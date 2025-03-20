The Countries Investing the Most in Air Force Personnel

The strength of an air force is not only decided by how many fighter jets it has, but by the servicemen that operate these aircraft. Air force personnel facilitate the maintenance and operation of all the aircraft within the fleet and are a necessary cog for the effective operation of the force. The amount of personnel needed to operate an air force effectively range widely from country to country based on the total number of aircraft and the technological sophistication of these aircraft. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most air force personnel.
To determine the countries with the most air force personnel in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total air force personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the most air force personnel in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Spain
- Total air force personnel: 23,000
- Total army personnel: 75,825
- Total navy personnel: 20,840
- Active military personnel: 133,282
- Reserve military personnel: 15,150
- Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
Spain’s air force personnel operate 461 total military aircraft, including 137 fighter aircraft, 12 strike aircraft, and 8 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Spain also has 153 military helicopters and 17 attack helicopters.
29. Colombia
- Total air force personnel: 25,000
- Total army personnel: 2,048,583
- Total navy personnel: 35,100
- Active military personnel: 293,200
- Reserve military personnel: 35,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 478,200
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145
Colombia’s air force personnel operate 436 total military aircraft, including 16 fighter aircraft, 24 strike aircraft, and 23 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Colombia also has 257 military helicopters.
28. Sri Lanka
- Total air force personnel: 27,000
- Total army personnel: 200,785
- Total navy personnel: 48,000
- Active military personnel: 346,000
- Reserve military personnel: 90,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 436,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145
Sri Lanka’s air force personnel operate 85 total military aircraft, including 5 fighter aircraft and 3 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Sri Lanka also has 55 military helicopters and 9 attack helicopters.
27. Germany
- Total air force personnel: 27,725
- Total army personnel: 62,800
- Total navy personnel: 16,500
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
Germany’s air force personnel operate 584 total military aircraft, including 129 fighter aircraft, 63 strike aircraft, and 26 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Germany also has 309 military helicopters and 54 attack helicopters.
26. Indonesia
- Total air force personnel: 30,100
- Total army personnel: 300,400
- Total navy personnel: 66,034
- Active military personnel: 400,000
- Reserve military personnel: 400,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
Indonesia’s air force personnel operate 459 total military aircraft, including 41 fighter aircraft, 34 strike aircraft, and 17 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Indonesia also has 214 military helicopters and 15 attack helicopters.
25. Mexico
- Total air force personnel: 30,515
- Total army personnel: 261,755
- Total navy personnel: 87,555
- Active military personnel: 412,000
- Reserve military personnel: 98,655
- Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 630,655
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145
Mexico’s air force personnel operate 433 total military aircraft, including 3 fighter aircraft, 33 strike aircraft, and 25 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Mexico also has 178 military helicopters.
24. Philippines
- Total air force personnel: 33,600
- Total army personnel: 201,250
- Total navy personnel: 39,500
- Active military personnel: 150,000
- Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145
The Philippines’s air force personnel operate 202 total military aircraft, including 25 strike aircraft and 8 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, the Philippines also has 122 military helicopters and 2 attack helicopters.
23. United Kingdom
- Total air force personnel: 34,790
- Total army personnel: 106,626
- Total navy personnel: 35,730
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
The United Kingdom’s air force personnel operate 631 total military aircraft, including 113 fighter aircraft, 31 strike aircraft, and 28 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, the United Kingdom also has 266 military helicopters and 37 attack helicopters.
22. Vietnam
- Total air force personnel: 35,000
- Total army personnel: 300,000
- Total navy personnel: 50,000
- Active military personnel: 600,000
- Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
Vietnam’s air force personnel operate 246 total military aircraft, including 41 fighter aircraft, 32 strike aircraft, and 3 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Vietnam also has 101 military helicopters.
21. Taiwan
- Total air force personnel: 35,000
- Total army personnel: 130,000
- Total navy personnel: 40,000
- Active military personnel: 215,000
- Reserve military personnel: 2,310,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 2,580,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145
Taiwan’s air force personnel operate 761 total military aircraft, including 285 fighter aircraft and 18 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Taiwan also has 236 military helicopters and 91 attack helicopters.
20. Ukraine
- Total air force personnel: 35,000
- Total army personnel: 250,000
- Total navy personnel: 15,000
- Active military personnel: 900,000
- Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 2,200,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145
Ukraine’s air force personnel operate 324 total military aircraft, including 70 fighter aircraft, 36 strike aircraft, and 3 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Ukraine also has 136 military helicopters and 39 attack helicopters.
19. Syria
- Total air force personnel: 36,000
- Total army personnel: 130,000
- Total navy personnel: 6,500
- Active military personnel: 170,000
- Reserve military personnel: 50,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 270,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145
Syria’s air force personnel operate 207 total military aircraft, including 104 fighter aircraft, 9 strike aircraft, and 1 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Syria also has 77 military helicopters and 14 attack helicopters.
18. France
- Total air force personnel: 40,500
- Total army personnel: 141,600
- Total navy personnel: 44,000
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
France’s air force personnel operate 976 total military aircraft, including 226 fighter aircraft and 44 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, France also has 448 military helicopters and 68 attack helicopters.
17. Finland
- Total air force personnel: 41,100
- Total army personnel: 42,000
- Total navy personnel: 16,000
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 870,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 53,800
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
Finland’s air force personnel operate 163 total military aircraft, including 54 fighter aircraft and 1 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Finland also has 27 military helicopters.
16. Iran
- Total air force personnel: 42,000
- Total army personnel: 350,000
- Total navy personnel: 18,500
- Active military personnel: 610,000
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 220,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
Iran’s air force personnel operate 551 total military aircraft, including 188 fighter aircraft, 21 strike aircraft, and 10 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Iran also has 128 military helicopters and 13 attack helicopters.
