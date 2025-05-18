Rolling Thunder: The U.S.’s 391,963 Military Vehicles Dwarf Every NATO Ally Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

As a result, NATO countries have a large stockpile of military vehicles at their disposal

The legacy of World War II is still alive in the military doctrine of most European military powers. The importance of tanks, artillery, and troop transport has not been lost on these countries even after nearly half a century. Many of these nations still have large arsenals of these military vehicles at their disposal should any conflict erupt. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO powers with the largest arsenals of military vehicles.

To identify the NATO countries with the most military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of vehicles in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery, and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most military vehicles in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

EA09 Studio / Shutterstock.com

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

32. Iceland:

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145

$312,400,000 – #121 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

Iceland also has a total population of 364,036.

31. Luxembourg:

crazy_mad_train / Shutterstock.com

Total military vehicles: 182

182 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145

$726,092,925 – #98 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Luxembourg has 1 military aircraft. Luxembourg also has 1,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 671,254.

30. Montenegro:

Total military vehicles: 471

471 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 12

12 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 12

12 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Montenegro has 11 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Montenegro also has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 599,849.

29. North Macedonia:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 150

150 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 17

17 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia also has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.

28. Lithuania:

Total military vehicles: 1,263

1,263 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 75

75 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Lithuania has 9 military aircraft (including 4 helicopters). Lithuania also has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.628 million.

27. Slovenia:

Total military vehicles: 1,428

1,428 Total tanks: 54

54 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 18

18 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovenia has 39 military aircraft (including 16 helicopters). Slovenia also has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.098 million.

26. Estonia:

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 1,685

1,685 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 36

36 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Estonia has 5 military aircraft (including 3 helicopters). Estonia also has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.194 million.

25. Albania:

7armyjmtc / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Total tanks: 46

46 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 50

50 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 135

135 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Albania also has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.

24. Latvia:

usairforce / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 1,848

1,848 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 47

47 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

$1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Latvia has 7 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Latvia also has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.801 million.

23. Netherlands:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Total tanks: 18

18 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 46

46 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2

2 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 120 military aircraft (including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters). The Netherlands also has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.

22. Croatia:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Total tanks: 45

45 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 67

67 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 42

42 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia also has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.

21. Slovakia:

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Total tanks: 45

45 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 44

44 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 25

25 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia also has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

20. Denmark:

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Total tanks: 44

44 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 19

19 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 8

8 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 117 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 31 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark also has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.

19. Belgium:

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 4,606

4,606 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Belgium has 108 military aircraft (including 43 fighter aircraft and 20 helicopters). Belgium also has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.98 million.

18. Bulgaria:

Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Total tanks: 90

90 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 72

72 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria also has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

17. Czechia:

Chalabala / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Total tanks: 43

43 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 50

50 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 99 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 42 helicopters). Czechia also has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.

16. Norway:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 6,552

6,552 Total tanks: 44

44 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 42

42 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Norway has 97 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft and 33 helicopters). Norway also has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.510 million.

15. Sweden:

Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Total tanks: 110

110 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 26

26 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sweden has 169 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden also has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.59 million.

14. Hungary:

peer_gynt / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Total tanks: 209

209 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 319

319 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Hungary has 69 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters). Hungary also has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.

13. Romania:

7armyjmtc / Flickr

Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Total tanks: 328

328 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 720

720 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 243

243 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania also has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

12. Portugal:

Total military vehicles: 10,828

10,828 Total tanks: 34

34 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 139

139 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 115 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters). Portugal also has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.

11. Finland:

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 774

774 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76

76 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland also has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

10. Spain:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total tanks: 317

317 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 382

382 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain also has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.

9. Canada:

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 21,704

21,704 Total tanks: 74

74 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 0

0 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 0

0 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Canada has 351 military aircraft (including 66 fighter aircraft and 145 helicopters). Canada also has 68,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.79 million.

8. Poland:

3rd ABCT, 4th ID, tanks fire first rounds in Poland by U.S. Army Europe / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total tanks: 614

614 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 677

677 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 196

196 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland also has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

7. United Kingdom:

August 15, 2018 military parade in Warsaw Poland. Military of the United Kingdom by Kancelaria Sejmu / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total tanks: 227

227 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 197

197 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 29

29 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom also has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

6. Turkey:

M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,745

2,745 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 296

296 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey also has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

5. Greece:

Adamicz / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Total tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1287

1287 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152

152 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece also has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

4. Italy:

Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 172

172 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 21

21 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy also has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

3. Germany:

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total tanks: 296

296 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 134

134 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33

33 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany also has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

2. France:

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total tanks: 215

215 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 96

96 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 9

9 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, France has 976 military aircraft (including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters). France also has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

1. United States:

Scott Nelson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Total tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,883

1,883 Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641

641 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States also has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

