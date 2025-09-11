U.S. Submarine Count Surpasses Over 140 Countries, Securing Dominant Naval Position

Military
By
Chris Lange
Sep 11, 2025 | Updated 12:51 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Some of the most advanced weapons in any military arsenal aren’t on the battlefield or in the sky, but deep below the oceans. Much of the international balance of naval power is defined by these submarines, and their nuclear payloads. These underwater assets are central to nuclear deterrence, sea control, and ultimately power projection. Today, three nations dominate this conversation. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest submarine fleets in the world.
To identify the countries with the most military submarines in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/usnavy/44909261054/" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">USS Indiana transits the Thame...</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/usnavy/" target="_blank" style="100%">Official U.S. Navy Page</a>
On Monday, April 28, 2025, the United States Navy announced that an F/A-18E Super Hornet, along with the tow tractor…
For centuries powerful navies have decided the military balance of power on the world stage. Not only that, these navies…
As one of the most advanced military assets on the planet, submarines represent a huge financial commitment from any given…