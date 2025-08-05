Youth Surge: Nigeria Sees 4.26 Million Citizens Reach Military Age Each Year 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Key Points With more than 4.2 million citizens reaching military age annually, Nigeria boasts the largest influx of military-age citizens in Africa

This demographic trend helps Nigeria’s status as a regional power while also providing its armed forces with the ability to sustain operations, and then at scale

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

While some African nations like Egypt and Algeria might have a technological advantage compared to most of the continent there are some nations that beat them out in sheer manpower. With more than 4.2 million citizens reaching military age annually, Nigeria boasts the largest influx of military-age citizens in Africa. This demographic trend helps Nigeria’s status as a regional power while also providing its armed forces with the ability to sustain operations, and then at scale. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring African nations and which ones have the largest populations reaching military age annually.

To determine the African countries with the most people reaching military age annually, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their population reaching military age annually. We also included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, reserves, paramilitary forces and total military personnel as well as each country’s overall strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the African countries with the most people reaching military age annually:

Why Are We Covering This?

Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Botswana

Population reaching military age annually: 24,507

24,507 Fit-for-service: 617,568

617,568 Active military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Military defense budget: $465,600,000 – #106 out of 145

$465,600,000 – #106 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7509 – #122 out of 145

Botswana has a total population of 2.451 million. Along with its troops, this country has no naval vessels, 45 military aircraft, and 1,224 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 48 artillery units).

37. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 30,840

30,840 Fit-for-service: 400,923

400,923 Active military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 18,000

18,000 Military defense budget: $370,500,000 – #116 out of 145

$370,500,000 – #116 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6384 – #116 out of 145

Namibia has a total population of 2.804 million. Along with its troops, this country has 15 naval vessels, 34 military aircraft, and 2,094 military vehicles (including 4 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 25 artillery units).

36. Sierra Leone

Population reaching military age annually: 45,605

45,605 Fit-for-service: 1,203,978

1,203,978 Active military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Military defense budget: $228,600,000 – #129 out of 145

$228,600,000 – #129 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9701 – #140 out of 145

Sierra Leone has a total population of 9.121 million. Along with its troops, this country has seven naval vessels, only one military aircraft, and 150 military vehicles.

35. Gabon

Population reaching military age annually: 46,647

46,647 Fit-for-service: 532,758

532,758 Active military personnel: 4,800

4,800 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 2,500

2,500 Total military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Military defense budget: $274,820,000 – #126 out of 145

$274,820,000 – #126 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.1805 – #133 out of 145

Gabon has a total population of 2.455 million. Along with its troops, this country has 5 naval vessels, 24 military aircraft, and 424 military vehicles.

34. Liberia

Population reaching military age annually: 65,247

65,247 Fit-for-service: 1,913,912

1,913,912 Active military personnel: 1,500

1,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,000

7,000 Military defense budget: $364,800,000 – #117 out of 145

$364,800,000 – #117 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.7781 – #138 out of 145

Liberia has a total population of 5.437 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4 naval vessels and 300 military vehicles.

33. Eritrea

Merhawie / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 76,127

76,127 Fit-for-service: 1,598,677

1,598,677 Active military personnel: 120,000

120,000 Reserve military personnel: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Military defense budget: $198,000,000 – #132 out of 145

$198,000,000 – #132 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6985 – #120 out of 145

Eritrea has a total population of 6.344 million. Along with its troops, this country has 23 naval vessels, 20 military aircraft, and 860 military vehicles (including 65 tanks, 22 MLRS units, and 98 artillery units).

32. Mauritania

Population reaching military age annually: 82,233

82,233 Fit-for-service: 1,181,555

1,181,555 Active military personnel: 31,540

31,540 Reserve military personnel: 66,000

66,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 102,540

102,540 Military defense budget: $261,250,000 – #127 out of 145

$261,250,000 – #127 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7977 – #123 out of 145

Mauritania has a total population of 4.328 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6 naval vessels, 24 military aircraft, and 628 military vehicles (including 25 tanks and 75 artillery units).

31. Central African Republic

Population reaching military age annually: 101,717

101,717 Fit-for-service: 1,254,512

1,254,512 Active military personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 1,000

1,000 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Military defense budget: $45,990,000 – #143 out of 145

$45,990,000 – #143 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2347 – #142 out of 145

Central African Republic has a total population of 5.651 million. Along with its troops, this country has six military aircraft and 228 military vehicles.

