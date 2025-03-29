Military

United States vs Russia: Which Superpower Is Really More Dominant?

Shadows of missile warheads on the background of Russian and American flags. Sunset in the background. The concept of a military conflict between USA and Russia.
STEKLO / Shutterstock.com
Chris Lange
Published:

Comparing the military might of the United States and Russia has long been a topic of serious speculation, with each nation possessing some of the largest and most advanced armed forces in the world. Both are known for having the largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons and the most advanced aircraft in the world. These are just a couple of ways that these two nations compare on the military front. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.

To compare the United States and Russia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here is a look at how the United States and Russia compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

Arkansas+military | Good morning [Image 6 of 8]
DVIDSHUB / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities, but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

United States Military Strength

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • >Strength score: 0.0744
  • Global strength rank: #1 out of 145

Russia Military Strength

Russia military | Close up hands russian soldier man dressed military camouflage uniform holds weapon in woodland at soldiers background. Male border guard in country border holding machine gun on war. Copy text space
Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

  • >Strength score: 0.0788
  • Global strength rank: #2 out of 145

United States Financials

wertinio / Shutterstock.com
  • Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $773,426,000,000
  • Defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
  • External debt: 22,303,546,100,000

Russia Financials

Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier in Tver Oblast, Portrait from Russia 100 Roubles 2022 Banknotes.
Prachaya Roekdeethaweesab / Shutterstock.com

  • Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $597,217,000,000
  • Defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
  • External debt: 317,650,500,000

United States Population

American flag blended with the United States Constitution for use as a symbol of laws, freedom and separation of government powers.
Joe Belanger / Shutterstock.com

  • Total population: 341,963,408
  • Population reaching military age: 4,445,524
  • Population fit-for-service: 124,816,644

Russia Population

Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia
Sergey Kelin / Shutterstock.com

  • Total population: 140,820,810
  • Population reaching military age: 1,267,387
  • Population fit-for-service: 46,189,226

United States Manpower

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Active personnel: 1,328,000
  • Air Force personnel: 701,319
  • Army personnel: 1,403,200
  • Navy personnel: 667,108
  • Reserve personnel: 799,500
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 2,127,500

Russia Manpower

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

  • Active personnel: 1,320,000
  • Air Force personnel: 165,000
  • Army personnel: 550,000
  • Navy personnel: 160,000
  • Reserve personnel: 2,000,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,570,000

United States Air Power

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total aircraft: 13,043
  • Fighter aircraft: 1,790
  • Attack aircraft: 889
  • Transport aircraft: 918
  • Special-mission aircraft: 647
  • Tanker aircraft: 605
  • Trainer aircraft: 2,647
  • Helicopters: 5,843
  • Attack helicopters: 1,002

Russia Air Power

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total aircraft: 4,292
  • Fighter aircraft: 833
  • Attack aircraft: 689
  • Transport aircraft: 456
  • Special-mission aircraft: 141
  • Tanker aircraft: 19
  • Trainer aircraft: 611
  • Helicopters: 1,651
  • Attack helicopters: 557

United States Land Forces

Austria Tanks by 7th Army Training Command
Austria Tanks (CC BY 2.0) by 7th Army Training Command
  • Total military vehicles: 391,963
  • Tanks: 4,640
  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641
  • Self-propelled artillery: 671
  • Towed artillery: 1,212
  • Total artillery: 1,883

Russia Land Forces

stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military vehicles: 131,527
  • Tanks: 5,750
  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005
  • Self-propelled artillery: 5,168
  • Towed artillery: 8,505
  • Total artillery: 13,673

United States Naval Forces

Moored warships on the background of the American flag. American fleet. Naval forces of the United States. The Navy of America. Equipment of the American army. Protecting America&#039;s water borders.
FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock.com

  • Total naval assets: 440
  • Total naval tonnage: 4,168,037
  • Aircraft carriers: 11
  • Helicopter carriers: 9
  • Destroyers: 81
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 26
  • Submarines: 70
  • Off-shore patrol vessels: 0
  • Mine warfare vessels: 8

Russia Naval Forces

Russian Navy Corvette Merkury by Unknown authorUnknown author / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
  • Total naval assets: 419
  • Total naval tonnage: 1,260,447
  • Aircraft carriers: 1
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Destroyers: 10
  • Frigates: 12
  • Corvettes: 83
  • Submarines: 63
  • Off-shore patrol vessels: 123
  • Mine warfare vessels: 47

United States Natural Resources

David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Oil production: 20,879,000 BBL / day
  • Oil proven reserves: 38,212,000,000 BBL / day
  • Natural gas production: 1,029,000,000,000 cubic meters
  • Natural gas proven reserves: 13,402,000,000,000 cubic meters
  • Coal production: 548,849,000 metric tons
  • Coal proven reserves: 248,941,000,000 metric tons

Russia Natural Resources

Polina-Petrenko / iStock via Getty Images

  • Oil production: 10,727,000 BBL / day
  • Oil proven reserves: 80,000,000,000 BBL / day
  • Natural gas production: 617,830,000,000 cubic meters
  • Natural gas proven reserves: 47,805,000,000,000 cubic meters
  • Coal production: 508,190,000 metric tons
  • Coal proven reserves: 162,166,000,000 metric tons

United States Logistics

Photo by David McNew / Getty Images

  • Labor force: 170,549,000
  • Merchant Marine fleet: 3,533
  • Ports: 666
  • Airports: 15,873
  • Roadway coverage: 6,586,610 km
  • Railway coverage: 293,564 km
  • Waterway coverage: 41,009 km

Russia Logistics

Evgenii Mitroshin / iStock via Getty Images

  • Labor force: 72,408,000
  • Merchant Marine fleet: 2,910
  • Ports: 67
  • Airports: 904
  • Roadway coverage: 1,283,387 km
  • Railway coverage: 85,494 km
  • Waterway coverage: 102,000 km

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor)

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.

Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!

Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.
Read more: Military, military, military strength, Russia, United States

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.