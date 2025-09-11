S&P 500
Stock Market Live September 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Inches Higher on Mixed Unemployment, Inflation News
Home > Military > U.S. Submarine Count Surpasses Over 140 Countries, Securing Dominant Naval Position

Military

U.S. Submarine Count Surpasses Over 140 Countries, Securing Dominant Naval Position

U.S. Submarine Count Surpasses Over 140 Countries, Securing Dominant Naval Position

By Chris Lange

Sep 11, 2025  |  Updated 12:51 PM ET

Key Points

  • Some of the most advanced weapons in any military arsenal aren’t on the battlefield or in the sky, but deep below the oceans
  • Submarines are central to nuclear deterrence, sea control, and ultimately power projection
Some of the most advanced weapons in any military arsenal aren’t on the battlefield or in the sky, but deep below the oceans. Much of the international balance of naval power is defined by these submarines, and their nuclear payloads. These underwater assets are central to nuclear deterrence, sea control, and ultimately power projection. Today, three nations dominate this conversation. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest submarine fleets in the world.

To identify the countries with the most military submarines in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most military submarines in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

31. Azerbaijan

popular tourist destination armenia, georgia and azerbaijan geographical map
Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

  • Submarines: 4
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 17
  • Mine warfare: 4
  • Total naval vessels: 38
  • Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

30. Peru

The U.S. and Peruvian navies t... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The U.S. and Peruvian navies t... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Submarines: 4
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 7
  • Corvettes: 8
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 13
  • Mine warfare: 0
  • Total naval vessels: 71
  • Military defense budget: $3,420,000,000 – #58 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145

29. Chile

Chile+submarine | Submarine O&#039; Brien
davidstanleytravel / Flickr

  • Submarines: 4
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 8
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 40
  • Mine warfare: 0
  • Total naval vessels: 130
  • Military defense budget: $5,032,500,000 – #48 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.8361 – #47 out of 145

28. Colombia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Submarines: 4
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 7
  • Corvettes: 2
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 217
  • Mine warfare: 0
  • Total naval vessels: 233
  • Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000 – #30 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

27. Canada

Kmw2700 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Submarines: 4
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 12
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 24
  • Mine warfare: 0
  • Total naval vessels: 73
  • Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

26. Sweden

Submarine by Michael Coghlan
Submarine (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Michael Coghlan
  • Submarines: 4
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 7
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 179
  • Mine warfare: 8
  • Total naval vessels: 308
  • Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

25. Taiwan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Submarines: 4
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 22
  • Corvettes: 7
  • Destroyers: 4
  • Patrol vessels: 37
  • Mine warfare: 14
  • Total naval vessels: 97
  • Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

24. Indonesia

SubMarine by Stenly Lam
SubMarine (CC BY 2.0) by Stenly Lam
  • Submarines: 4
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 7
  • Corvettes: 25
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 211
  • Mine warfare: 12
  • Total naval vessels: 331
  • Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

23. Brazil

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Submarines: 4
  • Helicopter carriers: 1
  • Frigates: 6
  • Corvettes: 2
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 23
  • Mine warfare: 3
  • Total naval vessels: 64
  • Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

22. Israel

Oren Rozen / Wikimedia Commons

  • Submarines: 5
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 7
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 46
  • Mine warfare: 0
  • Total naval vessels: 62
  • Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

21. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Submarines: 6
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 4
  • Corvettes: 6
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 18
  • Mine warfare: 5
  • Total naval vessels: 43
  • Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

20. Singapore

usnavy / Flickr
  • Submarines: 6
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 6
  • Corvettes: 6
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 12
  • Mine warfare: 4
  • Total naval vessels: 50
  • Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

19. Algeria

a submarine on land by Evan Bench
a submarine on land (CC BY 2.0) by Evan Bench
  • Submarines: 6
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 8
  • Corvettes: 8
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 75
  • Mine warfare: 2
  • Total naval vessels: 110
  • Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

18. Australia

Submarine by Tamsin Slater
Submarine (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tamsin Slater
  • Submarines: 6
  • Helicopter carriers: 2
  • Frigates: 7
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 3
  • Patrol vessels: 10
  • Mine warfare: 3
  • Total naval vessels: 44
  • Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

