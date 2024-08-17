Africa's Leading Military Power Is Egypt's Armed Forces Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

Egypt has the largest standing army in Africa with roughly 450,000 active personnel

In recent years, the Egyptian military has undergone significant modernization efforts

Egypt also has one of the most advanced air forces in Africa, with over 1,000 aircraft, including F-16 fighters, Mirage 2000s, and MiG-29s

Also: Dividend legends to hold forever

Out of all the military powers in Africa, Egypt stands above all of them boasting the largest standing army as well as a formidable air force. Considering Egypt’s location at a crossroads between the Middle East and Africa, its military plays an important role ensuring regional stability and in counterterrorism operations. (These are the strongest militaries in Africa.)

The Egyptian Army acts as the backbone for its military at large. With nearly 450,000 active personnel at its disposal, Egypt has the largest standing army on the continent. The army’s size allows Egypt to project power while providing security domestically and in the Suez Canal.

In recent years, the Egyptian military has undergone significant modernization efforts, mainly focusing on increasing mobility and response capabilities. Also partnerships with global military superpowers like the United States and Russia have been beneficial in building up a formidable arsenal of tanks and aircraft.

Apart from the ground forces, Egypt also boasts one of the most advanced air forces in Africa, with over 1,000 aircraft, including F-16 fighters, Mirage 2000s, and MiG-29s. Like the Egyptian Army, the air force has invested heavily in modernizing its fleet by acquiring advanced drones and helicopters. (These are the most widely used fighter jets on Earth.)

With a strong military foundation in both the army and air force, Egypt’s dominance in Africa remains unmatched, allowing it to safeguard its borders and influence regional dynamics.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a broader look at militaries on the African continent. To identify the African countries with the most active military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of active military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the African countries with the largest standing army:

Why Are We Covering This?

USARAF Command Sergeant Major Visits South Africa by US Army Africa / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Liberia

Active personnel: 1,500

1,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 7,000

7,000 Total population: 5,358,483

5,358,483 Fit-for-service: 1,938,211

1,938,211 Military strength score and world rank: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145

37. Benin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 4,750

4,750 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Total population: 14,219,908

14,219,908 Fit-for-service: 3,085,720

3,085,720 Military strength score and world rank: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

36. Gabon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 4,800

4,800 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Total population: 2,397,368

2,397,368 Fit-for-service: 520,229

520,229 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

35. Republic of the Congo

Active personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total population: 5,677,493

5,677,493 Fit-for-service: 1,260,403

1,260,403 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

34. Central African Republic

Active personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total population: 5,552,228

5,552,228 Fit-for-service: 1,232,595

1,232,595 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

33. Mozambique

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Active personnel: 11,200

11,200 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 14,200

14,200 Total population: 32,513,805

32,513,805 Fit-for-service: 7,575,717

7,575,717 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

32. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Active personnel: 12,000

12,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 16,500

16,500 Total population: 22,489,126

22,489,126 Fit-for-service: 5,914,640

5,914,640 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

31. Sierra Leone

Active personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Total population: 8,908,040

8,908,040 Fit-for-service: 1,175,861

1,175,861 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

30. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 18,000

18,000 Total population: 2,777,232

2,777,232 Fit-for-service: 397,144

397,144 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

29. Madagascar

Active personnel: 13,500

13,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 21,600

21,600 Total population: 28,812,195

28,812,195 Fit-for-service: 7,779,293

7,779,293 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

28. Somalia

Active personnel: 15,000

15,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total population: 12,693,796

12,693,796 Fit-for-service: 1,751,744

1,751,744 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145

27. Zambia

Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 15,150

15,150 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 16,350

16,350 Total population: 20,216,029

20,216,029 Fit-for-service: 4,022,990

4,022,990 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

26. Ghana

Active personnel: 15,500

15,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Total population: 33,846,114

33,846,114 Fit-for-service: 9,747,681

9,747,681 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

25. Senegal

usairforce / Flickr

Active personnel: 17,000

17,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total population: 18,384,660

18,384,660 Fit-for-service: 3,989,471

3,989,471 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

24. Botswana

Active personnel: 21,000

21,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Total population: 2,417,596

