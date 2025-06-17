America’s 13,043 Military Aircraft Eclipse Entire NATO Inventory

Key Points
-
The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently raised the posture of the United Kingdom’s military to be at the ready
-
The UK is expecting to be spending more money on its military as a result of this posture
-
The UK ranks higher than most countries in terms of its air power, but it still has a ways to go to reach the level of the United States, Russia or China
The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently raised the posture of the United Kingdom’s military to be at the ready. All of this was in response to ongoing and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine as the years long conflict continues. This announcement from Starmer came with an increase in the defense budget as well as targeted spending for new military assets like nuclear submarines to further bolster the UK’s armed forces.
Some of the spending has already been announced and there is still some speculation about where the rest will go. But one area the UK could use some improvement in is its air force, specifically its fifth-generation aircraft and its attack helicopters. Fifth-generation aircraft is a no-brainer as most of the NATO nations are stocking up on Lockheed Martin’s F-35s, or at least putting in orders.
The biggest union in the UK, Unite, is pushing for this as well but advocating the government spending go further specifically asking for new orders on aircraft. It’s worth noting that BAE Systems operates out of the UK, and partners with Lockheed Martin for about 15% of each aircraft produced in the F-35 program. Lockheed Martin also has extensive operations throughout the UK as well and has for about 80 years now.
However, the question remains — how much the UK should be spending on its military going forward and where this cash should be allocated for maximum impact.
On the world stage, the UK ranks higher than most countries in terms of its air power, but it still has a ways to go to reach the juggernauts of the United States, Russia, and China. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the world military power’s with the strongest air forces.
To determine the countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We added supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, including fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking.
Here is a look at the countries with the world’s largest air forces:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Canada
- Total military aircraft: 351
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 66
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 33
- Total tanker aircraft: 6
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 28
- Total helicopters: 145
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total air force personnel: 15,560
- Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
29. Iraq
- Total military aircraft: 391
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 36
- Total special mission aircraft: 17
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15
- Total helicopters: 197
- Total attack helicopters: 39
- Total air force personnel: 5,000
- Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145
28. Mexico
- Total military aircraft: 433
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 33
- Total special mission aircraft: 25
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41
- Total helicopters: 178
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total air force personnel: 30,515
- Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
27. Colombia
- Total military aircraft: 436
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 16
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 24
- Total special mission aircraft: 23
- Total tanker aircraft: 1
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 86
- Total helicopters: 257
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total air force personnel: 25,000
- Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145
26. Indonesia
- Total military aircraft: 459
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 34
- Total special mission aircraft: 17
- Total tanker aircraft: 1
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 70
- Total helicopters: 214
- Total attack helicopters: 15
- Total air force personnel: 30,100
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
25. Spain
- Total military aircraft: 461
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
- Total special mission aircraft: 8
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 51
- Total helicopters: 153
- Total attack helicopters: 17
- Total air force personnel: 23,000
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
24. Poland
- Total military aircraft: 479
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 44
- Total special mission aircraft: 11
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49
- Total helicopters: 216
- Total attack helicopters: 29
- Total air force personnel: 16,500
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
23. Thailand
- Total military aircraft: 493
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 20
- Total special mission aircraft: 26
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 54
- Total helicopters: 258
- Total attack helicopters: 7
- Total air force personnel: 46,000
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
22. Brazil
- Total military aircraft: 513
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
- Total special mission aircraft: 25
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 109
- Total helicopters: 191
- Total attack helicopters: 0
- Total air force personnel: 81,000
- Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
21. Iran
- Total military aircraft: 551
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 21
- Total special mission aircraft: 10
- Total tanker aircraft: 6
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 87
- Total helicopters: 128
- Total attack helicopters: 13
- Total air force personnel: 42,000
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
20. United Arab Emirates
- Total military aircraft: 551
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 16
- Total special mission aircraft: 27
- Total tanker aircraft: 4
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 37
- Total helicopters: 247
- Total attack helicopters: 30
- Total air force personnel: 4,000
- Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145
19. Greece
- Total military aircraft: 558
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 8
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15
