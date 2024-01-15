States Where the Federal Government Encounters the Most Illegal Immigrants

The 2024 presidential election is less than a year away, and for many voters, illegal immigration is top of mind. According to a June 2023 survey from the Pew Research Center, nearly half of all American adults see illegal immigration as a very big problem, including 25% of likely Democratic voters and 70% of likely Republican voters. (Here is a look at the most partisan issues in American politics.)
Their concerns are not unfounded. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported encounters with 3.2 million migrants in the country illegally in the 2023 fiscal year, up nearly 400% from fiscal 2020 — and the problem only appears to be getting worse. With over 613,000 encounters reported in the first two months of fiscal 2024, the rate of illegal migrant apprehensions and expulsions is on pace to climb another 16% year over year.
While public opinion on the issue of illegal immigration is closely linked with party affiliation, geography also likely plays a role, as encounters between federal law enforcement and illegal migrants are far more common in some states than in others.
Using data from the U.S. CBP, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most illegal immigrants. States, as well as Washington D.C., are ranked on the number of encounters between CBP agents and foreign nationals who entered the U.S. illegally between fiscal 2020 and the first two months of fiscal 2024, or Oct. 1, 2019 through Nov. 30, 2023. Encounters include apprehensions and expulsions under Title 8 and Title 42.
In seven states — Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming — the CBP reported no encounters with illegal migrants since October 2019. Of the remaining 43 states and Washington, D.C., the number of encounters ranges from only one to as many as 4.4 million.
The vast majority of migrants who enter the U.S. illegally do so through the southern border. According to the CBP, the four states along the U.S.-Mexico border accounted for more than 86% of illegal migrant apprehensions in the U.S. since October 2019.
Most illegal migrants come to the U.S. from countries in Latin America. Over half of all illegal migrants apprehended by CBP in the last four years were citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, or Venezuela. Still, in recent years, federal agents have reported hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from other parts of the world, including countries in Europe and Asia. In over a dozen states, the largest share of illegal migrants came to the U.S. from Ukraine, and in nine states, primarily in the Northeast and upper Midwest, most illegal migrants were Canadian citizens. (Here is a look at the countries where at least half the population wants to move away.)
Here are the states where the federal government encounters the most illegal immigrants.
44. Oklahoma
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 1 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: El Salvador; 1 encounter (100% of all encounters in Oklahoma)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 1 (100% of all encounters in Oklahoma)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 0
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 0
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 0
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 0
43. Indiana
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 10 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Mexico; 03 encounters (30.0% of all encounters in Indiana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 4 (40.0% of all encounters in Indiana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 1 (10.0% of all encounters in Indiana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 0
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 5 (50.0% of all encounters in Indiana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 0
42. Tennessee
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 53 (0.001% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 30 encounters (56.6% of all encounters in Tennessee)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 6 (11.3% of all encounters in Tennessee)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 1 (1.9% of all encounters in Tennessee)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 18 (34.0% of all encounters in Tennessee)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 26 (49.1% of all encounters in Tennessee)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 2 (3.8% of all encounters in Tennessee)
41. New Hampshire
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 174 (0.002% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 57 encounters (32.8% of all encounters in New Hampshire)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 1 (0.6% of all encounters in New Hampshire)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 91 (52.3% of all encounters in New Hampshire)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 81 (46.6% of all encounters in New Hampshire)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 1 (0.6% of all encounters in New Hampshire)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 0
40. Missouri
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 181 (0.002% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 168 encounters (92.8% of all encounters in Missouri)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 0
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 0
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 33 (18.2% of all encounters in Missouri)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 138 (76.2% of all encounters in Missouri)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 10 (5.5% of all encounters in Missouri)
39. Wisconsin
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 257 (0.003% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Canada; 63 encounters (24.5% of all encounters in Wisconsin)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 70 (27.2% of all encounters in Wisconsin)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 84 (32.7% of all encounters in Wisconsin)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 32 (12.5% of all encounters in Wisconsin)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 71 (27.6% of all encounters in Wisconsin)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 0 Wisconsin)
38. Kentucky
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 334 (0.004% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 287 encounters (85.9% of all encounters in Kentucky)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 0
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 0
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 0
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 316 (94.6% of all encounters in Kentucky)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 18 (5.4% of all encounters in Kentucky)
37. Idaho
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 414 (0.005% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Canada; 235 encounters (56.8% of all encounters in Idaho)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 31 (7.5% of all encounters in Idaho)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 44 (10.6% of all encounters in Idaho)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 115 (27.8% of all encounters in Idaho)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 205 (49.5% of all encounters in Idaho)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 19 (4.6% of all encounters in Idaho)
36. Utah
