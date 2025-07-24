Russia Has 13,673 Artillery Pieces, More Than India and China Combined Italian Army / CC BY 2.5 / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Russia continues to invest heavily in the brute force of artillery, according to its military doctrine

With 13,673 pieces in service, Moscow controls more artillery than India and China combined

Russia outguns the entirety of NATO single-handedly when it comes to artillery

More and more countries are investing in drones and digital warfare capabilities, but there is still nothing more intimidating on the battlefield than having a big gun. This tracks with Russia’s military doctrine as the Red Army continues to invest heavily in the brute force of artillery. With 13,673 pieces in service, Moscow controls more artillery than India and China combined. In fact, Russia outguns the entirety of NATO single-handedly when it comes to artillery, which is no small feat. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at Russia as well as the rest of the Asian continent and how they stack on their artillery arsenals.

To identify the Asian countries with the most artillery units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no artillery were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest artillery armies in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

43. Nepal

murdoc online / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 14

14 Total towed artillery: 14

14 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Military defense budget: $409,100,000 – #111 out of 145

$409,100,000 – #111 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Nepal has 15 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). Nepal has 95,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.12 million.

42. Yemen

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total artillery: 15

15 Total towed artillery: 15

15 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 10

10 Total military vehicles: 550

550 Military defense budget: $810,375,000 – #94 out of 145

$810,375,000 – #94 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Yemen has 84 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 27 fighter aircraft, and 30 helicopters). Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 32.14 million.

41. Tajikistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 16

16 Total towed artillery: 13

13 Total self-propelled artillery: 3

3 Total tanks: 38

38 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,240

1,240 Military defense budget: $446,000,000 – #108 out of 145

$446,000,000 – #108 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Tajikistan has 25 military aircraft (including 20 helicopters). Tajikistan has 9,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.39 million.

40. Qatar

Italian Army / CC BY 2.5 / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 58

58 Total towed artillery: 12

12 Total self-propelled artillery: 46

46 Total tanks: 99

99 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total military vehicles: 5,024

5,024 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Qatar has 251 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 102 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.552 million.

39. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Total artillery: 64

64 Total towed artillery: 26

26 Total self-propelled artillery: 38

38 Total tanks: 150

150 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total military vehicles: 2,764

2,764 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

$1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Bahrain has 132 military aircraft (including 24 fighter aircraft and 80 helicopters). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.567 million.

38. Kuwait

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 74

74 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 74

74 Total tanks: 367

367 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 27

27 Total military vehicles: 5,636

5,636 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Kuwait has 128 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 67 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.138 million.

37. Sri Lanka

Chamal Pathirana / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 96

96 Total towed artillery: 96

96 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 44

44 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 28

28 Total military vehicles: 3,190

3,190 Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

$1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Sri Lanka has 85 military aircraft (including 5 fighter aircraft and 55 helicopters). Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 21.98 million.

36. Laos

Taras Vykhopen / Shutterstock.com

Total artillery: 127

127 Total towed artillery: 87

87 Total self-propelled artillery: 40

40 Total tanks: 160

160 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 64

64 Total military vehicles: 4,380

4,380 Military defense budget: $135,000,000 – #138 out of 145

$135,000,000 – #138 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Laos has 33 military aircraft (including 23 helicopters). Laos has 100,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.954 million.

35. Singapore

dvids / Flickr

Total artillery: 137

137 Total towed artillery: 89

89 Total self-propelled artillery: 48

48 Total tanks: 170

170 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles: 8,998

8,998 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

$15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Singapore has 230 military aircraft (including 100 fighter aircraft and 70 helicopters). Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.028 million.

34. Oman

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 164

164 Total towed artillery: 140

140 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total tanks: 150

150 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 4,084

4,084 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

$8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Oman has 128 military aircraft (including 10 attack aircraft, 29 fighter aircraft, and 31 helicopters). Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.902 million.

33. Georgia

Lynx-extra / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 188

188 Total towed artillery: 121

121 Total self-propelled artillery: 67

67 Total tanks: 123

123 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 42

42 Total military vehicles: 3,392

3,392 Military defense budget: $495,629,055 – #105 out of 145

$495,629,055 – #105 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Georgia has 61 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft and 44 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.901 million.

32. Malaysia

Malaysia's Flag by .ET. / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Total artillery: 196

196 Total towed artillery: 196

196 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 48

48 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 36

36 Total military vehicles: 13,506

13,506 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145

$4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Malaysia has 135 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 45 helicopters). Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 34.56 million.

