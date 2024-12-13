Russia vs. Ukraine: Who Has the Stronger Military Going into 2025?

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has brought attention to both country’s military capabilities. There are some significant disparities in manpower, resources, and equipment. However, taking a closer look at these differences can shed some light on their current war.
This article will cover the differences, focusing on critical aspects like airpower, land forces, and financial resources. We used up-to-date data from Global Firepower for official statistics and global military rankings.
- There is a huge disparity between Ukraine and Russia regarding raw numbers and resources.
- Russia has a formidable edge in manpower, financial resources, airpower, land systems, and naval strength.
1. Total Population
- Russia: 141,698,923
- Ukraine: 43,306,477
2. Available Manpower
- Russia: 69,432,472
- Ukraine: 22,086,303
3. Fit-for-Service Population
- Russia: 46,477,247
- Ukraine: 15,460,412
4. Reaching Military Age Annually
- Russia: 1,275,290
- Ukraine: 476,371
5. Active Military Personnel
- Russia: 1,320,000
- Ukraine: 900,000
6. Reserve Personnel
- Russia: 2,000,000
- Ukraine: 1,200,000
7. Paramilitary Forces
- Russia: 250,000
- Ukraine: 100,000
8. Defense Budget
- Russia: $109 billion
- Ukraine: $42 billion
9. External Debt
- Russia: $500 billion
- Ukraine: $120 billion
10. Foreign Reserve
- Russia: $632.2 billion
- Ukraine: $30.7 billion
11. Purchasing Power
- Russia: $4.078 trillion
- Ukraine: $379.9 billion
12. Total Aircraft
- Russia: 4,255
- Ukraine: 321
13. Fighter Aircraft
- Russia: 809
- Ukraine: 72
14. Dedicated Attack Aircraft
- Russia: 730
- Ukraine: 30
15. Helicopters
- Russia: 1,547
- Ukraine: 130
16. Tanks
- Russia: 14,777
- Ukraine: 1,777
17. Armored Vehicles
- Russia: 161,382
- Ukraine: 22,110
18. Self-Propelled Artillery
- Russia: 6,208
- Ukraine: 1,205
19. Mobile Rocket Projectors
- Russia: 3,065
- Ukraine: 491
20. Fleet Strength
- Russia: 781
- Ukraine: 104
21. Submarines
- Russia: 65
- Ukraine: 0
22. Destroyers
- Russia: 14
- Ukraine: 0
23. Corvettes
- Russia: 83
- Ukraine: 0
24. Airports
- Russia: 1,218
- Ukraine: 187
25. Merchant Marine Fleet
- Russia: 2,917
- Ukraine: 410
26. Roadways
- Russia: 1,283,387 km
- Ukraine: 169,694 km
27. Oil Production
- Russia: 10,750,000 barrels/day
- Ukraine: 55,000 barrels/day
28. Natural Gas Production
- Russia: 670 billion m³
- Ukraine: 19.8 billion m³
