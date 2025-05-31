The US Air Force Fields More Than 15x Personnel Than Any Other NATO Nation Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Out of all NATO nations, the United States stands at the top of the heap with the largest and most powerful air force. Not only are its fighter jets outfitted with the world’s most cutting-edge technology on the planet, but the US Air Force also has more of these fifth-generation aircraft than any other nation. To man all these aircraft as well as support and maintain them, the US Air Force has to field a substantial number of servicemen to meet this operational need. Comparatively, no NATO nation comes close to fielding an air force this size or this advanced in aircraft or personnel. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO Alliance and which of these nations have the most air force personnel. (Imagine a World Without NATO — What Would Change?)

To determine the NATO countries with the most air force personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total air force personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no air force personnel were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most air force personnel in NATO:

30. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 250

250 Total army personnel: 6,700

6,700 Total navy personnel: 1,000

1,000 Active military personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserve military personnel: 36,000

36,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

2.1246 – #99 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

Latvia’s air force personnel operate 7 total military aircraft, all of which are helicopters.

29. Montenegro

CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 350

350 Total army personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total navy personnel: 550

550 Active military personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

2.9216 – #127 out of 145 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

Montenegro’s air force personnel operate 11 total military aircraft, all of which are helicopters.

28. North Macedonia

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 350

350 Total army personnel: 7,500

7,500 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserve military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Paramilitary personnel: 3,500

3,500 Total military personnel: 7,250

7,250 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

2.4042 – #112 out of 145 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

North Macedonia’s air force personnel operate 20 total military aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, North Macedonia also has 10 military helicopters and 4 attack helicopters.

27. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 610

610 Total army personnel: 6,500

6,500 Total navy personnel: 350

350 Active military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

2.1016 – #96 out of 145 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

Slovenia’s air force personnel operate 39 total military aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Slovenia also has 16 military helicopters.

26. Albania

Gerd 72 / Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 660

660 Total army personnel: 2,335

2,335 Total navy personnel: 1,000

1,000 Active military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500

500 Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

1.6815 – #78 out of 145 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

Albania’s air force personnel operate 19 total military aircraft, all of which are helicopters.

25. Croatia

Total air force personnel: 1,260

1,260 Total army personnel: 7,075

7,075 Total navy personnel: 1,365

1,365 Active military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserve military personnel: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

1.5074 – #75 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

Croatia’s air force personnel operate 67 total military aircraft, including 10 fighter aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Croatia also has 37 military helicopters.

24. Lithuania

Total air force personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total army personnel: 14,500

14,500 Total navy personnel: 700

700 Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserve military personnel: 104,000

104,000 Paramilitary personnel: 14,150

14,150 Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

1.9075 – #88 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

Lithuania’s air force personnel operate 9 total military aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Lithuania also has 4 military helicopters.

23. Estonia

US Army Europe Images, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 1,570

1,570 Total army personnel: 4,000

4,000 Total navy personnel: 500

500 Active military personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserve military personnel: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

2.2917 – #107 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

Estonia’s air force personnel operate 5 total military aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Estonia also has 3 military helicopters.

22. Sweden

dynasoar / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 2,700

2,700 Total army personnel: 6,850

6,850 Total navy personnel: 2,100

2,100 Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserve military personnel: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

0.4835 – #27 out of 145 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

Sweden’s air force personnel operate 169 total military aircraft, including 71 fighter aircraft and 5 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Sweden also has 53 military helicopters.

21. Slovakia

Total air force personnel: 3,200

3,200 Total army personnel: 10,200

10,200 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

1.3978 – #71 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

Slovakia’s air force personnel operate 41 total military aircraft, including 2 fighter aircraft and 1 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Slovakia also has 22 military helicopters.

20. Denmark

Total air force personnel: 3,500

3,500 Total army personnel: 88,400

88,400 Total navy personnel: 3,600

3,600 Active military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserve military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary personnel: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

0.8109 – #45 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

Denmark’s air force personnel operate 117 total military aircraft, including 31 fighter aircraft, 4 strike aircraft, and 3 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Denmark also has 34 military helicopters.

19. Norway

Total air force personnel: 3,650

3,650 Total army personnel: 8,815

8,815 Total navy personnel: 4,000

4,000 Active military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military personnel: 63,250

63,250 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

0.6811 – #38 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

Norway’s air force personnel operate 97 total military aircraft, including 32 strike aircraft and 5 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Norway also has 33 military helicopters.

18. Czechia

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total army personnel: 13,000

13,000 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserve military personnel: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

0.9994 – #53 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

Czechia’s air force personnel operate 99 total military aircraft, including 12 fighter aircraft, 16 strike aircraft, and 2 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Czechia also has 42 military helicopters and 4 attack helicopters.

17. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 5,750

5,750 Total army personnel: 32,000

32,000 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

1.0259 – #55 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

Hungary’s air force personnel operate 69 total military aircraft, including 12 fighter aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Hungary also has 44 military helicopters and 8 attack helicopters.

16. Portugal

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 6,000

6,000 Total army personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total navy personnel: 7,000

7,000 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary personnel: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

0.6856 – #39 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

Portugal’s air force personnel operate 115 total military aircraft, including 28 fighter aircraft and 14 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Portugal also has 31 military helicopters.

