United States vs Russia: Which Superpower Is Really More Dominant?

Comparing the military might of the United States and Russia has long been a topic of serious speculation, with each nation possessing some of the largest and most advanced armed forces in the world. Both are known for having the largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons and the most advanced aircraft in the world. These are just a couple of ways that these two nations compare on the military front. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.
To compare the United States and Russia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.
Here is a look at how the United States and Russia compare on these fronts:
Why Are We Covering This?
In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities, but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.
United States Military Strength
- >Strength score: 0.0744
- Global strength rank: #1 out of 145
Russia Military Strength
- >Strength score: 0.0788
- Global strength rank: #2 out of 145
United States Financials
- Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $773,426,000,000
- Defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
- External debt: 22,303,546,100,000
Russia Financials
- Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $597,217,000,000
- Defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
- External debt: 317,650,500,000
United States Population
- Total population: 341,963,408
- Population reaching military age: 4,445,524
- Population fit-for-service: 124,816,644
Russia Population
- Total population: 140,820,810
- Population reaching military age: 1,267,387
- Population fit-for-service: 46,189,226
United States Manpower
- Active personnel: 1,328,000
- Air Force personnel: 701,319
- Army personnel: 1,403,200
- Navy personnel: 667,108
- Reserve personnel: 799,500
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
Russia Manpower
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Air Force personnel: 165,000
- Army personnel: 550,000
- Navy personnel: 160,000
- Reserve personnel: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
United States Air Power
- Total aircraft: 13,043
- Fighter aircraft: 1,790
- Attack aircraft: 889
- Transport aircraft: 918
- Special-mission aircraft: 647
- Tanker aircraft: 605
- Trainer aircraft: 2,647
- Helicopters: 5,843
- Attack helicopters: 1,002
Russia Air Power
- Total aircraft: 4,292
- Fighter aircraft: 833
- Attack aircraft: 689
- Transport aircraft: 456
- Special-mission aircraft: 141
- Tanker aircraft: 19
- Trainer aircraft: 611
- Helicopters: 1,651
- Attack helicopters: 557
United States Land Forces
- Total military vehicles: 391,963
- Tanks: 4,640
- Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641
- Self-propelled artillery: 671
- Towed artillery: 1,212
- Total artillery: 1,883
Russia Land Forces
- Total military vehicles: 131,527
- Tanks: 5,750
- Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005
- Self-propelled artillery: 5,168
- Towed artillery: 8,505
- Total artillery: 13,673
United States Naval Forces
- Total naval assets: 440
- Total naval tonnage: 4,168,037
- Aircraft carriers: 11
- Helicopter carriers: 9
- Destroyers: 81
- Frigates: 0
- Corvettes: 26
- Submarines: 70
- Off-shore patrol vessels: 0
- Mine warfare vessels: 8
Russia Naval Forces
- Total naval assets: 419
- Total naval tonnage: 1,260,447
- Aircraft carriers: 1
- Helicopter carriers: 0
- Destroyers: 10
- Frigates: 12
- Corvettes: 83
- Submarines: 63
- Off-shore patrol vessels: 123
- Mine warfare vessels: 47
United States Natural Resources
- Oil production: 20,879,000 BBL / day
- Oil proven reserves: 38,212,000,000 BBL / day
- Natural gas production: 1,029,000,000,000 cubic meters
- Natural gas proven reserves: 13,402,000,000,000 cubic meters
- Coal production: 548,849,000 metric tons
- Coal proven reserves: 248,941,000,000 metric tons
Russia Natural Resources
- Oil production: 10,727,000 BBL / day
- Oil proven reserves: 80,000,000,000 BBL / day
- Natural gas production: 617,830,000,000 cubic meters
- Natural gas proven reserves: 47,805,000,000,000 cubic meters
- Coal production: 508,190,000 metric tons
- Coal proven reserves: 162,166,000,000 metric tons
United States Logistics
- Labor force: 170,549,000
- Merchant Marine fleet: 3,533
- Ports: 666
- Airports: 15,873
- Roadway coverage: 6,586,610 km
- Railway coverage: 293,564 km
- Waterway coverage: 41,009 km
Russia Logistics
- Labor force: 72,408,000
- Merchant Marine fleet: 2,910
- Ports: 67
- Airports: 904
- Roadway coverage: 1,283,387 km
- Railway coverage: 85,494 km
- Waterway coverage: 102,000 km
It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor)
Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.
Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!
Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.