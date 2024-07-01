States Where the Most People Regret Voting for Biden Photo by Tom Brenner / Getty Images

Going into the first debate of the 2024 campaign season, Joe Biden was already one of the least popular American presidents in recent history. At just 38.7% in early 2024, Biden’s job approval rating is the lowest of any elected president at the beginning of their fourth year in office in over half a century, according to Gallup. While the debate offered Biden a unique opportunity to appeal directly to the American public, the president’s performance did not likely improve his standing with voters.

On the debate stage, reportedly battling a cold, Biden struggled to formulate responses and rebuttals to the moderators’ questions and the many false claims of his Republican adversary, Donald Trump. Amid widespread concerns that Biden’s debate performance may have cost him a critical share of undecided voters, many influential voices in the media and the Democratic Party have called for Biden to suspend his bid for a second term. (Here is a look at how Biden and Trump compare on the most important issues.)

In the coming days and weeks, updated polling numbers will shed light on the impact the debate may have on Election Day. But even as the full extent of the fallout remains to be seen, current polling numbers show that millions of Americans who voted Biden into office in 2020 have already lost confidence in their Commander-in-Chief.

Using survey data from Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people regret voting for Biden. States are ranked by Biden’s disapproval rating among those who voted for him in 2020. For comparison, we also reviewed Biden’s approval and disapproval numbers among all registered voters. Survey data used in this ranking were collected between March 1, 2024, and June 1, 2024, in every state except Wyoming, where the latest available data was collected between June 1, 2022, and Sept. 1, 2022.

Voting history is a relatively reliable predictor of public attitudes toward the president — and in every state, Biden’s disapproval rating is far higher among all registered voters than it is with those who supported him on Election Day 2020. Still, across the 50 states, Biden’s disapproval rating among Americans who voted for him in 2020 ranges from 8.2% to 42.4%.

The states where the largest share of Biden voters disapprove of his presidency include several Democratic strongholds, such as Hawaii, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont — all states that Biden won handily in 2020. Meanwhile, in many of the states that Trump won by the widest margins in 2020 — including Arkansas, Idaho, and Wyoming — Biden’s disapproval rating remains relatively low among voters who cast a ballot for him in the last election. (Here is a look at the states where the most Republicans approve of Biden.)

The 2024 general election is only months away, and the latest polls have Joe Biden locked in a dead heat with his Republican rival. While the outcome of the election will likely be determined by undecided voters in a handful of battleground states, to win, Biden also needs to maintain broad support among those who sent him to the White House in the first place — and according to recent polling, in many states, that support is slipping. It is important to note, however, that presidential approval ratings are not a direct indicator of how Americans will vote on Election Day.

50. Alaska

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 8.2% (53.8% overall disapproval rating)

8.2% (53.8% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 85.6% (41.3% overall approval rating)

85.6% (41.3% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 6.2% (4.9% of all registered voters)

6.2% (4.9% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)

49. Idaho

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 14.4% (65.1% overall disapproval rating)

14.4% (65.1% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 82.6% (30.6% overall approval rating)

82.6% (30.6% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.1% (4.3% of all registered voters)

3.1% (4.3% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)

48. Mississippi

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 14.4% (60.0% overall disapproval rating)

14.4% (60.0% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 80.6% (35.5% overall approval rating)

80.6% (35.5% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 4.9% (4.5% of all registered voters)

4.9% (4.5% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)

47. Wyoming

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 14.7% (74.4% overall disapproval rating)

14.7% (74.4% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 85.3% (23.8% overall approval rating)

85.3% (23.8% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 0.0% (1.8% of all registered voters)

0.0% (1.8% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)

46. New Mexico

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 14.8% (51.5% overall disapproval rating)

14.8% (51.5% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 80.0% (44.1% overall approval rating)

80.0% (44.1% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 5.2% (4.4% of all registered voters)

5.2% (4.4% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)

45. Arkansas

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 15.4% (65.6% overall disapproval rating)

15.4% (65.6% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 82.7% (31.1% overall approval rating)

82.7% (31.1% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.9% (3.3% of all registered voters)

1.9% (3.3% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)

44. New Hampshire

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 16.6% (54.6% overall disapproval rating)

16.6% (54.6% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 81.7% (42.7% overall approval rating)

81.7% (42.7% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.7% (2.7% of all registered voters)

1.7% (2.7% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)

43. Montana

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 17.0% (63.0% overall disapproval rating)

17.0% (63.0% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 80.4% (34.9% overall approval rating)

80.4% (34.9% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.6% (2.1% of all registered voters)

2.6% (2.1% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)

42. South Carolina

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 17.4% (60.0% overall disapproval rating)

17.4% (60.0% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.9% (36.3% overall approval rating)

77.9% (36.3% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 4.7% (3.6% of all registered voters)

4.7% (3.6% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)