15. Greece
- Total air force personnel: 42,500
- Total army personnel: 200,000
- Total navy personnel: 30,000
- Active military personnel: 142,700
- Reserve military personnel: 221,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
Greece’s air force personnel operate 558 total military aircraft, including 178 fighter aircraft and 8 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Greece also has 293 military helicopters and 29 attack helicopters.
14. Italy
- Total air force personnel: 43,000
- Total army personnel: 100,000
- Total navy personnel: 31,000
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Reserve military personnel: 18,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
Italy’s air force personnel operate 729 total military aircraft, including 89 fighter aircraft, 67 strike aircraft, and 23 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Italy also has 392 military helicopters and 37 attack helicopters.
13. Thailand
- Total air force personnel: 46,000
- Total army personnel: 457,300
- Total navy personnel: 84,000
- Active military personnel: 360,850
- Reserve military personnel: 200,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
Thailand’s air force personnel operate 493 total military aircraft, including 72 fighter aircraft, 20 strike aircraft, and 26 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Thailand also has 258 military helicopters and 7 attack helicopters.
12. Egypt
- Total air force personnel: 50,000
- Total army personnel: 685,000
- Total navy personnel: 32,500
- Active military personnel: 440,000
- Reserve military personnel: 480,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
Egypt’s air force personnel operate 1,093 total military aircraft, including 238 fighter aircraft, 90 strike aircraft, and 11 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Egypt also has 348 military helicopters and 100 attack helicopters.
11. Japan
- Total air force personnel: 50,000
- Total army personnel: 196,700
- Total navy personnel: 50,800
- Active military personnel: 247,150
- Reserve military personnel: 56,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
Japan’s air force personnel operate 1,443 total military aircraft, including 217 fighter aircraft, 38 strike aircraft, and 141 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Japan also has 596 military helicopters and 119 attack helicopters.
10. South Korea
- Total air force personnel: 65,000
- Total army personnel: 365,000
- Total navy personnel: 70,000
- Active military personnel: 600,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
South Korea’s air force personnel operate 1,592 total military aircraft, including 315 fighter aircraft, 98 strike aircraft, and 36 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, South Korea also has 807 military helicopters and 111 attack helicopters.
9. Pakistan
- Total air force personnel: 78,128
- Total army personnel: 1,311,500
- Total navy personnel: 124,800
- Active military personnel: 654,000
- Reserve military personnel: 550,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
Pakistan’s air force personnel operate 1,399 total military aircraft, including 328 fighter aircraft, 90 strike aircraft, and 27 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Pakistan also has 373 military helicopters and 57 attack helicopters.
8. Brazil
- Total air force personnel: 81,000
- Total army personnel: 1,554,000
- Total navy personnel: 80,500
- Active military personnel: 360,000
- Reserve military personnel: 340,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 200,000
- Total military personnel: 900,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145
Brazil’s air force personnel operate 513 total military aircraft, including 43 fighter aircraft, 38 strike aircraft, and 25 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Brazil also has 191 military helicopters.
7. Israel
- Total air force personnel: 89,000
- Total army personnel: 526,000
- Total navy personnel: 19,500
- Active military personnel: 170,000
- Reserve military personnel: 465,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
Israel’s air force personnel operate 611 total military aircraft, including 240 fighter aircraft, 38 strike aircraft, and 19 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Israel also has 147 military helicopters and 48 attack helicopters.
6. North Korea
- Total air force personnel: 110,000
- Total army personnel: 1,370,000
- Total navy personnel: 60,000
- Active military personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserve military personnel: 560,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
North Korea’s air force personnel operate 861 total military aircraft, including 368 fighter aircraft and 114 strike aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, North Korea also has 205 military helicopters and 20 attack helicopters.
5. Turkey
- Total air force personnel: 115,000
- Total army personnel: 518,900
- Total navy personnel: 100,000
- Active military personnel: 355,200
- Reserve military personnel: 378,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
Turkey’s air force personnel operate 1,083 total military aircraft, including 201 fighter aircraft and 28 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Turkey also has 508 military helicopters and 111 attack helicopters.
4. Russia
- Total air force personnel: 165,000
- Total army personnel: 550,000
- Total navy personnel: 160,000
- Active military personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
Russia’s air force personnel operate 4,292 total military aircraft, including 833 fighter aircraft, 689 strike aircraft, and 141 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Russia also has 1,651 military helicopters and 557 attack helicopters.
3. India
- Total air force personnel: 310,575
- Total army personnel: 2,197,117
- Total navy personnel: 142,252
- Active military personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
India’s air force personnel operate 2,229 total military aircraft, including 513 fighter aircraft, 130 strike aircraft, and 74 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, India also has 899 military helicopters and 80 attack helicopters.
2. China
- Total air force personnel: 400,000
- Total army personnel: 2,545,000
- Total navy personnel: 380,000
- Active military personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserve military personnel: 510,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 625,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
China’s air force personnel operate 3,309 total military aircraft, including 1,212 fighter aircraft, 371 strike aircraft, and 112 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, China also has 913 military helicopters and 281 attack helicopters.
1. United States
- Total air force personnel: 701,319
- Total army personnel: 1,403,200
- Total navy personnel: 667,108
- Active military personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserve military personnel: 799,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
The United States’s air force personnel operate 13,043 total military aircraft, including 1,790 fighter aircraft, 889 strike aircraft, and 647 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, the United States also has 5,843 military helicopters and 1,002 attack helicopters.
