The Countries Investing the Most in Air Force Personnel

The strength of an air force is not only decided by how many fighter jets it has, but by the servicemen that operate these aircraft. Air force personnel facilitate the maintenance and operation of all the aircraft within the fleet and are a necessary cog for the effective operation of the force. The amount of personnel needed to operate an air force effectively range widely from country to country based on the total number of aircraft and the technological sophistication of these aircraft. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most air force personnel.

To determine the countries with the most air force personnel in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total air force personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most air force personnel in the world:

30. Spain

Total air force personnel: 23,000

23,000 Total army personnel: 75,825

75,825 Total navy personnel: 20,840

20,840 Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

0.3242 – #17 out of 145 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Spain’s air force personnel operate 461 total military aircraft, including 137 fighter aircraft, 12 strike aircraft, and 8 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Spain also has 153 military helicopters and 17 attack helicopters.

29. Colombia

thescang / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total army personnel: 2,048,583

2,048,583 Total navy personnel: 35,100

35,100 Active military personnel: 293,200

293,200 Reserve military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 478,200

478,200 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

0.8353 – #46 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

Colombia’s air force personnel operate 436 total military aircraft, including 16 fighter aircraft, 24 strike aircraft, and 23 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Colombia also has 257 military helicopters.

28. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 27,000

27,000 Total army personnel: 200,785

200,785 Total navy personnel: 48,000

48,000 Active military personnel: 346,000

346,000 Reserve military personnel: 90,000

90,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 436,000

436,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

1.3941 – #69 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

Sri Lanka’s air force personnel operate 85 total military aircraft, including 5 fighter aircraft and 3 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Sri Lanka also has 55 military helicopters and 9 attack helicopters.

27. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 27,725

27,725 Total army personnel: 62,800

62,800 Total navy personnel: 16,500

16,500 Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

0.2601 – #14 out of 145 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Germany’s air force personnel operate 584 total military aircraft, including 129 fighter aircraft, 63 strike aircraft, and 26 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Germany also has 309 military helicopters and 54 attack helicopters.

26. Indonesia

marine_corps / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 30,100

30,100 Total army personnel: 300,400

300,400 Total navy personnel: 66,034

66,034 Active military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserve military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

0.2557 – #13 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

Indonesia’s air force personnel operate 459 total military aircraft, including 41 fighter aircraft, 34 strike aircraft, and 17 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Indonesia also has 214 military helicopters and 15 attack helicopters.

25. Mexico

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total air force personnel: 30,515

30,515 Total army personnel: 261,755

261,755 Total navy personnel: 87,555

87,555 Active military personnel: 412,000

412,000 Reserve military personnel: 98,655

98,655 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 630,655

630,655 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

0.5965 – #32 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

Mexico’s air force personnel operate 433 total military aircraft, including 3 fighter aircraft, 33 strike aircraft, and 25 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Mexico also has 178 military helicopters.

24. Philippines

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 33,600

33,600 Total army personnel: 201,250

201,250 Total navy personnel: 39,500

39,500 Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

0.6987 – #41 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

The Philippines’s air force personnel operate 202 total military aircraft, including 25 strike aircraft and 8 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, the Philippines also has 122 military helicopters and 2 attack helicopters.

23. United Kingdom

Total air force personnel: 34,790

34,790 Total army personnel: 106,626

106,626 Total navy personnel: 35,730

35,730 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom’s air force personnel operate 631 total military aircraft, including 113 fighter aircraft, 31 strike aircraft, and 28 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, the United Kingdom also has 266 military helicopters and 37 attack helicopters.

22. Vietnam

Public Domain / Wikimedia commons

Total air force personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total army personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total navy personnel: 50,000

50,000 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

0.4024 – #24 out of 145 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

Vietnam’s air force personnel operate 246 total military aircraft, including 41 fighter aircraft, 32 strike aircraft, and 3 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Vietnam also has 101 military helicopters.

21. Taiwan

Total air force personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total army personnel: 130,000

130,000 Total navy personnel: 40,000

40,000 Active military personnel: 215,000

215,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

0.3988 – #23 out of 145 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

Taiwan’s air force personnel operate 761 total military aircraft, including 285 fighter aircraft and 18 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Taiwan also has 236 military helicopters and 91 attack helicopters.

20. Ukraine

File:Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29 (9-13), Ukraine - Air Force AN1407459.jpg by Oleg V. Belyakov - AirTeamImages / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Total air force personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total army personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total navy personnel: 15,000

15,000 Active military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

0.3755 – #21 out of 145 Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

Ukraine’s air force personnel operate 324 total military aircraft, including 70 fighter aircraft, 36 strike aircraft, and 3 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Ukraine also has 136 military helicopters and 39 attack helicopters.

19. Syria

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 36,000

36,000 Total army personnel: 130,000

130,000 Total navy personnel: 6,500

6,500 Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

1.2771 – #64 out of 145 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

Syria’s air force personnel operate 207 total military aircraft, including 104 fighter aircraft, 9 strike aircraft, and 1 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Syria also has 77 military helicopters and 14 attack helicopters.

18. France

Total air force personnel: 40,500

40,500 Total army personnel: 141,600

141,600 Total navy personnel: 44,000

44,000 Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

0.1878 – #8 out of 145 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

France’s air force personnel operate 976 total military aircraft, including 226 fighter aircraft and 44 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, France also has 448 military helicopters and 68 attack helicopters.

17. Finland

Total air force personnel: 41,100

41,100 Total army personnel: 42,000

42,000 Total navy personnel: 16,000

16,000 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary personnel: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

0.8437 – #48 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Finland’s air force personnel operate 163 total military aircraft, including 54 fighter aircraft and 1 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Finland also has 27 military helicopters.

