The Most-Searched Senior Discounts in America

Senior couple sitting at the table with laptop and bills giving high five each other calculating finances or taxes at home. Elderly retired man and woman rejoicing income and profit on pension.
Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

There is one big benefit of reaching your senior years—senior discounts. There are tons of businesses across the U.S. that offer a senior discount, which normally translates to a specific amount of purchases at that store. Exactly what counts as “senior” does vary, so it’s important to double-check ages before assuming you’ll get the discount!

Key Points

So, which discounts are Americans searching for the most? We’ve compiled a list of specific senior discounts people are looking for in 2024 based on Google trends and other search data. This list is organized countdown style, so the most popular discount is at the bottom. 

Why We’re Covering This

Pension savings. Senior couple planning budget at wooden table indoors
New Africa / Shutterstock.com
Senior discounts are a lifeline for many older Americans who are trying to make ends meet.

Seniors are often on a fixed budget, especially after retirement, so senior discounts can be a key way to pay for the stuff you need while staying on budget. We also cover a lot of other topics for seniors, like the best and worst states for older Americans

9. Marriott Senior Discount

The Courtyard by Marriott in Clemson, South Carolina.
Farragutful / Wiki Commons
Some Marriott locations participate in this discount, and some do not.

Seniors 62+ can save up to 15% on room rates at participating Marriott hotels worldwide. Not all provide this discount, though, so it’s important to check beforehand! This is one reason why this discount may get searched so much by seniors. 

8. IHOP 55+ Menu

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
IHOP offers a special discounted menu for seniors.

At IHOP, seniors over 55 can order discounted meals like pancakes and omelets. Because this menu changes regularly, it makes sense that it would receive a lot of search traffic. Plus, IHOPs are present around the country and are relatively popular for an affordable breakfast. 

7. AT&T Senior Nation Plan

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
AT&T offers a discounted phone plan for seniors.

AT&T has a special wireless plan designed for seniors over 65+ that includes 200 anytime minutes, unlimited long-distance calls, and no data charges. For seniors who don’t use their phones very much, this discounted plan can be a good alternative to paying for a bunch of stuff they’ll never use.

6.  National Parks Senior Pass

Civil War Cannons at Manassas National Battlefield Park located in Prince William County, Virginia, USA
Zack Frank / Shutterstock.com
Visiting national parks can be a fun way for seniors to stay active.

The National Parks senior pass is also pretty popular. U.S. residents over 62 can purchase a lifetime senior pass at a discount, giving them access to all national parks and federal land. This is a great option for seniors who are more active.

5. AMC Theatres Senior Ticket Prices

BCFC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
AMC theatres provide discounted tickets for seniors at many locations.

Seniors 60+ receive discounted movie tickets at participating AMC locations. This budget entertainment option is popular for seniors on a budget. 

4. Walgreens Seniors Day

BCFC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Walgreens provides discounts for seniors on certain items.

You can’t get a discount every day at Walgreens, but this store does offer 20% off eligible purchases for those over 55+ on the first Tuesday of every month. Because this is such a specific day, it isn’t surprising that so many people are searching for when it is, especially when senior healthcare expenses can be so high!

3. Amtrak Senior Discount

family, age, tourism, travel and people concept - senior couple with map and city guide talking over japan mountains background
Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com
Amtrak can be an inexpensive and scenic way to travel.

Seniors over 65+ can save 10% on some fares within the United States. Not all locations participate though, so it’s important to check before you assume you’ll receive a discount. Many seniors do just this while researching senior discounts. 

2. Denny’s 55+ Menu

jax10289 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Denny’s offers an even cheaper menu for seniors.

Seniors 55+ can enjoy discounted meals from a special menu, including breakfast favorites starting at $6.99. This menu is actually cheaper than the one at IHOP, so it isn’t surprising that it’s more popular. Of course, this menu changes regularly, which is exactly why so many people search for it. 

1. Kroger Senior Discount

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
Kroger used to be one of the only grocery stores that offered a senior discount.

Groceries are a big budget concern for many seniors, so it isn’t all that surprising that Kroger discounts are so popular. Those 60+ can receive a 10% discount on select items every Wednesday at participating stores. Sadly, this discount was recently cut in many areas. In place of this discount, the store is now offering lower prices on over 3,000 items. 

It’s likely this change has something to do with the increased search volume for this discount. 

