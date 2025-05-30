The U.S. Leads NATO in Rocket Power, 641 MLRS Systems Outpace Entire European Stockpile Courtesy of Lockheed Martin via Army.mil

Key Points Eastern Europe has been a hotbed for conflict for the last few years, and many NATO members in the area have been fortifying their defenses

Romania is one example of expanding its firepower by building out its MLRS inventory

These weapons systems are crucial in modern warfare not just for devastating strike from a distance but also for defensive measures

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Eastern Europe has been a hotly contested region over the last few years with many NATO members in the area fortifying their defenses. Countries like Romania have made strides in improving their firepower by building out their Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) inventories. These long-range rocket systems make it possible to deliver devastating strikes across great distances. Ultimately, these weapons systems are essential in modern warfare for deterring aggression and supporting forward operations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO Alliance and which of these member nations have the largest arsenals of MLRSs.

To identify the NATO countries with the most MLRS units in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of MLRS in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and tanks, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without MLRS units were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest MLRS armies in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Andy.LIU / Shutterstock.com

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

19. Netherlands

Maikel de Vaan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2

2 Total tanks: 18

18 Total artillery: 46

46 Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.6412 – #36 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 120 military aircraft (including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.

18. Denmark

Kaitseliit / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 8

8 Total tanks: 44

44 Total artillery: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 117 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 31 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.

17. France

zachievenor / Flickr

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 9

9 Total tanks: 215

215 Total artillery: 96

96 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, France has 976 military aircraft (including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

16. Montenegro

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 12

12 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 12

12 Total military vehicles: 471

471 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Montenegro has 11 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 599,849.

15. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total tanks: 43

43 Total artillery: 50

50 Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 99 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 42 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.

14. North Macedonia

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total tanks: 20

20 Total artillery: 150

150 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:2.4042 – #112 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.

13. Italy

Italian Army / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery: 172

172 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

12. Bulgaria

Israel Defense Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total tanks: 90

90 Total artillery: 72

72 Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

11. Slovakia

Jonj7490 / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total tanks: 45

45 Total artillery: 44

44 Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

10. United Kingdom

Lynx-extra / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 29

29 Total tanks: 227

227 Total artillery: 197

197 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

9. Germany

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total tanks: 296

296 Total artillery: 134

134 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

8. Croatia

玄史生 / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 42

42 Total tanks: 45

45 Total artillery: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.

7. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery: 774

774 Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

6. Albania

대한민국 국군 Republic of Korea Armed Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 135

135 Total tanks: 46

46 Total artillery: 50

50 Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft, all of which are helicopters. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.

5. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total artillery: 1287

1287 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

4. Poland

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 196

196 Total tanks: 614

614 Total artillery: 677

677 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

3. Romania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 243

243 Total tanks: 328

328 Total artillery: 720

720 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

2. Turkey

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total artillery: 2,745

2,745 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

1. United States

Courtesy of Lockheed Martin via Army.mil

Total Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 641

641 Total tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total artillery: 1,883

1,883 Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank:0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)