Aircraft Carriers: The Mighty Asset That Few Navies Can Muster

Key Points Aircraft carriers are the ultimate symbol of naval dominance, serving as floating airbases capable of projecting power all over the world

Historically, carriers played an incredible role in World War II, turning the tide in favor of the Allies

While only a handful of nations operate aircraft carriers, the ones that do hold a serious strategic advantage over their rivals

Aircraft carriers are the ultimate symbol of naval dominance, serving as floating airbases capable of projecting power all over the world. These carriers are home to strike aircraft, helicopters, and tactical transports capable of deploying at a moment’s notice. In short, aircraft carriers are the crown jewel of any naval fleet. Their ability to control airspace, protect sea lanes, and deliver precision firepower makes them indispensable. Not to mention, only the most powerful navies in the world have these massive assets.

Historically, carriers played an incredible role in World War II, turning the tide in favor of the Allies. The value of an aircraft carrier cannot be overstated in this regard, and their modern iterations continue to prove this in a number of international navies.

While only a handful of nations operate aircraft carriers, the ones that do hold a serious strategic advantage over their rivals. The United States leads the pack with the largest carrier fleet. Other major naval powers like China, the United Kingdom, and France field carriers that establish their own regional dominance of the seas. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the only countries that have aircraft carriers.

To determine the countries with the most aircraft carriers in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total aircraft carriers. We also included supplemental information regarding submarines, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most aircraft carriers in the world:

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

8. Spain

Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 22

22 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

7. France

Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 11

11 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

6. Russia

Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Destroyers: 10

10 Submarines: 63

63 Patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare vessels: 47

47 Total naval vessels: 419

419 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

5. Italy

Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 10

10 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare vessels: 10

10 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

4. United Kingdom

Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 6

6 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

3. India

Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 14

14 Corvettes: 18

18 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 18

18 Patrol vessels: 135

135 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

2. China

Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Destroyers: 50

50 Submarines: 61

61 Patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

36 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

1. United States

Aircraft carriers: 11

11 Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 26

26 Destroyers: 81

81 Submarines: 70

70 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 440

440 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145