15. Belgium

Total air force personnel: 6,500

6,500 Total army personnel: 12,120

12,120 Total navy personnel: 1,300

1,300 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 6,400

6,400 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

1.2564 – #62 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

Belgium’s air force personnel operate 108 total military aircraft, including 43 fighter aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Belgium also has 20 military helicopters.

14. Netherlands

ronmacphotos / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 6,540

6,540 Total army personnel: 2,370

2,370 Total navy personnel: 7,510

7,510 Active military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserve military personnel: 6,765

6,765 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

0.6412 – #36 out of 145 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

The Netherlands’ air force personnel operate 120 total military aircraft, including 32 fighter aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, the Netherlands also has 63 military helicopters and 12 attack helicopters.

13. Bulgaria

Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 8,500

8,500 Total army personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total navy personnel: 4,450

4,450 Active military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,000

3,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

1.2563 – #61 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

Bulgaria’s air force personnel operate 65 total military aircraft, including 10 fighter aircraft and 5 strike aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Bulgaria also has 27 military helicopters and 4 attack helicopters.

12. Romania

sagesolar / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 11,700

11,700 Total army personnel: 35,500

35,500 Total navy personnel: 6,800

6,800 Active military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserve military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

0.8984 – #51 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

Romania’s air force personnel operate 140 total military aircraft, including 21 fighter aircraft and 2 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Romania also has 65 military helicopters.

11. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 15,560

15,560 Total army personnel: 44,000

44,000 Total navy personnel: 16,300

16,300 Active military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Reserve military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

0.5179 – #28 out of 145 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

Canada’s air force personnel operate 351 total military aircraft, including 66 fighter aircraft and 33 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Canada also has 145 military helicopters.

10. Poland

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 16,500

16,500 Total army personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total navy personnel: 12,350

12,350 Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

0.3776 – #22 out of 145 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

Poland’s air force personnel operate 479 total military aircraft, including 59 fighter aircraft, 44 strike aircraft, and 11 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Poland also has 216 military helicopters and 29 attack helicopters.

9. Spain

Total air force personnel: 23,000

23,000 Total army personnel: 75,825

75,825 Total navy personnel: 20,840

20,840 Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

0.3242 – #17 out of 145 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

Spain’s air force personnel operate 461 total military aircraft, including 137 fighter aircraft, 12 strike aircraft, and 8 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Spain also has 153 military helicopters and 17 attack helicopters.

8. Germany

Juan Garcia Hinojosa / Shutterstock.com

Total air force personnel: 27,725

27,725 Total army personnel: 62,800

62,800 Total navy personnel: 16,500

16,500 Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

0.2601 – #14 out of 145 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

Germany’s air force personnel operate 584 total military aircraft, including 129 fighter aircraft, 63 strike aircraft, and 26 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Germany also has 309 military helicopters and 54 attack helicopters.

7. United Kingdom

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 34,790

34,790 Total army personnel: 106,626

106,626 Total navy personnel: 35,730

35,730 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom’s air force personnel operate 631 total military aircraft, including 113 fighter aircraft, 31 strike aircraft, and 28 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, the United Kingdom also has 266 military helicopters and 37 attack helicopters.

6. France

Total air force personnel: 40,500

40,500 Total army personnel: 141,600

141,600 Total navy personnel: 44,000

44,000 Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

0.1878 – #8 out of 145 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

France’s air force personnel operate 976 total military aircraft, including 226 fighter aircraft and 44 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, France also has 448 military helicopters and 68 attack helicopters.

5. Finland

sagesolar / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 41,100

41,100 Total army personnel: 42,000

42,000 Total navy personnel: 16,000

16,000 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary personnel: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

0.8437 – #48 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

Finland’s air force personnel operate 163 total military aircraft, including 54 fighter aircraft and 1 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Finland also has 27 military helicopters.

4. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 42,500

42,500 Total army personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total navy personnel: 30,000

30,000 Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

Greece’s air force personnel operate 558 total military aircraft, including 178 fighter aircraft and 8 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Greece also has 293 military helicopters and 29 attack helicopters.

3. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 43,000

43,000 Total army personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total navy personnel: 31,000

31,000 Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

Italy’s air force personnel operate 729 total military aircraft, including 89 fighter aircraft, 67 strike aircraft, and 23 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Italy also has 392 military helicopters and 37 attack helicopters.

2. Turkey

Total air force personnel: 115,000

115,000 Total army personnel: 518,900

518,900 Total navy personnel: 100,000

100,000 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

Turkey’s air force personnel operate 1,083 total military aircraft, including 201 fighter aircraft and 28 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, Turkey also has 508 military helicopters and 111 attack helicopters.

1. United States

US Air Force Thunderbird Aerial Demonstration Team, F-16 Fighting Falcons by Beverly & Pack / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total air force personnel: 701,319

701,319 Total army personnel: 1,403,200

1,403,200 Total navy personnel: 667,108

667,108 Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

The United States’s air force personnel operate 13,043 total military aircraft, including 1,790 fighter aircraft, 889 strike aircraft, and 647 special mission aircraft. Outside of these fixed-wing aircraft, The United States also has 5,843 military helicopters and 1,002 attack helicopters.

