Who Controls the Most Artillery Firepower in Asia peer_gynt / Flickr

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

Russia has by far the most artillery units in Asia

There are nearly 15,000 artillery units in Russia’s arsenal as well as a massive amount ot tanks and MLRS units

Russia’s arsenal includes some of the most advanced artillery systems in the world including the 2S19 Msta-S, a self-propelled howitzer, as well as the BM-30 Smerch, a long-range MLRS

When it comes to sheer artillery firepower, Russia is the top dog in Asia. Employing nearly 15,000 artillery units, Russia also incorporates a massive number of tanks and Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) into its arsenal as well. Russia stands unrivaled in Asia in its artillery capabilities. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the artillery arsenals of Asia. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)

To identify the Asian countries with the most artillery units, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of artillery units in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Countries with no artillery were excluded.

Russia’s arsenal includes some of the most advanced artillery systems in the world. Among its most powerful is the 2S19 Msta-S, a self-propelled howitzer, as well as the BM-30 Smerch, a long-range MLRS.

Outside of Russia there are a number of other nations that have formidable artillery arsenals as well, but none come close to the sheer numbers that the Red Army has. (The US Army’s longest range artillery weapons, ranked.)

Here is a look at the largest artillery armies in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

3DSculptor / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

42. Yemen

Ahmet Akman31 / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 26

26 Total towed artillery: 26

26 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 55

55 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 13

13 Total military vehicles: 4,800

4,800 Military strength score: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Yemen has 177 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 53 fighter aircraft, and 61 helicopters). Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.6 million.

41. Qatar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 58

58 Total towed artillery: 12

12 Total self-propelled artillery: 46

46 Total tanks: 99

99 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total military vehicles: 5,544

5,544 Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Qatar has 228 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 92 fighter aircraft, and 67 helicopters). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

40. Bahrain

Robert Wray / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 64

64 Total towed artillery: 26

26 Total self-propelled artillery: 38

38 Total tanks: 180

180 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total military vehicles: 2,598

2,598 Military strength score: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bahrain has 120 military aircraft (including 18 fighter aircraft and 74 helicopters). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.6 million.

39. Kuwait

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total artillery: 74

74 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 74

74 Total tanks: 367

367 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 27

27 Total military vehicles: 4,409

4,409 Military strength score: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kuwait has 144 military aircraft (including 36 fighter aircraft and 60 helicopters). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

38. Uzbekistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 83

83 Total towed artillery: 0

0 Total self-propelled artillery: 83

83 Total tanks: 270

270 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 143

143 Total military vehicles: 5,526

5,526 Military strength score: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Uzbekistan has 191 military aircraft (including 13 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 100 helicopters). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.4 million.

37. Tajikistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 90

90 Total towed artillery: 55

55 Total self-propelled artillery: 35

35 Total tanks: 80

80 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 45

45 Total military vehicles: 4,650

4,650 Military strength score: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Tajikistan has 25 military aircraft (including 20 helicopters). Tajikistan has 9,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.2 million.

36. Laos

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 127

127 Total towed artillery: 87

87 Total self-propelled artillery: 40

40 Total tanks: 130

130 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 64

64 Total military vehicles: 1,880

1,880 Military strength score: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Laos has 34 military aircraft (including 27 helicopters). Laos has 100,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.9 million.

35. Singapore

dvids / Flickr

Total artillery: 137

137 Total towed artillery: 89

89 Total self-propelled artillery: 48

48 Total tanks: 170

170 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles: 8,318

8,318 Military strength score: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Singapore has 247 military aircraft (including 100 fighter aircraft and 87 helicopters). Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.0 million.

34. Mongolia

Courtesy of Lockheed Martin via Army.mil

Total artillery: 150

150 Total towed artillery: 150

150 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 470

470 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 120

120 Total military vehicles: 3,600

3,600 Military strength score: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Mongolia has 11 military aircraft (including 6 helicopters). Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.3 million.

33. Oman

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 165

165 Total towed artillery: 141

141 Total self-propelled artillery: 24

24 Total tanks: 154

154 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 5,019

5,019 Military strength score: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Oman has 128 military aircraft (including 10 attack aircraft, 29 fighter aircraft, and 31 helicopters). Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.

32. Sri Lanka

Chamal Pathirana / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 175

175 Total towed artillery: 175

175 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 182

182 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 32

32 Total military vehicles: 3,708

3,708 Military strength score: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sri Lanka has 86 military aircraft (including 5 fighter aircraft and 55 helicopters). Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

31. Armenia

Jonj7490 / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 182

182 Total towed artillery: 145

145 Total self-propelled artillery: 37

37 Total tanks: 221

221 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 100

100 Total military vehicles: 736

736 Military strength score: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Armenia has 64 military aircraft (including 10 attack aircraft, 4 fighter aircraft, and 36 helicopters). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.0 million.