16. Iran

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total air force personnel: 42,000

42,000 Total army personnel: 350,000

350,000 Total navy personnel: 18,500

18,500 Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

0.3048 – #16 out of 145 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

Iran’s air force personnel operate 551 total military aircraft, including 188 fighter aircraft, 21 strike aircraft, and 10 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Iran also has 128 military helicopters and 13 attack helicopters.

15. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 42,500

42,500 Total army personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total navy personnel: 30,000

30,000 Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece’s air force personnel operate 558 total military aircraft, including 178 fighter aircraft and 8 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Greece also has 293 military helicopters and 29 attack helicopters.

14. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 43,000

43,000 Total army personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total navy personnel: 31,000

31,000 Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Italy’s air force personnel operate 729 total military aircraft, including 89 fighter aircraft, 67 strike aircraft, and 23 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Italy also has 392 military helicopters and 37 attack helicopters.

13. Thailand

awilson154 / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 46,000

46,000 Total army personnel: 457,300

457,300 Total navy personnel: 84,000

84,000 Active military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserve military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

0.4536 – #26 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

Thailand’s air force personnel operate 493 total military aircraft, including 72 fighter aircraft, 20 strike aircraft, and 26 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Thailand also has 258 military helicopters and 7 attack helicopters.

12. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total army personnel: 685,000

685,000 Total navy personnel: 32,500

32,500 Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

0.3427 – #19 out of 145 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

Egypt’s air force personnel operate 1,093 total military aircraft, including 238 fighter aircraft, 90 strike aircraft, and 11 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Egypt also has 348 military helicopters and 100 attack helicopters.

11. Japan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total army personnel: 196,700

196,700 Total navy personnel: 50,800

50,800 Active military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserve military personnel: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

0.1839 – #7 out of 145 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

Japan’s air force personnel operate 1,443 total military aircraft, including 217 fighter aircraft, 38 strike aircraft, and 141 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Japan also has 596 military helicopters and 119 attack helicopters.

10. South Korea

Total air force personnel: 65,000

65,000 Total army personnel: 365,000

365,000 Total navy personnel: 70,000

70,000 Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

0.1656 – #5 out of 145 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

South Korea’s air force personnel operate 1,592 total military aircraft, including 315 fighter aircraft, 98 strike aircraft, and 36 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, South Korea also has 807 military helicopters and 111 attack helicopters.

9. Pakistan

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 78,128

78,128 Total army personnel: 1,311,500

1,311,500 Total navy personnel: 124,800

124,800 Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserve military personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

0.2513 – #12 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

Pakistan’s air force personnel operate 1,399 total military aircraft, including 328 fighter aircraft, 90 strike aircraft, and 27 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Pakistan also has 373 military helicopters and 57 attack helicopters.

8. Brazil

Wilfredor / Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 81,000

81,000 Total army personnel: 1,554,000

1,554,000 Total navy personnel: 80,500

80,500 Active military personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserve military personnel: 340,000

340,000 Paramilitary personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

0.2415 – #11 out of 145 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

Brazil’s air force personnel operate 513 total military aircraft, including 43 fighter aircraft, 38 strike aircraft, and 25 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Brazil also has 191 military helicopters.

7. Israel

ermaleksandr / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 89,000

89,000 Total army personnel: 526,000

526,000 Total navy personnel: 19,500

19,500 Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

0.2661 – #15 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

Israel’s air force personnel operate 611 total military aircraft, including 240 fighter aircraft, 38 strike aircraft, and 19 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Israel also has 147 military helicopters and 48 attack helicopters.

6. North Korea

Total air force personnel: 110,000

110,000 Total army personnel: 1,370,000

1,370,000 Total navy personnel: 60,000

60,000 Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 560,000

560,000 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

0.6016 – #34 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

North Korea’s air force personnel operate 861 total military aircraft, including 368 fighter aircraft and 114 strike aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, North Korea also has 205 military helicopters and 20 attack helicopters.

5. Turkey

Total air force personnel: 115,000

115,000 Total army personnel: 518,900

518,900 Total navy personnel: 100,000

100,000 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey’s air force personnel operate 1,083 total military aircraft, including 201 fighter aircraft and 28 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Turkey also has 508 military helicopters and 111 attack helicopters.

4. Russia

Laski Collection / Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 165,000

165,000 Total army personnel: 550,000

550,000 Total navy personnel: 160,000

160,000 Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

0.0788 – #2 out of 145 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

Russia’s air force personnel operate 4,292 total military aircraft, including 833 fighter aircraft, 689 strike aircraft, and 141 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Russia also has 1,651 military helicopters and 557 attack helicopters.

3. India

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 310,575

310,575 Total army personnel: 2,197,117

2,197,117 Total navy personnel: 142,252

142,252 Active military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserve military personnel: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary personnel: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

0.1184 – #4 out of 145 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

India’s air force personnel operate 2,229 total military aircraft, including 513 fighter aircraft, 130 strike aircraft, and 74 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, India also has 899 military helicopters and 80 attack helicopters.

2. China

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 400,000

400,000 Total army personnel: 2,545,000

2,545,000 Total navy personnel: 380,000

380,000 Active military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserve military personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary personnel: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

0.0788 – #3 out of 145 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

China’s air force personnel operate 3,309 total military aircraft, including 1,212 fighter aircraft, 371 strike aircraft, and 112 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, China also has 913 military helicopters and 281 attack helicopters.

1. United States

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 701,319

701,319 Total army personnel: 1,403,200

1,403,200 Total navy personnel: 667,108

667,108 Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

The United States’s air force personnel operate 13,043 total military aircraft, including 1,790 fighter aircraft, 889 strike aircraft, and 647 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, the United States also has 5,843 military helicopters and 1,002 attack helicopters.

