State Economies that Will Lose the Most Under Trump Deportations

Donald Trump was elected to office for a second term on a platform centered, in no small part, around deportations of undocumented migrants living in the United States. While the Trump administration has so far failed to keep pace with its stated goal of deporting one million immigrants per year, these shortcomings have not been for lack of trying—as the president continues to implement extraordinary measures to remove foreign nationals who crossed into the U.S. illegally.

Key Points Undocumented migrants make up nearly 5% of the American labor force, and mass expulsion of these workers, while controversial, has been a central component of President Trump’s immigration policies.

According to multiple studies, forced removal of the more than 8.2 million undocumented workers in the United States could have devastating economic consequences, particularly in certain states.

During the first few months of his second term, Trump removed long-standing restrictions that barred immigration enforcement agents from arresting migrants in places like schools, hospitals, or churches. Trump has also implemented and increased daily arrest quotas for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, expanded federal powers to conduct deportations while denying migrants access to legal defense, and pressured foreign governments to retrieve their citizens living illegally in the United States. (Here is a look at the Trump administration’s most and least popular policies so far.)

Whether these or any additional future measures will be sufficient for the Trump administration to meet its ambitious immigration goals remains to be seen. But some of the economic implications of that success are easier to predict.

According to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center, there are nearly 8.3 million undocumented migrants working in the United States, accounting for approximately 4.8% of the American labor force. The same study found that these workers tend to be highly concentrated in construction, farming, and services—industries that would be disproportionately impacted by the mass removal of undocumented migrants. Additionally, in certain parts of the country, local economies rely far more on unauthorized labor than the U.S. average. In these places, economic disruptions caused by deportations would likely be magnified.

Using data from the Pew Research Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the state economies that are most exposed to Trump administration deportations. States are ranked by the estimated number of undocumented workers as a share of their total labor force. Only the states where at least 1% of workers are undocumented were considered in this analysis. All data on undocumented migrants in this story are Pew estimates, current as of 2022. Supplemental data on median and average wages by state and occupation are 2024 estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Among the 46 states on this list, the number of undocumented migrant workers ranges from fewer than 5,000 to nearly 1.5 million—accounting for anywhere from 1.1% to 8.6% of a given state’s total labor force.(These are the Americans most likely to approve of the job Trump is doing as president so far.)

In most states, unauthorized immigrant workers are largely concentrated in occupations in the agriculture, construction, or manufacturing industries. Notably, average annual wages for jobs in these and other fields employing large numbers of undocumented workers are often higher than the typical wage across all occupations in the state. It is important to note, however, that the legal status of undocumented migrants often means they are willing to work for wages that are well below average.

These are the state economies that will lose the most under Trump deportations.

Why It Matters

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

President Trump’s increasingly aggressive approach to the deportation of undocumented migrants could have massive economic implications. Multiple studies, including one conducted by the Economic Policy Institute, found that mass deportations could result in a meaningful economic contraction, reducing wages and driving up unemployment rates among American workers. While the Trump administration maintains its migrant expulsion policies will have the opposite effect, the potential consequences of deportations remain particularly stark in states where undocumented workers make up large shares of the labor force.

46. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 1.1% (10,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

1.1% (10,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $39,070

45. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 1.5% (75,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

1.5% (75,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $48,060

44. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 1.5% (15,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

1.5% (15,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Business services

Business services Average annual wage for business support services occupations: $52,210

$52,210 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Information

Information Average annual wage for information occupations: $112,770

$112,770 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $52,610

43. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 1.5% (45,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

1.5% (45,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $46,390

42. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 1.6% (35,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

1.6% (35,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $45,740

41. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 1.7% (<5,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

1.7% (<5,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Other services

Other services Average annual wage for other services occupations: $55,940

$55,940 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Other services

Other services Average annual wage for other services occupations: $55,940

$55,940 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $49,160

40. South Dakota

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 1.7% (5,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

1.7% (5,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $45,620

39. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 1.7% (5,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

1.7% (5,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Education/Health

Education/Health Average annual wage for educational services occupations: $67,700

$67,700 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Other services

Other services Average annual wage for other services occupations: $55,940

$55,940 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $50,320

38. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 1.8% (90,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

