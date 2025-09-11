U.S. Submarine Count Surpasses Over 140 Countries, Securing Dominant Naval Position

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Some of the most advanced weapons in any military arsenal aren’t on the battlefield or in the sky, but deep below the oceans

Submarines are central to nuclear deterrence, sea control, and ultimately power projection

Some of the most advanced weapons in any military arsenal aren’t on the battlefield or in the sky, but deep below the oceans. Much of the international balance of naval power is defined by these submarines, and their nuclear payloads. These underwater assets are central to nuclear deterrence, sea control, and ultimately power projection. Today, three nations dominate this conversation. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest submarine fleets in the world.

To identify the countries with the most military submarines in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most military submarines in the world:

31. Azerbaijan

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 17

17 Mine warfare: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 38

38 Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

$5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

30. Peru

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 8

8 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 13

13 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 71

71 Military defense budget: $3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145

$3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145

29. Chile

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 40

40 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 130

130 Military defense budget: $5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145

$5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145

28. Colombia

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 217

217 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 233

233 Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145

$10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

27. Canada

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 24

24 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 73

73 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

26. Sweden

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 179

179 Mine warfare: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 308

308 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

25. Taiwan

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 22

22 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 37

37 Mine warfare: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 97

97 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

24. Indonesia

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 25

25 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 211

211 Mine warfare: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 331

331 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

23. Brazil

Submarines: 4

4 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 23

23 Mine warfare: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

$26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

22. Israel

Submarines: 5

5 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 46

46 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

21. Norway

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 18

18 Mine warfare: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

20. Singapore

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 12

12 Mine warfare: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

$15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

19. Algeria

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 8

8 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 75

75 Mine warfare: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

18. Australia

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 10

10 Mine warfare: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 44

44 Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145

$55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

17. Germany

Submarines: 6

6 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

16. Egypt

Submarines: 8

8 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 62

62 Mine warfare: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 150

150 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

15. Pakistan

Submarines: 8

8 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 69

69 Mine warfare: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 121

121 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

14. Italy

Submarines: 8

8 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 10

10 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare: 10

10 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

13. Vietnam

Submarines: 9

9 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 16

16 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

12. France

Submarines: 9

9 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 11

11 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

11. United Kingdom

Submarines: 9

9 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

10. Greece

Submarines: 10

10 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 39

39 Mine warfare: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 192

192 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

9. North Korea

Submarines: 13

13 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 4

4 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 155

155 Mine warfare: 1

1 Total naval vessels: 207

207 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

8. Turkey

Submarines: 13

13 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 41

41 Mine warfare: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

7. India

Submarines: 18

18 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 14

14 Corvettes: 18

18 Destroyers: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 135

135 Mine warfare: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

6. South Korea

Submarines: 22

22 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 227

227 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

5. Japan

Submarines: 24

24 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 42

42 Patrol vessels: 6

6 Mine warfare: 22

22 Total naval vessels: 159

159 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

4. Iran

Submarines: 25

25 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 21

21 Mine warfare: 1

1 Total naval vessels: 107

107 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

3. China

Submarines: 61

61 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Destroyers: 50

50 Patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare: 36

36 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Submarines: 63

63 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Destroyers: 10

10 Patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare: 47

47 Total naval vessels: 419

419 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

Submarines: 70

70 Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 26

26 Destroyers: 81

81 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 440

440 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145