Russia vs. Ukraine: Who Has the Stronger Military Going into 2025?

Armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the map of Europe.
M-Production / Shutterstock.com
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has brought attention to both country’s military capabilities. There are some significant disparities in manpower, resources, and equipment. However, taking a closer look at these differences can shed some light on their current war. 

This article will cover the differences, focusing on critical aspects like airpower, land forces, and financial resources. We used up-to-date data from Global Firepower for official statistics and global military rankings. 

Why We’re Covering This

Economic crisis, Inflation. The recession of the economy. Stacks of coins with down arrow and world map.
BOY ANTHONY / Shutterstock.com

The Ukraine vs. Russia war has affected the global economy in tons of different ways. Here at 24/7 Wall St., we cover events that impact the economy and have covered the power of different nations before (such as Iran vs. Israel).

Key Points from This Article

Russia ukraine | Ukraine and Russia flag with cracks, political conflict.
OLGA Zhukovskaya / iStock via Getty Images
  • There is a huge disparity between Ukraine and Russia regarding raw numbers and resources. 
  • Russia has a formidable edge in manpower, financial resources, airpower, land systems, and naval strength.
  • Also: Read “The Next NVIDIA.”

1. Total Population

Russia ukraine | Ukraine crisis map. Ukraine and Russia military conflict.
Leestat / iStock via Getty Images
  • Russia: 141,698,923
  • Ukraine: 43,306,477

2. Available Manpower

Russia ukraine | Russia vs Ukraine flag on cracked wall, concept of war between russia and ukraine, silhouette of soldiers on russia vs ukraine flag
IherPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Russia: 69,432,472
  • Ukraine: 22,086,303

3. Fit-for-Service Population

Russia+ukraine | Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Russia: 46,477,247
  • Ukraine: 15,460,412

4. Reaching Military Age Annually

Military artillery on the streets of night Moscow, Russia
Vyacheslav Argenberg / Moment via Getty Images
  • Russia: 1,275,290
  • Ukraine: 476,371

5. Active Military Personnel

Armata T-14 main russian battle tank
stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images
  • Russia: 1,320,000
  • Ukraine: 900,000

6. Reserve Personnel

Kazan at sunset, Tatarstan, Russia. Kul Sharif mosque inside Kazan Kremlin, landmark of city in summer. Sunny view of nice Islamic building in Kazan city center. Concept of Russian Muslim culture.
Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com
  • Russia: 2,000,000
  • Ukraine: 1,200,000

7. Paramilitary Forces

Daily Life In The Donetsk Region, More Than 10 Months After Russian Invasion
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Russia: 250,000
  • Ukraine: 100,000

8. Defense Budget

Alex Beltyukov / Wikimedia Commons
  • Russia: $109 billion
  • Ukraine: $42 billion

9. External Debt

The concept of global economic crisis. Illegal production of US dollars. Print money underground. Printing hundred dollar bills by a criminal.
alexkich / Shutterstock.com
  • Russia: $500 billion
  • Ukraine: $120 billion

10. Foreign Reserve

Currencies banknotes as finance background, exchange world money, investment concept
RomanR / Shutterstock.com
  • Russia: $632.2 billion
  • Ukraine: $30.7 billion

11. Purchasing Power

Money are falling in hole. Economy crisis and bankruptcy concept.
irin-k / Shutterstock.com
  • Russia: $4.078 trillion
  • Ukraine: $379.9 billion

12. Total Aircraft

Alexey Furman / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Russia: 4,255
  • Ukraine: 321

13. Fighter Aircraft

NATO Exercises Take Place In Poland
2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Russia: 809
  • Ukraine: 72

14. Dedicated Attack Aircraft

destroyed and burned houses in the city Russia Ukraine war
ChocoPie / Shutterstock.com
  • Russia: 730
  • Ukraine: 30

15. Helicopters

Anti-Air Units Work To Protect Ukrainian Frontline Positions
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Russia: 1,547
  • Ukraine: 130

16. Tanks

Daily Life In The Donetsk Region, More Than 10 Months After Russian Invasion
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Russia: 14,777
  • Ukraine: 1,777

17. Armored Vehicles

Ukraine | war in ukraine. Destroyed Ukrainian building and damaged flag in the wind.
JARAMA / iStock via Getty Images
  • Russia: 161,382
  • Ukraine: 22,110

18. Self-Propelled Artillery

T-80+MBT | Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Turbine ÃÂngine. ÃÂ¢ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂº ÃÂ¢-80 ÃÂ ÃÂ³ÃÂ°ÃÂ·ÃÂ¾ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ±ÃÂ¸ÃÂ½ÃÂ½ÃÂÃÂ¼ ÃÂ´ÃÂ²ÃÂ¸ÃÂ³ÃÂ°ÃÂÃÂµÃÂ»ÃÂµÃÂ¼.
peer_gynt / Flickr
  • Russia: 6,208
  • Ukraine: 1,205

19. Mobile Rocket Projectors

invasion of Ukraine | Volunteer Defence Unit Trains In Kyiv
Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Russia: 3,065
  • Ukraine: 491

20. Fleet Strength

russian frigate | missile frigate of Russian fleet
NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images
  • Russia: 781
  • Ukraine: 104

21. Submarines

peer_gynt / Flickr
  • Russia: 65
  • Ukraine: 0

22. Destroyers

DmitryPK / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Russia: 14
  • Ukraine: 0

23. Corvettes

Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Russia: 83
  • Ukraine: 0

24. Airports

tomch / Getty Images
  • Russia: 1,218
  • Ukraine: 187

25. Merchant Marine Fleet

mscsealift / Flickr
  • Russia: 2,917
  • Ukraine: 410

26. Roadways

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Russia: 1,283,387 km
  • Ukraine: 169,694 km

27. Oil Production

View of a Typical oil pump jack from an oil field in Bahrain
Manu M Nair / Shutterstock.com
  • Russia: 10,750,000 barrels/day
  • Ukraine: 55,000 barrels/day

28. Natural Gas Production

LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) tanker anchored in Gas terminal gas tanks for storage. Oil Crude Gas Tanker Ship. LPG at Tanker Bay Petroleum Chemical or Methane freighter export import transportation
GreenOak / Shutterstock.com
  • Russia: 670 billion m³
  • Ukraine: 19.8 billion m³

