Youth Surge: Nigeria Sees 4.26 Million Citizens Reach Military Age Each Year

Key Points
-
With more than 4.2 million citizens reaching military age annually, Nigeria boasts the largest influx of military-age citizens in Africa
-
This demographic trend helps Nigeria’s status as a regional power while also providing its armed forces with the ability to sustain operations, and then at scale
- Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
While some African nations like Egypt and Algeria might have a technological advantage compared to most of the continent there are some nations that beat them out in sheer manpower. With more than 4.2 million citizens reaching military age annually, Nigeria boasts the largest influx of military-age citizens in Africa. This demographic trend helps Nigeria’s status as a regional power while also providing its armed forces with the ability to sustain operations, and then at scale. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring African nations and which ones have the largest populations reaching military age annually.
To determine the African countries with the most people reaching military age annually, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their population reaching military age annually. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the African countries with the most people reaching military age annually:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.
38. Botswana
- Population reaching military age annually: 24,507
- Fit-for-service: 617,568
- Active military personnel: 21,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 21,000
- Military defense budget: $465,600,000 – #106 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7509 – #122 out of 145
Botswana has a total population of 2.451 million. Along with its troops, this country has no naval vessels, 45 military aircraft, and 1,224 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 48 artillery units).
37. Namibia
- Population reaching military age annually: 30,840
- Fit-for-service: 400,923
- Active military personnel: 13,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 18,000
- Military defense budget: $370,500,000 – #116 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6384 – #116 out of 145
Namibia has a total population of 2.804 million. Along with its troops, this country has 15 naval vessels, 34 military aircraft, and 2,094 military vehicles (including 4 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 25 artillery units).
36. Sierra Leone
- Population reaching military age annually: 45,605
- Fit-for-service: 1,203,978
- Active military personnel: 13,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 13,000
- Military defense budget: $228,600,000 – #129 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.9701 – #140 out of 145
Sierra Leone has a total population of 9.121 million. Along with its troops, this country has seven naval vessels, only one military aircraft, and 150 military vehicles.
35. Gabon
- Population reaching military age annually: 46,647
- Fit-for-service: 532,758
- Active military personnel: 4,800
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,500
- Total military personnel: 7,300
- Military defense budget: $274,820,000 – #126 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.1805 – #133 out of 145
Gabon has a total population of 2.455 million. Along with its troops, this country has 5 naval vessels, 24 military aircraft, and 424 military vehicles.
34. Liberia
- Population reaching military age annually: 65,247
- Fit-for-service: 1,913,912
- Active military personnel: 1,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 7,000
- Military defense budget: $364,800,000 – #117 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.7781 – #138 out of 145
Liberia has a total population of 5.437 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4 naval vessels and 300 military vehicles.
33. Eritrea
- Population reaching military age annually: 76,127
- Fit-for-service: 1,598,677
- Active military personnel: 120,000
- Reserve military personnel: 130,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Military defense budget: $198,000,000 – #132 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6985 – #120 out of 145
Eritrea has a total population of 6.344 million. Along with its troops, this country has 23 naval vessels, 20 military aircraft, and 860 military vehicles (including 65 tanks, 22 MLRS units, and 98 artillery units).
32. Mauritania
- Population reaching military age annually: 82,233
- Fit-for-service: 1,181,555
- Active military personnel: 31,540
- Reserve military personnel: 66,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 102,540
- Military defense budget: $261,250,000 – #127 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7977 – #123 out of 145
Mauritania has a total population of 4.328 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6 naval vessels, 24 military aircraft, and 628 military vehicles (including 25 tanks and 75 artillery units).
31. Central African Republic
- Population reaching military age annually: 101,717
- Fit-for-service: 1,254,512
- Active military personnel: 10,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 1,000
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Military defense budget: $45,990,000 – #143 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.2347 – #142 out of 145
Central African Republic has a total population of 5.651 million. Along with its troops, this country has six military aircraft and 228 military vehicles.
30. Republic of the Congo
- Population reaching military age annually: 115,856
- Fit-for-service: 1,353,682
- Active military personnel: 8,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,500
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Military defense budget: $306,400,000 – #123 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #121 out of 145
The Republic of the Congo has a total population of 6.098 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4 naval vessels, 13 military aircraft, and 644 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 30 MLRS units, and 40 artillery units).
29. Libya
- Population reaching military age annually: 125,141
- Fit-for-service: 3,290,485
- Active military personnel: 32,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 132,000
- Military defense budget: $3,060,000,000 – #60 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #73 out of 145
Libya has a total population of 7.361 million. Along with its troops, this country has 5 naval vessels, 143 military aircraft, and 1,816 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 43 artillery units).
28. Somalia
- Population reaching military age annually: 130,173
- Fit-for-service: 1,796,384
- Active military personnel: 15,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 17,000
- Military defense budget: $171,002,350 – #134 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.2037 – #141 out of 145
Somalia has a total population of 13.02 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10 naval vessels and 682 military vehicles.
