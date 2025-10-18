Gaza: Peace or Powder Keg? Which Middle Eastern Militaries Could Tip the Balance

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points A ceasefire in Gaza has created a hopefully enduring–albeit uneasy–pause in the two-year Israel-Hamas war

Even a small slip up in the peace process could quickly devolve the region back into chaos with militaries and generals at the table instead of diplomats

A ceasefire in Gaza has created a hopefully enduring–albeit uneasy–pause in the two-year Israel-Hamas war, with the recent exchange and release of hostages hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough even as questions continue to come about whether this truce will hold. That uncertainty matters across the Middle East because even a small slip up could quickly devolve the region back into chaos with militaries and generals at the table instead of diplomats. “Peace through strength” was the impetus for reaching the current deal, and if all parties value peace over an exchange of “strength” then this deal could actually make peace happen. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Middle Eastern militaries and which of these nations are the strongest.

To determine the Middle Eastern countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their PowerIndex score. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power, as well as the defense budget.

Here is a look at the strongest military powers in the Middle East:

Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by conflicts, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

17. Afghanistan

Active military personnel: 0

0 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 6

6 Total military vehicles: 5,202

5,202 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145

Afghanistan spent roughly $290,000,000 on its military last year, ranking #125 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 40.12 million, of which 8,826,741 are fit for military service.

Afghanistan has long been called the “Graveyard of Empires,” having resisted invasions dating back to Alexander the Great and even on to the Mongols. While foreign powers have taken the country, none have held it for long. This proved true even in the 20th century, as Afghanistan was a hotspot during the Cold War. The Soviet invasion in 1979 sparked a decade-long war, followed by civil unrest and the rise of the Taliban. The U.S. occupation decades later would follow a similar path with a chaotic exit, ultimately returning the country to Taliban control.

16. Lebanon

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Reserve military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary personnel: 65,000

65,000 Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total military aircraft: 80

80 Total helicopters: 68

68 Total military vehicles: 4,538

4,538 Total tanks: 116

116 Total navy ships and submarines: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Lebanon spent roughly $768,250,325 on its military last year, ranking #97 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 5.364 million, of which 1,775,644 are fit for military service.

Located on the Mediterranean, Lebanon has found itself at the center of numerous regional conflicts. Since gaining its independence from France in 1943, the country’s makeup of religious and ethnic groups has posed some internal challenges. The Lebanese Civil War, beginning in 1975, drew in multiple factions and foreign powers. In the years since, Lebanon’s military has focused on rebuilding and modernization. Even though it is a relatively small country, Lebanon plays an important role in maintaining regional security, managing tensions with non-state actors like Hezbollah, and addressing ongoing border issues with Israel.

15. Yemen

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 66,700

66,700 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 86,700

86,700 Total military aircraft: 84

84 Total helicopters: 30

30 Total military vehicles: 550

550 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 33

33 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

Yemen spent roughly $810,375,000 on its military last year, ranking #94 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 32.14 million, of which 9,031,464 are fit for military service.

Yemen is currently a warzone. The country has been in a civil war since 2014, while this conflict is fairly complex in terms of the breakdown, there is a religious aspect that simplifies it along Sunni and Shia lines. Also, countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran have been involving themselves in providing weapons or aid to the opposing factions.

14. Oman

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 42,600

42,600 Reserve military personnel: 100,000

100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total military vehicles: 4,084

4,084 Total tanks: 150

150 Total navy ships and submarines: 22

22 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

Oman spent roughly $8,200,000,000 on its military last year, ranking #36 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 3.902 million, of which 1,291,559 are fit for military service.

Oman was a formidable empire in the 17th and 18th centuries, with naval strength and colonies across the Indian Ocean that allowed it to push back against Portuguese and Persian influence. Its military capabilities advanced significantly in the 19th century through an alliance with the British Empire, which helped modernize its forces as well. In recent decades, Oman has largely stayed neutral in regional conflicts, choosing instead to prioritize national defense.

13. Bahrain

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 18,400

18,400 Reserve military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Paramilitary personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total military vehicles: 2,764

2,764 Total tanks: 150

150 Total navy ships and submarines: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Bahrain spent roughly $1,597,200,000 on its military last year, ranking #75 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 1.567 million, of which 720,768 are fit for military service.

