantown 12
AMC CLASSIC Mount Lebanon 6
AMC CLASSIC South Hills Village 10 (Aug. 31)
AMC CLASSIC South Pike 10
AMC CLASSIC Union Town 6
Poplar Bluff, MO
AMC Poplar Bluff 8
Quincy, IL
AMC CLASSIC Quincy 6
Roanoke, VA
AMC CLASSIC Roanoke 10 (Aug. 31)
AMC CLASSIC Salem Valley 8
Rockford, IL
AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8
Provo, UT
AMC Provo 12
Savannah, GA
AMC CLASSIC Savannah 10 (Aug. 31)
San Diego, CA
AMC Chula Vista 10 (Sept. 4)
AMC Fashion Valley 18 (Sept. 4)
AMC La Jolla 12 (Sept. 4)
AMC Mission Valley 20 (Sept. 4)
AMC Otay Ranch 12 (Sept. 4
AMC Plaza Bonita 14 (Sept. 4)
AMC DINE-IN Poway 10 (Sept. 4)
Sherman, TX
AMC CLASSIC Ardmore 8
South Bend, IN
AMC CLASSIC Elkhart 14
Springfield, IL
AMC CLASSIC Decatur 10
AMC CLASSIC Hickory Point 12
St. Louis, MO
AMC CLASSIC Centralia 5
AMC CLASSIC Eastgate 6
AMC CLASSIC Farmington 4
Tampa, FL
AMC Lakeshore 8 (Aug. 31)
AMC CLASSIC Palm Harbor 10
AMC Riverview 14
Terra Haute, IN
AMC CLASSIC Vincennes 8
Tri-Cities, TN
AMC CLASSIC Towne Crossing 8
Tucson, AZ
AMC Foothills 15
Tulsa, OK
AMC CLASSIC Owasso 12
Tyler, TX
AMC Lufkin 9
AMC CLASSIC Nacogdoches 6
Warrensburg, MO
AMC CLASSIC Warrensburg 10
Wheeling, WV
AMC CLASSIC Ohio Valley Mall 11
Wichita Falls, TX
AMC Sikes Senter 10
Wichita, KS
AMC CLASSIC Hays 8
AMC CLASSIC Salina 10
Wilkes Barre, PA
AMC CLASSIC Bloomsburg 11
AMC CLASSIC Williamsport 11