1.8% (90,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $48,300

37. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 1.9% (65,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

1.9% (65,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $48,930

36. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 1.9% (40,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

1.9% (40,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $43,830

35. Louisiana

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 2.0% (45,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

2.0% (45,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $43,770

34. Minnesota

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 2.2% (70,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

2.2% (70,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $53,810

33. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 2.4% (65,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

2.4% (65,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $44,760

32. Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 2.5% (150,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

2.5% (150,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Education/Health

Education/Health Average annual wage for educational services occupations: $67,700

$67,700 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $48,550

31. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 2.5% (80,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

2.5% (80,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $46,930

30. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 2.6% (5,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

2.6% (5,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $59,400

29. Nebraska

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 2.7% (35,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

2.7% (35,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $47,990

28. Iowa

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 2.7% (35,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

2.7% (35,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $47,670

27. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 2.8% (90,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

2.8% (90,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $46,120

26. Idaho

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 3.2% (30,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

3.2% (30,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $46,470

25. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 3.3% (50,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

3.3% (50,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $41,020

24. Delaware

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 3.5% (25,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

3.5% (25,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Business services

Business services Average annual wage for business support services occupations: $52,210

$52,210 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Transport/Utilities

Transport/Utilities Average annual wage for transportation/utilities occupations: $62,460/$101,800

$62,460/$101,800 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $51,030

23. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 3.6% (65,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

3.6% (65,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $43,950

22. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 3.6% (55,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

3.6% (55,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Mining

Mining Average annual wage for mining occupations: $79,490

$79,490 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $46,850

21. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 3.7% (45,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

3.7% (45,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $45,870

20. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 3.8% (120,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

3.8% (120,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $N/A

19. North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 4.3% (220,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

4.3% (220,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $46,950

18. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 4.3% (25,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

4.3% (25,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Leisure/Hospitality

Leisure/Hospitality Average annual wage for accommodation and food services occupations: $37,960

$37,960 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $53,260

17. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 4.4% (90,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

4.4% (90,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $53,390

16. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 4.5% (210,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

4.5% (210,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $53,020

15. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 4.5% (75,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

4.5% (75,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $48,600

14. Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 4.9% (250,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

4.9% (250,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $47,020

13. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 4.9% (190,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

4.9% (190,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $48,810

12. New York

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 5.0% (500,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

5.0% (500,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $58,560

11. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 5.0% (300,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

5.0% (300,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Manufacturing

Manufacturing Average annual wage for manufacturing occupations: $66,820

$66,820 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $50,000

10. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 5.2% (25,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

5.2% (25,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Business services

Business services Average annual wage for business support services occupations: $52,210

$52,210 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $54,040

9. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 5.5% (100,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

5.5% (100,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Education/Health

Education/Health Average annual wage for educational services occupations: $67,700

$67,700 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $58,400

8. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 6.1% (220,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

6.1% (220,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Business services

Business services Average annual wage for business support services occupations: $52,210

$52,210 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $61,590

7. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 6.4% (220,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

6.4% (220,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Business services

Business services Average annual wage for business support services occupations: $52,210

$52,210 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $62,270

6. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 6.5% (200,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

6.5% (200,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $58,050

5. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 7.2% (1,450,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

7.2% (1,450,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $56,940

4. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 7.5% (325,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

7.5% (325,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Business services

Business services Average annual wage for business support services occupations: $52,210

$52,210 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $57,230

3. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 7.5% (625,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

7.5% (625,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Agriculture

Agriculture Average annual wage for agricultural worker occupations: $37,920

$37,920 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $46,860

2. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 8.1% (1,250,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

8.1% (1,250,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $47,500

1. Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Unauthorized immigrants as a share of state labor force: 8.6% (150,000 unauthorized migrant workers)

8.6% (150,000 unauthorized migrant workers) Industry with the most unauthorized migrant workers: Leisure/Hospitality

Leisure/Hospitality Average annual wage for accommodation and food services occupations: $37,960

$37,960 Industry where unauthorized migrants make up the largest share of labor force: Construction

Construction Average annual wage for construction laborer occupations: $52,130

$52,130 Median annual wage across all occupations statewide: $46,440

