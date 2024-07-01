Going into the first debate of the 2024 campaign season, Joe Biden was already one of the least popular American presidents in recent history. At just 38.7% in early 2024, Biden’s job approval rating is the lowest of any elected president at the beginning of their fourth year in office in over half a century, according to Gallup. While the debate offered Biden a unique opportunity to appeal directly to the American public, the president’s performance did not likely improve his standing with voters.
On the debate stage, reportedly battling a cold, Biden struggled to formulate responses and rebuttals to the moderators’ questions and the many false claims of his Republican adversary, Donald Trump. Amid widespread concerns that Biden’s debate performance may have cost him a critical share of undecided voters, many influential voices in the media and the Democratic Party have called for Biden to suspend his bid for a second term. (Here is a look at how Biden and Trump compare on the most important issues.)
In the coming days and weeks, updated polling numbers will shed light on the impact the debate may have on Election Day. But even as the full extent of the fallout remains to be seen, current polling numbers show that millions of Americans who voted Biden into office in 2020 have already lost confidence in their Commander-in-Chief.
Using survey data from Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people regret voting for Biden. States are ranked by Biden’s disapproval rating among those who voted for him in 2020. For comparison, we also reviewed Biden’s approval and disapproval numbers among all registered voters. Survey data used in this ranking were collected between March 1, 2024, and June 1, 2024, in every state except Wyoming, where the latest available data was collected between June 1, 2022, and Sept. 1, 2022.
Voting history is a relatively reliable predictor of public attitudes toward the president — and in every state, Biden’s disapproval rating is far higher among all registered voters than it is with those who supported him on Election Day 2020. Still, across the 50 states, Biden’s disapproval rating among Americans who voted for him in 2020 ranges from 8.2% to 42.4%.
The states where the largest share of Biden voters disapprove of his presidency include several Democratic strongholds, such as Hawaii, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont — all states that Biden won handily in 2020. Meanwhile, in many of the states that Trump won by the widest margins in 2020 — including Arkansas, Idaho, and Wyoming — Biden’s disapproval rating remains relatively low among voters who cast a ballot for him in the last election. (Here is a look at the states where the most Republicans approve of Biden.)
Why It Matters
The 2024 general election is only months away, and the latest polls have Joe Biden locked in a dead heat with his Republican rival. While the outcome of the election will likely be determined by undecided voters in a handful of battleground states, to win, Biden also needs to maintain broad support among those who sent him to the White House in the first place — and according to recent polling, in many states, that support is slipping. It is important to note, however, that presidential approval ratings are not a direct indicator of how Americans will vote on Election Day.
50. Alaska
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 8.2% (53.8% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 85.6% (41.3% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 6.2% (4.9% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)
49. Idaho
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 14.4% (65.1% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 82.6% (30.6% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.1% (4.3% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)
48. Mississippi
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 14.4% (60.0% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 80.6% (35.5% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 4.9% (4.5% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)
47. Wyoming
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 14.7% (74.4% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 85.3% (23.8% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 0.0% (1.8% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)
46. New Mexico
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 14.8% (51.5% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 80.0% (44.1% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 5.2% (4.4% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)
45. Arkansas
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 15.4% (65.6% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 82.7% (31.1% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.9% (3.3% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)
44. New Hampshire
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 16.6% (54.6% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 81.7% (42.7% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.7% (2.7% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)
43. Montana
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 17.0% (63.0% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 80.4% (34.9% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.6% (2.1% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)
42. South Carolina
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 17.4% (60.0% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.9% (36.3% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 4.7% (3.6% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)
41. Pennsylvania
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 17.8% (56.0% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 80.3% (41.7% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.9% (2.3% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
40. Florida
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 19.0% (56.5% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 78.4% (40.6% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.6% (2.8% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)
39. Wisconsin
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 19.0% (56.5% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 78.3% (40.4% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.7% (3.1% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
38. Washington
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 19.5% (47.9% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.7% (48.9% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.8% (3.2% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump)
37. Alabama
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 19.7% (65.2% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.3% (31.4% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 4.1% (3.3% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)
36. North Carolina
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 19.8% (57.2% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.8% (39.6% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.4% (3.2% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)
35. California
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.0% (44.1% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.3% (52.5% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.7% (3.4% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
34. Iowa
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.2% (61.8% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.7% (35.6% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.1% (2.6% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)
33. Tennessee
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.2% (64.6% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.6% (32.5% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.2% (2.8% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)
32. Georgia
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.3% (56.1% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.0% (40.8% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.7% (3.1% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)
31. New York
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.4% (47.5% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.3% (49.5% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.4% (3.0% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)
30. South Dakota
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.4% (70.1% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.1% (27.7% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.5% (2.2% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)
29. Arizona
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.5% (57.0% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.5% (40.9% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.0% (2.1% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)
28. Michigan
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.2% (56.3% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.7% (40.8% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.2% (2.8% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)
27. Colorado
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.3% (52.8% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.0% (44.5% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.7% (2.7% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)
26. Texas
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.5% (57.4% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.1% (39.2% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.4% (3.3% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)
25. Indiana
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.5% (64.1% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.9% (32.7% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.7% (3.2% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)
24. West Virginia
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.5% (73.8% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.3% (23.9% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.2% (2.3% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)
23. Louisiana
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.8% (61.9% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 73.3% (34.3% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 4.9% (3.8% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
22. Missouri
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.9% (64.2% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.4% (33.0% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.6% (2.8% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)
21. Kansas
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.2% (62.1% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.4% (34.9% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.4% (3.0% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)
20. Oregon
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.3% (54.0% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.4% (43.4% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.3% (2.7% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)
19. Minnesota
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.4% (56.5% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.1% (40.0% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.5% (3.5% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)
18. Illinois
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.5% (51.9% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.6% (44.7% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.0% (3.4% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)
17. Oklahoma
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.5% (70.7% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.5% (26.7% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.0% (2.6% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)
16. Virginia
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.7% (55.0% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 73.8% (41.9% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.4% (3.0% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
15. Massachusetts
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.9% (48.1% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.2% (49.6% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.9% (2.3% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)
14. Maryland
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.9% (46.1% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.0% (50.4% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.1% (3.4% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)
13. Kentucky
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 23.5% (68.9% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 73.9% (28.7% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.6% (2.4% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)
12. Connecticut
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 23.5% (52.1% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.4% (45.1% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.1% (2.9% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)
11. Maine
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 23.7% (60.3% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.0% (38.0% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.3% (1.8% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
10. Utah
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 24.2% (65.3% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 70.6% (30.2% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 5.2% (4.6% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)
9. Delaware
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 24.4% (52.9% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.0% (44.4% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.6% (2.7% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)
8. Ohio
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 24.5% (62.3% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 73.0% (34.7% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.5% (3.0% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)
7. Rhode Island
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 24.5% (55.2% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.5% (43.9% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.0% (0.9% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump)
6. New Jersey
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 24.8% (52.8% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 72.2% (44.0% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.9% (3.2% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)
5. Vermont
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 27.1% (50.8% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 72.8% (49.1% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 0.1% (0.1% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)
4. Nevada
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 27.4% (58.7% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 70.5% (38.4% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.2% (2.9% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)
3. Nebraska
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 28.4% (68.8% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 69.4% (29.3% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.3% (2.0% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
2. Hawaii
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 29.1% (51.1% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 68.7% (43.6% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.3% (5.3% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
1. North Dakota
- Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 42.4% (71.7% overall disapproval rating)
- Biden voters who approve of the president: 57.2% (25.0% overall approval rating)
- Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 0.4% (3.3% of all registered voters)
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.