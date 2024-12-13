Russia vs. Ukraine: Who Has the Stronger Military Going into 2025? M-Production / Shutterstock.com

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has brought attention to both country’s military capabilities. There are some significant disparities in manpower, resources, and equipment. However, taking a closer look at these differences can shed some light on their current war.

This article will cover the differences, focusing on critical aspects like airpower, land forces, and financial resources. We used up-to-date data from Global Firepower for official statistics and global military rankings.

Why We’re Covering This

The Ukraine vs. Russia war has affected the global economy in tons of different ways. Here at 24/7 Wall St., we cover events that impact the economy and have covered the power of different nations before (such as Iran vs. Israel).

Key Points from This Article

There is a huge disparity between Ukraine and Russia regarding raw numbers and resources.

Russia has a formidable edge in manpower, financial resources, airpower, land systems, and naval strength.

1. Total Population

Russia: 141,698,923

Ukraine: 43,306,477

2. Available Manpower

Russia: 69,432,472

Ukraine: 22,086,303

3. Fit-for-Service Population

Russia: 46,477,247

Ukraine: 15,460,412

4. Reaching Military Age Annually

Russia: 1,275,290

Ukraine: 476,371

5. Active Military Personnel

Russia: 1,320,000

Ukraine: 900,000

6. Reserve Personnel

Russia: 2,000,000

Ukraine: 1,200,000

7. Paramilitary Forces

Russia: 250,000

Ukraine: 100,000

8. Defense Budget

Russia: $109 billion

Ukraine: $42 billion

9. External Debt

Russia: $500 billion

Ukraine: $120 billion

10. Foreign Reserve

Russia: $632.2 billion

Ukraine: $30.7 billion

11. Purchasing Power

Russia: $4.078 trillion

Ukraine: $379.9 billion

12. Total Aircraft

Russia: 4,255

Ukraine: 321

13. Fighter Aircraft

Russia: 809

Ukraine: 72

14. Dedicated Attack Aircraft

Russia: 730

Ukraine: 30

15. Helicopters

Russia: 1,547

Ukraine: 130

16. Tanks

Russia: 14,777

Ukraine: 1,777

17. Armored Vehicles

Russia: 161,382

Ukraine: 22,110

18. Self-Propelled Artillery

Russia: 6,208

Ukraine: 1,205

19. Mobile Rocket Projectors

Russia: 3,065

Ukraine: 491

20. Fleet Strength

Russia: 781

Ukraine: 104

21. Submarines

Russia: 65

Ukraine: 0

22. Destroyers

Russia: 14

Ukraine: 0

23. Corvettes

Russia: 83

Ukraine: 0

24. Airports

Russia: 1,218

Ukraine: 187

25. Merchant Marine Fleet

Russia: 2,917

Ukraine: 410

26. Roadways

Russia: 1,283,387 km

Ukraine: 169,694 km

27. Oil Production

Russia: 10,750,000 barrels/day

Ukraine: 55,000 barrels/day

28. Natural Gas Production

Russia: 670 billion m³

Ukraine: 19.8 billion m³

