The Most-Searched Senior Discounts in America

There is one big benefit of reaching your senior years—senior discounts. There are tons of businesses across the U.S. that offer a senior discount, which normally translates to a specific amount of purchases at that store. Exactly what counts as “senior” does vary, so it’s important to double-check ages before assuming you’ll get the discount!

Key Points Senior discounts help seniors stick to their budget across America, especially when it comes to essentials like groceries.

So, which discounts are Americans searching for the most? We’ve compiled a list of specific senior discounts people are looking for in 2024 based on Google trends and other search data. This list is organized countdown style, so the most popular discount is at the bottom.

Seniors are often on a fixed budget, especially after retirement, so senior discounts can be a key way to pay for the stuff you need while staying on budget. We also cover a lot of other topics for seniors, like the best and worst states for older Americans.

9. Marriott Senior Discount

Seniors 62+ can save up to 15% on room rates at participating Marriott hotels worldwide. Not all provide this discount, though, so it’s important to check beforehand! This is one reason why this discount may get searched so much by seniors.

8. IHOP 55+ Menu

At IHOP, seniors over 55 can order discounted meals like pancakes and omelets. Because this menu changes regularly, it makes sense that it would receive a lot of search traffic. Plus, IHOPs are present around the country and are relatively popular for an affordable breakfast.

7. AT&T Senior Nation Plan

AT&T has a special wireless plan designed for seniors over 65+ that includes 200 anytime minutes, unlimited long-distance calls, and no data charges. For seniors who don’t use their phones very much, this discounted plan can be a good alternative to paying for a bunch of stuff they’ll never use.

6. National Parks Senior Pass

The National Parks senior pass is also pretty popular. U.S. residents over 62 can purchase a lifetime senior pass at a discount, giving them access to all national parks and federal land. This is a great option for seniors who are more active.

5. AMC Theatres Senior Ticket Prices

Seniors 60+ receive discounted movie tickets at participating AMC locations. This budget entertainment option is popular for seniors on a budget.

4. Walgreens Seniors Day

You can’t get a discount every day at Walgreens, but this store does offer 20% off eligible purchases for those over 55+ on the first Tuesday of every month. Because this is such a specific day, it isn’t surprising that so many people are searching for when it is, especially when senior healthcare expenses can be so high!

3. Amtrak Senior Discount

Seniors over 65+ can save 10% on some fares within the United States. Not all locations participate though, so it’s important to check before you assume you’ll receive a discount. Many seniors do just this while researching senior discounts.

2. Denny’s 55+ Menu

Seniors 55+ can enjoy discounted meals from a special menu, including breakfast favorites starting at $6.99. This menu is actually cheaper than the one at IHOP, so it isn’t surprising that it’s more popular. Of course, this menu changes regularly, which is exactly why so many people search for it.

1. Kroger Senior Discount

Groceries are a big budget concern for many seniors, so it isn’t all that surprising that Kroger discounts are so popular. Those 60+ can receive a 10% discount on select items every Wednesday at participating stores. Sadly, this discount was recently cut in many areas. In place of this discount, the store is now offering lower prices on over 3,000 items.

It’s likely this change has something to do with the increased search volume for this discount.