30. Republic of the Congo

Population reaching military age annually: 115,856

115,856 Fit-for-service: 1,353,682

1,353,682 Active military personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 2,500

2,500 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Military defense budget: $306,400,000 – #123 out of 145

$306,400,000 – #123 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #121 out of 145

The Republic of the Congo has a total population of 6.098 million. Along with its troops, this country has 4 naval vessels, 13 military aircraft, and 644 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 30 MLRS units, and 40 artillery units).

29. Libya

batuhanozdel / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 125,141

125,141 Fit-for-service: 3,290,485

3,290,485 Active military personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Military defense budget: $3,060,000,000 – #60 out of 145

$3,060,000,000 – #60 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #73 out of 145

Libya has a total population of 7.361 million. Along with its troops, this country has 5 naval vessels, 143 military aircraft, and 1,816 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 43 artillery units).

28. Somalia

Vidas Pocius / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 130,173

130,173 Fit-for-service: 1,796,384

1,796,384 Active military personnel: 15,000

15,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Military defense budget: $171,002,350 – #134 out of 145

$171,002,350 – #134 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2037 – #141 out of 145

Somalia has a total population of 13.02 million. Along with its troops, this country has 10 naval vessels and 682 military vehicles.

27. Tunisia

Svetlana Sarapultseva / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 204,830

204,830 Fit-for-service: 5,181,004

5,181,004 Active military personnel: 89,800

89,800 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 101,800

101,800 Military defense budget: $1,400,000,000 – #79 out of 145

$1,400,000,000 – #79 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9538 – #90 out of 145

Tunisia has a total population of 12.05 million. Along with its troops, this country has 58 naval vessels, 154 military aircraft, and 7,913 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 85 artillery units).

26. Benin

Population reaching military age annually: 308,638

308,638 Fit-for-service: 3,189,260

3,189,260 Active military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Military defense budget: $98,350,000 – #140 out of 145

$98,350,000 – #140 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 4.3156 – #143 out of 145

Benin has a total population of 14.70 million. Along with its troops, this country has two naval vessels, five military aircraft, and 92 military vehicles.

25. South Sudan

Population reaching military age annually: 330,297

330,297 Fit-for-service: 4,065,188

4,065,188 Active military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Military defense budget: $175,300,000 – #133 out of 145

$175,300,000 – #133 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4321 – #113 out of 145

South Sudan has a total population of 12.70 million. Along with its troops, this country has 20 military aircraft and 1,950 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 15 MLRS units, and 24 artillery units).

24. Mali

Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Population reaching military age annually: 351,850

351,850 Fit-for-service: 4,288,168

4,288,168 Active military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 4,800

4,800 Total military personnel: 44,800

44,800 Military defense budget: $650,386,000 – #100 out of 145

$650,386,000 – #100 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2379 – #104 out of 145

Mali has a total population of 21.99 million. Along with its troops, this country has 43 military aircraft and 570 military vehicles (including 10 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 10 artillery units).

23. Zimbabwe

EA / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 360,157

360,157 Fit-for-service: 3,721,626

3,721,626 Active military personnel: 29,000

29,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 21,800

21,800 Total military personnel: 50,800

50,800 Military defense budget: $530,800,000 – #104 out of 145

$530,800,000 – #104 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3863 – #111 out of 145

Zimbabwe has a total population of 17.15 million. Along with its troops, this country has 95 military aircraft and 828 military vehicles.

22. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Population reaching military age annually: 368,675

368,675 Fit-for-service: 6,060,098

6,060,098 Active military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 4,500

4,500 Total military personnel: 16,500

16,500 Military defense budget: $81,280,000 – #142 out of 145

$81,280,000 – #142 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9734 – #129 out of 145

Burkina Faso has a total population of 23.04 million. Along with its troops, this country has 25 military aircraft and 491 military vehicles (including 9 MLRS units, and 8 artillery units).

21. Angola

AdemarRangel / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 372,021

372,021 Fit-for-service: 3,720,206

3,720,206 Active military personnel: 107,000

107,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 117,000

117,000 Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145

$1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145

Angola has a total population of 37.20 million. Along with its troops, this country has 31 naval vessels, 298 military aircraft, and 5,500 military vehicles (including 309 tanks, 113 MLRS units, and 600 artillery units).

