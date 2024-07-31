This Chinese Fighter Jet Carries a Bigger Payload Than an F-22 Raptor Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

The F-22 Raptor is by far one of the most advanced aircraft in the world

The Chinese J-20 rivals the Raptor in several ways

Chinese military aircraft are capable of carrying a fair amount of ordnance

The F-22 Raptor is considered one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world. It is widely recognized for its incredible combination of stealth, agility, and firepower. With the ability to carry over 20,000 pounds of bombs and missiles, it boasts one of the largest payload capacities among fighter jets, making it a fairly destructive military asset. However, in recent years, China has developed a stealth fighter jet with an even greater payload capacity than the F-22 Raptor. (This country is buying the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, and it’s not even close.)

It’s no secret that China has made great strides in recent decades in terms of its military might in its air force and navy. Notably, China has added aircraft carriers to its navy and a number of fighter jets to its air force. These fighter jets that China has been developing rival those of the United States in stealth, speed, and now firepower.

The Chengdu J-20 is the most recent example of this. Introduced in 2017, this fifth-generation fighter is one of the most advanced aircraft on the planet. The J-20 can hit speeds over 1,300 mph and it has an operational range of just over 2,100 miles. It can carry a payload of nearly 25,000 pounds. This jet can equip a range of air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface missiles, as well as a series of guided and conventional drop bombs.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Chinese military aircraft. To identify the most heavily armed combat aircraft in the Chinese military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft in terms of maximum payload with data from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft. We also included supplemental data on how many of these aircraft are in active service, the type of aircraft, top speed, as well as what military branches they serve in.

These fighter jets and combat aircraft make up a key component of China’s military might where it can protect its borders as well as project power where it sees fit. All of these combat aircraft represent China’s push for military modernization and its ascendency as a global military superpower. (Exploring the future of military aviation.)

Here is a closer look at the most heavily armed combat aircraft in China’s Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

grynold / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding China’s Air Force gives context to their modernization effort and geopolitical standing. Knowing which specific aircraft China employs also helps to understand their operational capacity when using these jets.

9. J-7 Fishcan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Interceptor / strike fighter aircraft

Interceptor / strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Top speed: 1,367

1,367 Active aircraft: 417

417 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs Total payload: 2,870

8. Q-5 Fantan

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Ground attack / close-air support

Ground attack / close-air support Year introduced: 1970

1970 Top speed: 739

739 Active aircraft: 118

118 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 23mm cannons, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, torpedoes, conventional drop bombs, nuclear-tipped ordnance

23mm cannons, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, torpedoes, conventional drop bombs, nuclear-tipped ordnance Total payload: 4,400

7. J-8 Finback

Shenyang J-8II (Finback-B) by Flavio Mucia (AMB Brescia) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Type: Multirole fighter-bomber aircraft

Multirole fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Top speed: 1,453

1,453 Active aircraft: 143

143 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs

23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs Total payload: 5,510

6. J-10 Firebird (Vigorous Dragon)

Russian Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Top speed: 1,452

1,452 Active aircraft: 268

268 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 23mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, glide bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

23mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, glide bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs Total payload: 13,230

5. J-15 Flanker-X2 (Flying Shark)

日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Top speed: 1,317

1,317 Active aircraft: 45

45 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles

30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles Total payload: 14,330

4. J-11/16/Su-27/30/35 Flanker

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1998

1998 Top speed: 1,553

1,553 Active aircraft: 315

315 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, cluster bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, cluster bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs Total payload: 17,673

3. H-6 Badger

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Strategic bomber aircraft

Strategic bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Top speed: 652

652 Active aircraft: 150

150 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 23mm cannons, anti-ship missiles, Kipper missiles, Kingfish missiles

23mm cannons, anti-ship missiles, Kipper missiles, Kingfish missiles Total payload: 20,000

2. JH-7 Flounder (Flying Leopard)

Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fighter-bomber / strike aircraft

Fighter-bomber / strike aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Top speed: 1,118

1,118 Active aircraft: 103

103 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force, People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: 23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, conventional drop bombs

23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, conventional drop bombs Total payload: 20,000

1. J-20 Fagin (Mighty Dragon)

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Top speed: 1,305

1,305 Active aircraft: 19

19 Military branches in service: People’s Liberation Army Air Force

People’s Liberation Army Air Force Armament: Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs

Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs Total payload: 24,250

