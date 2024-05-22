Every Attack Helicopter, Fighter Jet, and Aircraft in the Israeli Air Force Major Ofer, Israeli Air Force / Wikimedia Commons

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) was formed in May 1948, right after Israel’s Declaration of Independence. And ever since then, Israel has been in constant conflict with Palestine. It is one of the longest-standing conflicts in the world. The October attack by Hamas, killing over 1,000 civilians and military personnel, led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare a state of war and unleash the Israeli military. (These are the 25 largest air forces on Earth.)

So far, the IDF has mobilized infantry and tanks, but its greatest strength has always been its air superiority.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Israel’s military aircraft. To identify every attack helicopter and fighter jet in the Israeli Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed active military aircraft data from FlightGlobal, an annual military aviation publication. We ordered the aircraft alphabetically and included supplemental data from the Military Factory regarding the type of aircraft, year introduced, classification, active number of aircraft, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

The IDF primarily uses the F-16I Sufa, a fairly versatile fighter jet introduced in 2004 with roughly 175 in active service. The F-16I can reach speeds near Mach 2 and carries various weapons, including missiles and guided munitions.

The IDF also uses helicopters like the AH-64 Apache, AS565 Panther, and UH-60 Black Hawk. These helicopters are equipped with machine guns, and some can equip Hellfire missiles or Hydra rocket pods. (These countries have the most Apache attack helicopters.)

Here is a look at every aircraft in Israel’s military:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: 77258709@N06 / Flickr

Israel’s Air Force is a cornerstone of its national defense, while also allowing it to project power within the region. These aircraft also serve in surveillance and reconnaissance roles which are vital for gathering intelligence, preventing emerging threats and planning future operations.

AH-64 Apache

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Hughes / Boeing / McDonnell Douglas

Hughes / Boeing / McDonnell Douglas Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 48

48 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 30mm Hughes chain gun, Hellfire missiles, Hydra rockets, Stinger air-to-air missiles, Sidewinder air-to-air missiles

AS565 Panther

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of Origin: France

France Manufacturer(s): Eurocopter

Eurocopter Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 4

4 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: Giat M621 20mm gun pods, 2.75″ rocket pods, AS-15 TT anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, Mark 46 torpedoes

Bell Model 206 (JetRanger / LongRanger)

Source: Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 4

4 Top speed: 122 mph

122 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

Bell OH-58 Kiowa

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light scout and reconnaissance helicopter

Light scout and reconnaissance helicopter Year introduced: 1969

1969 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 18

18 Top speed: 131 mph

131 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine gun/minigun pods, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Stinger air-to-air missiles

Boeing 707

Source: cooke1 / Flickr

Type: In-flight refueler / aerial tanker aircraft

In-flight refueler / aerial tanker aircraft Year introduced: 1958

1958 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Boeing

Boeing Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 7

7 Top speed: 551 mph

551 mph Armament: None

C-130 Hercules

Source: JohnGPhotos / Shutterstock.com

Type: Tactical transport

Tactical transport Year introduced: 1956

1956 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 10

10 Top speed: 373 mph

373 mph Armament: None

CH-53 Sea Stallion

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1966

1966 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky Aircraft / VFW-Fokker; Spey

Sikorsky Aircraft / VFW-Fokker; Spey Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 22

22 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm XM218, 12.7mm GAU-21, 7.62mm MG3 machine gun

F-15 Eagle

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 66

66 Top speed: 1875 mph

1875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1, air-to-air missiles (Sidewinder, Sparrow), air-to-ground missiles (Maverick, HARM), Laser-guided bombs, cluster bombs

F-16I Sufa (Storm)

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter

Lightweight multirole fighter Year introduced: 2004

2004 Country of Origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin / Elbit Systems; Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin / Elbit Systems; Israel Aerospace Industries Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 175

175 Top speed: 1501 mph

1501 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1, short-range air-to-air missiles on wingtip launchers

F-35 Lightning II

Type: Advanced multirole strike fighter

Advanced multirole strike fighter Year introduced: 2016

2016 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAE Systems Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 39

39 Top speed: 1199 mph

1199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U, air-to-air missiles (Sidewinder, AMRAAM), guided bombs (Paveway II), general purpose bombs, JDAM bombs, cruise missiles (Stormshadow)

Grob G120A

Type: Lightweight basic trainer aircraft

Lightweight basic trainer aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Country of Origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer(s): Grob Aircraft

Grob Aircraft Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 16

16 Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Armament: None

Gulfstream V

Type: Special electronic mission aircraft

Special electronic mission aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Gulfstream

Gulfstream Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 3

3 Top speed: 675 mph

675 mph Armament: None

IAI EL/W-2085 (G550)

Source: Anna Zvereva / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Airborne early warning and control aircraft

Airborne early warning and control aircraft Year introduced: 2012

2012 Country of Origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer(s): Israel Aircraft Industries / Gulfstream Aircraft

Israel Aircraft Industries / Gulfstream Aircraft Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 2

2 Top speed: 587 mph

587 mph Armament: None

KC-130 Super Hercules

Source: kariyamogami / Flickr

Type: Aerial tanker

Aerial tanker Year introduced: 1962

1962 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 7

7 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: None

KC-46 Pegasus

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: In-flight refueler / aerial tanker aircraft

In-flight refueler / aerial tanker aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Boeing

Boeing Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 1

1 Top speed: 569 mph

569 mph Armament: None

King Air 200

Source: silenus81 / Flickr

Type: Multirole transport aircraft

Multirole transport aircraft Year introduced: 1964

1964 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Beechcraft

Beechcraft Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 22

22 Top speed: 311 mph

311 mph Armament: None

Leonardo AW119 (Koala)

Type: Lightweight utility helicopter

Lightweight utility helicopter Year introduced: 2000

2000 Country of Origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 1

1 Top speed: 177 mph

177 mph Armament: None

Leonardo M-346 Master

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Advanced jet trainer

Advanced jet trainer Year introduced: 2016

2016 Country of Origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer(s): Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 30

30 Top speed: 659 mph

659 mph Armament: None

T-6 Texan II

Type: Tandem-seat basic trainer aircraft

Tandem-seat basic trainer aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Raytheon Aircraft / Hawker Beechcraft (Textron Aviation)

Raytheon Aircraft / Hawker Beechcraft (Textron Aviation) Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 20

20 Top speed: 320 mph

320 mph Armament: None

UH-60 Black Hawk

Source: thescang / Flickr

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Country of Origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Sikorsky Aircraft / PZL / Turkish Aerospace Industries

Sikorsky Aircraft / PZL / Turkish Aerospace Industries Active aircraft in Israeli Air Force: 48

48 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm general purpose machine gun, Hellfire missiles, GAU-19 12.7mm gatling gun, mine dispersal systems, 2.75″ FFAR rocket pods

