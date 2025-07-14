NATO Military Budget Tops $1.38 Trillion, Outspending Russia by Over 10 Times

Key Points
NATO and Russia have found themselves opposed for decades in one of the most consequential standoffs in military history
Russia is home to one of the largest nuclear arsenals and a massive stockpile conventional firepower
NATO is considered the strongest military alliance on Earth with over 30 countries contributing to its vast air force and navy
NATO and Russia have found themselves opposed for decades in one of the most consequential standoffs in military history. While Russia is home to one of the largest nuclear arsenals and a massive stockpile of conventional firepower, NATO’s strength lies in its collective defense. Headed up by the United States, NATO is considered the strongest military alliance on Earth with over 30 countries contributing to its vast air force and navy. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring how Russia measures up to the whole of the NATO Alliance.
To compare the entirety of NATO and Russia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.
Here is a look at how the NATO Alliance and Russia compare on these fronts:
Why Are We Covering This?
In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.
NATO Financials
- Purchasing power parity: $57,111,222,000,000
- Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,128,907,000,000
- Defense budget: $1,381,771,896,295 – #1 out of 145
- External debt: 69,215,507,000,000
Russia Financials
- Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000
- Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $597,217,000,000
- Defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
- External debt: 317,650,500,000
NATO Population
- Total population: 981,309,310
- Population reaching military age: 11,631,585
- Population fit-for-service: 365,356,994
Russia Population
- Total population: 140,820,810
- Population reaching military age: 1,267,387
- Population fit-for-service: 46,189,226
NATO Manpower
- Active personnel: 3,439,197
- Air Force personnel: 1,170,584
- Army personnel: 3,083,256
- Navy personnel: 1,032,053
- Reserve personnel: 4,343,065
- Paramilitary forces: 876,620
- Total military personnel: 8,593,632
Russia Manpower
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Air Force personnel: 165,000
- Army personnel: 550,000
- Navy personnel: 160,000
- Reserve personnel: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
NATO Air Power
- Total aircraft: 20,376
- Fighter aircraft: 3,314
- Attack aircraft: 1,163
- Transport aircraft: 1,480
- Special-mission aircraft: 889
- Tanker aircraft: 658
- Trainer aircraft: 4,319
- Helicopters: 9,141
- Attack helicopters: 1,416
Russia Air Power
- Total aircraft: 4,292
- Fighter aircraft: 833
- Attack aircraft: 689
- Transport aircraft: 456
- Special-mission aircraft: 141
- Tanker aircraft: 19
- Trainer aircraft: 611
- Helicopters: 1,651
- Attack helicopters: 557
NATO Land Forces
- Total military vehicles: 976,138
- Tanks: 11,495
- Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 1,977
- Self-propelled artillery: 3,985
- Towed artillery: 6,294
- Total artillery: 10,279
Russia Land Forces
- Total military vehicles: 131,527
- Tanks: 5,750
- Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005
- Self-propelled artillery: 5,168
- Towed artillery: 8,505
- Total artillery: 13,673
NATO Naval Forces
- Total naval assets: 2,689
- Total naval tonnage:
- Aircraft carriers: 17
- Helicopter carriers: 13
- Destroyers: 101
- Frigates: 128
- Corvettes: 67
- Submarines: 147
- Off-shore patrol vessels: 492
- Mine warfare vessels: 180
Russia Naval Forces
- Total naval assets: 419
- Total naval tonnage: 1,260,447
- Aircraft carriers: 1
- Helicopter carriers: 0
- Destroyers: 10
- Frigates: 12
- Corvettes: 83
- Submarines: 63
- Off-shore patrol vessels: 123
- Mine warfare vessels: 47
NATO Natural Resources
- Oil production: 30,166,332 BBL / day
- Oil proven reserves: 221,933,340,000 BBL / day
- Natural gas production: 1,423,891,622,000 cubic meters
- Natural gas proven reserves: 17,767,751,090,000 cubic meters
- Coal production: 1,070,779,000 metric tons
- Coal proven reserves: 354,197,999,000 metric tons
Russia Natural Resources
- Oil production: 10,727,000 BBL / day
- Oil proven reserves: 80,000,000,000 BBL / day
- Natural gas production: 617,830,000,000 cubic meters
- Natural gas proven reserves: 47,805,000,000,000 cubic meters
- Coal production: 508,190,000 metric tons
- Coal proven reserves: 162,166,000,000 metric tons
NATO Logistics
- Labor force: 481,709,900
- Merchant Marine fleet: 17,123
- Ports: 2,022
- Airports: 23,121
- Roadway coverage: 14,012,923 km
- Railway coverage: 529,594 km
- Waterway coverage: 101,559 km
Russia Logistics
- Labor force: 72,408,000
- Merchant Marine fleet: 2,910
- Ports: 67
- Airports: 904
- Roadway coverage: 1,283,387 km
- Railway coverage: 85,494 km
- Waterway coverage: 102,000 km
NATO Military Strength
- Strength score of the top country: 0.0744 (United States)
- Global strength rank of the top country: #1 out of 145 (United States)
Russia Military Strength
- Strength score: 0.0788
- Global strength rank: #2 out of 145
