America's Military Now Has Over 4,000 Tanks - How Does that Compare to Other Nations?

In the 20th century, tanks played an integral role in deciding the balance of power across Europe in two major wars. Since then, NATO nations have made it a point to have a sizable arsenal of tanks at their disposal, some nations more so than others. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO members with the largest tank armies.

To identify the NATO countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries without tanks were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest tank armies in NATO:

25. Netherlands

Total number of tanks: 18

18 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 46

46 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 2

2 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,755

2,755 Active duty military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the Netherlands has 120 military aircraft (including 32 fighter aircraft and 63 helicopters). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.

24. North Macedonia

Total number of tanks: 20

20 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 150

150 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 17

17 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,108

1,108 Active duty military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, North Macedonia has 20 military aircraft (including 10 helicopters). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.

23. Portugal

Total number of tanks: 34

34 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 139

139 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,828

10,828 Active duty military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Portugal has 115 military aircraft (including 28 fighter aircraft and 31 helicopters). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.

22. Czechia

Total number of tanks: 43

43 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 50

50 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 16

16 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,340

6,340 Active duty military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Czechia has 99 military aircraft (including 16 attack aircraft, 12 fighter aircraft, and 42 helicopters). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.

21. Denmark

Total number of tanks: 44

44 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 19

19 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 8

8 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,856

3,856 Active duty military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Denmark has 117 military aircraft (including 4 attack aircraft, 31 fighter aircraft, and 34 helicopters). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.

20. Norway

Total number of tanks: 44

44 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 42

42 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,552

6,552 Active duty military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Norway has 97 military aircraft (including 32 attack aircraft and 33 helicopters). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.510 million.

19. Croatia

Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 67

67 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 42

42 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 2,848

2,848 Active duty military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Croatia has 67 military aircraft (including 10 fighter aircraft and 37 helicopters). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.

18. Slovakia

Total number of tanks: 45

45 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 44

44 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 25

25 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 3,074

3,074 Active duty military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovakia has 41 military aircraft (including 2 fighter aircraft and 22 helicopters). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

17. Albania

Total number of tanks: 46

46 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 50

50 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 135

135 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,796

1,796 Active duty military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Albania has 19 military aircraft all of which are helicopters. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.

16. Slovenia

Total number of tanks: 54

54 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 18

18 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 1,428

1,428 Active duty military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Slovenia has 39 military aircraft (including 16 helicopters). Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.098 million.

15. Canada

Total number of tanks: 74

74 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 0

0 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 21,704

21,704 Active duty military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Canada has 351 military aircraft (including 66 fighter aircraft and 145 helicopters). Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.79 million.

14. Bulgaria

Total number of tanks: 90

90 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 72

72 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 24

24 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 4,914

4,914 Active duty military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Bulgaria has 65 military aircraft (including 5 attack aircraft, 10 fighter aircraft, and 27 helicopters). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

13. Sweden

Total number of tanks: 110

110 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 26

26 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 6,795

6,795 Active duty military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Sweden has 169 military aircraft (including 71 fighter aircraft and 53 helicopters). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.59 million.

12. Finland

Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 774

774 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 76

76 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 11,704

11,704 Active duty military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Finland has 163 military aircraft (including 54 fighter aircraft and 27 helicopters). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

11. Italy

Total number of tanks: 200

200 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 172

172 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 21

21 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 73,480

73,480 Active duty military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Italy has 729 military aircraft (including 67 attack aircraft, 89 fighter aircraft, and 392 helicopters). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

10. Hungary

Total number of tanks: 209

209 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 319

319 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 7,797

7,797 Active duty military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Hungary has 69 military aircraft (including 12 fighter aircraft and 44 helicopters). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.

9. France

Total number of tanks: 215

215 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 96

96 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 9

9 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 110,932

110,932 Active duty military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, France has 976 military aircraft (including 226 fighter aircraft and 448 helicopters). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

8. United Kingdom

Total number of tanks: 227

227 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 197

197 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 29

29 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 38,200

38,200 Active duty military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United Kingdom has 631 military aircraft (including 31 attack aircraft, 113 fighter aircraft, and 266 helicopters). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

7. Germany

Total number of tanks: 296

296 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 134

134 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 33

33 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 83,260

83,260 Active duty military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Germany has 584 military aircraft (including 63 attack aircraft, 129 fighter aircraft, and 309 helicopters). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

6. Spain

Total number of tanks: 317

317 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 382

382 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 0

0 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 17,626

17,626 Active duty military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Spain has 461 military aircraft (including 12 attack aircraft, 137 fighter aircraft, and 153 helicopters). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.

5. Romania

Total number of tanks: 328

328 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 720

720 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 243

243 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 10,774

10,774 Active duty military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Romania has 140 military aircraft (including 21 fighter aircraft and 65 helicopters). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

4. Poland

Total number of tanks: 614

614 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 677

677 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 196

196 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 23,138

23,138 Active duty military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Poland has 479 military aircraft (including 44 attack aircraft, 59 fighter aircraft, and 216 helicopters). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

3. Greece

Total number of tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1287

1287 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 152

152 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,888

61,888 Active duty military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Greece has 558 military aircraft (including 178 fighter aircraft and 293 helicopters). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

2. Turkey

Total number of tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 2,745

2,745 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 296

296 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 61,173

61,173 Active duty military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, Turkey has 1,083 military aircraft (including 201 fighter aircraft and 508 helicopters). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

1. United States

Total number of tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total count of artillery (self propelled and towed): 1,883

1,883 Total inventory of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS): 641

641 Total military vehicles currently in active service: 391,963

391,963 Active duty military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Apart from the ground forces, the United States has 13,043 military aircraft (including 889 attack aircraft, 1,790 fighter aircraft, and 5,843 helicopters). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