Bahrain may be one of the smaller Middle Eastern nations, but its strategic location in the Persian Gulf has given it outsized importance. Historically, this island nation was occupied by the Portuguese in the 16th century, then came under Persian and Ottoman influence before becoming a British protectorate in the 19th century. Gaining independence in 1971, Bahrain established its own military and defense forces, steadily building its capabilities. Its long-standing ties with Western powers, particularly the U.S. and U.K., have helped modernize its forces, especially its navy.

12. Kuwait

Anson Fernandez Dionisio / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserve military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary personnel: 7,500

7,500 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 5,636

5,636 Total tanks: 367

367 Total navy ships and submarines: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Kuwait spent roughly $6,950,000,000 on its military last year, ranking #41 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 3.138 million, of which 1,449,920 are fit for military service.

Kuwait’s strategic location at the northern edge of the Persian Gulf has long shaped its military history. This nation was once under Ottoman rule, but it became a British protectorate before gaining independence in 1961. The most defining chapter came in 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait over oil disputes and debt, leading to the Gulf War. An international coalition intervened to liberate the country. The invasion showed Kuwait’s vulnerability and reinforced its need for strong defense partnerships, particularly with Western allies.

11. Jordan

mbrand85 / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserve military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total military aircraft: 274

274 Total helicopters: 155

155 Total military vehicles: 16,624

16,624 Total tanks: 1,458

1,458 Total navy ships and submarines: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

Jordan spent roughly $2,500,000,000 on its military last year, ranking #65 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 11.17 million, of which 2,983,464 are fit for military service.

Jordan, like many other of these Middle Eastern nations, has a rich military history. The Hashemite Kingdom was formed after World War I from the remnants of the Ottoman Empire and gained full independence from Britain in 1946. Jordan fought in a few conflicts with Israel, including the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the 1967 Six-Day War, where it lost the West Bank. These wars would define its modern borders and military posture. Today, Jordan maintains strong ties with Western powers, supports military modernization, and plays a stabilizing role in the region, having served as a mediator in peace talks.

10. Qatar

SHansche / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserve military personnel: 15,000

15,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total military aircraft: 251

251 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total military vehicles: 5,024

5,024 Total tanks: 99

99 Total navy ships and submarines: 115

115 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Qatar spent roughly $9,432,000,000 on its military last year, ranking #34 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 2.552 million, of which 490,001 are fit for military service.

Located on the Arabian Peninsula, Qatar maintains vast natural gas and oil reserves. Since gaining independence from Britain in 1971, Qatar has rapidly modernized its armed forces, fueled by its rising economic power from energy exports. Like other nations in the region, Qatar has acquired advanced military technology from Western powers. Qatar is also particularly focused on building up its naval capabilities to defend its coastline and safeguard its energy infrastructure.

9. Syria

ali suliman / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total military aircraft: 207

207 Total helicopters: 77

77 Total military vehicles: 11,148

11,148 Total tanks: 365

365 Total navy ships and submarines: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Syria spent roughly $291,850,000 on its military last year, ranking #124 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 23.87 million, of which 13,245,310 are fit for military service.

Shaped largely by its strategic location bridging the Mediterranean and the Arab world, Syria has been a focal point of empires and modern conflicts alike down through the ages. After gaining independence from France in 1946, Syria became involved in multiple wars with Israel and played a role in the Lebanese Civil War. Its most defining recent conflict began in 2011 with the Syrian Civil War, sparked by Arab Spring protests.

8. United Arab Emirates

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / E+ via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserve military personnel: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total helicopters: 247

247 Total military vehicles: 8,707

8,707 Total tanks: 354

354 Total navy ships and submarines: 181

181 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

United Arab Emirates spent roughly $2,212,360,382 on its military last year, ranking #70 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 10.03 million, of which 4,945,881 are fit for military service.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a relatively young but dynamic military history. Formed in 1971 through the union of seven emirates, the country prioritized building a modern military. With weaponry largely supplied by the U.S. and France, the UAE has taken part in operations in the Gulf War, Yemen, and against ISIS. Despite its small size, the UAE has established military bases in the Horn of Africa and other strategic regions

7. Iraq

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Total military aircraft: 391

391 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total military vehicles: 37,288

37,288 Total tanks: 1,025

1,025 Total navy ships and submarines: 68

68 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Iraq spent roughly $7,923,000,000 on its military last year, ranking #37 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 42.08 million, of which 14,308,368 are fit for military service.

