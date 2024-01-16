Cities Where the Federal Government Encounters the Most Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigration is a long-standing problem in the United States. Despite the efforts of multiple presidential administrations, Congress has yet to pass comprehensive immigration reform legislation. Now, after decades of inaction, the rate of illegal border crossings has hit new highs. (Here is a look at the most partisan issues in American politics.)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported encounters with 3.2 million migrants in the country illegally in the 2023 fiscal year, up nearly 400% from fiscal 2020 — and the problem only appears to be getting worse. With over 613,000 encounters reported in the first two months of fiscal 2024, the rate of illegal migrant apprehensions and expulsions is on pace to climb another 16% year over year.

While the vast majority of migrants who enter the U.S. illegally do so through the southern border, every year, the CBP reports encounters with thousands of illegal immigrants in cities across the country.

Using data from the U.S. CBP, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. cities with the most illegal immigrants. We ranked all 19 U.S. cities with CBP field offices on the number of encounters between CBP agents and foreign nationals who entered the U.S. illegally between fiscal 2020 and the first two months of fiscal 2024 (Oct. 1, 2019 through Nov. 30, 2023). Encounters include both expulsions and identification of inadmissible persons under Title 8 and Title 42.

The cities with CBP field offices are spread across the U.S., spanning 13 states, including California and Texas, which are each home to three. They are generally large cities, as all but two have populations of over 300,000. The two smallest cities on this list — Buffalo, New York, and Laredo, Texas — are each located on or near the border of Canada and Mexico, the only two countries that neighbor the United States. Among them, the number of illegal migrants encountered by CBP since fiscal 2020 ranges from about 17,300 to over 380,000.

Several places on this list are so-called “sanctuary cities,” a designation that typically indicates local authorities do not fully cooperate with federal law enforcement seeking to deport illegal migrants. However, the term “sanctuary city” has no official legal meaning, and several sanctuary cities — including Boston, New York, and Seattle — rank highly on this list.

In keeping with the recent nationwide surge in illegal border crossings, of the last four full fiscal years, 2023 ranks as the year with most illegal immigrant encounters in all but two cities on this list. In over half of these cities, fiscal 2024 is so far on pace to surpass each of the previous four fiscal years.