This Country Spent Billions Building a Artillery Army 6x Bigger Than America's

Although military technology has advanced by leaps and bounds over the last two decades in the sense of drones and cyber, having a strong ground force is still incredibly important to maintaining a powerful military. Artillery has been the backbone of this for over a century. Being able to hit targets accurately from a distance has been central to these land-based systems. (These economic powers have the largest standing armies in the world, and America is not #1.)

Again, as technology has improved over the years these artillery weapons systems have advanced with the times. However, this advancement comes with a cost. Newer systems and ammunition can cost a fair amount, nonetheless, maintaining a sizable arsenal of these systems is costly as well. In fact some of the largest artillery armies in the world are very well funded. While other sizable artillery forces might be outdated, a serious chunk of change was sunk into these systems at the time to bolster their military firepower. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the largest artillery forces in the world.

To identify the countries with the most artillery units in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest artillery armies in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

31. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 523

523 Total towed artillery: 450

450 Total self-propelled artillery: 73

73 Total tanks: 654

654 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 164

164 Total military vehicles: 5,016

5,016 Military defense budget: $ 1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145

$ – #86 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 91 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.

30. Israel

Photo by Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Total artillery: 523

523 Total towed artillery: 171

171 Total self-propelled artillery: 352

352 Total tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 183

183 Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Military defense budget: $ 30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$ – #17 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

29. Morocco

Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 549

549 Total towed artillery: 153

153 Total self-propelled artillery: 396

396 Total tanks: 903

903 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 129

129 Total military vehicles: 7,877

7,877 Military defense budget: $ 13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

$ – #27 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Morocco has 260 military aircraft (including 83 fighter aircraft and 78 helicopters). Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.4 million.

28. Indonesia

Gitoyo aryo / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 549

549 Total towed artillery: 396

396 Total self-propelled artillery: 153

153 Total tanks: 331

331 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 63

63 Total military vehicles: 20,440

20,440 Military defense budget: $ 10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$ – #29 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Indonesia has 459 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 214 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.6 million.

27. Belarus

Total artillery: 572

572 Total towed artillery: 215

215 Total self-propelled artillery: 357

357 Total tanks: 507

507 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 206

206 Total military vehicles: 6,916

6,916 Military defense budget: $ 1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145

$ – #87 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.5 million.

26. Vietnam

Total artillery: 575

575 Total towed artillery: 535

535 Total self-propelled artillery: 40

40 Total tanks: 1,374

1,374 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 474

474 Total military vehicles: 11,912

11,912 Military defense budget: $ 8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$ – #35 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Vietnam has 246 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.8 million.

25. Angola

AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 600

600 Total towed artillery: 575

575 Total self-propelled artillery: 25

25 Total tanks: 309

309 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 113

113 Total military vehicles: 5,500

5,500 Military defense budget: $ 1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145

$ – #85 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Angola has 298 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 71 fighter aircraft, and 116 helicopters). Angola has 107,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.2 million.

24. Bangladesh

Nafis Fuad Ayon / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 602

602 Total towed artillery: 546

546 Total self-propelled artillery: 56

56 Total tanks: 320

320 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 110

110 Total military vehicles: 11,584

11,584 Military defense budget: $ 4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

$ – #56 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 214 military aircraft (including 42 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 168.7 million.

23. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 629

629 Total towed artillery: 480

480 Total self-propelled artillery: 149

149 Total tanks: 521

521 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 54

54 Total military vehicles: 31,964

31,964 Military defense budget: $ 57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$ – #7 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

22. Thailand

navalsurfaceforces / Flickr

Total artillery: 639

639 Total towed artillery: 589

589 Total self-propelled artillery: 50

50 Total tanks: 635

635 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 26

26 Total military vehicles: 16,935

16,935 Military defense budget: $ 5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$ – #45 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Thailand has 493 military aircraft (including 20 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 258 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.9 million.

21. Poland

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total artillery: 677

677 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 677

677 Total tanks: 614

614 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 196

196 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Military defense budget: $ 48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$ – #12 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.7 million.

20. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 707

707 Total towed artillery: 483

483 Total self-propelled artillery: 224

224 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 266

266 Total military vehicles: 26,000

26,000 Military defense budget: $ 25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$ – #21 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.

19. Romania

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 720

720 Total towed artillery: 720

720 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 328

328 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 243

243 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Military defense budget: $ 9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$ – #33 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.1 million.