20. Zambia

Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 374,384

374,384 Fit-for-service: 4,139,024

4,139,024 Active military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 1,200

1,200 Total military personnel: 16,350

16,350 Military defense budget: $394,240,000 – #113 out of 145

$394,240,000 – #113 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3411 – #109 out of 145

Zambia has a total population of 20.80 million. Along with its troops, this country has 77 military aircraft and 424 military vehicles (including 35 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 42 artillery units).

19. Chad

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 381,872

381,872 Fit-for-service: 3,856,906

3,856,906 Active military personnel: 33,250

33,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,250

38,250 Military defense budget: $381,350,000 – #115 out of 145

$381,350,000 – #115 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8712 – #84 out of 145

Chad has a total population of 19.09 million. Along with its troops, this country has 40 military aircraft and 3,316 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 20 artillery units).

18. Senegal

Population reaching military age annually: 395,798

395,798 Fit-for-service: 4,089,912

4,089,912 Active military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Military defense budget: $465,150,000 – #107 out of 145

$465,150,000 – #107 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8116 – #125 out of 145

Senegal has a total population of 18.85 million. Along with its troops, this country has four naval vessels, 40 military aircraft, and 1,740 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units, and 20 artillery units).

17. Niger

Population reaching military age annually: 447,827

447,827 Fit-for-service: 5,294,900

5,294,900 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 30,000

30,000 Military defense budget: $336,400,000 – #119 out of 145

$336,400,000 – #119 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6689 – #119 out of 145

Niger has a total population of 26.34 million. Along with its troops, this country has 26 military aircraft and 456 military vehicles.

16. Cameroon

Population reaching military age annually: 495,458

495,458 Fit-for-service: 6,224,187

6,224,187 Active military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 52,500

52,500 Military defense budget: $554,952,283 – #102 out of 145

$554,952,283 – #102 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0501 – #93 out of 145

Cameroon has a total population of 30.97 million. Along with its troops, this country has 51 naval vessels, 35 military aircraft, and 430 military vehicles (including 20 MLRS units and 70 artillery units).

15. Mozambique

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 533,615

533,615 Fit-for-service: 7,770,772

7,770,772 Active military personnel: 11,200

11,200 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 3,000

3,000 Total military personnel: 14,200

14,200 Military defense budget: $412,400,000 – #110 out of 145

$412,400,000 – #110 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9265 – #89 out of 145

Mozambique has a total population of 33.35 million. Along with its troops, this country has 33 naval vessels, 22 military aircraft, and 872 military vehicles (including 30 tanks, 6 MLRS units, and 52 artillery units).

14. Madagascar

Population reaching military age annually: 559,602

559,602 Fit-for-service: 7,952,233

7,952,233 Active military personnel: 13,500

13,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 8,100

8,100 Total military personnel: 21,600

21,600 Military defense budget: $112,210,000 – #139 out of 145

$112,210,000 – #139 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0609 – #130 out of 145

Madagascar has a total population of 29.45 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6 naval vessels, 5 military aircraft, and 158 military vehicles.

13. Ivory Coast

Population reaching military age annually: 569,653

569,653 Fit-for-service: 7,855,221

7,855,221 Active military personnel: 22,000

22,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 27,500

27,500 Military defense budget: $669,600,935 – #99 out of 145

$669,600,935 – #99 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1796 – #102 out of 145

Ivory Coast has a total population of 29.98 million. Along with its troops, this country has 3 naval vessels, 19 military aircraft, and 656 military vehicles.

12. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 607,159

607,159 Fit-for-service: 6,678,750

6,678,750 Active military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Reserve military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Paramilitary personnel: 6,500

6,500 Total military personnel: 113,500

113,500 Military defense budget: $1,406,745,334 – #78 out of 145

$1,406,745,334 – #78 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0416 – #92 out of 145

Tanzania has a total population of 67.46 million. Along with its troops, this country has 12 naval vessels, 39 military aircraft, and 1,072 military vehicles.

11. Ghana

Population reaching military age annually: 622,604

622,604 Fit-for-service: 9,961,658

9,961,658 Active military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Military defense budget: $308,500,000 – #122 out of 145

$308,500,000 – #122 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3775 – #110 out of 145

Ghana has a total population of 34.59 million. Along with its troops, this country has 28 naval vessels, 19 military aircraft, and 1,824 military vehicles.

