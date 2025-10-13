America’s F-22 Edge: The USAF Outpaces NATO in Both Stealth and Scale

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The F-22 Raptor began a new era of aircraft in 2005–the fifth generation. As the first of this new generation, the Raptor featured a combination of stealth and speed that had never been seen before. While there have been new additions to the fifth generation, the F-22 is the poster child of this class. This aircraft alone sets the United States light years ahead of its NATO allies.

One interesting thing to note is that while the US is more than willing to sell its fifth generation F-35 Lightning II to NATO allies (maybe not Turkey), it will not sell its F-22 Raptor to any nation. So as it stands now, the U.S. is the only country in the world with Raptor aircraft and it has by far the strongest Air Force on Earth. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is not just looking at the USAF, but we are comparing the air forces across the NATO Alliance to see how each nation measures up.

To determine the NATO countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We added supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, including fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking. Countries with no military aircraft were excluded.

Here is a look at the NATO countries with the world’s largest air forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

31. Luxembourg

Design_Bank / Shutterstock.com

Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 1

Luxembourg has 1,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces. On the global stage, Luxembourg’s military ranks #117 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $726,092,925, which ranks #98 in the world. Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254.

30. Estonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 3

3 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 2

Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 78,800. Out of these active-duty personnel, 1,570 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Estonia’s military ranks #107 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,463,360,000, which ranks #77 in the world. Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million.

29. Latvia

usairforce / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 36,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 250 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Latvia’s military ranks #99 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,138,000,000, which ranks #84 in the world. Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million.

28. Lithuania

Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 4

4 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 5

Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 104,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 1,500 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Lithuania’s military ranks #88 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $2,388,900,000, which ranks #66 in the world. Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million.

27. Montenegro

CRNAGORAMNE / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force to speak of. Out of these active-duty personnel, 350 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Montenegro’s military ranks #127 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $148,100,000, which ranks #136 in the world. Montenegro has a total population of 599,849.

26. Albania

Gerd 72 / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 19

19 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 2,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 660 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Albania’s military ranks #78 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $558,862,420, which ranks #101 in the world. Albania has a total population of 3.107 million.

25. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 60,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 350 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, North Macedonia’s military ranks #112 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $388,421,700, which ranks #114 in the world. North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million.

24. Slovenia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 16

16 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 26,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 610 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Slovenia’s military ranks #96 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $886,860,000, which ranks #91 in the world. Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million.

23. Slovakia

slezo / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2

2 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 1

1 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 7

Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force to speak of. Out of these active-duty personnel, 3,200 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Slovakia’s military ranks #71 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $2,656,000,000, which ranks #64 in the world. Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million.

22. Bulgaria

Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10

10 Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 6

Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 3,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 8,500 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Bulgaria’s military ranks #61 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,373,232,000, which ranks #80 in the world. Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million.

21. Croatia

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 67

67 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10

10 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 37

37 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 20,100. Out of these active-duty personnel, 1,260 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Croatia’s military ranks #75 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,176,000,000, which ranks #83 in the world. Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million.

20. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 69

69 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 3

Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 20,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 5,750 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Hungary’s military ranks #55 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $4,576,000,000, which ranks #53 in the world. Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million.

19. Norway

Photofex_AUT / Shutterstock.com

Total military aircraft: 97

97 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 32

32 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 5

5 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force to speak of. Out of these active-duty personnel, 3,650 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Norway’s military ranks #38 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $9,710,000,000, which ranks #32 in the world. Norway has a total population of 5.510 million.

18. Czechia

Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 42

42 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total special mission aircraft: 2

2 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 10

Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 4,200. Out of these active-duty personnel, 5,000 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Czechia’s military ranks #53 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $6,750,000,000, which ranks #43 in the world. Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million.

17. Belgium

Total military aircraft: 108

108 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 7

Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 6,400. Out of these active-duty personnel, 6,500 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Belgium’s military ranks #62 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $10,200,000,000, which ranks #31 in the world. Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million.

16. Portugal

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 115

115 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 28

28 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 14

14 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19

Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 211,700. Out of these active-duty personnel, 6,000 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Portugal’s military ranks #39 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $4,627,000,000, which ranks #52 in the world. Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million.

