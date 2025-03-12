This Country Spent Billions Building a Artillery Army 6x Bigger Than America's

Although military technology has advanced by leaps and bounds over the last two decades in the sense of drones and cyber, having a strong ground force is still incredibly important to maintaining a powerful military. Artillery has been the backbone of this for over a century. Being able to hit targets accurately from a distance has been central to these land-based systems. (These economic powers have the largest standing armies in the world, and America is not #1.)
Again, as technology has improved over the years these artillery weapons systems have advanced with the times. However, this advancement comes with a cost. Newer systems and ammunition can cost a fair amount, nonetheless, maintaining a sizable arsenal of these systems is costly as well. In fact some of the largest artillery armies in the world are very well funded. While other sizable artillery forces might be outdated, a serious chunk of change was sunk into these systems at the time to bolster their military firepower. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the largest artillery forces in the world.
To identify the countries with the most artillery units in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest artillery armies in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
31. Turkmenistan
- Total artillery: 523
- Total towed artillery: 450
- Total self-propelled artillery: 73
- Total tanks: 654
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 164
- Total military vehicles: 5,016
- Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145
- Military strength score: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 91 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.
30. Israel
- Total artillery: 523
- Total towed artillery: 171
- Total self-propelled artillery: 352
- Total tanks: 1,300
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 183
- Total military vehicles: 35,985
- Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.
29. Morocco
- Total artillery: 549
- Total towed artillery: 153
- Total self-propelled artillery: 396
- Total tanks: 903
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 129
- Total military vehicles: 7,877
- Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145
- Military strength score: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Morocco has 260 military aircraft (including 83 fighter aircraft and 78 helicopters). Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.4 million.
28. Indonesia
- Total artillery: 549
- Total towed artillery: 396
- Total self-propelled artillery: 153
- Total tanks: 331
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 63
- Total military vehicles: 20,440
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Indonesia has 459 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 214 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.6 million.
27. Belarus
- Total artillery: 572
- Total towed artillery: 215
- Total self-propelled artillery: 357
- Total tanks: 507
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 206
- Total military vehicles: 6,916
- Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145
- Military strength score: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Belarus has 185 military aircraft (including 50 attack aircraft, 36 fighter aircraft, and 68 helicopters). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.5 million.
26. Vietnam
- Total artillery: 575
- Total towed artillery: 535
- Total self-propelled artillery: 40
- Total tanks: 1,374
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 474
- Total military vehicles: 11,912
- Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Vietnam has 246 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.8 million.
25. Angola
- Total artillery: 600
- Total towed artillery: 575
- Total self-propelled artillery: 25
- Total tanks: 309
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 113
- Total military vehicles: 5,500
- Military defense budget: $1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145
- Military strength score: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Angola has 298 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 71 fighter aircraft, and 116 helicopters). Angola has 107,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.2 million.
24. Bangladesh
- Total artillery: 602
- Total towed artillery: 546
- Total self-propelled artillery: 56
- Total tanks: 320
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 110
- Total military vehicles: 11,584
- Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 214 military aircraft (including 42 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 168.7 million.
23. Japan
- Total artillery: 629
- Total towed artillery: 480
- Total self-propelled artillery: 149
- Total tanks: 521
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 54
- Total military vehicles: 31,964
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.
22. Thailand
- Total artillery: 639
- Total towed artillery: 589
- Total self-propelled artillery: 50
- Total tanks: 635
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 26
- Total military vehicles: 16,935
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Thailand has 493 military aircraft (including 20 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 258 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.9 million.
21. Poland
- Total artillery: 677
- Total towed artillery: 0
- Total self-propelled artillery: 677
- Total tanks: 614
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 196
- Total military vehicles: 23,138
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.7 million.
20. Algeria
- Total artillery: 707
- Total towed artillery: 483
- Total self-propelled artillery: 224
- Total tanks: 1,485
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 266
- Total military vehicles: 26,000
- Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Algeria has 608 military aircraft (including 42 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 299 helicopters). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.