10. Morocco

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr / Public Domain

Population reaching military age annually: 635,589

635,589 Fit-for-service: 15,254,135

15,254,135 Active military personnel: 195,800

195,800 Reserve military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 395,800

395,800 Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

$13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

Morocco has a total population of 37.39 million. Along with its troops, this country has 111 naval vessels, 260 military aircraft, and 7,877 military vehicles (including 903 tanks, 129 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units).

9. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 752,360

752,360 Fit-for-service: 19,185,169

19,185,169 Active military personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserve military personnel: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

Algeria has a total population of 47.02 million. Along with its troops, this country has 110 naval vessels, 608 military aircraft, and 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 266 MLRS units, and 707 artillery units).

8. Kenya

yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 931,942

931,942 Fit-for-service: 14,037,377

14,037,377 Active military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 75,000

75,000 Military defense budget: $1,307,383,850 – #81 out of 145

$1,307,383,850 – #81 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8135 – #83 out of 145

Kenya has a total population of 58.25 million. Along with its troops, this country has 23 naval vessels, 156 military aircraft, and 4,128 military vehicles (including 188 tanks and 71 artillery units).

7. Uganda

Population reaching military age annually: 985,661

985,661 Fit-for-service: 9,905,891

9,905,891 Active military personnel: 45,000

45,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Military defense budget: $985,400,000 – #88 out of 145

$985,400,000 – #88 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4767 – #114 out of 145

Uganda has a total population of 49.28 million. Along with its troops, this country has 51 military aircraft and 3,862 military vehicles (including 259 tanks, 12 MLRS units, and 32 artillery units).

6. South Africa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 1,027,525

1,027,525 Fit-for-service: 14,989,776

14,989,776 Active military personnel: 71,235

71,235 Reserve military personnel: 29,350

29,350 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 150,585

150,585 Military defense budget: $2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145

$2,266,800,000 – #69 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145

South Africa has a total population of 60.44 million. Along with its troops, this country has 49 naval vessels, 182 military aircraft, and 18,692 military vehicles (including 252 tanks, 101 MLRS units, and 183 artillery units).

5. Sudan

David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 1,312,149

1,312,149 Fit-for-service: 17,108,407

17,108,407 Active military personnel: 92,000

92,000 Reserve military personnel: 85,000

85,000 Paramilitary personnel: 17,500

17,500 Total military personnel: 194,500

194,500 Military defense budget: $342,000,000 – #118 out of 145

$342,000,000 – #118 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145

Sudan has a total population of 50.47 million. Along with its troops, this country has 6 naval vessels, 165 military aircraft, and 2,900 military vehicles (including 224 tanks, 192 MLRS units, and 387 artillery units).

4. Egypt

SRA D. Myles Cullen, USAF / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 1,668,709

1,668,709 Fit-for-service: 38,269,053

38,269,053 Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Egypt has a total population of 111.25 million. Along with its troops, this country has 150 naval vessels, 1,093 military aircraft, and 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units).

3. Democratic Republic of Congo

Population reaching military age annually: 2,538,867

2,538,867 Fit-for-service: 31,389,623

31,389,623 Active military personnel: 166,580

166,580 Reserve military personnel: 31,000

31,000 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 207,580

207,580 Military defense budget: $796,560,000 – #95 out of 145

$796,560,000 – #95 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145

Democratic Republic of Congo has a total population of 115.40 million. Along with its troops, this country has 16 naval vessels, 46 military aircraft, and 916 military vehicles (including 105 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 68 artillery units).

2. Ethiopia

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Population reaching military age annually: 2,726,657

2,726,657 Fit-for-service: 35,327,989

35,327,989 Active military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Military defense budget: $2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145

$2,097,575,000 – #71 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145

Ethiopia has a total population of 118.55 million. Along with its troops, this country has 103 military aircraft and 7,256 military vehicles (including 338 tanks, 40 MLRS units, and 344 artillery units).

1. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population reaching military age annually: 4,261,448

4,261,448 Fit-for-service: 90,437,404

90,437,404 Active military personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Military defense budget: $3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145

$3,160,000,000 – #59 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

Nigeria has a total population of 236.75 million. Along with its troops, this country has 133 naval vessels, 163 military aircraft, and 8,962 military vehicles (including 330 tanks, 37 MLRS units, and 379 artillery units).

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!