This Country Has Over 2,000 Artillery Guns Pointed Right at Putin

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, artillery units have played an important role in Ukraine’s defense strategy. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has heavily relied on a mix of Soviet-era artillery systems and modern Western-supplied equipment to counter Russian forces. (This country built an unmatched artillery arsenal of nearly 15,000 weapons.)
At the heart of Ukraine’s artillery arsenal are the 2S3 Akatsiya and 2S19 Msta self-propelled howitzers, both developed during the Soviet era. At the same time, Ukraine is using towed artillery units like the D-30 howitzer.
Western powers have also contributed to Ukraine’s arsenal in the form of M777 howitzers. These 155mm artillery units have a range of over 20 miles. The U.S. and UK have contributed more advanced artillery systems as well, like the HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).
The addition of drones for reconnaissance and scouting has improved the effectiveness of these artillery units, offering real-time intelligence on enemy positions and movement. Overall, this blend of old and new technology has provided for a stalwart defense against Russian advances.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the artillery units across Europe. To identify the European countries with the most artillery units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Countries with no artillery were excluded. Note that we also excluded Russia from this list.
Here is a look at the largest artillery armies in Europe:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.
29. Denmark
- Total artillery: 19
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 19
- Total tanks: 44
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 4,056
- Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Denmark has 119 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 33 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.
28. Estonia
- Total artillery: 24
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 24
- Total tanks: 0
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 6
- Total military vehicles: 1,409
- Military strength score: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Estonia has 7 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.2 million.
27. Sweden
- Total artillery: 26
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 26
- Total tanks: 120
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 7,958
- Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Sweden has 212 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
26. Slovakia
- Total artillery: 44
- Total towed artillery: 9
- Total self-propelled artillery: 35
- Total tanks: 36
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 25
- Total military vehicles: 2,048
- Military strength score: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Slovakia has 37 military aircraft (including 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.4 million.
25. Czechia
- Total artillery: 53
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 53
- Total tanks: 65
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 6,757
- Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Czechia has 88 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 33 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.
24. Austria
- Total artillery: 53
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 53
- Total tanks: 58
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 848
- Military strength score: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Austria has 104 military aircraft (including 15 fighter aircraft and 66 helicopters). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.
23. Norway
- Total artillery: 56
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 56
- Total tanks: 36
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 7,048
- Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Norway has 102 military aircraft (including 30 attack aircraft and 37 helicopters). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.
22. Latvia
- Total artillery: 59
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 59
- Total tanks: 0
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 1,544
- Military strength score: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Latvia has 7 military aircraft all of which are helicopters. Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.8 million.
21. Netherlands
- Total artillery: 72
- Total towed artillery: 23
- Total self-propelled artillery: 49
- Total tanks: 18
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 3,176
- Military strength score: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 143 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 66 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.5 million.
20. Lithuania
- Total artillery: 75
- Total towed artillery: 54
- Total self-propelled artillery: 21
- Total tanks: 0
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 1,356
- Military strength score: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Lithuania has 9 military aircraft (including 4 helicopters). Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.7 million.
19. France
- Total artillery: 96
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 96
- Total tanks: 222
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 9
- Total military vehicles: 85,023
- Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, France has 972 military aircraft (including 224 fighter aircraft and 447 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.
18. Portugal
- Total artillery: 106
- Total towed artillery: 82
- Total self-propelled artillery: 24
- Total tanks: 34
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 11,173
- Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Portugal has 117 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
17. Switzerland
- Total artillery: 133
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 133
- Total tanks: 134
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 4,304
- Military strength score: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Switzerland has 147 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.
16. Germany
- Total artillery: 134
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 134
- Total tanks: 295
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33
- Total military vehicles: 79,317
- Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Germany has 618 military aircraft (including 76 attack aircraft, 133 fighter aircraft, and 318 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.
15. Serbia
- Total artillery: 162
- Total towed artillery: 72
- Total self-propelled artillery: 90
- Total tanks: 262
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82
- Total military vehicles: 3,954
- Military strength score: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Serbia has 112 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 44 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.
14. Italy
- Total artillery: 172
- Total towed artillery: 108
- Total self-propelled artillery: 64
- Total tanks: 200
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 21
- Total military vehicles: 61,892
- Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Italy has 800 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 90 fighter aircraft, and 402 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.
13. Croatia
- Total artillery: 181
- Total towed artillery: 163
- Total self-propelled artillery: 18
- Total tanks: 75
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 105
- Total military vehicles: 3,076
- Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Croatia has 81 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft and 52 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.
12. North Macedonia
- Total artillery: 191
- Total towed artillery: 191
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total tanks: 23
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24
- Total military vehicles: 2,156
- Military strength score: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.
11. United Kingdom
- Total artillery: 197
- Total towed artillery: 126
- Total self-propelled artillery: 71
- Total tanks: 213
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 41
- Total military vehicles: 27,203
- Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 664 military aircraft (including 29 attack aircraft, 120 fighter aircraft, and 276 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.1 million.
10. Spain
- Total artillery: 236
- Total towed artillery: 140
- Total self-propelled artillery: 96
- Total tanks: 327
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 15,046
- Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Spain has 513 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 139 fighter aircraft, and 121 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.
9. Bulgaria
- Total artillery: 273
- Total towed artillery: 225
- Total self-propelled artillery: 48
- Total tanks: 215
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24
- Total military vehicles: 7,420
- Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.8 million.
8. Hungary
- Total artillery: 318
- Total towed artillery: 295
- Total self-propelled artillery: 23
- Total tanks: 208
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0
- Total military vehicles: 7,797
- Military strength score: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Hungary has 62 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.7 million.
7. Poland
- Total artillery: 525
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 525
- Total tanks: 612
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 211
- Total military vehicles: 13,956
- Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Poland has 468 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 215 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.
6. Belarus
- Total artillery: 539
- Total towed artillery: 170
- Total self-propelled artillery: 369
- Total tanks: 517
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 206
- Total military vehicles: 6,700
- Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Belarus has 183 military aircraft (including 51 attack aircraft, 37 fighter aircraft, and 64 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.
5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Total artillery: 590
- Total towed artillery: 580
- Total self-propelled artillery: 10
- Total tanks: 91
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 79
- Total military vehicles: 450
- Military strength score: 2.3996 – #116 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 24 military aircraft (including 24 helicopters). Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.
4. Romania
- Total artillery: 720
- Total towed artillery: 720
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total tanks: 345
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 225
- Total military vehicles: 9,990
- Military strength score: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Romania has 131 military aircraft (including 14 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.3 million.
3. Finland
- Total artillery: 792
- Total towed artillery: 667
- Total self-propelled artillery: 125
- Total tanks: 200
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76
- Total military vehicles: 11,716
- Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Finland has 164 military aircraft (including 55 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.
2. Greece
- Total artillery: 1,318
- Total towed artillery: 729
- Total self-propelled artillery: 589
- Total tanks: 1,365
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152
- Total military vehicles: 57,030
- Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Greece has 632 military aircraft (including 194 fighter aircraft and 289 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
1. Ukraine
- Total artillery: 2,217
- Total towed artillery: 1,012
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,205
- Total tanks: 1,777
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 491
- Total military vehicles: 22,110
- Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Ukraine has 321 military aircraft (including 30 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 130 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 43.3 million.