19. Romania
- Total artillery: 720
- Total towed artillery: 720
- Total self-propelled artillery: 0
- Total tanks: 328
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 243
- Total military vehicles: 10,774
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.1 million.
18. Syria
- Total artillery: 731
- Total towed artillery: 641
- Total self-propelled artillery: 90
- Total tanks: 365
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 204
- Total military vehicles: 11,148
- Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145
- Military strength score: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.9 million.
17. Finland
- Total artillery: 774
- Total towed artillery: 667
- Total self-propelled artillery: 107
- Total tanks: 200
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76
- Total military vehicles: 11,704
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.
16. Saudi Arabia
- Total artillery: 799
- Total towed artillery: 467
- Total self-propelled artillery: 332
- Total tanks: 840
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 321
- Total military vehicles: 19,040
- Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.5 million.
15. Azerbaijan
- Total artillery: 848
- Total towed artillery: 650
- Total self-propelled artillery: 198
- Total tanks: 497
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 268
- Total military vehicles: 7,642
- Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145
- Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.
14. Iraq
- Total artillery: 1044
- Total towed artillery: 610
- Total self-propelled artillery: 434
- Total tanks: 1,025
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 572
- Total military vehicles: 37,288
- Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.1 million.
13. Ukraine
- Total artillery: 1273
- Total towed artillery: 615
- Total self-propelled artillery: 658
- Total tanks: 1,114
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 279
- Total military vehicles: 18,920
- Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Ukraine has 324 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 70 fighter aircraft, and 136 helicopters). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.7 million.
12. Greece
- Total artillery: 1287
- Total towed artillery: 698
- Total self-propelled artillery: 589
- Total tanks: 1,344
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152
- Total military vehicles: 61,888
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.
11. Taiwan
- Total artillery: 1,848
- Total towed artillery: 1,360
- Total self-propelled artillery: 488
- Total tanks: 888
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 234
- Total military vehicles: 19,921
- Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.
10. United States
- Total artillery: 1,883
- Total towed artillery: 1,212
- Total self-propelled artillery: 671
- Total tanks: 4,640
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641
- Total military vehicles: 391,963
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 342.0 million.
9. North Korea
- Total artillery: 2,000
- Total towed artillery: 700
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,300
- Total tanks: 4,344
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,500
- Total military vehicles: 18,288
- Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.3 million.
8. Egypt
- Total artillery: 2,018
- Total towed artillery: 962
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,056
- Total tanks: 3,620
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 528
- Total military vehicles: 41,012
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Egypt has 1,093 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 238 fighter aircraft, and 348 helicopters). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.2 million.
7. Iran
- Total artillery: 2,462
- Total towed artillery: 2,070
- Total self-propelled artillery: 392
- Total tanks: 1,713
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,517
- Total military vehicles: 65,825
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.4 million.
6. Turkey
- Total artillery: 2,745
- Total towed artillery: 1,707
- Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038
- Total tanks: 2,238
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 296
- Total military vehicles: 61,173
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.
5. Pakistan
- Total artillery: 3,291
- Total towed artillery: 2,629
- Total self-propelled artillery: 662
- Total tanks: 2,627
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 600
- Total military vehicles: 17,516
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.4 million.
4. India
- Total artillery: 4,075
- Total towed artillery: 3,975
- Total self-propelled artillery: 100
- Total tanks: 4,201
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 264
- Total military vehicles: 148,594
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.
3. China
- Total artillery: 4,490
- Total towed artillery: 1,000
- Total self-propelled artillery: 3,490
- Total tanks: 6,800
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750
- Total military vehicles: 144,017
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.
2. South Korea
- Total artillery: 7,670
- Total towed artillery: 4,400
- Total self-propelled artillery: 3,270
- Total tanks: 2,236
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 426
- Total military vehicles: 58,880
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.1 million.
1. Russia
- Total artillery: 13,673
- Total towed artillery: 8,505
- Total self-propelled artillery: 5,168
- Total tanks: 5,750
- Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005
- Total military vehicles: 131,527
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
- Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Separate from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.8 million.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.