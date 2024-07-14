How Much is a Trip to Las Vegas: On a Budget or in Style f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

The allure of Las Vegas is undeniable. There is always something new going on (like Atomic Golf’s new weekly drone shows). Just about everyone has heard of the glitz and glam of this city, and it supports a thriving tourism industry. But before you head to Las Vegas, how much can you expect to spend on a trip?

As with most things in life, it depends largely on what you plan on doing. Whether you’re dreaming of a budget-friendly getaway or seeking the ultimate luxury experience, Las Vegas has something to offer.

We’ll review budget-friendly options and those swimming with luxury in this article. If you’re looking for how to see Las Vegas on a strict budget, we’ve got you covered. If you want to hit all the high points, we’ll cover everything you need to know, too.

Budgeting is vital for financial health, and that includes budgeting for vacations. It’s easy to get carried away while on vacation, but this can lead to financial headaches when you get back home!

Budget Flights

Estimated budget flight cost: $50 – $200

It’s very easy to fly to Las Vegas on a budget, especially if you spend some time shopping around for tickets. Many budget airlines offer competitive fees, especially if you’re flexible with travel dates.

Flying in the middle of the week is often cheaper than on a weekend, for instance.

For even more savings, plan to book your flight in advance. If you do decide to book with a budget airline, be sure to check for baggage fees and similar expenses. While the tickets are often less expensive, these added fees can add up.

Luxury Flights

Estimated luxury flight cost: $1,000+

While it is very easy to spend little on a flight to Las Vegas, it’s also very easy to spend a thousand or even more on a luxury flight. Upgrading to first or business class is a quick way to increase your ticket cost, but it also comes with a great deal of added luxury.

You’ll typically receive more spacious seating and gourmet meals, allowing you to start enjoying your vacation a little sooner. The longer the flight, the more these added amenities might be worth it.

Budget Hotel

Estimated budget hotel cost: $500 – $1,200

Yes, Las Vegas has some extremely expensive hotels, but there are also tons of budget options available. Some of these are for less than $100 a night, though things quickly move towards $150 or more. Often, these hotels will offer very basic amenities, like Wi-Fi. Some very cheap options even have shared bathrooms.

The focus is often on affordability, which is exactly what you want if you’re on a strict budget. For those who don’t plan on spending much time in their hotel, though, a budget-friendly room with a clean bed to sleep in may be plenty to meet their needs.

Luxury Hotels

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $3,000 – $7,000

There are many very high-end hotels in Las Vegas. This is a city where over-the-top seems to be the main mode of existence, so it doesn’t take much to find tons of high-end hotels you could stay at. Of course, these can easily cost $1,000 a night or more.

Luckily, they often come with plenty of amenities to make the extra price worth it. Many Las Vegas hotels are home to stellar restaurants and offer fantastic room service. Many also have in-house entertainment that’s hard to beat. You can even find luxury hotels with exclusive nightclubs!

If you plan on spending a lot of time in your hotel, it often makes sense to spend a little more to get these amenities. Many tourists travel to Las Vegas solely to stay at one of the city’s famous hotels.

Budget Transportation

Estimated budget transportation cost: Free – $400

Depending on where you stay, it’s often possible to walk much of Las Vegas. The strip is made to be walked, and you’ll find tons of tourists doing just that. Plus, walking is also free, allowing you to save tons of money on transportation.

Las Vegas is also home to a decent public transportation service. A 7-day pass typically costs around $50 and provides quick transportation along the strip.

Ride-share services are very popular in Las Vegas, too. These services can even be cost-effective, especially during off-hours. However, you can quickly ring up a bill of several hundred dollars if you aren’t careful.

If you want to explore beyond the strip, an inexpensive rental car is often your cheapest option. Weekly rental rates vary widely depending on the time of year and the vehicle you get. Don’t forget to factor in gas and parking, too, which can often be surprisingly expensive.

Luxury Transportation

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $500 – $2,000

The best way to get around Las Vegas is with a rental car. If you choose a more luxurious option, you can expect to spend at least several hundred dollars for the week. Once again, don’t forget about extras like gas and parking, which can be very expensive in Las Vegas.

Limousines and private drivers are also available if you want to minimize the stress while traveling. However, you should expect to spend several hundred dollars a day, if not more.

Budget Food

Estimated budget food cost: $350 – $700

Las Vegas can be incredibly expensive to eat at. However, there are a few budget options. You’ll need to know where to look, as budget restaurants won’t be as obvious as they are at vacation stops.

Buffets are a very common option in Las Vegas. Typically, these offer a diverse selection of foods with several international options. Expect to pay around $25 to $35 a person, which is still somewhat expensive!