41. Pennsylvania

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 17.8% (56.0% overall disapproval rating)

17.8% (56.0% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 80.3% (41.7% overall approval rating)

80.3% (41.7% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.9% (2.3% of all registered voters)

1.9% (2.3% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

40. Florida

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 19.0% (56.5% overall disapproval rating)

19.0% (56.5% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 78.4% (40.6% overall approval rating)

78.4% (40.6% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.6% (2.8% of all registered voters)

2.6% (2.8% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)

39. Wisconsin

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 19.0% (56.5% overall disapproval rating)

19.0% (56.5% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 78.3% (40.4% overall approval rating)

78.3% (40.4% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.7% (3.1% of all registered voters)

2.7% (3.1% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

38. Washington

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 19.5% (47.9% overall disapproval rating)

19.5% (47.9% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.7% (48.9% overall approval rating)

77.7% (48.9% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.8% (3.2% of all registered voters)

2.8% (3.2% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump)

37. Alabama

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 19.7% (65.2% overall disapproval rating)

19.7% (65.2% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.3% (31.4% overall approval rating)

76.3% (31.4% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 4.1% (3.3% of all registered voters)

4.1% (3.3% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)

36. North Carolina

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 19.8% (57.2% overall disapproval rating)

19.8% (57.2% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.8% (39.6% overall approval rating)

76.8% (39.6% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.4% (3.2% of all registered voters)

3.4% (3.2% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)

35. California

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.0% (44.1% overall disapproval rating)

20.0% (44.1% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.3% (52.5% overall approval rating)

77.3% (52.5% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.7% (3.4% of all registered voters)

2.7% (3.4% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)

34. Iowa

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.2% (61.8% overall disapproval rating)

20.2% (61.8% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.7% (35.6% overall approval rating)

76.7% (35.6% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.1% (2.6% of all registered voters)

3.1% (2.6% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)

33. Tennessee

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.2% (64.6% overall disapproval rating)

20.2% (64.6% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.6% (32.5% overall approval rating)

76.6% (32.5% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.2% (2.8% of all registered voters)

3.2% (2.8% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)

32. Georgia

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.3% (56.1% overall disapproval rating)

20.3% (56.1% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.0% (40.8% overall approval rating)

77.0% (40.8% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.7% (3.1% of all registered voters)

2.7% (3.1% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)

31. New York

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.4% (47.5% overall disapproval rating)

20.4% (47.5% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.3% (49.5% overall approval rating)

77.3% (49.5% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.4% (3.0% of all registered voters)

2.4% (3.0% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)

30. South Dakota

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.4% (70.1% overall disapproval rating)

20.4% (70.1% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.1% (27.7% overall approval rating)

76.1% (27.7% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.5% (2.2% of all registered voters)

3.5% (2.2% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)

29. Arizona

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 20.5% (57.0% overall disapproval rating)

20.5% (57.0% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.5% (40.9% overall approval rating)

77.5% (40.9% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.0% (2.1% of all registered voters)

2.0% (2.1% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)

28. Michigan

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.2% (56.3% overall disapproval rating)

21.2% (56.3% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.7% (40.8% overall approval rating)

76.7% (40.8% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.2% (2.8% of all registered voters)

2.2% (2.8% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)

27. Colorado

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.3% (52.8% overall disapproval rating)

21.3% (52.8% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.0% (44.5% overall approval rating)

76.0% (44.5% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.7% (2.7% of all registered voters)

2.7% (2.7% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)

26. Texas

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.5% (57.4% overall disapproval rating)

21.5% (57.4% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 76.1% (39.2% overall approval rating)

76.1% (39.2% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.4% (3.3% of all registered voters)

2.4% (3.3% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)

25. Indiana

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.5% (64.1% overall disapproval rating)

21.5% (64.1% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.9% (32.7% overall approval rating)

75.9% (32.7% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.7% (3.2% of all registered voters)

2.7% (3.2% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)

24. West Virginia

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.5% (73.8% overall disapproval rating)

21.5% (73.8% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 77.3% (23.9% overall approval rating)

77.3% (23.9% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.2% (2.3% of all registered voters)

1.2% (2.3% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)

23. Louisiana

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.8% (61.9% overall disapproval rating)

21.8% (61.9% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 73.3% (34.3% overall approval rating)

73.3% (34.3% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 4.9% (3.8% of all registered voters)

4.9% (3.8% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

22. Missouri

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 21.9% (64.2% overall disapproval rating)

21.9% (64.2% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.4% (33.0% overall approval rating)

75.4% (33.0% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.6% (2.8% of all registered voters)

2.6% (2.8% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)

21. Kansas

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.2% (62.1% overall disapproval rating)

22.2% (62.1% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.4% (34.9% overall approval rating)

75.4% (34.9% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.4% (3.0% of all registered voters)

2.4% (3.0% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)

