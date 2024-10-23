This Country Has Over 2,000 Artillery Guns Pointed Right at Putin U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, artillery units have played an important role in Ukraine’s defense strategy. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has heavily relied on a mix of Soviet-era artillery systems and modern Western-supplied equipment to counter Russian forces. (This country built an unmatched artillery arsenal of nearly 15,000 weapons.)

At the heart of Ukraine’s artillery arsenal are the 2S3 Akatsiya and 2S19 Msta self-propelled howitzers, both developed during the Soviet era. At the same time, Ukraine is using towed artillery units like the D-30 howitzer.

Western powers have also contributed to Ukraine’s arsenal in the form of M777 howitzers. These 155mm artillery units have a range of over 20 miles. The U.S. and UK have contributed more advanced artillery systems as well, like the HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

The addition of drones for reconnaissance and scouting has improved the effectiveness of these artillery units, offering real-time intelligence on enemy positions and movement. Overall, this blend of old and new technology has provided for a stalwart defense against Russian advances.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the artillery units across Europe. To identify the European countries with the most artillery units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Countries with no artillery were excluded. Note that we also excluded Russia from this list.

Here is a look at the largest artillery armies in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

29. Denmark

Total artillery: 19

19 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 19

19 Total tanks: 44

44 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 4,056

4,056 Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Denmark has 119 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 33 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.

28. Estonia

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total artillery: 24

24 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total tanks: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 6

6 Total military vehicles: 1,409

1,409 Military strength score: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Estonia has 7 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.2 million.

27. Sweden

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total artillery: 26

26 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 26

26 Total tanks: 120

120 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 7,958

7,958 Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Sweden has 212 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

26. Slovakia

barteq24 / Flickr

Total artillery: 44

44 Total towed artillery: 9

9 Total self-propelled artillery: 35

35 Total tanks: 36

36 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles: 2,048

2,048 Military strength score: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Slovakia has 37 military aircraft (including 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.4 million.

25. Czechia

Jan Helebrant / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 53

53 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 53

53 Total tanks: 65

65 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 6,757

6,757 Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Czechia has 88 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 33 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

24. Austria

One half 3544 / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 53

53 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 53

53 Total tanks: 58

58 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 848

848 Military strength score: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Austria has 104 military aircraft (including 15 fighter aircraft and 66 helicopters). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.

23. Norway

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 56

56 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 56

56 Total tanks: 36

36 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 7,048

7,048 Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Norway has 102 military aircraft (including 30 attack aircraft and 37 helicopters). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

22. Latvia

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total artillery: 59

59 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 59

59 Total tanks: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,544

1,544 Military strength score: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Latvia has 7 military aircraft all of which are helicopters. Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.8 million.

21. Netherlands

quinet / Flickr

Total artillery: 72

72 Total towed artillery: 23

23 Total self-propelled artillery: 49

49 Total tanks: 18

18 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 3,176

3,176 Military strength score: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 143 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 66 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.5 million.

20. Lithuania

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total artillery: 75

75 Total towed artillery: 54

54 Total self-propelled artillery: 21

21 Total tanks: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,356

1,356 Military strength score: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Lithuania has 9 military aircraft (including 4 helicopters). Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.7 million.

19. France

Maurizio Fabbroni / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total artillery: 96

96 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 96

96 Total tanks: 222

222 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 9

9 Total military vehicles: 85,023

85,023 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, France has 972 military aircraft (including 224 fighter aircraft and 447 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.

18. Portugal

Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 106

106 Total towed artillery: 82

82 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total tanks: 34

34 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 11,173

11,173 Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Portugal has 117 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

17. Switzerland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 133

133 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 133

133 Total tanks: 134

134 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 4,304

4,304 Military strength score: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Switzerland has 147 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 41 helicopters). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.