Food halls and casual dining restaurants are also great options. Modern food halls like those at the Linq and Downtown Container Park offer a variety of affordable and quick-service options. Casual dining chains like In-N-Out Burger, Five Guys, and Shake Shack are also popular choices. You’ll spend much less per person with these options, but they probably won’t be that exciting.

The cheapest options are local eateries. You’ll have to venture off of the Strip to discover what the locals eat. Mexican, Asian, and American food are all very common finds. You can expect to pay around $10 to $20 per person, far cheaper than other options.

Take advantage of happy hour specials to save even more money.

Luxury Food

Estimated luxury food budget: $1,400 – $4,300

Las Vegas is home to many world-renowned chefs and restaurants. If you’re looking for an unforgettable culinary experience, the city has tons of options for you to choose from.

There are several celebrity chef restaurants for you to try. Expect to pay around $100 per person or more, depending on your menu choices. Gordon Ramsay and Joel Robuchon both have restaurants in Vegas.

You can also enjoy one of the city’s many fine-dining restaurants. These offer sophisticated menus, extensive wine lists, and breathtaking views of the strip. Prices often start at $150 per person, but they quickly go up from there.

Tasting menus can provide a truly unforgettable experience. These multi-course meals showcase a chef’s latest creative musings. However, prices can often reach several hundred dollars per person.

Budget Attractions

Estimated budget attraction cost: $0 – $50

There are plenty of free things to do in Las Vegas, especially if you’re new. For instance,e many casinos offer free live shows, ranging from magicians to comedians. The Fremont Street Experience is also free and regularly has live music, street performers, and light shows.

Las Vegas also has many natural wonders. While these are very different from the Las Vegas experience many people have in their minds, they can offer a break from the hustle and bustle of the Strip. For instance, Red Rock Canyon Natural Conservation Area offers hiking, biking, and scenic drives. You can also head to Lake Mead for boating and swimming.

Many people find plenty to do just by walking in Las Vegas. There is always something going on, and walking the strip is completely free.

Luxury Attractions

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $700 – $3,400

Of course, there is also tons of stuff to do in Las Vegas that costs. You can buy tickets to world-class entertainment shows like Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, or a headline concert. Ticket prices can range from $100 to several hundred dollars. You’ll typically need to purchase tickets in advance, so plan accordingly.

Las Vegas is also home to several spas. These can be relatively inexpensive or several hundred dollars for an hour, depending on your selections.

The VIP nightclub experience in Las Vegas is also very popular. Many nightclubs have private seating areas and bottle service for those who pay extra. However, all the added fees can quickly add up, so be sure you budget for a bit more than you expect to pay.

Hidden Fees

While we’ve covered all of the major expenses in this article, there are several hidden fees that you need to keep in mind, too. Here are the most common additional expenses we recommend adding to your budget:

Resort Fees: One of the most common hidden fees in Las Vegas is the resort fee. This charge, often ranging from $30 to $50 per night, covers amenities like Wi-Fi, gym access, and pool usage. While these amenities might seem valuable, they’re often included in the price of a hotel room in other cities.

One of the most common hidden fees in Las Vegas is the resort fee. This charge, often ranging from $30 to $50 per night, covers amenities like Wi-Fi, gym access, and pool usage. While these amenities might seem valuable, they’re often included in the price of a hotel room in other cities. Parking Fees: Parking in Las Vegas can get very expensive. Daily parking fees often range from $10 to $30 or even more. Hotel parking can be exceptionally useful, and taking advantage of other forms of transportation can help limit the amount of parking you’ll need to pay.

Parking in Las Vegas can get very expensive. Daily parking fees often range from $10 to $30 or even more. Hotel parking can be exceptionally useful, and taking advantage of other forms of transportation can help limit the amount of parking you’ll need to pay. Alcohol and Gambling: Two places where expenses can quickly spiral out of control are alcohol and gambling. It’s wise to set a budget for these activities and stick to it.

Two places where expenses can quickly spiral out of control are alcohol and gambling. It’s wise to set a budget for these activities and stick to it. Souvenirs: Even if you don’t spend a lot of time shopping, you’ll probably want to purchase a souvenir or two!

Total Cost

Estimated budget total cost: $1,500 – $3,000

$1,500 – $3,000 Estimated luxury total cost: $5,000 – $10,000+

Las Vegas has a little something for everyone. You can spend very little by staying in an inexpensive hotel room, enjoying free entertainment, and being careful about where you eat. Conversely, you can also spend a lot of money by choosing luxury hotels and restaurants.

In the end, the vacation you take depends on your preferences and budget. Many people may fall in between luxury and budget, for instance. It’s perfectly possible to pick and choose from different categories.

A trip to Las Vegas typically costs about as much as a trip to Barcelona, though you’d be spending your money on different things!