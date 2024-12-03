10 Carl Icahn Quotes Every 20-Year-Old Needs to Hear Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Carl Icahn of Icahn Enterprises offers valuable insights as a successful businessman and investor.

Those in their 20s can refer to Icahn’s quotes when starting their careers.

Carl Icahn is an American businessman and investor with decades of experience. As the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises, he shares firsthand insights and wisdom that can benefit individuals of all ages.

If you’re just starting out in your career or are trying to learn the ropes in your industry, here are 10 Carl Icahn quotes every 20-year-old needs to hear.

1. Strike a Balance Between Thinking Things Through and Taking Necessary Risks

NicoElNino / Shutterstock.com

In life and business, there are two cardinal sins. The first is to act precipitously without thought and the second is to not act at all. -Carl Icahn

Early on in your career, you might feel like you’re on shaky ground, unsure of whether you should take risks or play it (possibly too) safe. Without the proper experience to pull from, every step can feel like a shot in the dark.

However, there’s a difference — and a fine balance — between acting too rashly and holding yourself back. You don’t want to rush into anything or act without thinking, but you also don’t want to hesitate so much that you’re not showing up as your authentic self and allowing yourself to prove you’re worthy of your place in the business world. Your actions require some level of thought and reflection, but don’t overthink every move you make.

2. Stay in Your Own Lane

New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Don’t go in and tell somebody else how to run their business. -Carl Icahn

Especially early on in your career, you might be fresh with ideas and ready to share them with the world. However, make sure you’re not coming in so strong that you’re telling other people how to run their businesses. Stay in your own lane and add your opinions when necessary, but don’t steamroll other professionals with the assumption that you know better.

3. Look for Opportunities in Unsuspecting Places

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

When nobody wants something, that creates an opportunity. -Carl Icahn

Trying to make it in a saturated industry or environment is much more difficult than trying to make it in a less explored one. Be open to opportunities and places that you would have otherwise overlooked. Oftentimes, when others are unwilling to pursue a specific avenue, this gives you a chance and room to make something out of it.

4. Take Every Opinion With a Grain of Salt

WBMUL / Shutterstock.com

When friends and acquaintances are telling you you are a genius, before you accept their opinion, take a moment to remember what you always thought of their opinions in the past. -Carl Icahn

Don’t blindly believe other people’s opinions just because they align with your own or serve a personal vendetta. On the other hand, also don’t believe every negative opinion others have of you. Instead, take everything with a grain of salt and cultivate your own confidence and sense of self-worth so you aren’t relying on others to lift you up or waiting for them to tear you down.

5. Acknowledge the Luck You and Others Have on Your Side

Gatot Adri / Shutterstock.com

Don’t confuse luck with skill when judging others, and especially when judging yourself. -Carl Icahn

Everyone in life has different privileges and different setbacks. Sometimes, we put others on a pedestal simply because they’re more successful than we are, failing to acknowledge that they were lucky in areas we might not have been. On the other hand, perhaps you yourself had luck or access to opportunities that others didn’t have. Acknowledge this about yourself and others so you aren’t placing anyone above yourself — or yourself above others.

6. Relish in the Process

Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com

I enjoy the hunt much more than the ‘good life’ after the victory. -Carl Icahn

So many individuals, especially in their 20s, want to race to success without taking time to appreciate and enjoy the journey to get there. As you embark on your career, relish in the process without losing sight of your end goal. Make connections with people along the way, learn from your mistakes, and, most of all, have fun throughout your journey

7. Business Is a Dog-Eat-Dog World

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

You learn in this business.. If you want a friend, get a dog. -Carl Icahn

In your 20s, you might have a hopeful outlook on your life and the people in it — which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. However, the business world can quickly humble your naive mindsets by showing you that not everyone will have your best interests at heart. In your career, make sure you’re not overly trusting anyone. Also, understand that in business, you need to be willing to let others down — and vice versa.

8. Flattery Goes a Long Way

fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

Too often it’s not the most creative guys or the smartest. Instead, it’s the ones who are best at playing politics and soft-soaping their bosses. Boards don’t like tough, abrasive guys. -Carl Icahn

Sometimes, to make it big in your career, you must be willing to play the flattery game. Rather than trying to come off as tough or insightful, instead, try connecting with your boss and building a solid working relationship that will prevail through work conflicts.

9. Take Pride in Your Success

JLco Julia Amaral / Shutterstock.com

I like winning. There’s also a certain joy in it. I feel fulfilled by it. -Carl Icahn

There’s nothing wrong with celebrating and relishing in your successes. Throughout your 20s, you’ll likely reach milestones that might not feel significant, but each one deserves acknowledgment. Express your joy and revel in the fulfillment you feel from achieving your goals.

10. Don’t Follow the Crowd

gan chaonan / Shutterstock.com

When most investors, including the pros, all agree on something, they’re usually wrong. -Carl Icahn

Just because one perspective or idea might be the most popular among a group doesn’t mean it’s the best one. Don’t be afraid to forge your own path and create your own opinions in business. Starting with a strong identity and sense of what’s right and wrong early on in your career will greatly benefit your journey.

alvarez / E+ via Getty Images

As you’re navigating the uncertainty of your 20s, it helps to have the advice of someone who’s been in your shoes — and eventually made it big. Carl Icahn’s quotes offer valuable insights to guide you along your journey.