20. Oregon

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.3% (54.0% overall disapproval rating)

22.3% (54.0% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.4% (43.4% overall approval rating)

75.4% (43.4% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.3% (2.7% of all registered voters)

2.3% (2.7% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)

19. Minnesota

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.4% (56.5% overall disapproval rating)

22.4% (56.5% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.1% (40.0% overall approval rating)

74.1% (40.0% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.5% (3.5% of all registered voters)

3.5% (3.5% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)

18. Illinois

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.5% (51.9% overall disapproval rating)

22.5% (51.9% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.6% (44.7% overall approval rating)

74.6% (44.7% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.0% (3.4% of all registered voters)

3.0% (3.4% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)

17. Oklahoma

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.5% (70.7% overall disapproval rating)

22.5% (70.7% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.5% (26.7% overall approval rating)

75.5% (26.7% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.0% (2.6% of all registered voters)

2.0% (2.6% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)

16. Virginia

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.7% (55.0% overall disapproval rating)

22.7% (55.0% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 73.8% (41.9% overall approval rating)

73.8% (41.9% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.4% (3.0% of all registered voters)

3.4% (3.0% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

15. Massachusetts

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.9% (48.1% overall disapproval rating)

22.9% (48.1% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.2% (49.6% overall approval rating)

75.2% (49.6% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.9% (2.3% of all registered voters)

1.9% (2.3% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)

14. Maryland

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 22.9% (46.1% overall disapproval rating)

22.9% (46.1% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.0% (50.4% overall approval rating)

74.0% (50.4% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 3.1% (3.4% of all registered voters)

3.1% (3.4% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)

13. Kentucky

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 23.5% (68.9% overall disapproval rating)

23.5% (68.9% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 73.9% (28.7% overall approval rating)

73.9% (28.7% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.6% (2.4% of all registered voters)

2.6% (2.4% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)

12. Connecticut

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 23.5% (52.1% overall disapproval rating)

23.5% (52.1% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.4% (45.1% overall approval rating)

74.4% (45.1% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.1% (2.9% of all registered voters)

2.1% (2.9% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)

11. Maine

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 23.7% (60.3% overall disapproval rating)

23.7% (60.3% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 75.0% (38.0% overall approval rating)

75.0% (38.0% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.3% (1.8% of all registered voters)

1.3% (1.8% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

10. Utah

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 24.2% (65.3% overall disapproval rating)

24.2% (65.3% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 70.6% (30.2% overall approval rating)

70.6% (30.2% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 5.2% (4.6% of all registered voters)

5.2% (4.6% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)

9. Delaware

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 24.4% (52.9% overall disapproval rating)

24.4% (52.9% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.0% (44.4% overall approval rating)

74.0% (44.4% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.6% (2.7% of all registered voters)

1.6% (2.7% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)

8. Ohio

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 24.5% (62.3% overall disapproval rating)

24.5% (62.3% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 73.0% (34.7% overall approval rating)

73.0% (34.7% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.5% (3.0% of all registered voters)

2.5% (3.0% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)

7. Rhode Island

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 24.5% (55.2% overall disapproval rating)

24.5% (55.2% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 74.5% (43.9% overall approval rating)

74.5% (43.9% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 1.0% (0.9% of all registered voters)

1.0% (0.9% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump)

6. New Jersey

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 24.8% (52.8% overall disapproval rating)

24.8% (52.8% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 72.2% (44.0% overall approval rating)

72.2% (44.0% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.9% (3.2% of all registered voters)

2.9% (3.2% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)

5. Vermont

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 27.1% (50.8% overall disapproval rating)

27.1% (50.8% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 72.8% (49.1% overall approval rating)

72.8% (49.1% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 0.1% (0.1% of all registered voters)

0.1% (0.1% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)

4. Nevada

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 27.4% (58.7% overall disapproval rating)

27.4% (58.7% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 70.5% (38.4% overall approval rating)

70.5% (38.4% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.2% (2.9% of all registered voters)

2.2% (2.9% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)

3. Nebraska

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 28.4% (68.8% overall disapproval rating)

28.4% (68.8% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 69.4% (29.3% overall approval rating)

69.4% (29.3% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.3% (2.0% of all registered voters)

2.3% (2.0% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

2. Hawaii

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 29.1% (51.1% overall disapproval rating)

29.1% (51.1% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 68.7% (43.6% overall approval rating)

68.7% (43.6% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 2.3% (5.3% of all registered voters)

2.3% (5.3% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)

1. North Dakota

Biden voters who disapprove of the president: 42.4% (71.7% overall disapproval rating)

42.4% (71.7% overall disapproval rating) Biden voters who approve of the president: 57.2% (25.0% overall approval rating)

57.2% (25.0% overall approval rating) Biden voters with no opinion of the president: 0.4% (3.3% of all registered voters)

0.4% (3.3% of all registered voters) 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)