30. Malaysia

Kistara / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 196

196 Total towed artillery: 196

196 Total self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total tanks: 48

48 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 36

36 Total military vehicles: 13,965

13,965 Military strength score: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Malaysia has 143 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 52 helicopters). Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 34.2 million.

29. Cambodia

mauriziobiso / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 240

240 Total towed artillery: 215

215 Total self-propelled artillery: 25

25 Total tanks: 322

322 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 497

497 Total military vehicles: 4,094

4,094 Military strength score: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Cambodia has 24 military aircraft (including 20 helicopters). Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 16.9 million.

28. Georgia

Lynx-extra / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 267

267 Total towed artillery: 173

173 Total self-propelled artillery: 94

94 Total tanks: 235

235 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 82

82 Total military vehicles: 5,256

5,256 Military strength score: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Georgia has 52 military aircraft (including 42 helicopters). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.9 million.

27. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 282

282 Total towed artillery: 99

99 Total self-propelled artillery: 183

183 Total tanks: 354

354 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 162

162 Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 560 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 99 fighter aircraft, and 246 helicopters). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

26. Jordan

Jordan Pix / Getty Images

Total artillery: 283

283 Total towed artillery: 84

84 Total self-propelled artillery: 199

199 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 88

88 Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Jordan has 265 military aircraft (including 6 attack aircraft, 44 fighter aircraft, and 148 helicopters). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

25. Philippines

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total artillery: 301

301 Total towed artillery: 289

289 Total self-propelled artillery: 12

12 Total tanks: 10

10 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles: 7,562

7,562 Military strength score: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Philippines has 195 military aircraft (including 25 attack aircraft and 115 helicopters). The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 116.4 million.

24. Kyrgyzstan

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 370

370 Total towed artillery: 306

306 Total self-propelled artillery: 64

64 Total tanks: 215

215 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 36

36 Total military vehicles: 2,772

2,772 Military strength score: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kyrgyzstan has 6 military aircraft (including 6 helicopters). Kyrgyzstan has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.1 million.

23. Lebanon

DAVID HOLT / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 458

458 Total towed artillery: 374

374 Total self-propelled artillery: 84

84 Total tanks: 204

204 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 30

30 Total military vehicles: 4,522

4,522 Military strength score: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lebanon has 81 military aircraft (including 9 attack aircraft and 69 helicopters). Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.3 million.

22. Bangladesh

Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 464

464 Total towed artillery: 437

437 Total self-propelled artillery: 27

27 Total tanks: 320

320 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 71

71 Total military vehicles: 13,100

13,100 Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bangladesh has 216 military aircraft (including 44 fighter aircraft and 73 helicopters). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.

21. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 530

530 Total towed artillery: 457

457 Total self-propelled artillery: 73

73 Total tanks: 680

680 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 160

160 Total military vehicles: 8,312

8,312 Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkmenistan has 90 military aircraft (including 28 attack aircraft, 24 fighter aircraft, and 26 helicopters). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.

20. Indonesia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 567

567 Total towed artillery: 414

414 Total self-propelled artillery: 153

153 Total tanks: 313

313 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 63

63 Total military vehicles: 11,604

11,604 Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Indonesia has 474 military aircraft (including 37 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 210 helicopters). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 279.5 million.

19. Azerbaijan

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 594

594 Total towed artillery: 300

300 Total self-propelled artillery: 294

294 Total tanks: 920

920 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 218

218 Total military vehicles: 29,312

29,312 Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Azerbaijan has 144 military aircraft (including 11 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 86 helicopters). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.4 million.

18. Thailand

jfxberns / Flickr

Total artillery: 639

639 Total towed artillery: 589

589 Total self-propelled artillery: 50

50 Total tanks: 648

648 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 26

26 Total military vehicles: 14,040

14,040 Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Thailand has 501 military aircraft (including 18 attack aircraft, 73 fighter aircraft, and 231 helicopters). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.8 million.

17. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 653

653 Total towed artillery: 480

480 Total self-propelled artillery: 173

173 Total tanks: 518

518 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 54

54 Total military vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Japan has 1,459 military aircraft (including 36 attack aircraft, 217 fighter aircraft, and 577 helicopters). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.

16. Kazakhstan

Total artillery: 696

696 Total towed artillery: 450

450 Total self-propelled artillery: 246

246 Total tanks: 300

300 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 407

407 Total military vehicles: 6,012

6,012 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Kazakhstan has 243 military aircraft (including 38 attack aircraft, 81 fighter aircraft, and 75 helicopters). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.

15. Vietnam

Total artillery: 880

880 Total towed artillery: 700

700 Total self-propelled artillery: 180

180 Total tanks: 2,029

2,029 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 450

450 Total military vehicles: 18,578

18,578 Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Vietnam has 226 military aircraft (including 33 attack aircraft, 41 fighter aircraft, and 99 helicopters). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 104.8 million.

