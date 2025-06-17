America’s 13,043 Military Aircraft Eclipse Entire NATO Inventory aeroman3 / PDM 1.0 / Flickr

Key Points The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently raised the posture of the United Kingdom’s military to be at the ready

The UK is expecting to be spending more money on its military as a result of this posture

The UK ranks higher than most countries in terms of its air power, but it still has a ways to go to reach the level of the United States, Russia or China

The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently raised the posture of the United Kingdom’s military to be at the ready. All of this was in response to ongoing and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine as the years long conflict continues. This announcement from Starmer came with an increase in the defense budget as well as targeted spending for new military assets like nuclear submarines to further bolster the UK’s armed forces.

Some of the spending has already been announced and there is still some speculation about where the rest will go. But one area the UK could use some improvement in is its air force, specifically its fifth-generation aircraft and its attack helicopters. Fifth-generation aircraft is a no-brainer as most of the NATO nations are stocking up on Lockheed Martin’s F-35s, or at least putting in orders.

The biggest union in the UK, Unite, is pushing for this as well but advocating the government spending go further specifically asking for new orders on aircraft. It’s worth noting that BAE Systems operates out of the UK, and partners with Lockheed Martin for about 15% of each aircraft produced in the F-35 program. Lockheed Martin also has extensive operations throughout the UK as well and has for about 80 years now.

However, the question remains — how much the UK should be spending on its military going forward and where this cash should be allocated for maximum impact.

On the world stage, the UK ranks higher than most countries in terms of its air power, but it still has a ways to go to reach the juggernauts of the United States, Russia, and China. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the world military power’s with the strongest air forces.

To determine the countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We added supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, including fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking.

Here is a look at the countries with the world’s largest air forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Canada

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 351

351 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 66

66 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 33

33 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 28

28 Total helicopters: 145

145 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total air force personnel: 15,560

15,560 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

29. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 391

391 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total special mission aircraft: 17

17 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15

15 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 39

39 Total air force personnel: 5,000

5,000 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

28. Mexico

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 433

433 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3

3 Total strike and attack aircraft: 33

33 Total special mission aircraft: 25

25 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 178

178 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total air force personnel: 30,515

30,515 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

$7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

27. Colombia

thescang / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 436

436 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 16

16 Total strike and attack aircraft: 24

24 Total special mission aircraft: 23

23 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 86

86 Total helicopters: 257

257 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total air force personnel: 25,000

25,000 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

$10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

26. Indonesia

Total military aircraft: 459

459 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total special mission aircraft: 17

17 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 70

70 Total helicopters: 214

214 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total air force personnel: 30,100

30,100 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

25. Spain

OlafSpeier / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137

137 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 51

51 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total air force personnel: 23,000

23,000 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

24. Poland

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 44

44 Total special mission aircraft: 11

11 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

49 Total helicopters: 216

216 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total air force personnel: 16,500

16,500 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

23. Thailand

Total military aircraft: 493

493 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 20

20 Total special mission aircraft: 26

26 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 54

54 Total helicopters: 258

258 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total air force personnel: 46,000

46,000 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

22. Brazil

Fabricio Rezende / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total special mission aircraft: 25

25 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 109

109 Total helicopters: 191

191 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total air force personnel: 81,000

81,000 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

$26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

21. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188

188 Total strike and attack aircraft: 21

21 Total special mission aircraft: 10

10 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 87

87 Total helicopters: 128

128 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total air force personnel: 42,000

42,000 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

20. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total special mission aircraft: 27

27 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 37

37 Total helicopters: 247

247 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total air force personnel: 4,000

4,000 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

19. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178

178 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15

15 Total helicopters: 293

293 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total air force personnel: 42,500

42,500 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

18. Germany

Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129

129 Total strike and attack aircraft: 63

63 Total special mission aircraft: 26

26 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 50

50 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total attack helicopters: 54

54 Total air force personnel: 27,725

27,725 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

17. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 608

608 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 42

42 Total special mission aircraft: 10

10 Total tanker aircraft: 5

5 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 63

63 Total helicopters: 299

299 Total attack helicopters: 74

74 Total air force personnel: 14,000

14,000 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

16. Israel

Total military aircraft: 611

611 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240

240 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total special mission aircraft: 19

19 Total tanker aircraft: 14

14 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 13

13 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total air force personnel: 89,000

89,000 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

15. United Kingdom

Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113

113 Total strike and attack aircraft: 31

31 Total special mission aircraft: 28

28 Total tanker aircraft: 9

9 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 29

29 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total air force personnel: 34,790

34,790 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

14. Italy

US Air Force / United States Government Work / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89

89 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total special mission aircraft: 23

23 Total tanker aircraft: 8

8 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30

30 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total air force personnel: 43,000

43,000 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

13. Taiwan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 761

761 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 285

285 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 18

18 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19

19 Total helicopters: 236

236 Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Total air force personnel: 35,000

35,000 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

12. North Korea

Thomas Dutailly / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 861

861 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368

368 Total strike and attack aircraft: 114

114 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 1

1 Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total air force personnel: 110,000

110,000 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

11. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 917

917 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total special mission aircraft: 16

16 Total tanker aircraft: 22

22 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

49 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total air force personnel: 20,000

20,000 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

10. France

Dave_S. / CC BY 2.0 Flickr

Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226

226 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 44

44 Total tanker aircraft: 16

16 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 119

119 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total attack helicopters: 68

68 Total air force personnel: 40,500

40,500 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

9. Turkey

Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 28

28 Total tanker aircraft: 7

7 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 84

84 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total air force personnel: 115,000

115,000 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

8. Egypt

MC3 Scott Pittman/usnavy / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,093

1,093 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total special mission aircraft: 11

11 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 61

61 Total helicopters: 348

348 Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Total air force personnel: 50,000

50,000 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

7. Pakistan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328

328 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total special mission aircraft: 27

27 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 64

64 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total air force personnel: 78,128

78,128 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

6. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total special mission aircraft: 141

141 Total tanker aircraft: 10

10 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 55

55 Total helicopters: 596

596 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total air force personnel: 50,000

50,000 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

5. South Korea

usairforce / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315

315 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total special mission aircraft: 36

36 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 807

807 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total air force personnel: 65,000

65,000 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

4. India

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513

513 Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total special mission aircraft: 74

74 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 270

270 Total helicopters: 899

899 Total attack helicopters: 80

80 Total air force personnel: 310,575

310,575 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

3. China

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total special mission aircraft: 112

112 Total tanker aircraft: 10

10 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 289

289 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total air force personnel: 400,000

400,000 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833

833 Total strike and attack aircraft: 689

689 Total special mission aircraft: 141

141 Total tanker aircraft: 19

19 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 456

456 Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total attack helicopters: 557

557 Total air force personnel: 165,000

165,000 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

public domain / wikimedia commons

Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Total strike and attack aircraft: 889

889 Total special mission aircraft: 647

647 Total tanker aircraft: 605

605 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 918

918 Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total attack helicopters: 1,002

1,002 Total air force personnel: 701,319

701,319 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