18. Syria

mel-nik / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 731

731 Total towed artillery: 641

641 Total self-propelled artillery: 90

90 Total tanks: 365

365 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 204

204 Total military vehicles: 11,148

11,148 Military defense budget: $ 291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$ – #124 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.9 million.

17. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total artillery: 774

774 Total towed artillery: 667

667 Total self-propelled artillery: 107

107 Total tanks: 200

200 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Military defense budget: $ 6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$ – #42 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

16. Saudi Arabia

Total artillery: 799

799 Total towed artillery: 467

467 Total self-propelled artillery: 332

332 Total tanks: 840

840 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 321

321 Total military vehicles: 19,040

19,040 Military defense budget: $ 74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$ – #5 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.5 million.

15. Azerbaijan

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 848

848 Total towed artillery: 650

650 Total self-propelled artillery: 198

198 Total tanks: 497

497 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 268

268 Total military vehicles: 7,642

7,642 Military defense budget: $ 5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

$ – #49 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

14. Iraq

FarzadFrames / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 1044

1044 Total towed artillery: 610

610 Total self-propelled artillery: 434

434 Total tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 572

572 Total military vehicles: 37,288

37,288 Military defense budget: $ 7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$ – #37 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.1 million.

13. Ukraine

Міністерство оборони України / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 1273

1273 Total towed artillery: 615

615 Total self-propelled artillery: 658

658 Total tanks: 1,114

1,114 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 279

279 Total military vehicles: 18,920

18,920 Military defense budget: $ 53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

$ – #10 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.7 million.

12. Greece

Adamicz / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 1287

1287 Total towed artillery: 698

698 Total self-propelled artillery: 589

589 Total tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Military defense budget: $ 6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$ – #44 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

11. Taiwan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total artillery: 1,848

1,848 Total towed artillery: 1,360

1,360 Total self-propelled artillery: 488

488 Total tanks: 888

888 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 234

234 Total military vehicles: 19,921

19,921 Military defense budget: $ 19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$ – #23 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

10. United States

Courtesy of Lockheed Martin via Army.mil

Total artillery: 1,883

1,883 Total towed artillery: 1,212

1,212 Total self-propelled artillery: 671

671 Total tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641

641 Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Military defense budget: $ 895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$ – #1 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 342.0 million.

9. North Korea

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,000

2,000 Total towed artillery: 700

700 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,300

1,300 Total tanks: 4,344

4,344 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,500

1,500 Total military vehicles: 18,288

18,288 Military defense budget: $ 4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$ – #51 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.3 million.

8. Egypt

David Lisbona / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 2,018

2,018 Total towed artillery: 962

962 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,056

1,056 Total tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 528

528 Total military vehicles: 41,012

41,012 Military defense budget: $ 5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$ – #46 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.2 million.

7. Iran

Valery Evlakhov / Shutterstock.com

Total artillery: 2,462

2,462 Total towed artillery: 2,070

2,070 Total self-propelled artillery: 392

392 Total tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,517

1,517 Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Military defense budget: $ 15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$ – #25 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.4 million.

6. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,745

2,745 Total towed artillery: 1,707

1,707 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038

1,038 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Military defense budget: $ 47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$ – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.

5. Pakistan

Ahmed Bin Mazhar / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 3,291

3,291 Total towed artillery: 2,629

2,629 Total self-propelled artillery: 662

662 Total tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 600

600 Total military vehicles: 17,516

17,516 Military defense budget: $ 7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$ – #38 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.4 million.

4. India

abhisheklegit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total artillery: 4,075

4,075 Total towed artillery: 3,975

3,975 Total self-propelled artillery: 100

100 Total tanks: 4,201

4,201 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 264

264 Total military vehicles: 148,594

148,594 Military defense budget: $ 75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$ – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.

3. China

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total artillery: 4,490

4,490 Total towed artillery: 1,000

1,000 Total self-propelled artillery: 3,490

3,490 Total tanks: 6,800

6,800 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Military defense budget: $ 266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$ – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.

2. South Korea

Gary Todd / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 7,670

7,670 Total towed artillery: 4,400

4,400 Total self-propelled artillery: 3,270

3,270 Total tanks: 2,236

2,236 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 426

426 Total military vehicles: 58,880

58,880 Military defense budget: $ 46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$ – #14 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.1 million.

1. Russia

Vyacheslav Argenberg / Moment via Getty Images

Total artillery: 13,673

13,673 Total towed artillery: 8,505

8,505 Total self-propelled artillery: 5,168

5,168 Total tanks: 5,750

5,750 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005

3,005 Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Military defense budget: $ 126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$ – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.8 million.

