Astros vs Yankees ALCS Ticket Prices Are 2nd Most $$$ Ever

By Jesse Lawrence

As of Wednesday morning, the average secondary market list price for the 2022 ALCS is $505, which is the second-highest price for an ALCS since we began tracking the data in 2010, just $5 less than the 2015 series between the Royals and Blue Jays.

Source: TicketIQ

As you can also see, this is the most expensive of the three ALCS that the two teams have played against each other since 2017. This year’s series average price is 7% more expensive than their 2017 series, and 45% more expensive than 2019. The average price for both teams in their home stadium is also the highest of the three series:

Source: TicketIQ

The $570 average price for the Yankees is their highest since 2010, and the third-highest for any ALCS team since 2010. Only the Red Sox in 2013 ( $679) and 2018 ( $598) had higher average prices. The $457 average price for the Astros is also the highest of their six straight trips (five with fans in the building) to the ALCS since 2017.

Source: TicketIQ

Source: TicketIQ