31. Kyrgyzstan

Aterrassi / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 199

199 Total towed artillery: 169

169 Total self-propelled artillery: 30

30 Total tanks: 215

215 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total military vehicles: 2,686

2,686 Military defense budget: $221,800,000 – #130 out of 145

$221,800,000 – #130 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Kyrgyzstan has 7 military aircraft all of which are helicopters. Kyrgyzstan has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.172 million.

30. United Arab Emirates

Tatohra / Shutterstock.com

Total artillery: 264

264 Total towed artillery: 99

99 Total self-propelled artillery: 165

165 Total tanks: 354

354 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 49

49 Total military vehicles: 8,707

8,707 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 551 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 247 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.

29. Armenia

Jonj7490 / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 293

293 Total towed artillery: 148

148 Total self-propelled artillery: 145

145 Total tanks: 109

109 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 100

100 Total military vehicles: 1,306

1,306 Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145

$1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Armenia has 71 military aircraft (including 15 attack aircraft, 4 fighter aircraft, and 36 helicopters). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.977 million.

28. Myanmar

Jose Javier Martin Espartosa / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total artillery: 305

305 Total towed artillery: 210

210 Total self-propelled artillery: 95

95 Total tanks: 445

445 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 180

180 Total military vehicles: 5,980

5,980 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Myanmar has 317 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 83 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.53 million.

27. Philippines

Sabrah light tank presented during the 126th Philippine Army Founding Anniversary by Xiaoling22 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Total artillery: 306

306 Total towed artillery: 294

294 Total self-propelled artillery: 12

12 Total tanks: 10

10 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 11,878

11,878 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

$4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, the Philippines has 202 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft and 122 helicopters). The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 118.28 million.

26. Kazakhstan

Total artillery: 320

320 Total towed artillery: 194

194 Total self-propelled artillery: 126

126 Total tanks: 350

350 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 287

287 Total military vehicles: 7,736

7,736 Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145

$2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 198 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft, 63 fighter aircraft, and 65 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.26 million.

25. Lebanon

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 365

365 Total towed artillery: 353

353 Total self-propelled artillery: 12

12 Total tanks: 116

116 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 11

11 Total military vehicles: 4,538

4,538 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

$768,250,325 – #97 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Lebanon has 80 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft and 68 helicopters). Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.364 million.

24. Uzbekistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 383

383 Total towed artillery: 236

236 Total self-propelled artillery: 147

147 Total tanks: 340

340 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 108

108 Total military vehicles: 2,970

2,970 Military defense budget: $2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145

$2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Uzbekistan has 192 military aircraft (including 13 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.52 million.

23. Jordan

Jordan Pix / Getty Images

Total artillery: 438

438 Total towed artillery: 80

80 Total self-propelled artillery: 358

358 Total tanks: 1,458

1,458 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 56

56 Total military vehicles: 16,624

16,624 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Jordan has 274 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 155 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.

22. Cambodia

mauriziobiso / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 460

460 Total towed artillery: 430

430 Total self-propelled artillery: 30

30 Total tanks: 644

644 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 463

463 Total military vehicles: 3,627

3,627 Military defense budget: $860,000,000 – #92 out of 145

$860,000,000 – #92 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Cambodia has 25 military aircraft (including 21 helicopters). Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.06 million.

21. Mongolia

101561334@N08 / Flickr

Total artillery: 500

500 Total towed artillery: 500

500 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 420

420 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 130

130 Total military vehicles: 2,560

2,560 Military defense budget: $165,110,000 – #135 out of 145

$165,110,000 – #135 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Mongolia has 7 military aircraft (including 2 helicopters). Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.282 million.

20. Israel

Photo by Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Total artillery: 523

523 Total towed artillery: 171

171 Total self-propelled artillery: 352

352 Total tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 183

183 Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Israel has 611 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 240 fighter aircraft, and 147 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.

19. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 523

523 Total towed artillery: 450

450 Total self-propelled artillery: 73

73 Total tanks: 654

654 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 164

164 Total military vehicles: 5,016

5,016 Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145

$1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 91 military aircraft (including 27 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.744 million.

18. Indonesia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 549

549 Total towed artillery: 396

396 Total self-propelled artillery: 153

153 Total tanks: 331

331 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 63

63 Total military vehicles: 20,440

20,440 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Indonesia has 459 military aircraft (including 34 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 214 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.56 million.