27. Tunisia
- Population reaching military age annually: 204,830
- Fit-for-service: 5,181,004
- Active military personnel: 89,800
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 101,800
- Military defense budget: $1,400,000,000 – #79 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9538 – #90 out of 145
Tunisia has a total population of 12.05 million. Along with its troops, this country has 58 naval vessels, 154 military aircraft, and 7,913 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 85 artillery units).
26. Benin
- Population reaching military age annually: 308,638
- Fit-for-service: 3,189,260
- Active military personnel: 4,750
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 4,750
- Military defense budget: $98,350,000 – #140 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.3156 – #143 out of 145
Benin has a total population of 14.70 million. Along with its troops, this country has two naval vessels, five military aircraft, and 92 military vehicles.
25. South Sudan
- Population reaching military age annually: 330,297
- Fit-for-service: 4,065,188
- Active military personnel: 185,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 185,000
- Military defense budget: $175,300,000 – #133 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4321 – #113 out of 145
South Sudan has a total population of 12.70 million. Along with its troops, this country has 20 military aircraft and 1,950 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 15 MLRS units, and 24 artillery units).
24. Mali
- Population reaching military age annually: 351,850
- Fit-for-service: 4,288,168
- Active military personnel: 40,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 4,800
- Total military personnel: 44,800
- Military defense budget: $650,386,000 – #100 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2379 – #104 out of 145
Mali has a total population of 21.99 million. Along with its troops, this country has 43 military aircraft and 570 military vehicles (including 10 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 10 artillery units).
23. Zimbabwe
- Population reaching military age annually: 360,157
- Fit-for-service: 3,721,626
- Active military personnel: 29,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 21,800
- Total military personnel: 50,800
- Military defense budget: $530,800,000 – #104 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3863 – #111 out of 145
Zimbabwe has a total population of 17.15 million. Along with its troops, this country has 95 military aircraft and 828 military vehicles.
22. Burkina Faso
- Population reaching military age annually: 368,675
- Fit-for-service: 6,060,098
- Active military personnel: 12,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 4,500
- Total military personnel: 16,500
- Military defense budget: $81,280,000 – #142 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9734 – #129 out of 145
Burkina Faso has a total population of 23.04 million. Along with its troops, this country has 25 military aircraft and 491 military vehicles (including 9 MLRS units, and 8 artillery units).
21. Angola
- Population reaching military age annually: 372,021
- Fit-for-service: 3,720,206
- Active military personnel: 107,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 117,000
- Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145
Angola has a total population of 37.20 million. Along with its troops, this country has 31 naval vessels, 298 military aircraft, and 5,500 military vehicles (including 309 tanks, 113 MLRS units, and 600 artillery units).
20. Zambia
- Population reaching military age annually: 374,384
- Fit-for-service: 4,139,024
- Active military personnel: 15,150
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 1,200
- Total military personnel: 16,350
- Military defense budget: $394,240,000 – #113 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3411 – #109 out of 145
Zambia has a total population of 20.80 million. Along with its troops, this country has 77 military aircraft and 424 military vehicles (including 35 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 42 artillery units).
19. Chad
- Population reaching military age annually: 381,872
- Fit-for-service: 3,856,906
- Active military personnel: 33,250
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 38,250
- Military defense budget: $381,350,000 – #115 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8712 – #84 out of 145
Chad has a total population of 19.09 million. Along with its troops, this country has 40 military aircraft and 3,316 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 20 artillery units).
18. Senegal
- Population reaching military age annually: 395,798
- Fit-for-service: 4,089,912
- Active military personnel: 17,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 17,000
- Military defense budget: $465,150,000 – #107 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8116 – #125 out of 145
Senegal has a total population of 18.85 million. Along with its troops, this country has four naval vessels, 40 military aircraft, and 1,740 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units, and 20 artillery units).
17. Niger
- Population reaching military age annually: 447,827
- Fit-for-service: 5,294,900
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 30,000
- Military defense budget: $336,400,000 – #119 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6689 – #119 out of 145
Niger has a total population of 26.34 million. Along with its troops, this country has 26 military aircraft and 456 military vehicles.
16. Cameroon
- Population reaching military age annually: 495,458
- Fit-for-service: 6,224,187
- Active military personnel: 40,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
- Total military personnel: 52,500
- Military defense budget: $554,952,283 – #102 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0501 – #93 out of 145
Cameroon has a total population of 30.97 million. Along with its troops, this country has 51 naval vessels, 35 military aircraft, and 430 military vehicles (including 20 MLRS units and 70 artillery units).
15. Mozambique
- Population reaching military age annually: 533,615
- Fit-for-service: 7,770,772
- Active military personnel: 11,200
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 3,000
- Total military personnel: 14,200
- Military defense budget: $412,400,000 – #110 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9265 – #89 out of 145
Mozambique has a total population of 33.35 million. Along with its troops, this country has 33 naval vessels, 22 military aircraft, and 872 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 6 MLRS units, and 52 artillery units).