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 955 (0.01% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 796 encounters (83.4% of all encounters in Utah)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 21 (2.2% of all encounters in Utah)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 18 (1.9% of all encounters in Utah)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 426 (44.6% of all encounters in Utah)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 442 (46.3% of all encounters in Utah)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 48 (5.0% of all encounters in Utah)
35. Rhode Island
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 1,010 (0.01% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 436 encounters (43.2% of all encounters in Rhode Island)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 138 (13.7% of all encounters in Rhode Island)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 407 (40.3% of all encounters in Rhode Island)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 255 (25.3% of all encounters in Rhode Island)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 206 (20.4% of all encounters in Rhode Island)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 04 (0.4% of all encounters in Rhode Island)
34. Connecticut
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 1,331 (0.01% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 475 encounters (35.7% of all encounters in Connecticut)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 41 (3.1% of all encounters in Connecticut)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 440 (33.1% of all encounters in Connecticut)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 402 (30.2% of all encounters in Connecticut)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 420 (31.6% of all encounters in Connecticut)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 28 (2.1% of all encounters in Connecticut)
33. Ohio
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 1,345 (0.01% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: India; 311 encounters (23.1% of all encounters in Ohio)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 229 (17.0% of all encounters in Ohio)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 320 (23.8% of all encounters in Ohio)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 509 (37.8% of all encounters in Ohio)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 269 (20.0% of all encounters in Ohio)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 18 (1.3% of all encounters in Ohio)
32. Colorado
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 3,627 (0.04% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 2,161 encounters (59.6% of all encounters in Colorado)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 134 (3.7% of all encounters in Colorado)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 356 (9.8% of all encounters in Colorado)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 954 (26.3% of all encounters in Colorado)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 1,927 (53.1% of all encounters in Colorado)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 256 (7.1% of all encounters in Colorado)
31. Mississippi
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 4,179 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 1,388 encounters (33.2% of all encounters in Mississippi)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 642 (15.4% of all encounters in Mississippi)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 997 (23.9% of all encounters in Mississippi)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 1,075 (25.7% of all encounters in Mississippi)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 1,251 (29.9% of all encounters in Mississippi)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 214 (5.1% of all encounters in Mississippi)
30. Oregon
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 4,396 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 3,119 encounters (71.0% of all encounters in Oregon)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 319 (7.3% of all encounters in Oregon)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 58 (1.3% of all encounters in Oregon)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 1,460 (33.2% of all encounters in Oregon)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 2,302 (52.4% of all encounters in Oregon)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 257 (5.9% of all encounters in Oregon)
29. Nevada
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 4,740 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Mexico; 2,440 encounters (51.5% of all encounters in Nevada)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 729 (15.4% of all encounters in Nevada)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 986 (20.8% of all encounters in Nevada)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 1,198 (25.3% of all encounters in Nevada)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 1,621 (34.2% of all encounters in Nevada)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 206 (4.4% of all encounters in Nevada)
28. Minnesota
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 5,453 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 2,532 encounters (46.4% of all encounters in Minnesota)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 505 (9.3% of all encounters in Minnesota)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 277 (5.1% of all encounters in Minnesota)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 1,586 (29.1% of all encounters in Minnesota)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 2,644 (48.5% of all encounters in Minnesota)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 441 (8.1% of all encounters in Minnesota)
27. Delaware
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 6,111 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 1,874 encounters (30.7% of all encounters in Delaware)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 928 (15.2% of all encounters in Delaware)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 2,282 (37.3% of all encounters in Delaware)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 1,855 (30.4% of all encounters in Delaware)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 772 (12.6% of all encounters in Delaware)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 274 (4.5% of all encounters in Delaware)
26. North Carolina
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 7,818 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 3,299 encounters (42.2% of all encounters in North Carolina)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 747 (9.6% of all encounters in North Carolina)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 1,278 (16.4% of all encounters in North Carolina)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 2,141 (27.4% of all encounters in North Carolina)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 3,269 (41.8% of all encounters in North Carolina)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 383 (4.9% of all encounters in North Carolina)
25. Hawaii
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 8,655 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 3,159 encounters (36.5% of all encounters in Hawaii)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 858 (9.9% of all encounters in Hawaii)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 1,307 (15.1% of all encounters in Hawaii)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 2,511 (29.0% of all encounters in Hawaii)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 3,458 (40.0% of all encounters in Hawaii)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 521 (6.0% of all encounters in Hawaii)
24. South Carolina
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 9,028 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 2,918 encounters (32.3% of all encounters in South Carolina)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 882 (9.8% of all encounters in South Carolina)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 2,125 (23.5% of all encounters in South Carolina)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 3,140 (34.8% of all encounters in South Carolina)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 2,564 (28.4% of all encounters in South Carolina)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 317 (3.5% of all encounters in South Carolina)
23. Alaska
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 9,051 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 2,010 encounters (22.2% of all encounters in Alaska)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 2,462 (27.2% of all encounters in Alaska)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 1,865 (20.6% of all encounters in Alaska)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 1,965 (21.7% of all encounters in Alaska)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 2,475 (27.4% of all encounters in Alaska)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 284 (3.1% of all encounters in Alaska)
22. North Dakota
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 9,242 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Canada; 2,392 encounters (25.9% of all encounters in North Dakota)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 1,197 (13.0% of all encounters in North Dakota)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 548 (5.9% of all encounters in North Dakota)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 2,127 (23.0% of all encounters in North Dakota)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 4,444 (48.1% of all encounters in North Dakota)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 926 (10.0% of all encounters in North Dakota)
21. Alabama
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 9,250 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 3,367 encounters (36.4% of all encounters in Alabama)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 2,524 (27.3% of all encounters in Alabama)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 4,124 (44.6% of all encounters in Alabama)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 1,852 (20.0% of all encounters in Alabama)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 687 (7.4% of all encounters in Alabama)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 63 (0.7% of all encounters in Alabama)
20. Massachusetts
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 10,108 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 3,717 encounters (36.8% of all encounters in Massachusetts)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 1,041 (10.3% of all encounters in Massachusetts)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 1,090 (10.8% of all encounters in Massachusetts)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 3,384 (33.5% of all encounters in Massachusetts)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 4,038 (40.0% of all encounters in Massachusetts)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 555 (5.5% of all encounters in Massachusetts)
19. Montana
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 15,097 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Canada; 4,473 encounters (29.6% of all encounters in Montana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 634 (4.2% of all encounters in Montana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 866 (5.7% of all encounters in Montana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 3,622 (24.0% of all encounters in Montana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 8,152 (54.0% of all encounters in Montana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 1,823 (12.1% of all encounters in Montana)
18. Maryland
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 16,524 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 7,224 encounters (43.7% of all encounters in Maryland)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 1,422 (8.6% of all encounters in Maryland)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 4,442 (26.9% of all encounters in Maryland)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 4,368 (26.4% of all encounters in Maryland)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 5,258 (31.8% of all encounters in Maryland)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 1,034 (6.3% of all encounters in Maryland)
17. Pennsylvania
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 17,896 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 5,259 encounters (29.4% of all encounters in Pennsylvania)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 1,557 (8.7% of all encounters in Pennsylvania)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 2,860 (16.0% of all encounters in Pennsylvania)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 6,347 (35.5% of all encounters in Pennsylvania)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 6,416 (35.9% of all encounters in Pennsylvania)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 716 (4.0% of all encounters in Pennsylvania)
16. Virginia
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 23,219 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 7,767 encounters (33.5% of all encounters in Virginia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 8,272 (35.6% of all encounters in Virginia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 4,283 (18.5% of all encounters in Virginia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 3,065 (13.2% of all encounters in Virginia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 6,494 (28.0% of all encounters in Virginia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 1,105 (4.8% of all encounters in Virginia)
15. Georgia
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 25,386 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 5,525 encounters (21.8% of all encounters in Georgia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 2,609 (10.3% of all encounters in Georgia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 5,217 (20.6% of all encounters in Georgia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 7,305 (28.8% of all encounters in Georgia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 8,863 (34.9% of all encounters in Georgia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 1,392 (5.5% of all encounters in Georgia)
14. Michigan
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 34,554 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Canada; 12,919 encounters (37.4% of all encounters in Michigan)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 4,472 (12.9% of all encounters in Michigan)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 2,942 (8.5% of all encounters in Michigan)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 9,268 (26.8% of all encounters in Michigan)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 15,235 (44.1% of all encounters in Michigan)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 2,637 (7.6% of all encounters in Michigan)
13. Maine
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 41,583 (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Canada; 15,897 encounters (38.2% of all encounters in Maine)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 4,331 (10.4% of all encounters in Maine)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 4,597 (11.1% of all encounters in Maine)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 9,749 (23.4% of all encounters in Maine)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 19,768 (47.5% of all encounters in Maine)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 3,138 (7.6% of all encounters in Maine)
12. Vermont
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 44,548 (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Canada; 13,437 encounters (30.2% of all encounters in Vermont)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 4,046 (9.1% of all encounters in Vermont)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 4,249 (9.5% of all encounters in Vermont)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 9,934 (22.3% of all encounters in Vermont)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 22,798 (51.2% of all encounters in Vermont)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 3,521 (7.9% of all encounters in Vermont)
11. District of Columbia
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 45,916 (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Canada; 24,283 encounters (52.9% of all encounters in District of Columbia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 9,240 (20.1% of all encounters in District of Columbia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 9,348 (20.4% of all encounters in District of Columbia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 11,989 (26.1% of all encounters in District of Columbia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 12,896 (28.1% of all encounters in District of Columbia)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 2,443 (5.3% of all encounters in District of Columbia)
10. New Jersey
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 46,445 (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 17,341 encounters (37.3% of all encounters in New Jersey)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 4,348 (9.4% of all encounters in New Jersey)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 12,327 (26.5% of all encounters in New Jersey)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 14,735 (31.7% of all encounters in New Jersey)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 13,161 (28.3% of all encounters in New Jersey)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 1,874 (4.0% of all encounters in New Jersey)
9. Illinois
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 50,678 (0.6% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 33,969 encounters (67.0% of all encounters in Illinois)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 3,026 (6.0% of all encounters in Illinois)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 4,377 (8.6% of all encounters in Illinois)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 16,450 (32.5% of all encounters in Illinois)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 23,696 (46.8% of all encounters in Illinois)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 3,129 (6.2% of all encounters in Illinois)
8. Louisiana
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 58,835 (0.6% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Philippines; 22,990 encounters (39.1% of all encounters in Louisiana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 14,098 (24.0% of all encounters in Louisiana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 18,584 (31.6% of all encounters in Louisiana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 14,502 (24.7% of all encounters in Louisiana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 10,077 (17.1% of all encounters in Louisiana)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 1,574 (2.7% of all encounters in Louisiana)
7. Washington
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 95,607 (1.0% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Ukraine; 15,295 encounters (16.0% of all encounters in Washington)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 8,302 (8.7% of all encounters in Washington)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 12,345 (12.9% of all encounters in Washington)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 24,642 (25.8% of all encounters in Washington)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 42,913 (44.9% of all encounters in Washington)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 7,405 (7.8% of all encounters in Washington)
6. New York
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 258,213 (2.8% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Canada; 51,007 encounters (19.8% of all encounters in New York)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 16,770 (6.5% of all encounters in New York)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 12,669 (4.9% of all encounters in New York)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 81,078 (31.4% of all encounters in New York)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 129,247 (50.1% of all encounters in New York)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 18,449 (7.1% of all encounters in New York)
5. Florida
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 362,833 (4.0% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Haiti; 95,529 encounters (26.3% of all encounters in Florida)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 15,430 (4.3% of all encounters in Florida)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 18,816 (5.2% of all encounters in Florida)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 35,349 (9.7% of all encounters in Florida)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 236,691 (65.2% of all encounters in Florida)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 56,547 (15.6% of all encounters in Florida)
4. New Mexico
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 484,547 (5.3% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Mexico; 288,418 encounters (59.5% of all encounters in New Mexico)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 28,011 (5.8% of all encounters in New Mexico)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 125,630 (25.9% of all encounters in New Mexico)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 143,857 (29.7% of all encounters in New Mexico)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 170,852 (35.3% of all encounters in New Mexico)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 16,197 (3.3% of all encounters in New Mexico)
3. California
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 1,298,446 (14.1% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Mexico; 622,408 encounters (47.9% of all encounters in California)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 122,170 (9.4% of all encounters in California)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 260,322 (20.1% of all encounters in California)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 362,292 (27.9% of all encounters in California)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 450,541 (34.7% of all encounters in California)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 103,121 (7.9% of all encounters in California)
2. Arizona
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 1,682,767 (18.3% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Mexico; 670,725 encounters (39.9% of all encounters in Arizona)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 82,025 (4.9% of all encounters in Arizona)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 312,056 (18.5% of all encounters in Arizona)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 571,720 (34.0% of all encounters in Arizona)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 576,901 (34.3% of all encounters in Arizona)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 140,065 (8.3% of all encounters in Arizona)
1. Texas
- Illegal immigrant encounters, Oct. 2019 – Nov. 2023: 4,445,396 (48.4% of U.S. total)
- Top origin country: Mexico; 1,054,834 encounters (23.7% of all encounters in Texas)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2020: 296,452 (6.7% of all encounters in Texas)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2021: 1,115,906 (25.1% of all encounters in Texas)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2022: 1,399,790 (31.5% of all encounters in Texas)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2023: 1,390,714 (31.3% of all encounters in Texas)
- Illegal immigrant encounters in FY 2024 YTD: 242,534 (5.5% of all encounters in Texas)