17. Germany

German submarine U-995. Dramatic sky, storm clouds. Museum ship, Laboe Naval Memorial. Germany. Panoramic view. Travel destinations, landmarks, sightseeing, history, past, war, WW2, nautical vessel
Aastels / Shutterstock.com

  • Submarines: 6
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 11
  • Corvettes: 5
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 0
  • Mine warfare: 12
  • Total naval vessels: 61
  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

16. Egypt

Egypt Submarine S-42 (864) by Thomas M. Ru00c3u00b6sner
Egypt Submarine S-42 (864) (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Thomas M. Ru00c3u00b6sner
  • Submarines: 8
  • Helicopter carriers: 2
  • Frigates: 13
  • Corvettes: 7
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 62
  • Mine warfare: 17
  • Total naval vessels: 150
  • Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

15. Pakistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Submarines: 8
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 9
  • Corvettes: 9
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 69
  • Mine warfare: 3
  • Total naval vessels: 121
  • Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

14. Italy

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Submarines: 8
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 10
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 3
  • Patrol vessels: 19
  • Mine warfare: 10
  • Total naval vessels: 196
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

13. Vietnam

Kilo Vietnam Submarine by Trinhvan21
Kilo Vietnam Submarine (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Trinhvan21
  • Submarines: 9
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 9
  • Corvettes: 16
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 35
  • Mine warfare: 8
  • Total naval vessels: 110
  • Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

12. France

dennisvdw / iStock via Getty Images
  • Submarines: 9
  • Helicopter carriers: 3
  • Frigates: 11
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 11
  • Patrol vessels: 20
  • Mine warfare: 17
  • Total naval vessels: 129
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

11. United Kingdom

Handout / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Submarines: 9
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 8
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 6
  • Patrol vessels: 26
  • Mine warfare: 7
  • Total naval vessels: 109
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

10. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Submarines: 10
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 13
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 39
  • Mine warfare: 7
  • Total naval vessels: 192
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

9. North Korea

JohnCrux / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Submarines: 13
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 2
  • Corvettes: 4
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 155
  • Mine warfare: 1
  • Total naval vessels: 207
  • Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

8. Turkey

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Submarines: 13
  • Helicopter carriers: 1
  • Frigates: 17
  • Corvettes: 9
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 41
  • Mine warfare: 11
  • Total naval vessels: 182
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

7. India

vale_t / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Submarines: 18
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 14
  • Corvettes: 18
  • Destroyers: 13
  • Patrol vessels: 135
  • Mine warfare: 0
  • Total naval vessels: 293
  • Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

6. South Korea

A1C Scott Nichols / Wikimedia Commons

  • Submarines: 22
  • Helicopter carriers: 2
  • Frigates: 17
  • Corvettes: 5
  • Destroyers: 13
  • Patrol vessels: 35
  • Mine warfare: 14
  • Total naval vessels: 227
  • Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

5. Japan

viper-zero / iStock via Getty Images
  • Submarines: 24
  • Helicopter carriers: 4
  • Frigates: 6
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 42
  • Patrol vessels: 6
  • Mine warfare: 22
  • Total naval vessels: 159
  • Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

4. Iran

Opening naval review of Velayat 97 (33) by Hossein Zohrevand
Opening naval review of Velayat 97 (33) (CC BY 4.0) by Hossein Zohrevand
  • Submarines: 25
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 7
  • Corvettes: 3
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 21
  • Mine warfare: 1
  • Total naval vessels: 107
  • Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

3. China

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Submarines: 61
  • Helicopter carriers: 4
  • Frigates: 47
  • Corvettes: 72
  • Destroyers: 50
  • Patrol vessels: 150
  • Mine warfare: 36
  • Total naval vessels: 754
  • Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Serega / iStock via Getty Images
  • Submarines: 63
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 12
  • Corvettes: 83
  • Destroyers: 10
  • Patrol vessels: 123
  • Mine warfare: 47
  • Total naval vessels: 419
  • Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

usnavy / Flickr

  • Submarines: 70
  • Helicopter carriers: 9
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 26
  • Destroyers: 81
  • Patrol vessels: 0
  • Mine warfare: 8
  • Total naval vessels: 440
  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
  • Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/usnavy/44909261054/" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">USS Indiana transits the Thame...</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/usnavy/" target="_blank" style="100%">Official U.S. Navy Page</a>