- Total helicopters: 293
- Total attack helicopters: 29
- Total air force personnel: 42,500
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
18. Germany
- Total military aircraft: 584
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 63
- Total special mission aircraft: 26
- Total tanker aircraft: 3
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 50
- Total helicopters: 309
- Total attack helicopters: 54
- Total air force personnel: 27,725
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
17. Algeria
- Total military aircraft: 608
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 42
- Total special mission aircraft: 10
- Total tanker aircraft: 5
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 63
- Total helicopters: 299
- Total attack helicopters: 74
- Total air force personnel: 14,000
- Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
16. Israel
- Total military aircraft: 611
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
- Total special mission aircraft: 19
- Total tanker aircraft: 14
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 13
- Total helicopters: 147
- Total attack helicopters: 48
- Total air force personnel: 89,000
- Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
15. United Kingdom
- Total military aircraft: 631
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 31
- Total special mission aircraft: 28
- Total tanker aircraft: 9
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 29
- Total helicopters: 266
- Total attack helicopters: 37
- Total air force personnel: 34,790
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
14. Italy
- Total military aircraft: 729
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 67
- Total special mission aircraft: 23
- Total tanker aircraft: 8
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30
- Total helicopters: 392
- Total attack helicopters: 37
- Total air force personnel: 43,000
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
13. Taiwan
- Total military aircraft: 761
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 285
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 18
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19
- Total helicopters: 236
- Total attack helicopters: 91
- Total air force personnel: 35,000
- Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
12. North Korea
- Total military aircraft: 861
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 114
- Total special mission aircraft: 0
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 1
- Total helicopters: 205
- Total attack helicopters: 20
- Total air force personnel: 110,000
- Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
11. Saudi Arabia
- Total military aircraft: 917
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 81
- Total special mission aircraft: 16
- Total tanker aircraft: 22
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49
- Total helicopters: 264
- Total attack helicopters: 34
- Total air force personnel: 20,000
- Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145
10. France
- Total military aircraft: 976
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 44
- Total tanker aircraft: 16
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 119
- Total helicopters: 448
- Total attack helicopters: 68
- Total air force personnel: 40,500
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
9. Turkey
- Total military aircraft: 1,083
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
- Total special mission aircraft: 28
- Total tanker aircraft: 7
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 84
- Total helicopters: 508
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Total air force personnel: 115,000
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
8. Egypt
- Total military aircraft: 1,093
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
- Total special mission aircraft: 11
- Total tanker aircraft: 0
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 61
- Total helicopters: 348
- Total attack helicopters: 100
- Total air force personnel: 50,000
- Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
7. Pakistan
- Total military aircraft: 1,399
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
- Total special mission aircraft: 27
- Total tanker aircraft: 4
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 64
- Total helicopters: 373
- Total attack helicopters: 57
- Total air force personnel: 78,128
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
6. Japan
- Total military aircraft: 1,443
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
- Total special mission aircraft: 141
- Total tanker aircraft: 10
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 55
- Total helicopters: 596
- Total attack helicopters: 119
- Total air force personnel: 50,000
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
5. South Korea
- Total military aircraft: 1,592
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 98
- Total special mission aircraft: 36
- Total tanker aircraft: 4
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41
- Total helicopters: 807
- Total attack helicopters: 111
- Total air force personnel: 65,000
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
4. India
- Total military aircraft: 2,229
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 130
- Total special mission aircraft: 74
- Total tanker aircraft: 6
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 270
- Total helicopters: 899
- Total attack helicopters: 80
- Total air force personnel: 310,575
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
3. China
- Total military aircraft: 3,309
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 371
- Total special mission aircraft: 112
- Total tanker aircraft: 10
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 289
- Total helicopters: 913
- Total attack helicopters: 281
- Total air force personnel: 400,000
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
2. Russia
- Total military aircraft: 4,292
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 689
- Total special mission aircraft: 141
- Total tanker aircraft: 19
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 456
- Total helicopters: 1,651
- Total attack helicopters: 557
- Total air force personnel: 165,000
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
1. United States
- Total military aircraft: 13,043
- Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790
- Total strike and attack aircraft: 889
- Total special mission aircraft: 647
- Total tanker aircraft: 605
- Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 918
- Total helicopters: 5,843
- Total attack helicopters: 1,002
- Total air force personnel: 701,319
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
