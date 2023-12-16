6 Reasons To Avoid The Kroger Co. Today jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Going to the store used to be a magical feeling. There were so many options to pick and choose from. You could find fun snacks to enjoy throughout the week. Friday and Saturday nights would be filled with trips to make sure you were going to have a great night. One of the most popular places to go was a Kroger (NYSE: KR) store. Even though they have different names throughout the United States and the world, there was always the same quality service. Not anymore, though. Over the last few years, the decline of grocery stores has been quite apparent. Kroger isn’t exempt from that. This is why you should stop shopping at Kroger stores.

You Can Shop Local

Source: Tomsmith585 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Something we take for granted is thinking all of our local shops will be around forever. This isn’t the case. For a company to survive, it needs clients. Why not take the time to go to a local farmers market and pick out some of the fresh produce that’s grown by your neighbors? There’s a great feeling that you’ll get when you support small businesses. These corporations that we shop at won’t recognize if you do or don’t shop there, based on sheer volume. Going to the small business will help someone out a lot more than going to Kroger.

You Can Try Growing Your Own Fruits and Vegetables

Source: Karl-Hendrik Tittel / iStock via Getty Images

Instead of relying on someone else to provide you with food, why not try out growing your things? It’s fun to watch your plants and vegetables grow. You’ll also feel confident about knowing exactly where your food and produce have been. You’ll easily be able to tell the difference in quality when you decide to cook with fresh vegetables that you grow. It might seem scary at first, but as time goes on, it gets easier and easier. You’ll also save tons of money by only needing to worry about buying seeds and dirt.

They Don’t Allow New Grocery Stores if They Leave Where They’re At

Source: PeterPhoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

One thing Kroger stores don’t allow is a grocery store to come in and take its place if they close down. While this might not seem like a big deal, it should be thought of as one. Kroger is trying to not allow a potential new business to come in and get started. Whenever you leave, it shouldn’t matter who comes in and takes over. Kroger just can’t stand the thought of a new business being better than them and feels threatened. Any company that can’t support local and small businesses shouldn’t be shopped at.

The Meat Section Isn’t That Good

Source: Kondor83 / iStock via Getty Images

This might come as a shock, but the mean section at Kroger isn’t as great as it could be. Places like Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s only have the freshest meat. Kroger meat expires only two or three days after whatever day it is. This means it’s been out for a while since most meat should last at least a week. If a store has a quality meat department, the rest of the store is also usually highly thought of. Don’t risk going to the meat section at Kroger, it’s not worth the negative side effects you might get from eating it.

You’ll Buy More Than You Need

Source: YinYang / E+ via Getty Images

One of the worst things about all grocery stores is they try to put the most common things in the back. They do this so that you walk through as many other options that might stand out to you that you weren’t planning on before going in. This means your bill is going to far exceed what you planned on. More than likely, you won’t be able to eat all of the extra food you get. There’s not a lot worse in the world than feeling wasteful, especially when it comes to food. Kroger wants you to spend as much money as possible, regardless of how it affects you.

It’s Become So Expensive

Source: Kativ / E+ via Getty Images

Shopping at the grocery store has become one of the most expensive parts of living. The worst part is it’s something you have to do, regardless of who you are. There are tons of ways to find alternative places to get food and grow your own. If you notice, all of the healthy food is the most expensive. You can grow your food, as previously talked about in the article. It would be nice if one grocery store took a stand against the rising prices. Given the history, it’s unfortunate Kroger isn’t that company. Kroger used to be such a great place to go and shop. Not anymore. It’s time to pass on Kroger stores and brands whenever you see them. You’ll be happier in the long run.

