These Are the NATO Powers with the Largest Artillery Armies U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

NATO, and its alliance of nations, is home to one of the largest stockpiles of artillery forces in the world

This impressive buildup of artillery units underscores the alliance’s ability to conduct large-scale ground operations

Outside of these NATO nations, some of the largest artillery arsenals in the world are in Russia and China

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

As the largest military alliance on the planet, NATO has a vast array of assets at its disposal, chief among these is its artillery arsenal. Countries like the United States, Turkey, and France are home to some of the largest artillery inventories in the alliance. However, outside of NATO, countries like Russia and China have some of the largest stockpiles of artillery units in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO countries with the largest total artillery arsenals.

To identify the NATO countries with the most artillery units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no artillery were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest artillery armies in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

28. Montenegro

CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total artillery: 12

12 Total towed artillery: 12

12 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 12

12 Total military vehicles: 471

471 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Montenegro has 11 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 599,849.

27. Slovenia

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total artillery: 18

18 Total towed artillery: 18

18 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 54

54 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,428

1,428 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Slovenia has 39 military aircraft (including 16 helicopters). Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.098 million.

26. Denmark

Total artillery: 19

19 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 19

19 Total tanks: 44

44 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 8

8 Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Denmark has 117 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 31 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.

25. Sweden

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total artillery: 26

26 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 26

26 Total tanks: 110

110 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Sweden has 169 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.59 million.

24. Estonia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 36

36 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 36

36 Total tanks: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,685

1,685 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Estonia has 5 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.194 million.

23. Norway

navalsurfaceforces / Flickr

Total artillery: 42

42 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 42

42 Total tanks: 44

44 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 6,552

6,552 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Norway has 97 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft and 33 helicopters). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.510 million.

22. Slovakia

Bartlomiej Mostek / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 44

44 Total towed artillery: 9

9 Total self-propelled artillery: 35

35 Total tanks: 45

45 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

21. Netherlands

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total artillery: 46

46 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 46

46 Total tanks: 18

18 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2

2 Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 120 military aircraft (including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.

20. Latvia

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total artillery: 47

47 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 47

47 Total tanks: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,848

1,848 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

$1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Latvia has 7 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.801 million.

19. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 50

50 Total towed artillery: 50

50 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 46

46 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 135

135 Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.

18. Czechia

Jan Helebrant / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 50

50 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 50

50 Total tanks: 43

43 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Czechia has 99 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 42 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.

17. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 67

67 Total towed artillery: 42

42 Total self-propelled artillery: 25

25 Total tanks: 45

45 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 42

42 Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.

16. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 72

72 Total towed artillery: 24

24 Total self-propelled artillery: 48

48 Total tanks: 90

90 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

15. Lithuania

usnavy / Flickr

Total artillery: 75

75 Total towed artillery: 54

54 Total self-propelled artillery: 21

21 Total tanks: 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 1,263

1,263 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Lithuania has 9 military aircraft (including 4 helicopters). Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.628 million.

14. France

Maurizio Fabbroni / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total artillery: 96

96 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 96

96 Total tanks: 215

215 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 9

9 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, France has 976 military aircraft (including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

13. Germany

Total artillery: 134

134 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 134

134 Total tanks: 296

296 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

12. Portugal

Total artillery: 139

139 Total towed artillery: 115

115 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total tanks: 34

34 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 10,828

10,828 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Portugal has 115 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.

11. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 150

150 Total towed artillery: 150

150 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 20

20 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.

10. Italy

Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 172

172 Total towed artillery: 108

108 Total self-propelled artillery: 64

64 Total tanks: 200

200 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

9. United Kingdom

Total artillery: 197

197 Total towed artillery: 126

126 Total self-propelled artillery: 71

71 Total tanks: 227

227 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 29

29 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

8. Hungary

Total artillery: 319

319 Total towed artillery: 295

295 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total tanks: 209

209 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Hungary has 69 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.

7. Spain

Total artillery: 382

382 Total towed artillery: 287

287 Total self-propelled artillery: 95

95 Total tanks: 317

317 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.

6. Poland

3rd ABCT, 4th ID, tanks fire first rounds in Poland by U.S. Army Europe / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Total artillery: 677

677 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 677

677 Total tanks: 614

614 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 196

196 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

5. Romania

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 720

720 Total towed artillery: 720

720 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 328

328 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 243

243 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

4. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total artillery: 774

774 Total towed artillery: 667

667 Total self-propelled artillery: 107

107 Total tanks: 200

200 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

3. Greece

George E. Koronaios / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 1287

1287 Total towed artillery: 698

698 Total self-propelled artillery: 589

589 Total tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

2. United States

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 1,883

1,883 Total towed artillery: 1,212

1,212 Total self-propelled artillery: 671

671 Total tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641

641 Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

1. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,745

2,745 Total towed artillery: 1,707

1,707 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038

1,038 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Separate from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.