Iraq gained independence from Britain in 1932 but remained under its influence until the late 1950s. Saddam Hussein came to power in 1979 under the Ba’ath Party, further expanding the Iraqi military and launching the Iran-Iraq War just a year later.. His 1990 invasion of Kuwait instigated the Gulf War, and later a U.S.-led invasion in 2003 ultimately leading to his demise. Currently, Iraq is focused on rebuilding its military while addressing ongoing internal security challenges.

6. Saudi Arabia

MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total military vehicles: 19,040

19,040 Total tanks: 840

840 Total navy ships and submarines: 32

32 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Saudi Arabia spent roughly $74,760,000,000 on its military last year, ranking #5 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 36.54 million, of which 17,468,238 are fit for military service.

Saudi Arabia’s military history goes back centuries, but its modern state was officially founded in 1932 after Ibn Saud unified the region. The discovery of oil in the 1930s elevated the Kingdom’s global standing, especially with its lucrative trade with Western powers. This wealth enabled Saudi Arabia to acquire advanced weaponry and aircraft, solidifying its position as a dominant regional power. The country also played a key role in the Gulf War, joining the coalition to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait.

5. Egypt

Vibe Images / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total military aircraft: 1,093

1,093 Total helicopters: 348

348 Total military vehicles: 41,012

41,012 Total tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total navy ships and submarines: 150

150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Egypt spent roughly $5,879,500,000 on its military last year, ranking #46 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 111.25 million, of which 38,269,053 are fit for military service.

Egypt straddles the Middle East and Africa and controls the Suez Canal, a key shipping lane on the global stage. From the days of the Pharaohs to the present, Egypt has been a regional military power. However, more recently, its military relies less on swords and horses but instead on its massive arsenal of advanced aircraft and tanks.

4. Iran

Whatafoto / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total helicopters: 128

128 Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Total tanks: 1,713

1,713 Total navy ships and submarines: 107

107 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Iran spent roughly $15,450,000,000 on its military last year, ranking #25 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 88.39 million, of which 41,541,860 are fit for military service.

Iran’s military roots stretch back to the ancient Persian Empire, giving it a long and rich history. Today, it’s viewed by many Western powers as a regional antagonist, leading to sanctions that have hindered its military modernization. Despite these constraints, Iran maintains a formidable military with a seemingly endless supply of rockets and artillery. Iran’s recent conflict with Israel proved the resolve of its military and that it will not so easily be defeated.

3. Israel

WangAnQi / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Total tanks: 1,300

1,300 Total navy ships and submarines: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Israel spent roughly $30,500,000,000 on its military last year, ranking #17 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 9.403 million, of which 3,281,513 are fit for military service.

Israel’s military history is central to its national identity, reinforced by compulsory service for most citizens. Founded in 1948, Israel was immediately thrust into war with neighboring Arab states. Since then, it has remained at the heart of regional conflict, even continuing to this day. Key wars include the Suez Crisis, Six-Day War, and Yom Kippur War, along with repeated clashes in Lebanon. In many of these, Israel not only survived but expanded its territory.

2. Pakistan

Ghulam Hussain / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserve military personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total military vehicles: 17,516

17,516 Total tanks: 2,627

2,627 Total navy ships and submarines: 121

121 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Pakistan spent roughly $7,640,000,000 on its military last year, ranking #38 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 252.36 million, of which 85,803,614 are fit for military service.

Pakistan’s military history began with its formation in 1947, following its separation from India. This division would continue to be the source for animosity even in contemporary times. The first Indo-Pakistani War was fought over Kashmir, with more wars following in 1965 and 1971. The 1971 war ended in a major defeat for Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh. Pakistan also played a role in the Soviet-Afghan War, supporting mujahideen fighters with U.S. and Saudi backing. Today, Pakistan maintains one of the world’s top 10 most powerful militaries.

1. Turkey

Istanbul skyline by M McBey / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total navy ships and submarines: 182

182 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey spent roughly $47,000,000,000 on its military last year, ranking #13 worldwide in defense spending. The country has a population of 84.12 million, of which 36,087,279 are fit for military service.

Turkey’s military history is deeply rooted in its legacy as the heart of the Ottoman Empire. Its strategic position between Europe and Asia has largely dictated the composition of its forces, and helped to secure its place in NATO. The fall of the Ottoman Empire after World War I and the Turkish War of Independence gave shape to the nation and its borders.