14. Madagascar
- Population reaching military age annually: 559,602
- Fit-for-service: 7,952,233
- Active military personnel: 13,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 8,100
- Total military personnel: 21,600
- Military defense budget: $112,210,000 – #139 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.0609 – #130 out of 145
Madagascar has a total population of 29.45 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6 naval vessels, 5 military aircraft, and 158 military vehicles.
13. Ivory Coast
- Population reaching military age annually: 569,653
- Fit-for-service: 7,855,221
- Active military personnel: 22,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 27,500
- Military defense budget: $669,600,935 – #99 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1796 – #102 out of 145
Ivory Coast has a total population of 29.98 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3 naval vessels, 19 military aircraft, and 656 military vehicles.
12. Tanzania
- Population reaching military age annually: 607,159
- Fit-for-service: 6,678,750
- Active military personnel: 27,000
- Reserve military personnel: 80,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 6,500
- Total military personnel: 113,500
- Military defense budget: $1,406,745,334 – #78 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0416 – #92 out of 145
Tanzania has a total population of 67.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 12 naval vessels, 39 military aircraft, and 1,072 military vehicles.
11. Ghana
- Population reaching military age annually: 622,604
- Fit-for-service: 9,961,658
- Active military personnel: 15,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 15,500
- Military defense budget: $308,500,000 – #122 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3775 – #110 out of 145
Ghana has a total population of 34.59 million. Along with its troops, this country has 28 naval vessels, 19 military aircraft, and 1,824 military vehicles.
10. Morocco
- Population reaching military age annually: 635,589
- Fit-for-service: 15,254,135
- Active military personnel: 195,800
- Reserve military personnel: 150,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 395,800
- Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145
Morocco has a total population of 37.39 million. Along with its troops, this country has 111 naval vessels, 260 military aircraft, and 7,877 military vehicles (including 903 tanks, 129 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units).
9. Algeria
- Population reaching military age annually: 752,360
- Fit-for-service: 19,185,169
- Active military personnel: 325,000
- Reserve military personnel: 135,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
Algeria has a total population of 47.02 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110 naval vessels, 608 military aircraft, and 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS units, and 707 artillery units).
8. Kenya
- Population reaching military age annually: 931,942
- Fit-for-service: 14,037,377
- Active military personnel: 50,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 75,000
- Military defense budget: $1,307,383,850 – #81 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8135 – #83 out of 145
Kenya has a total population of 58.25 million. Along with its troops, this country has 23 naval vessels, 156 military aircraft, and 4,128 military vehicles (including 188 tanks and 71 artillery units).
7. Uganda
- Population reaching military age annually: 985,661
- Fit-for-service: 9,905,891
- Active military personnel: 45,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 55,000
- Military defense budget: $985,400,000 – #88 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4767 – #114 out of 145
Uganda has a total population of 49.28 million. Along with its troops, this country has 51 military aircraft and 3,862 military vehicles (including 259 tanks, 12 MLRS units, and 32 artillery units).
6. South Africa
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,027,525
- Fit-for-service: 14,989,776
- Active military personnel: 71,235
- Reserve military personnel: 29,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 150,585
- Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145
South Africa has a total population of 60.44 million. Along with its troops, this country has 49 naval vessels, 182 military aircraft, and 18,692 military vehicles (including 252 tanks, 101 MLRS units, and 183 artillery units).
5. Sudan
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,312,149
- Fit-for-service: 17,108,407
- Active military personnel: 92,000
- Reserve military personnel: 85,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 17,500
- Total military personnel: 194,500
- Military defense budget: $342,000,000 – #118 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145
Sudan has a total population of 50.47 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6 naval vessels, 165 military aircraft, and 2,900 military vehicles (including 224 tanks, 192 MLRS units, and 387 artillery units).
4. Egypt
- Population reaching military age annually: 1,668,709
- Fit-for-service: 38,269,053
- Active military personnel: 440,000
- Reserve military personnel: 480,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
Egypt has a total population of 111.25 million. Along with its troops, this country has 150 naval vessels, 1,093 military aircraft, and 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units).
3. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,538,867
- Fit-for-service: 31,389,623
- Active military personnel: 166,580
- Reserve military personnel: 31,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 207,580
- Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145
Democratic Republic of Congo has a total population of 115.40 million. Along with its troops, this country has 16 naval vessels, 46 military aircraft, and 916 military vehicles (including 105 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 68 artillery units).
2. Ethiopia
- Population reaching military age annually: 2,726,657
- Fit-for-service: 35,327,989
- Active military personnel: 162,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 162,000
- Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145
Ethiopia has a total population of 118.55 million. Along with its troops, this country has 103 military aircraft and 7,256 military vehicles (including 338 tanks, 40 MLRS units, and 344 artillery units).
1. Nigeria
- Population reaching military age annually: 4,261,448
- Fit-for-service: 90,437,404
- Active military personnel: 230,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 280,000
- Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145
Nigeria has a total population of 236.75 million. Along with its troops, this country has 133 naval vessels, 163 military aircraft, and 8,962 military vehicles (including 330 tanks, 37 MLRS units, and 379 artillery units).
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.