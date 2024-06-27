How Much Is a Trip to New York City: On a Budget or in Style Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Dreaming of a trip to New York City? Everyone should visit New York at least once in their lifetime, even if it’s just to say you have! The city that never sleeps is filled with iconic sights and enough pizza to feed a small army! In fact, New York is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Americans this year, especially as we enter the summer months.

But how much does it cost to vacation in New York City? We’ll cover exactly that in this article.

Of course, not everyone imagines the same trip. Some want a truly luxurious experience, staying in expensive, luxury hotels and eating at the finest restaurants. Others want to experience New York City like the locals do, eating street food and spending their time exploring the city. We’ll cover both travel options below so that you can get a good idea of how much your trip might cost.

To create this list, we analyzed live flight ticket information, hotel room costs, and the most popular attractions.

Why We’re Covering This

Source: PaeGAG / Shutterstock.com

Vacationing is a part of a healthy lifestyle, but paying for those vacations can put a strain on your financial health. New York City isn’t the cheapest place to get away to, costing about as much as vacationing in Japan. Therefore, it’s vital that you budget properly to ensure your bank account is still healthy after vacation.

Budget Flight

Source: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget flight cost: $500 – $800

If you’re trying to get to New York City on a budget, looking for deals on flights is key. Airlines like Spirit and Frontier are your best bet for budget tickets, as they often offer deals that can leave you with more cash in your pocket. However, these budget flights also have more added fees, so be sure to read the fine print!

You could also consider nearby airports like Newark and Islip for potentially lower fees. However, you’ll need to budget for transportation to the city, which can be costly.

Luxury Flight

Source: Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury flight cost: $2,000+

If legroom and complimentary champagne are more your style, prepare to pay a pretty penny for first-class or business-class. Plush seats and priority boarding can be grand, but they also affect your bank account.

Direct flights can cost even more, but you won’t have to worry about catching connecting flights.

Budget Accommodations

Source: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget accommodation cost: $350 – $1050

New York City is a huge tourist destination, so there are plenty of places to stay. Hostels are a fantastic option for social butterflies on a tight budget. You’ll sleep next to fellow travelers, often from around the world. Many amenities also offer free breakfast and walking tours.

If you’re traveling with a group, AirBNBs can also be a budget-friendly option, especially if you split the cost. Look for options in areas like Brooklyn and Queens, which are much cheaper than Manhattan.

Luxury Accommodations

Source: Orbon Alija / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated luxury accommodation cost: $3,500 – $17,150+

New York City is also full of luxury hotels with a view. You can set your sights on Manhattan’s luxury hotels, allowing you to wake up to a breathtaking city view. Many of these hotels also have lots of inclusions and stellar room service, allowing you to take your vacation slowly.

Just be prepared to fork over some serious cash. Luxury hotels start at $500 a night, but they quickly increase from there. For instance, the Ritz-Carlton starts at just over $1,000 a night. The Aman New York starts at $2,450 a night, adding up to over $17,000 for a week! And, those are the starter rooms.

If you decide to stay in one of their more luxurious options, you could easily pay even more.

Budget Transportation

Source: pom-angers / Flickr

Estimated budget transportation cost: $30 – $50

It’s easy to get around New York City on a budget thanks to the subway system. It’s a cheap, efficient way to navigate the city, with stations conveniently located around the city. You can invest in a MetroCard for unlimited rides during your week-long stay, which will save you money compared to purchasing tickets for every ride.

Of course, the subway isn’t the most luxurious way to get around, and it can take some practice to figure out. However, it is absolutely the cheapest option.

Luxury Transportation

Source: tatarac / Getty Images

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $150 – $700+

If you want to skip the subway, you can get around in a taxi or ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft, which provides a convenient way to get around the city. These options are much pricier than the subway, but they can whisk you directly to your destination, and you won’t have to worry about figuring out the subway.

For the ultimate luxury, consider a private car service. You can enjoy a chauffeured experience, complete with door-to-door pick-up and drop-off. Of course, this option can get very expensive quickly, often costing over $100 a day.

Budget Food

Source: loozrboy / Flickr

Estimated budget food cost: $210 – $350

New York City has a smorgasbord of tasty food options, and you don’t have to spend a ton to enjoy them. If you embrace a grab-and-go mentality, you can find street vendors around the city offering piping-hot food for affordable options.

You can also frequent food halls, which have many vendors under one roof, allowing you to sample different cuisines for a budget-friendly price.

Ethnic restaurants in the outer boroughs are often inexpensive and allow you to try authentic flavors.

In many cases, you can eat for around $30 to $50 per day if you choose these budget-friendly options.

Luxury Food

Source: wundervisuals / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated luxury food cost: $700 – $2,100+

If you want to try all the nicer restaurants New York City has to offer, you’ll probably need far more than a week! There are tons of luxury dining options in New York City, typically costing upwards of $100 a meal – and that’s not including drinks or the tip!

If you eat out only once a day, you’re still looking at $700 for the week minimum. If you eat out twice a day, it can easily add up to thousands of dollars.

Even if you do decide to throw yourself into the fine dining scene, we recommend enjoying some street food, too, if only for the authentic experience.

Budget Activities

Source: KarlosWest / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget activities cost: Free – $50

You can enjoy a lot of New York City completely free. Central Park is a must-visit, with its sprawling lawns, picturesque lake, and even free Shakespeare in the Park during the summer months. Just strolling around New York City’s streets can help you uncover free outdoor performances by professionals.

Many museums do have a fee to enter, but they may offer free admission days or discounts during less-popular hours.

Much of the New York City experience is about walking around the city and enjoying the sights, and you can do that for completely free.

Luxury Activities

Source: Eloi_Omella / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated luxury activities cost: $7,600 – $14,560+

If exclusive experiences in New York City are more your style, you have plenty of options to choose from. However, these activities can get very expensive very quickly, often costing hundreds a pop. They can quickly add up to thousands for a week, even if you only choose a few experiences and shop at a few luxury stores.

For instance, you can skip the VIP line at top attractions, saving potentially hours of waiting time but costing nearly $100 apiece. Broadway shows offer unforgettable evenings, but be prepared for ticket prices that can hit the triple digits.

A shopping spree on Fifth Avenue can provide a unique experience in itself, but many items cost hundreds or even thousands a piece. It’s easy to spend a lot of money very quickly.

Total Costs

Source: Aleksandr Grechanyuk / Shutterstock.com

Estimated total budget cost: $1,000 – $2,500 per person

$1,000 – $2,500 per person Estimated total luxury cost: $5,000 – $30,000+ per person

So, how much can you expect to spend on a vacation to the Big Apple? Well, it depends on what you plan on doing. It’s easy to spend thousands on food and activities, but you can also spend very little by sticking to a strict budget.

Luckily, New York City offers a unique experience no matter what your budget is. There are many free things to enjoy, as well as tons of luxury experiences.