Military

America’s 13,043 Military Aircraft Eclipse Entire NATO Inventory

F-35+Lightning | Lockheed Martin F-35 'Lightning II's' from Turkey
aeroman3 / PDM 1.0 / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

Key Points

  • The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently raised the posture of the United Kingdom’s military to be at the ready

  • The UK is expecting to be spending more money on its military as a result of this posture

  • The UK ranks higher than most countries in terms of its air power, but it still has a ways to go to reach the level of the United States, Russia or China

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently raised the posture of the United Kingdom’s military to be at the ready. All of this was in response to ongoing and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine as the years long conflict continues. This announcement from Starmer came with an increase in the defense budget as well as targeted spending for new military assets like nuclear submarines to further bolster the UK’s armed forces.

Some of the spending has already been announced and there is still some speculation about where the rest will go. But one area the UK could use some improvement in is its air force, specifically its fifth-generation aircraft and its attack helicopters. Fifth-generation aircraft is a no-brainer as most of the NATO nations are stocking up on Lockheed Martin’s F-35s, or at least putting in orders.

The biggest union in the UK, Unite, is pushing for this as well but advocating the government spending go further specifically asking for new orders on aircraft. It’s worth noting that BAE Systems operates out of the UK, and partners with Lockheed Martin for about 15% of each aircraft produced in the F-35 program. Lockheed Martin also has extensive operations throughout the UK as well and has for about 80 years now.

However, the question remains — how much the UK should be spending on its military going forward and where this cash should be allocated for maximum impact.

On the world stage, the UK ranks higher than most countries in terms of its air power, but it still has a ways to go to reach the juggernauts of the United States, Russia, and China. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the world military power’s with the strongest air forces.

To determine the countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We added supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, including fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking.

Here is a look at the countries with the world’s largest air forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

Asia map in satellite picture, view of China, Korea, India, Malaysia, Taiwan from space. Orbit photo of Earth, globe at night. Dark seas and Pacific ocean. Elements of this image furnished by NASA
Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Canada

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 351
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 66
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total special mission aircraft: 33
  • Total tanker aircraft: 6
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 28
  • Total helicopters: 145
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total air force personnel: 15,560
  • Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

29. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 391
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 36
  • Total special mission aircraft: 17
  • Total tanker aircraft: 0
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15
  • Total helicopters: 197
  • Total attack helicopters: 39
  • Total air force personnel: 5,000
  • Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

28. Mexico

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 433
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 33
  • Total special mission aircraft: 25
  • Total tanker aircraft: 0
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41
  • Total helicopters: 178
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total air force personnel: 30,515
  • Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

27. Colombia

Colombia+Black+Hawk+helicopter | F-AIR Colombia 2017
thescang / Flickr

  • Total military aircraft: 436
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 16
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 24
  • Total special mission aircraft: 23
  • Total tanker aircraft: 1
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 86
  • Total helicopters: 257
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total air force personnel: 25,000
  • Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

26. Indonesia

Indonesian Air Force Sukhoi Su... by PK-REN
Indonesian Air Force Sukhoi Su... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by PK-REN
  • Total military aircraft: 459
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 34
  • Total special mission aircraft: 17
  • Total tanker aircraft: 1
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 70
  • Total helicopters: 214
  • Total attack helicopters: 15
  • Total air force personnel: 30,100
  • Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

25. Spain

OlafSpeier / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total military aircraft: 461
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
  • Total special mission aircraft: 8
  • Total tanker aircraft: 0
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 51
  • Total helicopters: 153
  • Total attack helicopters: 17
  • Total air force personnel: 23,000
  • Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

24. Poland

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 479
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 44
  • Total special mission aircraft: 11
  • Total tanker aircraft: 0
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49
  • Total helicopters: 216
  • Total attack helicopters: 29
  • Total air force personnel: 16,500
  • Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

23. Thailand

93309 by Alec Wilson
93309 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alec Wilson
  • Total military aircraft: 493
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 20
  • Total special mission aircraft: 26
  • Total tanker aircraft: 0
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 54
  • Total helicopters: 258
  • Total attack helicopters: 7
  • Total air force personnel: 46,000
  • Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

22. Brazil

Fabricio Rezende / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total military aircraft: 513
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
  • Total special mission aircraft: 25
  • Total tanker aircraft: 0
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 109
  • Total helicopters: 191
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Total air force personnel: 81,000
  • Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

21. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military aircraft: 551
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 21
  • Total special mission aircraft: 10
  • Total tanker aircraft: 6
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 87
  • Total helicopters: 128
  • Total attack helicopters: 13
  • Total air force personnel: 42,000
  • Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

20. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images
  • Total military aircraft: 551
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 16
  • Total special mission aircraft: 27
  • Total tanker aircraft: 4
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 37
  • Total helicopters: 247
  • Total attack helicopters: 30
  • Total air force personnel: 4,000
  • Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

19. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 558
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total special mission aircraft: 8
  • Total tanker aircraft: 0
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15
  • Total helicopters: 293
  • Total attack helicopters: 29
  • Total air force personnel: 42,500
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

18. Germany

Eurofighter typhoon Germany by Julian Herzog
Eurofighter typhoon Germany (CC BY 4.0) by Julian Herzog
  • Total military aircraft: 584
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 63
  • Total special mission aircraft: 26
  • Total tanker aircraft: 3
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 50
  • Total helicopters: 309
  • Total attack helicopters: 54
  • Total air force personnel: 27,725
  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

17. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military aircraft: 608
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 42
  • Total special mission aircraft: 10
  • Total tanker aircraft: 5
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 63
  • Total helicopters: 299
  • Total attack helicopters: 74
  • Total air force personnel: 14,000
  • Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

16. Israel

An Israeli F-35 Adir receives fuel from a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 as the aircraft make the flight across the Atlantic, Dec, 6, 2016. by ermaleksandr
An Israeli F-35 Adir receives fuel from a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 as the aircraft make the flight across the Atlantic, Dec, 6, 2016. (Public Domain) by ermaleksandr
  • Total military aircraft: 611
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
  • Total special mission aircraft: 19
  • Total tanker aircraft: 14
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 13
  • Total helicopters: 147
  • Total attack helicopters: 48
  • Total air force personnel: 89,000
  • Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

15. United Kingdom

F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg (Public Domain) by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
  • Total military aircraft: 631
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 31
  • Total special mission aircraft: 28
  • Total tanker aircraft: 9
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 29
  • Total helicopters: 266
  • Total attack helicopters: 37
  • Total air force personnel: 34,790
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

14. Italy

NATO+airpower | 150714-F-QN515-050
US Air Force / United States Government Work / Flickr

  • Total military aircraft: 729
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 67
  • Total special mission aircraft: 23
  • Total tanker aircraft: 8
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30
  • Total helicopters: 392
  • Total attack helicopters: 37
  • Total air force personnel: 43,000
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

13. Taiwan

Taiwan+F-16 | General Dynamics (its aviation unit now part of Lockheed Martin) F-16C Block 50D &quot;Fighting Falcon&quot; (s/n 91-0412)
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Total military aircraft: 761
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 285
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total special mission aircraft: 18
  • Total tanker aircraft: 0
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19
  • Total helicopters: 236
  • Total attack helicopters: 91
  • Total air force personnel: 35,000
  • Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

12. North Korea

Thomas Dutailly / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military aircraft: 861
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 114
  • Total special mission aircraft: 0
  • Total tanker aircraft: 0
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 1
  • Total helicopters: 205
  • Total attack helicopters: 20
  • Total air force personnel: 110,000
  • Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

11. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military aircraft: 917
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 81
  • Total special mission aircraft: 16
  • Total tanker aircraft: 22
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49
  • Total helicopters: 264
  • Total attack helicopters: 34
  • Total air force personnel: 20,000
  • Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

10. France

France+military+aircraft | Dassault Rafale C
Dave_S. / CC BY 2.0 Flickr

  • Total military aircraft: 976
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total special mission aircraft: 44
  • Total tanker aircraft: 16
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 119
  • Total helicopters: 448
  • Total attack helicopters: 68
  • Total air force personnel: 40,500
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

9. Turkey

F-16 SoloTu00c3u00bcrk / Turkish Air F... by slezo
F-16 SoloTu00c3u00bcrk / Turkish Air F... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo
  • Total military aircraft: 1,083
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total special mission aircraft: 28
  • Total tanker aircraft: 7
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 84
  • Total helicopters: 508
  • Total attack helicopters: 111
  • Total air force personnel: 115,000
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

8. Egypt

MC3 Scott Pittman/usnavy / Flickr

  • Total military aircraft: 1,093
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
  • Total special mission aircraft: 11
  • Total tanker aircraft: 0
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 61
  • Total helicopters: 348
  • Total attack helicopters: 100
  • Total air force personnel: 50,000
  • Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

7. Pakistan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 1,399
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
  • Total special mission aircraft: 27
  • Total tanker aircraft: 4
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 64
  • Total helicopters: 373
  • Total attack helicopters: 57
  • Total air force personnel: 78,128
  • Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

6. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 1,443
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
  • Total special mission aircraft: 141
  • Total tanker aircraft: 10
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 55
  • Total helicopters: 596
  • Total attack helicopters: 119
  • Total air force personnel: 50,000
  • Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

5. South Korea

usairforce / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 1,592
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 98
  • Total special mission aircraft: 36
  • Total tanker aircraft: 4
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41
  • Total helicopters: 807
  • Total attack helicopters: 111
  • Total air force personnel: 65,000
  • Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

4. India

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 2,229
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 130
  • Total special mission aircraft: 74
  • Total tanker aircraft: 6
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 270
  • Total helicopters: 899
  • Total attack helicopters: 80
  • Total air force personnel: 310,575
  • Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

3. China

China military aircraft | Fighters on the background of the Chinese flag
Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

  • Total military aircraft: 3,309
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 371
  • Total special mission aircraft: 112
  • Total tanker aircraft: 10
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 289
  • Total helicopters: 913
  • Total attack helicopters: 281
  • Total air force personnel: 400,000
  • Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-25RB, Russia - Air Force AN2195954 by Alex Beltyukov - RuSpotters Team
Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-25RB, Russia - Air Force AN2195954 (BY-SA 3.0) by Alex Beltyukov - RuSpotters Team
  • Total military aircraft: 4,292
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 689
  • Total special mission aircraft: 141
  • Total tanker aircraft: 19
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 456
  • Total helicopters: 1,651
  • Total attack helicopters: 557
  • Total air force personnel: 165,000
  • Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

public domain / wikimedia commons

  • Total military aircraft: 13,043
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 889
  • Total special mission aircraft: 647
  • Total tanker aircraft: 605
  • Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 918
  • Total helicopters: 5,843
  • Total attack helicopters: 1,002
  • Total air force personnel: 701,319
  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Click here to get started!
Read more: Military, Air Force, defense budget, fifth generation, fifth-generation fighter jets, fighter jets, military, military strength, united kingdom

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice