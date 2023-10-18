Biden’s Disapproval Rating in Every State

When Joe Biden was sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2021, only 37% of American adults disapproved of his job performance – a low the office had not seen since the final weeks of the Obama administration, according to Gallup survey data. Biden’s honeymoon period was short lived, however. Just seven months into his presidency, in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, Biden’s disapproval rating spiked to 55%. In the two years since, public opinion has remained largely negative.

Biden’s current disapproval rating stands at 58%, nearly the highest it has been to date throughout his first term. In many parts of the country, dissatisfaction with the president is even more widespread.

Using survey data from Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people disapprove of the Biden presidency. States were ranked by the share of voters surveyed in the first quarter of 2023 who disapprove of the Biden administration. In the case of a tie, the state with the larger sample of surveyed voters ranks as having a higher disapproval rating.

Across the 50 states, the share of registered voters who disapprove of how Biden is handling his job ranges from 42% to 73%. In all but 11 states, Biden’s disapproval rating exceeds 50%. Disapproval rates tend to be highest in the states Trump won by the widest margins in the 2020 presidential election. (Here is a look at the states where Biden’s approval rating has fallen the most.)

Discontent with the Biden administration does not place the president in a favorable position to win reelection in 2024. But that may not matter. Currently, Donald Trump is the most likely candidate in a crowded Republican field. If Trump wins his party’s nomination, negative public opinion of the controversial former president may be enough to push most voters to Biden in key swing states. According to Gallup polling, Trump’s disapproval rating stood at 62% at the end of his four years in office, higher than at any point in the Biden presidency – at least so far. (Here is a look at the most – and least – effective presidents, according to historians.)

Here are the states where the most people disapprove of Biden’s presidency.

50. California

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 42%

> Polling sample size: 19,271 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.6% (22nd highest of 50 states)

49. Vermont

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 44%

> Polling sample size: 574 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.4% (6th highest of 50 states)

48. Hawaii

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 44%

> Polling sample size: 854 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.2% (17th highest of 50 states)

47. Maryland

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 44%

> Polling sample size: 4,920 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.5% (23rd highest of 50 states)

46. Massachusetts

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 46%

> Polling sample size: 5,277 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.7% (21st highest of 50 states)

45. New York

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 47%

> Polling sample size: 18,739 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 74.5% (22nd lowest of 50 states)

43. Connecticut

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 48%

> Polling sample size: 3,366 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.5% (11th lowest of 50 states)

41. Illinois

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 48%

> Polling sample size: 10,992 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.3% (25th lowest of 50 states)

40. Delaware

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 50%

> Polling sample size: 1,127 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.8% (15th lowest of 50 states)

39. Oregon

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 51%

> Polling sample size: 2,973 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.7% (2nd highest of 50 states)

38. New Jersey

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 51%

> Polling sample size: 7,911 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.6% (17th lowest of 50 states)

37. Alaska

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 52%

> Polling sample size: 420 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.6% (25th highest of 50 states)

36. New Mexico

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 52%

> Polling sample size: 1,228 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.7% (13th highest of 50 states)

35. Virginia

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 53%

> Polling sample size: 7,689 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.7% (18th lowest of 50 states)

34. Colorado

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 54%

> Polling sample size: 3,640 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 85.0% (the highest of 50 states)

33. Minnesota

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 54%

> Polling sample size: 4,451 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.3% (7th highest of 50 states)

32. Georgia

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 54%

> Polling sample size: 10,020 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.0% (9th highest of 50 states)

31. Nevada

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 55%

> Polling sample size: 2,869 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.2% (16th highest of 50 states)

30. Wisconsin

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 55%

> Polling sample size: 5,150 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.2% (4th highest of 50 states)

29. Michigan

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 56%

> Polling sample size: 10,968 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.1% (8th highest of 50 states)

28. Pennsylvania

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 56%

> Polling sample size: 14,993 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 83.4% (5th highest of 50 states)

27. New Hampshire

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 57%

> Polling sample size: 1,354 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 81.3% (10th highest of 50 states)

26. Maine

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 57%

> Polling sample size: 1,356 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.3% (3rd highest of 50 states)

25. Arizona

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 57%

> Polling sample size: 5,589 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.9% (12th highest of 50 states)

24. Florida

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 57%

> Polling sample size: 20,954 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 77.5% (20th highest of 50 states)

23. North Carolina

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 58%

> Polling sample size: 9,843 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.0% (24th lowest of 50 states)

22. Texas

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 58%

> Polling sample size: 18,553 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 72.0% (19th lowest of 50 states)

21. Montana

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 59%

> Polling sample size: 654 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 80.9% (11th highest of 50 states)

20. Louisiana

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 59%

> Polling sample size: 3,311 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.1% (16th lowest of 50 states)

19. South Carolina

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 60%

> Polling sample size: 5,118 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.7% (9th lowest of 50 states)

18. Ohio

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 60%

> Polling sample size: 12,166 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.7% (14th lowest of 50 states)

17. Mississippi

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 61%

> Polling sample size: 2,414 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 63.9% (3rd lowest of 50 states)

16. Kansas

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 62%

> Polling sample size: 2,190 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.1% (19th highest of 50 states)

15. Missouri

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 62%

> Polling sample size: 5,611 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.6% (8th lowest of 50 states)

14. Indiana

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 63%

> Polling sample size: 6,012 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 63.1% (2nd lowest of 50 states)

13. Tennessee

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 63%

> Polling sample size: 6,247 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 66.1% (4th lowest of 50 states)

12. Iowa

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 64%

> Polling sample size: 2,609 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.2% (10th lowest of 50 states)

11. South Dakota

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 65%

> Polling sample size: 677 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.3% (24th highest of 50 states)

10. Idaho

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 65%

> Polling sample size: 947 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 74.7% (23rd lowest of 50 states)

9. Utah

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 65%

> Polling sample size: 1,534 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.4% (15th highest of 50 states)

8. Alabama

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 66%

> Polling sample size: 4,254 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 67.5% (5th lowest of 50 states)

7. Kentucky

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 66%

> Polling sample size: 5,132 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 72.8% (20th lowest of 50 states)

6. Nebraska

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 67%

> Polling sample size: 1,490 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.6% (12th lowest of 50 states)

5. Arkansas

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 67%

> Polling sample size: 2,653 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.7% (13th lowest of 50 states)

4. Oklahoma

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 67%

> Polling sample size: 3,353 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.0% (7th lowest of 50 states)

3. Wyoming

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 71%

> Polling sample size: 326 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.1% (18th highest of 50 states)

2. North Dakota

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 71%

> Polling sample size: 564 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 68.9% (6th lowest of 50 states)

1. West Virginia

> Residents who disapprove of the Biden Administration: 73%

> Polling sample size: 2,213 people

> 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)

> Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 61.3% (the lowest of 50 states) Methodology: To identify the states where the most people disapprove of Biden’s presidency, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed presidential disapproval ratings at the state level from Morning Consult, a public opinion data research company. States were ranked by the share of polled residents who disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president. In the case of a tie, the state with the larger polling sample size ranks higher. All polling data was collected among registered voters in the first quarter of 2023. Data on the 2020 presidential election results by state is from The Cook Political Report, an independent, nonpartisan, political analysis newsletter. We also reviewed the share of registered voters who participated on election day in 2022 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. Population data is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.