16. Germany

thenationalguard / Flickr

Total artillery: 134

134 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 134

134 Total tanks: 295

295 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total military vehicles: 79,317

79,317 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Germany has 618 military aircraft (including 76 attack aircraft, 133 fighter aircraft, and 318 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

15. Serbia

The Joint Multinational Training Command Public Affairs Office from Grafenwoehr, Germany / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 162

162 Total towed artillery: 72

72 Total self-propelled artillery: 90

90 Total tanks: 262

262 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82

82 Total military vehicles: 3,954

3,954 Military strength score: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Serbia has 112 military aircraft (including 17 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 44 helicopters). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

14. Italy

charlesduggar / Flickr

Total artillery: 172

172 Total towed artillery: 108

108 Total self-propelled artillery: 64

64 Total tanks: 200

200 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total military vehicles: 61,892

61,892 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Italy has 800 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 90 fighter aircraft, and 402 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.

13. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 181

181 Total towed artillery: 163

163 Total self-propelled artillery: 18

18 Total tanks: 75

75 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 105

105 Total military vehicles: 3,076

3,076 Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Croatia has 81 military aircraft (including 11 fighter aircraft and 52 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

12. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 191

191 Total towed artillery: 191

191 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 23

23 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles: 2,156

2,156 Military strength score: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.

11. United Kingdom

studiaphotos / Flickr

Total artillery: 197

197 Total towed artillery: 126

126 Total self-propelled artillery: 71

71 Total tanks: 213

213 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 41

41 Total military vehicles: 27,203

27,203 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 664 military aircraft (including 29 attack aircraft, 120 fighter aircraft, and 276 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.1 million.

10. Spain

Total artillery: 236

236 Total towed artillery: 140

140 Total self-propelled artillery: 96

96 Total tanks: 327

327 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 15,046

15,046 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Spain has 513 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 139 fighter aircraft, and 121 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.

9. Bulgaria

Total artillery: 273

273 Total towed artillery: 225

225 Total self-propelled artillery: 48

48 Total tanks: 215

215 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles: 7,420

7,420 Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 11 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.8 million.

8. Hungary

peer_gynt / Flickr

Total artillery: 318

318 Total towed artillery: 295

295 Total self-propelled artillery: 23

23 Total tanks: 208

208 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Military strength score: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Hungary has 62 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 38 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.7 million.

7. Poland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 525

525 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 525

525 Total tanks: 612

612 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 211

211 Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Poland has 468 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 215 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

6. Belarus

Total artillery: 539

539 Total towed artillery: 170

170 Total self-propelled artillery: 369

369 Total tanks: 517

517 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 206

206 Total military vehicles: 6,700

6,700 Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Belarus has 183 military aircraft (including 51 attack aircraft, 37 fighter aircraft, and 64 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

5. Bosnia and Herzegovina

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total artillery: 590

590 Total towed artillery: 580

580 Total self-propelled artillery: 10

10 Total tanks: 91

91 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 79

79 Total military vehicles: 450

450 Military strength score: 2.3996 – #116 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 24 military aircraft (including 24 helicopters). Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.

4. Romania

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total artillery: 720

720 Total towed artillery: 720

720 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 345

345 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 225

225 Total military vehicles: 9,990

9,990 Military strength score: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Romania has 131 military aircraft (including 14 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.3 million.

3. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total artillery: 792

792 Total towed artillery: 667

667 Total self-propelled artillery: 125

125 Total tanks: 200

200 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles: 11,716

11,716 Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Finland has 164 military aircraft (including 55 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

2. Greece

George E. Koronaios / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 1,318

1,318 Total towed artillery: 729

729 Total self-propelled artillery: 589

589 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles: 57,030

57,030 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Greece has 632 military aircraft (including 194 fighter aircraft and 289 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

1. Ukraine

3DSculptor / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,217

2,217 Total towed artillery: 1,012

1,012 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,205

1,205 Total tanks: 1,777

1,777 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 491

491 Total military vehicles: 22,110

22,110 Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Ukraine has 321 military aircraft (including 30 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 130 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 43.3 million.