15. Denmark

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 31

31 Total strike and attack aircraft: 4

4 Total helicopters: 34

34 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 3

3 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 12,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 3,500 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Denmark’s military ranks #45 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $7,225,466,250, which ranks #40 in the world. Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million.

14. Netherlands

Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 32

32 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 63

63 Total attack helicopters: 12

12 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 6,765. Out of these active-duty personnel, 6,540 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, the Netherlands’ military ranks #36 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $27,000,000,000, which ranks #18 in the world. The Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million.

13. Romania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 140

140 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 21

21 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 65

65 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 2

2 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 14

Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 55,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 11,700 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Romania’s military ranks #51 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $9,700,000,000, which ranks #33 in the world. Romania has a total population of 18.15 million.

12. Finland

Karri Huhtanen / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 163

163 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 54

54 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 1

1 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 11

Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 870,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 41,100 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Finland’s military ranks #48 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $6,779,661,000, which ranks #42 in the world. Finland has a total population of 5.626 million.

11. Sweden

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 169

169 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 5

5 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 6

Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 32,900. Out of these active-duty personnel, 2,700 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Sweden’s military ranks #27 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $13,000,000,000, which ranks #28 in the world. Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million.

10. Canada

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 351

351 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 66

66 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 145

145 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 33

33 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 28

Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 27,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 15,560 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Canada’s military ranks #28 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $41,000,000,000, which ranks #15 in the world. Canada has a total population of 38.79 million.

9. Spain

OlafSpeier / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137

137 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 51

Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 15,150. Out of these active-duty personnel, 23,000 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Spain’s military ranks #17 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $23,397,000,000, which ranks #22 in the world. Spain has a total population of 47.28 million.

8. Poland

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 44

44 Total helicopters: 216

216 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total special mission aircraft: 11

11 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 350,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 16,500 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Poland’s military ranks #22 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $48,700,000,000, which ranks #12 in the world. Poland has a total population of 38.75 million.

7. Greece

Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178

178 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 293

293 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15

Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 221,350. Out of these active-duty personnel, 42,500 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Greece’s military ranks #30 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $6,500,000,000, which ranks #44 in the world. Greece has a total population of 10.46 million.

6. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129

129 Total strike and attack aircraft: 63

63 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total attack helicopters: 54

54 Total special mission aircraft: 26

26 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 50

Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 34,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 27,725 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Germany’s military ranks #14 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $50,000,000,000, which ranks #11 in the world. Germany has a total population of 84.12 million.

5. United Kingdom

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113

113 Total strike and attack aircraft: 31

31 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total special mission aircraft: 28

28 Total tanker aircraft: 9

9 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 29

The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 924,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 34,790 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, the United Kingdom’s military ranks #6 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $71,500,540,000, which ranks #6 in the world. The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million.

4. Italy

Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89

89 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total special mission aircraft: 23

23 Total tanker aircraft: 8

8 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30

Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 18,500. Out of these active-duty personnel, 43,000 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Italy’s military ranks #10 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $30,890,000,000, which ranks #16 in the world. Italy has a total population of 60.96 million.

3. France

Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226

226 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total attack helicopters: 68

68 Total special mission aircraft: 44

44 Total tanker aircraft: 16

16 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 119

France has 200,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 26,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 40,500 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, France’s military ranks #8 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $55,000,000,000, which ranks #9 in the world. France has a total population of 68.37 million.

2. Turkey

Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total special mission aircraft: 28

28 Total tanker aircraft: 7

7 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 84

Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 378,700. Out of these active-duty personnel, 115,000 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, Turkey’s military ranks #9 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $47,000,000,000, which ranks #13 in the world. Turkey has a total population of 84.12 million.

1. United States

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Total strike and attack aircraft: 889

889 Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total attack helicopters: 1,002

1,002 Total special mission aircraft: 647

647 Total tanker aircraft: 605

605 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 918

The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 799,500. Out of these active-duty personnel, 701,319 serve in the Air Force. On the global stage, the United States’s military ranks #1 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $895,000,000,000, which ranks #1 in the world. The United States has a total population of 341.96 million.