Israel Operates 348 U.S. Made Fighters and Helicopters To Assist In A War With Iran

Key Points Out of Middle Eastern militaries, Israel ranks fairly high in terms of its strength–much of this having to do with its air force

The IDF primarily uses the F-16 Sufa, a fairly versatile fighter jet introduced in 2004 with roughly 220 in active service

Apart from the Sufa and the Eagle, The IDF also uses helicopters like the AH-64 Apache, AS565 Panther, and UH-60 Black Hawk

Out of Middle Eastern militaries, Israel ranks fairly high in terms of its strength–much of this having to do with its air force. While Israel might not have the largest air force in the region, it does have one of the most technologically advanced as it relies heavily on its Western allies to provide some of the newest fighter aircraft on the market. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Israeli Air Force and what it has to offer going into a conflict with Iran.

To identify every aircraft in the Israeli Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed active military aircraft data from FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Forces report, an annual military aviation publication. We ranked the aircraft according to how many active units were in service. We have included supplemental data from the Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, year introduced, classification, active number of aircraft, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

The IDF primarily uses the F-16 Sufa, a fairly versatile fighter jet introduced in 2004 with roughly 220 in active service. The F-16 can reach speeds near Mach 2 and carries various weapons, including missiles and guided munitions. Another mainstay of the Israeli Air Force is the F-15 Eagle. Israel was one of the first foreign operators of the F-15. The Eagle is a legendary American air superiority fighter that first entered service in 1976. One thing that stands out about this aircraft is its perfect combat record.

Apart from the Sufa and the Eagle, The IDF also uses helicopters like the AH-64 Apache, AS565 Panther, and UH-60 Black Hawk. These helicopters are equipped with machine guns and some can equip Hellfire missiles or Hydra rocket pods.

One of the newest additions to Israel’s Air Force is the F-35 Lightning II. This is a fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft with a lot to offer.

Here is a look at every aircraft in Israel’s Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

Israel’s Air Force is a cornerstone of its national defense, while also allowing it to project power within the region. These aircraft also serve in surveillance and reconnaissance roles which are vital for gathering intelligence, preventing emerging threats and planning future operations.

20. KC-46 Pegasus

Type: In-flight refueler / aerial tanker aircraft

In-flight refueler / aerial tanker aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Boeing

Boeing Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 8

8 Top speed: 569 mph

569 mph Armament: None

19. Leonardo AW119 (Koala)

Type: Lightweight utility helicopter

Lightweight utility helicopter Year introduced: 2000

2000 Country of Origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 1

1 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 12

12 Top speed: 177 mph

177 mph Armament: None

18. IAI EL/W-2085 (G550)

Type: Airborne early warning and control aircraft

Airborne early warning and control aircraft Year introduced: 2012

2012 Country of Origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer(s): Israel Aircraft Industries / Gulfstream Aircraft

Israel Aircraft Industries / Gulfstream Aircraft Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 3

3 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 1

1 Top speed: 587 mph

587 mph Armament: None

17. Gulfstream V

Type: Special elecontronic mission aircraft

Special elecontronic mission aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Gulfstream

Gulfstream Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 3

3 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 675 mph

675 mph Armament: None

16. AS565 Panther

Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of Origin: France

France Manufacturer(s): Eurocopter

Eurocopter Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 4

4 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: Giat M621 20mm gun pods, 2.75″ rocket pods, AS-15 TT anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, Mark 46 torpedoes

15. Bell Model 206 (JetRanger / LongRanger)

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 4

4 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 122 mph

122 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

14. Boeing 707

Type: In-flight refueler / aerial tanker aircraft

In-flight refueler / aerial tanker aircraft Year introduced: 1958

1958 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Boeing

Boeing Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 7

7 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 551 mph

551 mph Armament: None

13. KC-130 Super Hercules

Type: Aerial tanker

Aerial tanker Year introduced: 1962

1962 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 7

7 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: None

12. C-130 Hercules

Type: Tactical transport

Tactical transport Year introduced: 1956

1956 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 8

8 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 373 mph

373 mph Armament: None

11. Grob G120A

Type: Lightweight basic trainer aircraft

Lightweight basic trainer aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Country of Origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer(s): Grob Aircraft

Grob Aircraft Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 16

16 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Armament: None

10. Bell OH-58 Kiowa

Type: Light scout and reconnaissance helicopter

Light scout and reconnaissance helicopter Year introduced: 1969

1969 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 18

18 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 131 mph

131 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine gun/minigun pods, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Stinger air-to-air missiles

9. T-6 Texan II

Type: Tandem-seat basic trainer aircraft

Tandem-seat basic trainer aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Raytheon Aircraft / Hawker Beechcraft (Textron Aviation)

Raytheon Aircraft / Hawker Beechcraft (Textron Aviation) Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 20

20 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 320 mph

320 mph Armament: None

8. CH-53 Sea Stallion

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1966

1966 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky Aircraft / VFW-Fokker; Spey

Sikorsky Aircraft / VFW-Fokker; Spey Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 22

22 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 12

12 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm XM218, 12.7mm GAU-21, 7.62mm MG3 machine gun

7. King Air 200

Type: Multirole transport aircraft

Multirole transport aircraft Year introduced: 1964

1964 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Beechcraft

Beechcraft Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 22

22 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 311 mph

311 mph Armament: None

6. Leonardo M-346 Master

Type: Advanced jet trainer

Advanced jet trainer Year introduced: 2016

2016 Country of Origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 30

30 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 659 mph

659 mph Armament: None

5. F-35 Lightning II

Type: Advanced multirole strike fighter

Advanced multirole strike fighter Year introduced: 2016

2016 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAE Systems Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 38

38 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 36

36 Top speed: 1199 mph

1199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U, air-to-air missiles (Sidewinder, AMRAAM), guided bombs (Paveway II), general purpose bombs, JDAM bombs, cruise missiles (Stormshadow)

4. AH-64 Apache

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Hughes / Boeing / McDonnell Douglas

Hughes / Boeing / McDonnell Douglas Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 48

48 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm Hughes chain gun, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rockets, Stinger air-to-air missiles, Sidewinder air-to-air missiles

3. UH-60 Black Hawk

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky Aircraft / PZL / Turkish Aerospace Industries

Sikorsky Aircraft / PZL / Turkish Aerospace Industries Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 50

50 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine gun, Hellfire missiles, GAU-19 12.7mm gatling gun, mine dispersal systems, 2.75″ FFAR rocket pods

2. F-15 Eagle

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 87

87 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 25

25 Top speed: 1875 mph

1875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1, air-to-air missiles (Sidewinder, Sparrow), air-to-ground missiles (Maverick, HARM), Laser-guided bombs, cluster bombs

1. F-16I Sufa (Storm)

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter

Lightweight multirole fighter Year introduced: 2004

2004 Country of Origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin / Elbit Systems; Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin / Elbit Systems; Israel Aerospace Industries Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 223

223 Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0

0 Top speed: 1501 mph

1501 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1, short-range air-to-air missiles on wingtip launchers

