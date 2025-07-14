Military

NATO Military Budget Tops $1.38 Trillion, Outspending Russia by Over 10 Times

Military might | Army Men Air Support
ninjaMonkeyStudio / E+ via Getty Images
Chris Lange
Published:

Key Points

  • NATO and Russia have found themselves opposed for decades in one of the most consequential standoffs in military history

  • Russia is home to one of the largest nuclear arsenals and a massive stockpile conventional firepower

  • NATO is considered the strongest military alliance on Earth with over 30 countries contributing to its vast air force and navy

NATO and Russia have found themselves opposed for decades in one of the most consequential standoffs in military history. While Russia is home to one of the largest nuclear arsenals and a massive stockpile of conventional firepower, NATO’s strength lies in its collective defense. Headed up by the United States, NATO is considered the strongest military alliance on Earth with over 30 countries contributing to its vast air force and navy. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring how Russia measures up to the whole of the NATO Alliance.

To compare the entirety of NATO and Russia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.

Here is a look at how the NATO Alliance and Russia compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

Silhouette of a military man in headphones at a laptop against the background of a digital globe of the earth, contour lighting. Concept: collection of confidential information, surveillance.
Anelo / Shutterstock.com

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

NATO Financials

US dollars on the map of Europe. American investment and trading with EU, european economy
Oleg Elkov / Shutterstock.com

  • Purchasing power parity: $57,111,222,000,000
  • Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,128,907,000,000
  • Defense budget: $1,381,771,896,295 – #1 out of 145
  • External debt: 69,215,507,000,000

Russia Financials

Mordolff / E+ via Getty Images

  • Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000
  • Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $597,217,000,000
  • Defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
  • External debt: 317,650,500,000

NATO Population

Saeima / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total population: 981,309,310
  • Population reaching military age: 11,631,585
  • Population fit-for-service: 365,356,994

Russia Population

BendeBruyn / Getty Images

  • Total population: 140,820,810
  • Population reaching military age: 1,267,387
  • Population fit-for-service: 46,189,226

NATO Manpower

Shoulder portrait of skilled commando fighter, army forces veteran, professional military mercenary, experienced soldier in camo bonnie, glasses and shemagh studio shoot isolated on white background
Getmilitaryphotos / Shutterstock.com

  • Active personnel: 3,439,197
  • Air Force personnel: 1,170,584
  • Army personnel: 3,083,256
  • Navy personnel: 1,032,053
  • Reserve personnel: 4,343,065
  • Paramilitary forces: 876,620
  • Total military personnel: 8,593,632

Russia Manpower

Russia military | Close up hands russian soldier man dressed military camouflage uniform holds weapon in woodland at soldiers background. Male border guard in country border holding machine gun on war. Copy text space
Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

  • Active personnel: 1,320,000
  • Air Force personnel: 165,000
  • Army personnel: 550,000
  • Navy personnel: 160,000
  • Reserve personnel: 2,000,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,570,000

NATO Air Power

NATO Exercises Take Place In Poland
2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Total aircraft: 20,376
  • Fighter aircraft: 3,314
  • Attack aircraft: 1,163
  • Transport aircraft: 1,480
  • Special-mission aircraft: 889
  • Tanker aircraft: 658
  • Trainer aircraft: 4,319
  • Helicopters: 9,141
  • Attack helicopters: 1,416

Russia Air Power

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total aircraft: 4,292
  • Fighter aircraft: 833
  • Attack aircraft: 689
  • Transport aircraft: 456
  • Special-mission aircraft: 141
  • Tanker aircraft: 19
  • Trainer aircraft: 611
  • Helicopters: 1,651
  • Attack helicopters: 557

NATO Land Forces

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total military vehicles: 976,138
  • Tanks: 11,495
  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,977
  • Self-propelled artillery: 3,985
  • Towed artillery: 6,294
  • Total artillery: 10,279

Russia Land Forces

Armata T-14 main russian battle tank
stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total military vehicles: 131,527
  • Tanks: 5,750
  • Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005
  • Self-propelled artillery: 5,168
  • Towed artillery: 8,505
  • Total artillery: 13,673

NATO Naval Forces

NATO sub
Canva | sansara from Getty Images and KCKATE from Jookiko

  • Total naval assets: 2,689
  • Total naval tonnage:
  • Aircraft carriers: 17
  • Helicopter carriers: 13
  • Destroyers: 101
  • Frigates: 128
  • Corvettes: 67
  • Submarines: 147
  • Off-shore patrol vessels: 492
  • Mine warfare vessels: 180

Russia Naval Forces

russian frigate | missile frigate of Russian fleet
NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total naval assets: 419
  • Total naval tonnage: 1,260,447
  • Aircraft carriers: 1
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Destroyers: 10
  • Frigates: 12
  • Corvettes: 83
  • Submarines: 63
  • Off-shore patrol vessels: 123
  • Mine warfare vessels: 47

NATO Natural Resources

DieterMeyrl / E+ via Getty Images

  • Oil production: 30,166,332 BBL / day
  • Oil proven reserves: 221,933,340,000 BBL / day
  • Natural gas production: 1,423,891,622,000 cubic meters
  • Natural gas proven reserves: 17,767,751,090,000 cubic meters
  • Coal production: 1,070,779,000 metric tons
  • Coal proven reserves: 354,197,999,000 metric tons

Russia Natural Resources

Polina-Petrenko / iStock via Getty Images

  • Oil production: 10,727,000 BBL / day
  • Oil proven reserves: 80,000,000,000 BBL / day
  • Natural gas production: 617,830,000,000 cubic meters
  • Natural gas proven reserves: 47,805,000,000,000 cubic meters
  • Coal production: 508,190,000 metric tons
  • Coal proven reserves: 162,166,000,000 metric tons

NATO Logistics

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Labor force: 481,709,900
  • Merchant Marine fleet: 17,123
  • Ports: 2,022
  • Airports: 23,121
  • Roadway coverage: 14,012,923 km
  • Railway coverage: 529,594 km
  • Waterway coverage: 101,559 km

Russia Logistics

DC Studio / Shutterstock.com
  • Labor force: 72,408,000
  • Merchant Marine fleet: 2,910
  • Ports: 67
  • Airports: 904
  • Roadway coverage: 1,283,387 km
  • Railway coverage: 85,494 km
  • Waterway coverage: 102,000 km

NATO Military Strength

Estonian Foreign Ministry / Wikimedia Commons

  • Strength score of the top country: 0.0744 (United States)
  • Global strength rank of the top country: #1 out of 145 (United States)

Russia Military Strength

russian+mig | Russian Air Force Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29S Naumenko-1
Kirill Naumenko / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Strength score: 0.0788
  • Global strength rank: #2 out of 145

