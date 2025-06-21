Israel Operates 348 U.S. Made Fighters and Helicopters To Assist In A War With Iran

Key Points
-
Out of Middle Eastern militaries, Israel ranks fairly high in terms of its strength–much of this having to do with its air force
-
The IDF primarily uses the F-16 Sufa, a fairly versatile fighter jet introduced in 2004 with roughly 220 in active service
-
Apart from the Sufa and the Eagle, The IDF also uses helicopters like the AH-64 Apache, AS565 Panther, and UH-60 Black Hawk
- Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
Out of Middle Eastern militaries, Israel ranks fairly high in terms of its strength–much of this having to do with its air force. While Israel might not have the largest air force in the region, it does have one of the most technologically advanced as it relies heavily on its Western allies to provide some of the newest fighter aircraft on the market. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Israeli Air Force and what it has to offer going into a conflict with Iran.
To identify every aircraft in the Israeli Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed active military aircraft data from FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Forces report, an annual military aviation publication. We ranked the aircraft according to how many active units were in service. We have included supplemental data from the Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, year introduced, classification, active number of aircraft, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.
The IDF primarily uses the F-16 Sufa, a fairly versatile fighter jet introduced in 2004 with roughly 220 in active service. The F-16 can reach speeds near Mach 2 and carries various weapons, including missiles and guided munitions. Another mainstay of the Israeli Air Force is the F-15 Eagle. Israel was one of the first foreign operators of the F-15. The Eagle is a legendary American air superiority fighter that first entered service in 1976. One thing that stands out about this aircraft is its perfect combat record.
Apart from the Sufa and the Eagle, The IDF also uses helicopters like the AH-64 Apache, AS565 Panther, and UH-60 Black Hawk. These helicopters are equipped with machine guns and some can equip Hellfire missiles or Hydra rocket pods.
One of the newest additions to Israel’s Air Force is the F-35 Lightning II. This is a fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft with a lot to offer.
Here is a look at every aircraft in Israel’s Air Force:
Why Are We Covering This?
Israel’s Air Force is a cornerstone of its national defense, while also allowing it to project power within the region. These aircraft also serve in surveillance and reconnaissance roles which are vital for gathering intelligence, preventing emerging threats and planning future operations.
20. KC-46 Pegasus
- Type: In-flight refueler / aerial tanker aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Boeing
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 0
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 8
- Top speed: 569 mph
- Armament: None
19. Leonardo AW119 (Koala)
- Type: Lightweight utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 2000
- Country of Origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Leonardo-Finmeccanica
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 1
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 12
- Top speed: 177 mph
- Armament: None
18. IAI EL/W-2085 (G550)
- Type: Airborne early warning and control aircraft
- Year introduced: 2012
- Country of Origin: Israel
- Manufacturer(s): Israel Aircraft Industries / Gulfstream Aircraft
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 3
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 1
- Top speed: 587 mph
- Armament: None
17. Gulfstream V
- Type: Special elecontronic mission aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Gulfstream
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 3
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 675 mph
- Armament: None
16. AS565 Panther
- Type: Multirole helicopter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Country of Origin: France
- Manufacturer(s): Eurocopter
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 4
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 190 mph
- Armament: Giat M621 20mm gun pods, 2.75″ rocket pods, AS-15 TT anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, Mark 46 torpedoes
15. Bell Model 206 (JetRanger / LongRanger)
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 1967
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Bell Helicopter Textron
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 4
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 122 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns
14. Boeing 707
- Type: In-flight refueler / aerial tanker aircraft
- Year introduced: 1958
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Boeing
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 7
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 551 mph
- Armament: None
13. KC-130 Super Hercules
- Type: Aerial tanker
- Year introduced: 1962
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 7
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: None
12. C-130 Hercules
- Type: Tactical transport
- Year introduced: 1956
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 8
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 373 mph
- Armament: None
11. Grob G120A
- Type: Lightweight basic trainer aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Country of Origin: Germany
- Manufacturer(s): Grob Aircraft
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 16
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 199 mph
- Armament: None
10. Bell OH-58 Kiowa
- Type: Light scout and reconnaissance helicopter
- Year introduced: 1969
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Bell Helicopter Textron
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 18
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 131 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine gun/minigun pods, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Stinger air-to-air missiles
9. T-6 Texan II
- Type: Tandem-seat basic trainer aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Raytheon Aircraft / Hawker Beechcraft (Textron Aviation)
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 20
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 320 mph
- Armament: None
8. CH-53 Sea Stallion
- Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1966
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky Aircraft / VFW-Fokker; Spey
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 22
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 12
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm XM218, 12.7mm GAU-21, 7.62mm MG3 machine gun
7. King Air 200
- Type: Multirole transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1964
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Beechcraft
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 22
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 311 mph
- Armament: None
6. Leonardo M-346 Master
- Type: Advanced jet trainer
- Year introduced: 2016
- Country of Origin: Italy
- Manufacturer(s): Leonardo-Finmeccanica
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 30
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 659 mph
- Armament: None
5. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Advanced multirole strike fighter
- Year introduced: 2016
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAE Systems
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 38
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 36
- Top speed: 1199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U, air-to-air missiles (Sidewinder, AMRAAM), guided bombs (Paveway II), general purpose bombs, JDAM bombs, cruise missiles (Stormshadow)
4. AH-64 Apache
- Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter
- Year introduced: 1986
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Hughes / Boeing / McDonnell Douglas
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 48
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 30mm Hughes chain gun, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rockets, Stinger air-to-air missiles, Sidewinder air-to-air missiles
3. UH-60 Black Hawk
- Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
- Year introduced: 1979
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky Aircraft / PZL / Turkish Aerospace Industries
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 50
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine gun, Hellfire missiles, GAU-19 12.7mm gatling gun, mine dispersal systems, 2.75″ FFAR rocket pods
2. F-15 Eagle
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Country of Origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 87
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 25
- Top speed: 1875 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1, air-to-air missiles (Sidewinder, Sparrow), air-to-ground missiles (Maverick, HARM), Laser-guided bombs, cluster bombs
1. F-16I Sufa (Storm)
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter
- Year introduced: 2004
- Country of Origin: Israel
- Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin / Elbit Systems; Israel Aerospace Industries
- Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 223
- Aircraft on order for Israeli Air Force: 0
- Top speed: 1501 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1, short-range air-to-air missiles on wingtip launchers
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.