14. Israel

Photo by Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Total artillery: 950

950 Total towed artillery: 300

300 Total self-propelled artillery: 650

650 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 150

150 Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Israel has 612 military aircraft (including 39 attack aircraft, 241 fighter aircraft, and 146 helicopters). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

13. Taiwan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total artillery: 1,420

1,420 Total towed artillery: 1,120

1,120 Total self-propelled artillery: 300

300 Total tanks: 1,010

1,010 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 223

223 Total military vehicles: 19,868

19,868 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Taiwan has 750 military aircraft (including 286 fighter aircraft and 236 helicopters). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

12. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 1,727

1,727 Total towed artillery: 1,446

1,446 Total self-propelled artillery: 281

281 Total tanks: 848

848 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 425

425 Total military vehicles: 39,872

39,872 Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iraq has 371 military aircraft (including 35 attack aircraft, 26 fighter aircraft, and 197 helicopters). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 41.3 million.

11. Myanmar

Maung Sun / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 2,083

2,083 Total towed artillery: 1,868

1,868 Total self-propelled artillery: 215

215 Total tanks: 705

705 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 586

586 Total military vehicles: 8,139

8,139 Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Myanmar has 293 military aircraft (including 26 attack aircraft, 58 fighter aircraft, and 80 helicopters). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 58.0 million.

10. Iran

FarzadFrames / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,630

2,630 Total towed artillery: 2,050

2,050 Total self-propelled artillery: 580

580 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 775

775 Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Iran has 551 military aircraft (including 23 attack aircraft, 186 fighter aircraft, and 129 helicopters). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

9. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 2,695

2,695 Total towed artillery: 2,400

2,400 Total self-propelled artillery: 295

295 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 614

614 Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Syria has 452 military aircraft (including 57 attack aircraft, 168 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

8. Turkey

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total artillery: 2,785

2,785 Total towed artillery: 1,747

1,747 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,038

1,038 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 286

286 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,069 military aircraft (including 0 attack aircraft, 205 fighter aircraft, and 502 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

7. Saudi Arabia

Total artillery: 3,253

3,253 Total towed artillery: 2,017

2,017 Total self-propelled artillery: 1,236

1,236 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 490

490 Total military vehicles: 20,694

20,694 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 914 military aircraft (including 81 attack aircraft, 283 fighter aircraft, and 262 helicopters). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.0 million.

6. India

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 3,383

3,383 Total towed artillery: 3,243

3,243 Total self-propelled artillery: 140

140 Total tanks: 4,614

4,614 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 702

702 Total military vehicles: 151,248

151,248 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, India has 2,296 military aircraft (including 130 attack aircraft, 606 fighter aircraft, and 869 helicopters). India has 1.5 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.4 billion.

5. Pakistan

Pr0pulsion 123 / Wikimedia Commons

Total artillery: 3,990

3,990 Total towed artillery: 3,238

3,238 Total self-propelled artillery: 752

752 Total tanks: 3,742

3,742 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 602

602 Total military vehicles: 50,523

50,523 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Pakistan has 1,434 military aircraft (including 90 attack aircraft, 387 fighter aircraft, and 352 helicopters). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 247.7 million.

4. China

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total artillery: 5,284

5,284 Total towed artillery: 1,434

1,434 Total self-propelled artillery: 3,850

3,850 Total tanks: 5,000

5,000 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,180

3,180 Total military vehicles: 174,300

174,300 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, China has 3,304 military aircraft (including 371 attack aircraft, 1,207 fighter aircraft, and 913 helicopters). China has 2.0 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.4 billion.

3. South Korea

Gary Todd / Public Domain / Flickr

Total artillery: 8,052

8,052 Total towed artillery: 4,863

4,863 Total self-propelled artillery: 3,189

3,189 Total tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 581

581 Total military vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, South Korea has 1,576 military aircraft (including 98 attack aircraft, 354 fighter aircraft, and 758 helicopters). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.

2. North Korea

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total artillery: 9,000

9,000 Total towed artillery: 4,500

4,500 Total self-propelled artillery: 4,500

4,500 Total tanks: 5,845

5,845 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,920

2,920 Total military vehicles: 24,696

24,696 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Korea has 951 military aircraft (including 132 attack aircraft, 440 fighter aircraft, and 205 helicopters). North Korea has 1.3 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.1 million.

1. Russia

Total artillery: 14,564

14,564 Total towed artillery: 8,356

8,356 Total self-propelled artillery: 6,208

6,208 Total tanks: 14,777

14,777 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,065

3,065 Total military vehicles: 161,382

161,382 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Russia has 4,255 military aircraft (including 730 attack aircraft, 809 fighter aircraft, and 1,547 helicopters). Russia has 1.3 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 141.7 million.

