United States vs Russia: Which Superpower Is Really More Dominant? STEKLO / Shutterstock.com

Comparing the military might of the United States and Russia has long been a topic of serious speculation, with each nation possessing some of the largest and most advanced armed forces in the world. Both are known for having the largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons and the most advanced aircraft in the world. These are just a couple of ways that these two nations compare on the military front. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.

To compare the United States and Russia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here is a look at how the United States and Russia compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

DVIDSHUB / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities, but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

United States Military Strength

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

>Strength score: 0.0744

0.0744 Global strength rank: #1 out of 145

Russia Military Strength

Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

>Strength score: 0.0788

0.0788 Global strength rank: #2 out of 145

United States Financials

wertinio / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000

$24,662,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $773,426,000,000

$773,426,000,000 Defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 External debt: 22,303,546,100,000

Russia Financials

Prachaya Roekdeethaweesab / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000

$5,816,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $597,217,000,000

$597,217,000,000 Defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 External debt: 317,650,500,000

United States Population

Joe Belanger / Shutterstock.com

Total population: 341,963,408

341,963,408 Population reaching military age: 4,445,524

4,445,524 Population fit-for-service: 124,816,644

Russia Population

Sergey Kelin / Shutterstock.com

Total population: 140,820,810

140,820,810 Population reaching military age: 1,267,387

1,267,387 Population fit-for-service: 46,189,226

United States Manpower

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Air Force personnel: 701,319

701,319 Army personnel: 1,403,200

1,403,200 Navy personnel: 667,108

667,108 Reserve personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

Russia Manpower

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Air Force personnel: 165,000

165,000 Army personnel: 550,000

550,000 Navy personnel: 160,000

160,000 Reserve personnel: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

United States Air Power

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Fighter aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Attack aircraft: 889

889 Transport aircraft: 918

918 Special-mission aircraft: 647

647 Tanker aircraft: 605

605 Trainer aircraft: 2,647

2,647 Helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Attack helicopters: 1,002

Russia Air Power

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Fighter aircraft: 833

833 Attack aircraft: 689

689 Transport aircraft: 456

456 Special-mission aircraft: 141

141 Tanker aircraft: 19

19 Trainer aircraft: 611

611 Helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Attack helicopters: 557

United States Land Forces

Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Tanks: 4,640

4,640 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641

641 Self-propelled artillery: 671

671 Towed artillery: 1,212

1,212 Total artillery: 1,883

Russia Land Forces

stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Tanks: 5,750

5,750 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005

3,005 Self-propelled artillery: 5,168

5,168 Towed artillery: 8,505

8,505 Total artillery: 13,673

United States Naval Forces

FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock.com

Total naval assets: 440

440 Total naval tonnage: 4,168,037

4,168,037 Aircraft carriers: 11

11 Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Destroyers: 81

81 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 26

26 Submarines: 70

70 Off-shore patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 8

Russia Naval Forces

Russian Navy Corvette Merkury by Unknown authorUnknown author / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Total naval assets: 419

419 Total naval tonnage: 1,260,447

1,260,447 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Destroyers: 10

10 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Submarines: 63

63 Off-shore patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare vessels: 47

United States Natural Resources

David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Oil production: 20,879,000 BBL / day

20,879,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 38,212,000,000 BBL / day

38,212,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 1,029,000,000,000 cubic meters

1,029,000,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 13,402,000,000,000 cubic meters

13,402,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 548,849,000 metric tons

548,849,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 248,941,000,000 metric tons

Russia Natural Resources

Polina-Petrenko / iStock via Getty Images

Oil production: 10,727,000 BBL / day

10,727,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 80,000,000,000 BBL / day

80,000,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 617,830,000,000 cubic meters

617,830,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 47,805,000,000,000 cubic meters

47,805,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 508,190,000 metric tons

508,190,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 162,166,000,000 metric tons

United States Logistics

Photo by David McNew / Getty Images

Labor force: 170,549,000

170,549,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 3,533

3,533 Ports: 666

666 Airports: 15,873

15,873 Roadway coverage: 6,586,610 km

6,586,610 km Railway coverage: 293,564 km

293,564 km Waterway coverage: 41,009 km

Russia Logistics

Evgenii Mitroshin / iStock via Getty Images

Labor force: 72,408,000

72,408,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 2,910

2,910 Ports: 67

67 Airports: 904

904 Roadway coverage: 1,283,387 km

1,283,387 km Railway coverage: 85,494 km

85,494 km Waterway coverage: 102,000 km

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.