2,417,596 Fit-for-service: 609,234

609,234 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

23. Ivory Coast

Active personnel: 22,000

22,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 27,500

27,500 Total population: 29,344,847

29,344,847 Fit-for-service: 7,688,350

7,688,350 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

22. Niger

Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 30,000

30,000 Total population: 25,396,840

25,396,840 Fit-for-service: 5,104,765

5,104,765 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

21. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 27,000

27,000 Reserves: 80,000

80,000 Total military personnel: 113,500

113,500 Total population: 65,642,682

65,642,682 Fit-for-service: 6,498,626

6,498,626 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

20. Zimbabwe

Danie van der Merwe / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 29,000

29,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 50,800

50,800 Total population: 15,418,674

15,418,674 Fit-for-service: 3,345,852

3,345,852 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

19. Mauritania

Active personnel: 31,540

31,540 Reserves: 66,000

66,000 Total military personnel: 102,540

102,540 Total population: 4,244,878

4,244,878 Fit-for-service: 1,158,852

1,158,852 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

18. Libya

Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Active personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Total population: 7,252,573

7,252,573 Fit-for-service: 3,241,900

3,241,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

17. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Active personnel: 33,250

33,250 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 38,250

38,250 Total population: 18,523,165

18,523,165 Fit-for-service: 3,741,679

3,741,679 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

16. Mali

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Active personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 44,800

44,800 Total population: 21,359,722

21,359,722 Fit-for-service: 4,165,146

4,165,146 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

15. Cameroon

Active personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 52,500

52,500 Total population: 30,135,732

30,135,732 Fit-for-service: 6,057,282

6,057,282 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

14. Uganda

Active personnel: 45,000

45,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 47,729,952

47,729,952 Fit-for-service: 9,593,720

9,593,720 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

13. Kenya

yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 50,000

50,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 75,000

75,000 Total population: 57,052,004

57,052,004 Fit-for-service: 13,749,533

13,749,533 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

12. South Africa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 71,235

71,235 Reserves: 29,350

29,350 Total military personnel: 150,585

150,585 Total population: 58,048,332

58,048,332 Fit-for-service: 14,395,986

14,395,986 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

11. Tunisia

njnationalguard / Flickr

Active personnel: 89,800

89,800 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 101,800

101,800 Total population: 11,976,182

11,976,182 Fit-for-service: 5,149,758

5,149,758 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

10. Sudan

Active personnel: 92,000

92,000 Reserves: 85,000

85,000 Total military personnel: 194,500

194,500 Total population: 49,197,555

49,197,555 Fit-for-service: 16,677,971

16,677,971 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

9. Angola

AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 107,000

107,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 117,000

117,000 Total population: 35,981,281

35,981,281 Fit-for-service: 3,598,128

3,598,128 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

8. Eritrea

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 120,000

120,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 6,274,796

6,274,796 Fit-for-service: 1,581,249

1,581,249 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

7. Ethiopia

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active personnel: 162,000

162,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Total population: 116,462,712

116,462,712 Fit-for-service: 34,705,888

34,705,888 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

6. Democratic Republic of Congo

Active personnel: 166,580

166,580 Reserves: 31,000

31,000 Total military personnel: 207,580

207,580 Total population: 111,859,928

111,859,928 Fit-for-service: 30,425,900

30,425,900 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

5. South Sudan

Active personnel: 185,000

185,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Total population: 12,118,379

12,118,379 Fit-for-service: 3,877,881

3,877,881 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

4. Morocco

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr / Public Domain

Active personnel: 195,800

195,800 Reserves: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 395,800

395,800 Total population: 37,067,420

37,067,420 Fit-for-service: 15,123,507

15,123,507 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

3. Nigeria

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Total population: 230,842,743

230,842,743 Fit-for-service: 88,181,928

88,181,928 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

2. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Total population: 44,758,398

44,758,398 Fit-for-service: 18,261,426

18,261,426 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

1. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total population: 109,546,720

109,546,720 Fit-for-service: 37,684,072

37,684,072 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145