17. Vietnam

Total artillery: 575

575 Total towed artillery: 535

535 Total self-propelled artillery: 40

40 Total tanks: 1,374

1,374 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 474

474 Total military vehicles: 11,912

11,912 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Vietnam has 246 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 101 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.76 million.

16. Bangladesh

Nafis Fuad Ayon / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 602

602 Total towed artillery: 546

546 Total self-propelled artillery: 56

56 Total tanks: 320

320 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 110

110 Total military vehicles: 11,584

11,584 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

$4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 214 military aircraft (including 42 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 168.70 million.

15. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 629

629 Total towed artillery: 480

480 Total self-propelled artillery: 149

149 Total tanks: 521

521 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 54

54 Total military vehicles: 31,964

31,964 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Japan has 1,443 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 596 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

14. Thailand

Athit Perawongmetha / Getty Images

Total artillery: 639

639 Total towed artillery: 589

589 Total self-propelled artillery: 50

50 Total tanks: 635

635 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 26

26 Total military vehicles: 16,935

16,935 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Thailand has 493 military aircraft (including 20 attack aircraft, 72 fighter aircraft, and 258 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.92 million.

13. Syria

mel-nik / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 731

731 Total towed artillery: 641

641 Total self-propelled artillery: 90

90 Total tanks: 365

365 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 204

204 Total military vehicles: 11,148

11,148 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$291,850,000 – #124 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Syria has 207 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft, 104 fighter aircraft, and 77 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.87 million.

12. Saudi Arabia

Total artillery: 799

799 Total towed artillery: 467

467 Total self-propelled artillery: 332

332 Total tanks: 840

840 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 321

321 Total military vehicles: 19,040

19,040 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 917 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 264 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

11. Azerbaijan

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 848

848 Total towed artillery: 650

650 Total self-propelled artillery: 198

198 Total tanks: 497

497 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 268

268 Total military vehicles: 7,642

7,642 Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

$5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 154 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.65 million.

10. Iraq

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 1044

1044 Total towed artillery: 610

610 Total self-propelled artillery: 434

434 Total tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 572

572 Total military vehicles: 37,288

37,288 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Iraq has 391 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.

9. Taiwan

Total artillery: 1,848

1,848 Total towed artillery: 1,360

1,360 Total self-propelled artillery: 488

488 Total tanks: 888

888 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 234

234 Total military vehicles: 19,921

19,921 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Taiwan has 761 military aircraft (including 285 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.60 million.

8. North Korea

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,000

2,000 Total towed artillery: 700

700 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,300

1,300 Total tanks: 4,344

4,344 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,500

1,500 Total military vehicles: 18,288

18,288 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, North Korea has 861 military aircraft (including 114 attack aircraft, 368 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.30 million.

7. Iran

FarzadFrames / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,462

2,462 Total towed artillery: 2,070

2,070 Total self-propelled artillery: 392

392 Total tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,517

1,517 Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 21 attack aircraft, 188 fighter aircraft, and 128 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.

6. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,745

2,745 Total towed artillery: 1,707

1,707 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038

1,038 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

5. Pakistan

Ahmed Bin Mazhar / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 3,291

3,291 Total towed artillery: 2,629

2,629 Total self-propelled artillery: 662

662 Total tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 600

600 Total military vehicles: 17,516

17,516 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,399 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 328 fighter aircraft, and 373 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

4. India

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 4,075

4,075 Total towed artillery: 3,975

3,975 Total self-propelled artillery: 100

100 Total tanks: 4,201

4,201 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 264

264 Total military vehicles: 148,594

148,594 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, India has 2,229 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 513 fighter aircraft, and 899 helicopters). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.409 billion.

3. China

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total artillery: 4,490

4,490 Total towed artillery: 1,000

1,000 Total self-propelled artillery: 3,490

3,490 Total tanks: 6,800

6,800 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, China has 3,309 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,212 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.

2. South Korea

Gary Todd / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 7,670

7,670 Total towed artillery: 4,400

4,400 Total self-propelled artillery: 3,270

3,270 Total tanks: 2,236

2,236 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 426

426 Total military vehicles: 58,880

58,880 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,592 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 315 fighter aircraft, and 807 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.

1. Russia

BM-30 Smerch ARMY-2018 by Boevaya mashina / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Total artillery: 13,673

13,673 Total towed artillery: 8,505

8,505 Total self-propelled artillery: 5,168

5,168 Total tanks: 5,750

5,750 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005

3,005 Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Russia has 4,292 military aircraft (including 689 attack aircraft, 833 fighter aircraft, and 1,651 helicopters). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.

